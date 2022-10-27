You are here

Saudi ICT firm Perfect Presentation sets its final price at $49 for institutional tranche
There will be a maximum allocation of 450,000 ordinary shares per individual subscriber, or 10 percent of the total shares offered. (Supplied)
Updated 27 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi ICT firm Perfect Presentation sets its final price at $49 for institutional tranche
RIYADH: Saudi Perfect Presentation for Commercial Services Co., also known as 2P, completed the book-building process for the institutional tranche, setting its price at the top of the range.

Following a coverage ratio of 61.4 times, the Information and communications technology firm set its final price at SR185 ($49), according to a bourse filing.

Participating parties subscribed for 4.5 million ordinary shares in the first stage, representing 100 percent of the total shares offered for subscription.

There will be a maximum allocation of 450,000 ordinary shares per individual subscriber, or 10 percent of the total shares offered. 

The retail offering will run for one day only on Nov. 1.

Perfect Presentation said earlier that it aims to raise up to $1 billion from its initial public offering in Saudi Arabia.

Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A Saudi shipment carrying the world’s first commercial consignment of accredited blue ammonia will depart for Ulsan, South Korea next month, representing a new milestone in the Kingdom’s development of decarbonization solutions. 

Expected to reach its planned destination in December, the shipment will be received by South Korean chemicals firm Lotte Fine Chemical, or LFC, according to a press release.

The announced shipment, which is to be carried on the SABIC Agri-Nutrients vessel Seasurfer, is part of a partnership between the chemicals firm and Saudi Aramco.

“This shipment is another milestone in our journey toward carbon neutrality. Looking to the future, we are constantly working on breakthrough solutions to decarbonize our assets and deliver low-carbon solutions to our customers,” the statement said, citing SABIC Agri-Nutrients CEO Abdulrahman Shamsaddin.

The full-tank shipment will hold an estimated 25 tons of accredited blue ammonia, which is considered a low-carbon substitute for grey ammonia. 

“We believe that this shipment of blue ammonia will help lay the foundations for a global supply chain," said LFC CEO Yong Suk Kim.

This shipment follows SABIC Agri-Nutrients and Aramco’s first independent certifications, recognizing blue ammonia as well as blue hydrogen production. 

This comes as SABIC Agri-Nutrients and Aramco earlier this year received the world’s first independent certifications recognizing blue ammonia and blue hydrogen production from TÜV Rheinland, an independent testing, inspection and certification agency based in Germany. 

In 2020, Aramco and SABIC produced and delivered the world's first shipment of blue ammonia, from Saudi Arabia to Japan, the press release added.

Updated 16 min 6 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel and Nirmal Narayanan

Updated 16 min 6 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel and Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Export-Import Bank is set to open two offices in Africa in 2023, as it plans exports worth SR1.5 billion ($400 million) through these centers, said its CEO. 

In an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative on Oct. 27, Saad bin Abdulaziz Al-Khalb said the bank is increasingly focusing on Africa as it plans global expansion in the future. 

“We have the plan to open our first two international offices in Africa. One in South Africa, and another in Egypt. We are targeting to attract or utilize SR1.3 billion or SR1.5 billion exports through these offices in a three year period,” said Al-Khalb. 

Al-Khalb said the Saudi EXIM Bank has provided SR20 billion to support the Kingdom’s exports since its establishment in February 2020. 

He further pointed out that the bank supplied SR10 billion to Saudi exporters in 2022 until September end. 

He added that this support shows the “flexibility and ability of Saudi EXIM to react to the market need and fill the gap as needed to export more and more.” 

Al-Khalb insisted the bank will contribute to the Kingdom’s National Industrial Strategy by providing financial solutions and insurance to exporters. 

The Saudi Industrial Strategy aims to increase exports to SR560 billion in 2030 from SR250 billion in 2020 — finally reaching over SR900 billion by 2035. 

Al-Khalb further added that Saudi EXIM Bank is working closely with ACWA Power on two projects — a solar power plant and a wind plant.

 

He added: “We are going to help the company (ACWA Power) and support their financial needs to build those new power plants on the regional level.”

 

Al-Khalb, however, did not reveal the amount involved in the deal with ACWA Power and said that negotiations are still underway, and the exact figure will be unveiled by the first quarter of 2023. 

 

He pointed out that 80 percent of Saudi EXIM Bank’s portfolio is allocated to the industrial sector and 40 percent is exclusively supplied to small and medium enterprises. 

 

Al-Khalb also lauded Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Kingdom’s global resilient logistics initiatives. 

