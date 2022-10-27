You are here

Seeking ‘healthy’ debate of ideas, Musk nears Twitter deal finish line

Musk said he will reinstate former US President Donald Trump to Twitter. (AFP/File)
Musk said he will reinstate former US President Donald Trump to Twitter. (AFP/File)
  • Announcement is expected to be made on Friday morning
  • Tesla boss said he bought Twitter “because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square"
NEW YORK: Closing in on his Twitter megadeal, Elon Musk said Thursday his goal is to enable “healthy” debate of ideas and counter the tendency of social media to splinter into partisan “echo chambers.”
The billionaire entrepreneur pursued the deal “because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence,” Musk tweeted on the eve of a court-imposed deadline to finalize the $44 billion purchase.
The Tesla boss’s on-again, off-again acquisition of the influential website appeared to be entering its final phase after Delaware Judge Kathaleen McCormick paused litigation on October 6 on a Twitter suit against Musk after he previously walked away from the deal.
Since then Musk has reportedly been lining up financing.
While there is always the chance of a last-minute curveball, more signs pointed to the deal’s likely closure.
The New York Stock Exchange posted a pending order to suspend trading in Twitter before Friday’s session.
Shares of Twitter — which vaulted higher after McCormick’s October 6 move — climbed 1.2 percent to $53.97 by 1500 GMT Thursday, not far below the $54.20 purchase price in Musk’s deal.
“We expect Musk and Twitter to officially close the deal by Friday morning with Cinderella finally getting the glass slipper that fits,” said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.
“We also believe the overhang on Tesla is now removed with Musk having likely sold stock this week to fund the rest of the Twitter deal.”
“I think on Friday, we’ll get an announcement that says that Elon Musk has purchased Twitter,” University of California, Berkeley law professor Adam Badawi told AFP.
But if the buyout fails to close by the end of the business day, the judge will likely “bring the hammer down” and head quickly to trial, Badawi added.

Musk originally agreed to the Twitter acquisition in April, but soon pulled back, saying in July he was canceling the contract because he was misled by Twitter over the number of fake “bot” accounts — allegations rejected by the company.
Twitter in turn sought to prove Musk, who also heads aerospace firm SpaceX, was contriving excuses to walk away simply because he changed his mind.
A trial on Twitter’s suit was scheduled for mid-October, but McCormick’s order gave the parties until 5:00 p.m. on October 28, 2022 to close the transaction.
Fresh questions about the combination surfaced last week following reports Musk planned deep staff cuts at Twitter and that US President Joe Biden’s administration was weighing a national security review.
But on Wednesday, Musk changed his Twitter profile to “Chief Twit” and posted a video of himself walking into the company’s California headquarters carrying a sink.
The South African-born serial entrepreneur cuts a polarizing figure in American business, with supporters cheering his disruptive spirit and execution prowess at Tesla and detractors criticizing him as a megalomaniac with a potentially dangerous tendency to wade into geopolitical topics in which he lacks expertise, such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
In his latest statement Thursday, Musk said much of the public speculation about his intentions in the deal had been “wrong” as he insisted his goals were noble.
In pursuing Twitter, “I didn’t do it because it would be easy. I didn’t do it to make more money,” Musk said.
“I did so with humility, recognizing that failure in pursuing this goal, despite our best efforts, is a very real possibility.”

MBC Studios, Shahid platform celebrate launch of Arabic version of ‘The Office’

Called “Al-Maktab” in Arabic, the series has been produced by MBC Studios and will be shown on Shahid from Friday. (Supplied)
Called “Al-Maktab” in Arabic, the series has been produced by MBC Studios and will be shown on Shahid from Friday. (Supplied)
Updated 27 October 2022
Rahaf Jambi Riyadh

MBC Studios, Shahid platform celebrate launch of Arabic version of ‘The Office’

Called “Al-Maktab” in Arabic, the series has been produced by MBC Studios and will be shown on Shahid from Friday. (Supplied)
  • TV series was presented at ceremony held at the Hilton Riyadh Hotel
Updated 27 October 2022
Rahaf Jambi Riyadh

LONDON: MBC Studios and its flagship streaming platform Shahid on Wednesday celebrated the launch of the Arabic version of hit series “The Office” among its stars and producers.

