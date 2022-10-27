You are here

  • Home
  • Oil Updates — Crude climbs; West finalizing Russia oil-price cap; World Bank projects prices decline 

Oil Updates — Crude climbs; West finalizing Russia oil-price cap; World Bank projects prices decline 

Oil Updates — Crude climbs; West finalizing Russia oil-price cap; World Bank projects prices decline 
Brent crude futures gained 20 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $95.89 a barrel by 0332 GMT.  (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2r62c

Updated 27 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude climbs; West finalizing Russia oil-price cap; World Bank projects prices decline 

Oil Updates — Crude climbs; West finalizing Russia oil-price cap; World Bank projects prices decline 
Updated 27 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices rose on Thursday, extending a more than 3 percent rally in the previous session, boosted by record US crude exports and a weaker US dollar, though gains were capped in Asia due to lingering fears over slack demand in China.

Brent crude futures gained 20 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $95.89 a barrel by 0332 GMT. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 19 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $88.10 a barrel.

Western officials finalizing plans for Russia oil-price cap

US and Western officials are finalizing plans to impose a cap on Russian oil prices amid a warning from the World Bank that any plan will need active participation of emerging market economies to be effective.

Officials said no price range has been decided yet, however, one person familiar with the process said the cap will be determined in line with the historical average of $63-64 a barrel — a level that could form a natural upper limit.

Such a level is in line with recent comments by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that a price cap in the $60 range would give Russia an incentive to keep producing oil.

The administration of President Joe Biden has seen the price cap as a way to cut oil revenues for Russia, a major source of its funding for its war against Ukraine, while keeping Russian oil flowing and avoiding price spikes.

The actual price will be set in the coming weeks ahead of the planned Dec. 5 launch of a European embargo on Russian oil and associated restrictions on transportation and insurance of seaborne oil.

A senior Biden administration official said reports of any price range were wrong but declined to elaborate.

World Bank projects energy prices to decline 11 percent in 2023 

The World Bank on Wednesday said it expects energy prices to decline 11 percent in 2023 after a 60 percent surge in 2022, with slower global growth and continued COVID restrictions in China posing key downside risks.

The bank in its latest Commodity Markets Outlook projected a Brent crude average price of $92 a barrel in 2023, easing to $80 in 2024 but well above the five-year average of $60.

It said Russia’s oil exports could drop by as much as 2 million barrels per day due to an EU embargo and restrictions on insurance and shipping.

A proposed Group of Seven oil price cap could affect the flow of oil from Russia, but needed the participation of large emerging markets, and developing economies to be effective, it said.

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: Oil OPEC Russia World Bank

Related

Oil Updates — Crude dips; Valero expects more US emergency oil releases
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude dips; Valero expects more US emergency oil releases
Oil Updates — Crude gains; IEA says world needs Russian oil; Schlumberger rebrands itself as SLB
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude gains; IEA says world needs Russian oil; Schlumberger rebrands itself as SLB

IMF confirms $3 bn loan for Egypt, welcomes exchange rate flexibility

IMF confirms $3 bn loan for Egypt, welcomes exchange rate flexibility
Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters
AP

IMF confirms $3 bn loan for Egypt, welcomes exchange rate flexibility

IMF confirms $3 bn loan for Egypt, welcomes exchange rate flexibility
Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters AP

The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it had agreed a 46-month, $3 billion Extended Fund Facility with Egypt, welcoming a move to “durable exchange rate flexibility” and commitments to boosting social protections, according to Reuters.

The arrangement is expected to catalyze a large multi-year financing package, including about $5 billion in the financial year ending in June 2023, reflecting broad international and regional support for Egypt, the IMF said in a statement.

The Egyptian government’s fiscal policy under the EFF would be anchored to the reduction of general government debt and gross financing needs, the statement said.

The announcement came after Egypt’s central bank announced that it raised key interest rates by 2 percent and switched to a more flexible exchange rate system in a bid to combat the country’s mounting economic issues.

The bank’s Monetary Policy Committee said in a statement that it had raised the new lending rate to 14.25 percent and the deposit rate to 13.25 percent. The discount rate was also raised to 13.75 percent, it said.

The bank also announced that it had moved to “a durably flexible exchange rate” system, a change that would allow the international markets to “determine the value of the Egyptian pound against other foreign currencies.”

The interventions are designed to offset rising Inflation, which passed 15 percent in September, and lighten the financial pressure on lower- and middle-income households. The changes come as the Egyptian government continues its monthslong negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for a new loan to support a reform program that would help address the country’s troubled economy.

The Egyptian economy has been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine, events that have disrupted global markets and hiked oil and food prices worldwide. Egypt is the world’s largest wheat importer, most of which came from Russia and Ukraine. The country’s supply is subject to price changes on the international market.

Following the bank’s announcement, the Egyptian pound dropped in value against the US dollar from around 19.75 pounds to a dollar to at least 22.50 pounds to a dollar, according to data provided by the National Bank of Egypt.