 

“On Sunday, His Royal Highness, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced these great initiatives. The initiative itself mentioned that there will be an investment of around SR40 billion in the next three years,” Al-Khalb said. 

 

While speaking at a panel discussion during the event, Al-Khalb said that the main objective of EXIM is to ensure that no Saudi cross-border export fails due to a lack of insurance or financing. 

 

He added that Saudi Arabia’s Export Credit Agency and EXIM Bank are strategic partners for commercial and financial institutions, and support them in their credit offering and mitigating financial risks while carrying out cross-border and long-term transactions.

 

Updated 15 min 41 sec ago
Abdullah Al Rushud
Arab News Japan

Updated 15 min 41 sec ago
Abdullah Al Rushud Arab News Japan

RIYADH: Known as “Davos in the Desert,” the three-day Future Investment Initiative (FII) opened on Oct. 25. The event was hosted by the Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF), which is chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The theme of this conference is ‘Investing in Humanity,’ featuring numerous panel discussion speakers, highlights of initiatives for the Saudi Vision 2030 government reformation plan and calls for countries around the world to invest in Saudi Arabia.

Mizuho Bank President Masahiko Kato gave a speech on the second day of the event, and the theme of his speech was the ‘Japan’s Role in Financing Sustainable Energy.’

Following the COVID-19 pandemic and the situation involving Russia and Ukraine, global economics and politics are currently in a state of flux.

Kato referenced trends relating to new energy industries, Japanese affiliated companies working on the transition of the Japanese energy industry (field of electric power, etc.), and what role Japanese financial institutions should play.

Heralding Saudi Vision 2030 and the Sustainability Transformation (SX) being promoted by Saudi Arabia, he made it clear that Mizuho Bank will continue to be a strong partner for Saudi Arabia through the proposal of both financial and non-financial solutions.

It is expected that transition related technologies for the Middle East will continue to develop in Asia, and Mizuho Bank views their role as a Japanese affiliated financial institution in creating a bridge between the two to be of the utmost importance.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News Japan, Kato said: “Mizuho Bank made a deep commitment to business in Saudi Arabia over 60 years ago, and we were the first Japanese bank to establish a presence there. It is important that we contribute to Saudi Vision 2030, and we want to promote financial support and other solutions toward the realization of sustainability strategies, starting with decarbonization. Furthermore, by bringing in people from Saudi Arabia government agencies and related entities, we want to work toward the development of human resources, making additional contributions to investing in the future.”

When asked about the origins of Mizuho Bank operating in Saudi Arabia, Kato explained that Mizuhi Bank “has been a financial partner since the creation of Arabian Oil Company, LTD. in 1958, providing support to Saudi Arabia for over 60 years.”

He added that the bank was first Japanese one to establish a presence in Saudi Arabia in 2009, and has continued to develop its business there ever since.

“Our clients include government agencies such as the Ministry of Finance, PIF, and SAMA (Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority), while also encompassing government affiliated companies such as Aramco, SABIC, SEC, and ACWA Power,” Kato told Arab News Japan.

“In addition to providing capital support to these companies, Mizuho Bank has also brought in funds from Asian investors via syndication and has worked hard to forge a strong connection between Asia and Saudi Arabia.”

“Mizuho Bank has also acted as an advisor to Saudi Arabia infrastructure enterprises such as the privatization of water and sewage control via NWC. We are also active in financing and advisory roles to decarbonization related enterprises in Saudi Arabia, providing both financial and non-financial support.

“Furthermore, we feel that it is important for us to continue to contribute to future development in Saudi Arabia, and we are working hard to support the development of human resources by creating internship opportunities via the MiSK Foundation among other initiatives.”

Kato explained that the bank has a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment.

“We are working hard to make investing between Japan and Saudi Arabia more attractive. We have acted as the Japanese chair of the Japan-Saudi Business Council for many years, and Mizuho is the bank which send a staff to the Japan-Saudi Vision Office to support Saudi Vision 2030,” he said.

When asked about Mizuho Bank’s future plans in Saudi Arabia, Kato said: “People in Saudi Arabia have created Saudi Vision 2030, and they are promoting initiatives to reach net zero by 2060. As a partner working in tandem with Saudi Arabia, even more will be asked of financial institution moving forward. For our clients in Saudi Arabia, Mizuho Bank is providing support for divestment with an eye toward the realization of sustainability strategies, starting with decarbonization. Some of our other successes include financing of renewable energies and advisory roles to assist with the implementation of Sustainability Transformation (SX). It is expected that there will be continued development in Asia of Middle Eastern technologies, and Mizuho Bank wants to use its position as a Japanese affiliated financial institution to forge a stronger connection between both sides.

