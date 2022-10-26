You are here

Hungarian Embassy celebrates National Day in Riyadh
Hungarian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Balazs Selmeci, right, hosted a reception to commemorate the anniversary of the Hungarian Revolution. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
Mayor of Riyadh Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayyaf Al-Miqrin attended the ceremony as the honorary guest. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
Mayor of Riyadh Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayyaf Al-Miqrin attended the ceremony as the honorary guest. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
Hungarian Embassy celebrates National Day in Riyadh
  • Hungarian Ambassador Balazs Selmeci: It is a great honor for me to celebrate the anniversary of the Hungarian Revolution with all distinguished Saudi dignitaries
  • Balazs Selmeci: We are paying homage by this to the heroes of the Hungarian Uprising who stood up to the oppressive communist regime
RIYADH: The Hungarian Embassy in Riyadh hosted a reception celebrating National Day on Oct. 23.

“It is a great honor for me to celebrate the anniversary of the Hungarian Revolution with all distinguished Saudi dignitaries, members of the diplomatic corps, and friends of Hungary living and working in Saudi Arabia,” said Hungarian Ambassador Balazs Selmeci.

The ambassador welcomed his esteemed guests, including ambassadors to the Kingdom from Greece, Austria, Iraq and Palestine.

Mayor of Riyadh Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayyaf Al-Miqrin attended the ceremony as the honorary guest.

The reception opened with the Saudi and Hungarian national anthems. The ambassador then made a speech thanking the attendees and highlighting the significance of such an important date in Hungary’s history.

“Every October, since the fall of communism, we remember a glorious 13 days from the autumn of 1956. We are paying homage by this to the heroes of the Hungarian Uprising who stood up to the oppressive communist regime,” he said.

“In 1996, we established diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia, and during the last 26 years, we laid down the foundations of our bilateral relation based on mutual political trust,” Selmeci said.

During his speech, the ambassador told the story of Gyula Germanus, a Hungarian professor of oriental studies, parliament member and writer who sparked relations with the Kingdom in the mid-1930s.

“Prof. Germanus — after his conversion as a Muslim, Julius Abdulkarim Germanus — was the first Hungarian Muslim to perform the Hajj in Makkah in 1935. He not only performed the Hajj, but he even received permission to investigate the Black Stone, since he was once a leading student of geology,” the ambassador said.

“Our Hungarian orientalist already established contact with our Saudi friends in 1936, about 100 years ago. Yes, our diplomatic relations are only 26 years old, but the relations between the two countries, particularly the friendly relations between the two countries, (are) about a century old,” he said.

At the time, Germanus was invited to the royal tent of the late King Abdulaziz and wrote a book about his journeys in the sacred land.

“He was of the few Europeans who at that time could present the real identity and beauty of Saudi Arabia to the world, for which we all pay tribute and salute to him,” the ambassador said.

Selmeci highlighted the importance of gathering other ambassadors and public figures in the Kingdom in order to celebrate this occasion.

In 2014, the Hungarian Embassy organized the first Arab-Hungarian Business Forum in Riyadh with 150 domestic companies participating. In 2023, they are preparing for the fourth Session of the Hungarian-Saudi Joint Economic Commission.

Through the Hungarian-Saudi Joint Economic Commission, the ambassador hopes to see Hungarian companies working in the Kingdom to contribute to Vision 2030.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Hungary Balazs Selmeci Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayyaf Al-Miqrin

Saudi minister of state visits Kuwaiti crown prince

Saudi minister of state visits Kuwaiti crown prince
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi minister of state visits Kuwaiti crown prince

Saudi minister of state visits Kuwaiti crown prince
  • Prince Turki bin Mohammed conveyed greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Kuwait’s emir
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Crown Prince Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a visit from Saudi Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed on Wednesday, the Kuwait News Agency reported.

Prince Turki, who is on an official visit to Kuwait, conveyed greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the Kuwaiti emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. He was accompanied at the meeting by Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad, Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Al-Jasser, and Deputy Minister of Transport and Logistics Rumaih Al-Rumaih.

The Kuwait participants included the head of the crown prince’s diwan, Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of State Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Amani Sulaiman Buqammaz, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

 

Topics: Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-JAber Al-Sabah Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd Saudi Minister of State

KAUST, AEON to boost awareness of global sustainability goals

KAUST, AEON to boost awareness of global sustainability goals
Updated 26 October 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

KAUST, AEON to boost awareness of global sustainability goals

KAUST, AEON to boost awareness of global sustainability goals
  • Policy alignment between Vision 2030 and UN aims
  • Protecting the environment ‘key part of Saudi culture’
Updated 26 October 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology and AEON Collective recently signed a memorandum of understanding in Riyadh to boost awareness of Vision 2030 and its alignment with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, to ensure equitable social and economic development locally and worldwide.