″Egypt is intent on intensifying its reform agenda to secure macroeconomic stability and achieve strong, sustainable and inclusive growth.″ the bank said.

The bank also said it would begin removing a system for importers, a red tape process introduced in February to control the demand on the currency for imports.

Late Wednesday, Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly also announced a 15 percent increase in the minimum monthly wage, from 2,700 pounds ($137) to 3,000 pounds.

Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly’s announcement marks the fourth hike in the minimum wage since President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi took office in 2014.

About a third of Egypt’s 104 million people live in poverty, according to government figures.

Topics: Egypt International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Related

Egypt nears staff-level agreement with IMF graphic
Business & Economy
Egypt nears staff-level agreement with IMF

Digital payment firm Visa to launch innovation hub in Saudi Arabia 

Digital payment firm Visa to launch innovation hub in Saudi Arabia 
Updated 23 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

Digital payment firm Visa to launch innovation hub in Saudi Arabia 

Digital payment firm Visa to launch innovation hub in Saudi Arabia 
Updated 23 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Global digital payment service provider Visa plans to launch a state-of-the-art innovation center by the end of 2023 in Riyadh, to position itself as Saudi Arabia’s major hub for next-generation payment solutions and experiences.

The new facility will allow its partners access to cutting-edge payment technologies to facilitate the creation of domestic solutions that can be used locally and later be exported to countries globally, it said in a press release. 

The new innovation center will feature virtual reality, biometrics, and Internet-of-Things applications, as well as Visa innovation and technology experts.

Moreover, the center plans to focus on developing innovations to cater to governments, financial institutions, fintech, and businesses.

“The rapid acceleration of digital payments has helped establish the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a global leader in driving the future of commerce and money movement,” said Visa’s Regional President for the CEMEA region Andrew Torre.

The new hub falls in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 to place the Kingdom among the top ten countries in the Global Competitiveness Index.

Having already reached 57 percent of cashless payment of all consumer payments in 2021, the new center looks to further cement the Kingdom’s objectives of becoming a less-cash society.

Topics: Saudi visa Digital payment stock fintech innovation

Saudi PIF launches Local Content Growth Program to grow private sector competition and innovation

Saudi PIF launches Local Content Growth Program to grow private sector competition and innovation
Updated 19 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi PIF launches Local Content Growth Program to grow private sector competition and innovation

Saudi PIF launches Local Content Growth Program to grow private sector competition and innovation
Updated 19 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Public Investment Fund has launched a Local Content Growth Program aiming at growing competition and innovation in the private sector.

The initiative aims to achieve PIF’s goal of 60 percent of the Kingdom's economy being generated through local content by 2025.

The PIF approved the program to encourage and support local private sector products and services.

Topics: Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Related

PIF to launch 5 regional investment firms to draw $24bn: Saudi Crown Prince
Business & Economy
PIF to launch 5 regional investment firms to draw $24bn: Saudi Crown Prince

‘ROSHN could outstrip regional developers in two years’: CEO sets out bold vision for real estate firm

‘ROSHN could outstrip regional developers in two years’: CEO sets out bold vision for real estate firm
Updated 40 min 39 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI
Felicity Campbell

‘ROSHN could outstrip regional developers in two years’: CEO sets out bold vision for real estate firm

‘ROSHN could outstrip regional developers in two years’: CEO sets out bold vision for real estate firm
Updated 40 min 39 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI Felicity Campbell

Riyadh: Public Investment Fund-owned real estate company ROSHN is looking to triple its building rate as it seeks to become the biggest residential developer in the Gulf Cooperation Council region by 2025, according to its CEO David Grover.

Speaking to Arab News at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Grover said the growth is part of the firm’s drive towards helping to realize the Saudi government’s vision of raising the percentage of home ownership to 70 percent as part of the Vision 2030 initiative.

A report by global accounting firm KPMG released in September pointed out that the current homeownership rate in Saudi Arabia is just above 62 percent.

Reflecting on the future direction of the firm, Grover said: “We're already one of the biggest housing developers in the Kingdom by volume. I imagine you're going to see two or three times the output from ROSHN in the next couple of years. 

“Certainly by 2025, in 18 months, two years time (we) will be outstripping the size of any residential developer, anywhere, certainly in the GCC, and probably at the moment in the world, such is the scale of what we're doing."

He also expressed his excitement about how ROSHN will see its first development, SEDRA, occupied within weeks.

SEDRA, located just south of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, is a walkable community, with green spaces, cycle tracks, hospitals, medical centers, schools, mosques, and retail outlets.

"Literally in a few weeks the first people will move into that completed community. We've developed 3000 homes, sold 3000 homes, and then within the next few months, it will be fully occupied, which is quite exciting," said Grover.

He went on to explain that ROSHN is promoting an urban community lifestyle, with buildings that are properly equipped to address environmental concerns.