“Especially, through SX we can work together to create a sustainable future and continuing to provide our clients and society with a ‘healthy harvest’ is a role that Mizuho Bank takes very seriously.

“The strength of Mizuho Bank lies in our ability to provide customers with a wide range of both financial and non-financial support services for SX, making us a one stop shop for all of their needs.”

Kato told Arab News Japan that the bank was the first to create an initiative to handle sustainable supply chain finance overseas.

“Working toward technological development and the creation of plans for business models related to creating an environment that supports carbon neutral implementations for our clients, we have reestablished our stock investment framework based on our own calculations, with operations underway that are expected to lead to an investment amount exceeding 50 billion yen,” he said.

Mizuho Bank is working with Tokyo, having signed together the ‘cooperation agreement for revitalization of sustainable finance.’

Kato said the entity was making use of its own “specialized know-how and network to promote initiatives such as those that support small and medium sized companies, working hard to improve coordination between the public and private sector.”

As a strong partner of Saudi Arabia, Kato said, Mizuho Bank is making “great progress” toward the future.

This article was first published on Arab News Japan

Updated 27 October 2022
Reuters
AP

Updated 27 October 2022
Reuters AP

The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it had agreed a 46-month, $3 billion Extended Fund Facility with Egypt, welcoming a move to “durable exchange rate flexibility” and commitments to boosting social protections, according to Reuters.

The arrangement is expected to catalyze a large multi-year financing package, including about $5 billion in the financial year ending in June 2023, reflecting broad international and regional support for Egypt, the IMF said in a statement.

The Egyptian government’s fiscal policy under the EFF would be anchored to the reduction of general government debt and gross financing needs, the statement said.

The announcement came after Egypt’s central bank announced that it raised key interest rates by 2 percent and switched to a more flexible exchange rate system in a bid to combat the country’s mounting economic issues.

The bank’s Monetary Policy Committee said in a statement that it had raised the new lending rate to 14.25 percent and the deposit rate to 13.25 percent. The discount rate was also raised to 13.75 percent, it said.

The bank also announced that it had moved to “a durably flexible exchange rate” system, a change that would allow the international markets to “determine the value of the Egyptian pound against other foreign currencies.”

The interventions are designed to offset rising Inflation, which passed 15 percent in September, and lighten the financial pressure on lower- and middle-income households. The changes come as the Egyptian government continues its monthslong negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for a new loan to support a reform program that would help address the country’s troubled economy.

The Egyptian economy has been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine, events that have disrupted global markets and hiked oil and food prices worldwide. Egypt is the world’s largest wheat importer, most of which came from Russia and Ukraine. The country’s supply is subject to price changes on the international market.

Following the bank’s announcement, the Egyptian pound dropped in value against the US dollar from around 19.75 pounds to a dollar to at least 22.50 pounds to a dollar, according to data provided by the National Bank of Egypt.

″Egypt is intent on intensifying its reform agenda to secure macroeconomic stability and achieve strong, sustainable and inclusive growth.″ the bank said.

The bank also said it would begin removing a system for importers, a red tape process introduced in February to control the demand on the currency for imports.

Late Wednesday, Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly also announced a 15 percent increase in the minimum monthly wage, from 2,700 pounds ($137) to 3,000 pounds.

Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly’s announcement marks the fourth hike in the minimum wage since President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi took office in 2014.

About a third of Egypt’s 104 million people live in poverty, according to government figures.

Updated 27 October 2022
Arab News

Updated 27 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Global digital payment service provider Visa plans to launch a state-of-the-art innovation center by the end of 2023 in Riyadh, to position itself as Saudi Arabia’s major hub for next-generation payment solutions and experiences.

The new facility will allow its partners access to cutting-edge payment technologies to facilitate the creation of domestic solutions that can be used locally and later be exported to countries globally, it said in a press release. 

The new innovation center will feature virtual reality, biometrics, and Internet-of-Things applications, as well as Visa innovation and technology experts.

Moreover, the center plans to focus on developing innovations to cater to governments, financial institutions, fintech, and businesses.

“The rapid acceleration of digital payments has helped establish the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a global leader in driving the future of commerce and money movement,” said Visa’s Regional President for the CEMEA region Andrew Torre.

The new hub falls in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 to place the Kingdom among the top ten countries in the Global Competitiveness Index.

Having already reached 57 percent of cashless payment of all consumer payments in 2021, the new center looks to further cement the Kingdom’s objectives of becoming a less-cash society.