The pact was signed in the presence of KAUST President Tony Chan and the co-founders of AEON Collective Princess Noura bint Turki Al-Saud and Princess Mashael Saud Al-Shalan.

AEON Collective is a cross-disciplinary Saudi nonprofit endowment fund that aims to lead Saudi Arabia toward a more sustainable future by designing policies that benefits the economy, ecology and society.

In a statement, KAUST said the agreement will strengthen cooperation in strategic projects and initiatives in education, the advancement of research communication and emerging sustainability topics, capacity building and the engagement of youth.

The think tank for scientific and technological education and research added that the agreement was a testament to the commitment of KAUST and AEON Collective to advance education, awareness, and research on sustainable development.

Chan said they plan to build and strengthen collaborative frameworks that translate KAUST’s research into strategic knowledge for policy development, youth empowerment and engagement initiatives around sustainability, both nationally and internationally.

Princess Mashael said that sustainability was not a foreign concept to the Saudi people as “our ancestors have lived a life that was sustainable by necessity.”

“It is with that authentic Bedouin spirit, that we further cement our collaboration with KAUST, leveraging advanced technical know-how and diverse global expertise, to reclaim our homegrown path to sustainable and equitable development and drive the active pursuit of repairing our planet,” Princess Mashael said.
Princess Noura added: “We are steadfastly committed to advancing a Saudi narrative for social and economic development, rooted in our history and rich culture.

“Sustainability is inherent to our livelihoods and invaluable to our progress as a nation. We are delighted to formalize our long-established engagement with KAUST, which will allow us to strengthen our action-oriented partnership, and achieve long-lasting, positive impacts on the planet and societies around the globe,” Princess Noura said.

Some of the areas of mutual interest and potential collaboration between KAUST and AEON include advancing joint research initiatives on emerging topics of sustainability. These include climate action, liveability and health, food, water, energy security, ecosystem restoration, carbon management, and strengthening strategic engagement with key stakeholders.

The collaboration will see as a first step the appointments of Carlos Duarte and Raquel Peixoto from KAUST as members of AEON Collective working to advance efforts toward planetary repair, ecosystem restoration and resilience.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) Vision 2030 UN

Kingdom set to participate at Japan's Expo 2025

Kingdom set to participate at Japan’s Expo 2025
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

Kingdom set to participate at Japan's Expo 2025

Kingdom set to participate at Japan’s Expo 2025
  • The Kingdom will hope to replicate its impact at Expo 2020 in Dubai
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has announced that it will be a participant at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan.
The deal was sealed on Wednesday after the Kingdom signed a participation agreement on the sidelines of the first International Planning Meeting for the event.
Expo 2025 aims to strengthen efforts in uniting people of different cultures and interests under the global slogan, Designing Future Society for Our Lives.
The Kingdom will hope to replicate its impact at Expo 2020 in Dubai, where it put on display its heritage, culture, creativity, and artistic and societal innovations.
It attracted nearly 5 million visitors at that event, obtaining the award for the best participating pavilion.
The country’s involvement shows its commitment to global cooperation in an effort to achieve the UN’s sustainable development goals.
Expo 2025 will look at ways to achieve SDGs within the framework of three sub-themes: Ensuring life sustainability, improving life, and enhancing life through communication.
The Kingdom began its relationship with the Expos in 1958 when it participated at Brussels.
Saudi Arabia submitted its bid to host Expo 2030 last month, with the title, “The Era of Change: Leading the Planet to a Foresighted Tomorrow.” The Kingdom is up against bids from Italy, South Korea, and Ukraine for the honor of hosting the event, and the winner will be announced in November 2023.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Japan Expo 2025 Osaka

$200m Saudi oil derivatives grant reaches Aden

$200m Saudi oil derivatives grant reaches Aden
Updated 59 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

$200m Saudi oil derivatives grant reaches Aden

$200m Saudi oil derivatives grant reaches Aden
  • It will contribute to the operation of 70 power plants, benefiting hospitals, medical centers, schools, government facilities, airports and ports
Updated 59 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The first installment of a Saudi oil derivatives grant worth SR752 million ($200 million) has arrived at the oil port in Aden Governorate, with 45,000 tons of diesel and 30,000 tons of mazut representing the Kingdom’s support to the Yemeni people.