"We're changing the way people live, from the point of view that rather than living in a community, or in houses where they're all behind high walls, we're making them open.” said the CEO, adding: “These communities are designed around, being able to move between your home and your local mosque and your local kindergarten, your local school in between five and 15 minutes walk.” 

Elaborating on the developer's sustainable agenda, Grover explained that the firm is trying to encourage people to move away from car use, and instead use e-scooters and e-bikes.

“Every home is designed so that it can have EV chargers. We're trying to come up with efficient ways of designing our homes, but also the construction techniques and the products as well. We're already nearly 20 percent more efficient than the Saudi building code in terms of use of power, and also use of water."

Sales for the second phase of ROSHN's SEDRA went on sale in mid-October. Spread over more than 3.4 km, the homes in SEDRA’s second phase are deemed as highly efficient as they are projected to account for an estimated 18 percent drop in energy costs as well as a 17 percent decline in the cost of water.

The real estate sector in the Kingdom is one of the vital pillars of the country's economy, with real estate activities accounting for 14.5 percent of the non-oil economy during the second quarter of 2022.

Topics: FII6 ROSHN

Related

Live LIVE: Future Investment Initiative – Day Three
Business & Economy
LIVE: Future Investment Initiative – Day Three

Saudi Arabia to attract 100m visitors by 2030 in huge economic boost: Kingdom’s tourism advisor

Saudi Arabia to attract 100m visitors by 2030 in huge economic boost: Kingdom’s tourism advisor
Updated 27 October 2022
WAEL MAHDI
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi Arabia to attract 100m visitors by 2030 in huge economic boost: Kingdom’s tourism advisor

Saudi Arabia to attract 100m visitors by 2030 in huge economic boost: Kingdom’s tourism advisor
Updated 27 October 2022
WAEL MAHDI DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector is on course to contribute 10 percent of the Kingdom’s gross domestic product within a decade, according to Gloria Guevara, chief special advisor to the Minister of Tourism.

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh, Guevara said Saudi Arabia was making the most of its natural “assets”, such as the Red Sea, in a bid to boost the fledgling sector.

Guevara, who served as the Secretary of Tourism in Mexico from 2010 and 2012, said her home country took 40 years to develop its tourism industry — but Saudi Arabia can do it in a quarter of that time.

She said that more than 1 million jobs are going to be created in the sector by 2030, and added: “We are going to have 100 million visitors by then, and we're hoping to have 10 percent of the GDP, which is very important because one in $10 are going to be the contribution for travel and tourism.”

“Now the reality is, this country doesn't need tourism, because we have a lot of other resources, we have oil. But the fact that we are capitalizing on the assets that we have, as I said, the culture, the beautiful Red Sea, the mountains, the hospitality, I think that's also creating opportunities for the locals,” Guevara added.

After working in Mexico, Guevara was the CEO of the World Travel & Tourism Council — a body that represents more than 200 CEOs from around the world.

“When I was in WTTC, I had the chance to see the transformation. And what do I mean by that in 2020, Saudi was the chair of the G20, for instance, and for the first time ever, we were invited, the private sector was invited, to the table in the ministerial tourism meetings,” she said.

“So the Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb was able to create that partnership with the private sector. So for us, that was crucial, and for me, is very important for a country to have the vision, the leadership and the resources in order to be successful,” she added.

Pointing to the Kingdom’s multiple Giga projects, she highlighted that the leadership of Saudi Arabia are not only helping the country, but helping other countries as well, most notably in sustainability.

“What is happening here is helping the entire sector, and that's why you see that some of these projects are having a greater scope. For instance, what we're doing in sustainability in this country is being shared with other countries. We're having an initiative here, a global center, that will help in sustainable tourism to move to work towards net zero,” the advisor said.

“That’s a multi-country, multi-stakeholder coalition that is starting here that will benefit not only Saudi Arabia, but everyone. So you will see that a lot of these projects will benefit the entire sector, not only the country, which is why it has a lot of attention from around the world, because the transformation is not only helping the country, but a lot of other countries,” she added.

Topics: FII6 tourism

Related

Live LIVE: Future Investment Initiative – Day Three
Business & Economy
LIVE: Future Investment Initiative – Day Three

Latest updates

UK rules grooming gang members can be deported to Pakistan
UK rules grooming gang members can be deported to Pakistan
Lebanon's Kahlil Gibran: The voice that united the East and the West
Lebanon's Kahlil Gibran: The voice that united the East and the West
Israel’s defense minister visits Turkey as relations thaw
Israel’s defense minister visits Turkey as relations thaw
IMF confirms $3 bn loan for Egypt, welcomes exchange rate flexibility
IMF confirms $3 bn loan for Egypt, welcomes exchange rate flexibility
Louvre Abu Dhabi announces shortlisted artists for The Richard Mille Art Prize
Louvre Abu Dhabi announces shortlisted artists for The Richard Mille Art Prize

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.