It will contribute to the operation of 70 power plants, benefiting hospitals, medical centers, schools, government facilities, airports and ports. It will also enhance commerce and the economy of the region.

The reception ceremony was attended by the Yemeni Minister of Electricity and Energy Mana’a Yaslam bin Yamin, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Waid Batheeb, and the Director of the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen office in Aden Ahmed Madkhali.

Bin Yamin said: “We are working in coordination with all concerned parties, and with the support of the SDRPY, with its engineers and specialists, as well as its offices distributed throughout Yemen, to benefit from the grant in rehabilitating and raising the efficiency of the electricity system in the Yemeni governorates.”

The grant is an extension of previous grants totaling $4.2 billion, which contributed to economic stability and strengthened the budget of the Yemeni government, raising the purchasing power of citizens.

The previous grant helped to provide electric power to all subscribers of the electricity company, amounting to 760,000 customers. The number of beneficiaries reached 9,837,044, from May 2021 to April 2022, and contributed to raising the revenues of the Public Electricity Corporation and saving 20 percent of the Yemeni government’s budget.

The Saudi oil derivatives grant forms part of aid via the SDRPY, which is responsible for 224 development projects and initiatives that it has implemented in various Yemeni governorates. Help has been provided in seven basic sectors: education, health, water, energy, transportation, agriculture and fisheries. Building the capacity of institutions within government and other development programs have also benefited.

Topics: Saudi oil Yemen Aden

Shukur acquires Jeddah United to nurture local talent

Shukur acquires Jeddah United to nurture local talent
Updated 26 October 2022
Nada Hameed

Shukur acquires Jeddah United to nurture local talent

Shukur acquires Jeddah United to nurture local talent
  • The partnership aims to develop the sports economy in Saudi Arabia in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030
Updated 26 October 2022
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: The National Sports Talent Company, also known as Shukur, announced on Monday that it acquired Jeddah United, a sports academy, in partnership with the University of Business and Technology.

The partnership aims to develop the sports economy in Saudi Arabia in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and Saudi Quality of Life Program. 

Lina Al-Maeena, chairperson of Shukur and owner of JU, said: “Shukur includes a number of investors, led by UBT Co., and by this, our vision is completed by partnering with the sports and educational sector with an integrated vision that supports the sports economy in the Kingdom.”

She said that the company aspires to keep pace with the international sports sector through the exchange of experiences.

Al-Maeena told Arab News: “We have looked at sports as holistic … it is not just the actual physical aspect, but it is also educational, mental and emotional. 

“All these aspects combined together create champions. We would like the world to cheer for Saudi local teams and I think it is doable, especially with the Vision and the Ministry of Sports objectives.”

She added: “We are here today reaping the fruits of Vision 2030 that truly empowered women with strong legislation in all fields, including the promising sports sector, especially after the fundamental changes made by the Ministry of Sports, specifically the launch of the Nafes platform, which aims to enhance the level of sports, the quality of competition and the development of athletes’ performance.”

Mohanad Dahlan, managing director and CEO of UBT Co., said that UBT and JU believe that a return on investment in people is the goal of the deal. “Through this partnership, we established the first local company with a global vision and our goal is to make Jeddah United like any international sports club.”

Dahlan told Arab News that UBT has outsourced its sports operations to build a professional entity that will enable students and fellows to be part of sports in different aspects.

“We and Shukur are working with the majority of citizens and we are responsible toward the community to enable those citizens to become better people by working on the brain and the physique at the same time, so this is where the university and the training come side by side,” he said.

A women’s basketball tournament will start next Friday, involving seven government clubs as part of the first-ever Saudi Games, which was launched two weeks ago in Jeddah. 

Al-Maeena said that UBT is the official sponsor of women taking part in the Saudi Games.

“We did not dream one day that women’s sport would turn into what it reached so quickly and smoothly,” she added.

Al-Maeena said: “This achievement by itself highlights the fact that we are a true example of privatization. At the same time, we have been in the field for 20 years, transforming, trying to upgrade, and now we have six of our girls in the national team. So hopefully, we will just continue.”

Jeddah United has seven locations to train Saudi youth. By next year, it plans to have 50 more locations across the Kingdom’s 13 regions. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jeddah United