The ceremony, held at the Hilton Riyadh Hotel, began with a red-carpet showing, followed by the airing of the first two episodes of the sitcom and a press conference with the show’s cast and makers.

Called “Al-Maktab” in Arabic, the series has been produced by MBC Studios and will be shown on the VIP package Shahid from Friday.

Co-written by Nawaf Al-Shubaili, Fahd Al-Butairi, Louay Felimban, and Noha Saadi, and directed by Hisham Fathi, the cast includes Saleh Abu Amra, Saad Aziz, and several Saudi actors.

Writer and actor in the comedy series, Fahad Al-Butairi, said: “We had challenges, mainly because we admired British and American work, but we reinvented the idea in a Saudi way.

“We reviewed characters who are parallel to the main characters and not a copy of them. I mean, we tried to find the same character models but made them belong to Saudi society and come from different backgrounds in Saudi society.”

Cast member, Mariam Abdulrahman, told Arab News: “Because it is the first Arabic version, it is a great deal for us, and the original version contains a high degree of daring. But we were able to make the series in a beautiful and reconcilable way with the Saudi culture.”

And Nahed Nabah said: “My character is a bit serious, but I’m excited about the series. Everything about this journey of making this show was great and will be exciting until the last episode.”

The show follows the daily routines of the Saudi employees at the Postal Services Co., in Riyadh. The office is run by Malik Al-Tawfi, a rude, narcissistic manager who constantly lands himself and his staff in embarrassing situations.

Other characters include an ambitious salesman prepared to do anything to impress his manager, and a shy young worker dominated by her brother who works in reception.

Twitter is losing its most active users, internal documents show

Twitter is losing its most active users, internal documents show
Twitter is losing its most active users, internal documents show

Twitter is losing its most active users, internal documents show
LONDON: “Is Twitter dying?” billionaire Elon Musk mused in April, five days before offering to buy the social media platform.
The reality, according to internal Twitter research seen by Reuters, goes far beyond the handful of examples of celebrities ghosting their own accounts. Twitter is struggling to keep its most active users — who are vital to the business — engaged, underscoring a challenge faced by the Tesla Inc. chief executive as he approaches a deadline to close his $44 billion deal to buy the company.
These “heavy tweeters” account for less than 10 percent of monthly overall users but generate 90 percent of all tweets and half of global revenue. Heavy tweeters have been in “absolute decline” since the pandemic began, a Twitter researcher wrote in an internal document titled “Where did the Tweeters Go?”
A “heavy tweeter” is defined as someone who logs in to Twitter six or seven days a week and tweets about three to four times a week, the document said.
The research also found a shift in interests over the past two years among Twitter’s most active English-speaking users that could make the platform less attractive to advertisers.
Cryptocurrency and “not safe for work” (NSFW) content, which includes nudity and pornography, are the highest-growing topics of interest among English-speaking heavy users, the report found.
At the same time, interest in news, sports and entertainment is waning among those users. Tweets on those topics, which have helped Twitter burnish an image as the world’s “digital town square,” as Musk once called it, are also the most desirable for advertisers.
Twitter declined to specify how many of its tweets are in English or how much money it makes from English speakers. But the demographic is important to Twitter’s business, some analysts say.
The platform earned more ad revenue from the United States alone than all other markets combined in its fourth quarter, according to its investor letter, and most ads in the United States are likely targeting English-speaking users, said Jasmine Enberg, an analyst at Insider Intelligence.
Twitter’s study examined the number of heavy tweeters in English who displayed an interest in a topic, based on the accounts they followed, and how that number of users changed over the past two years.
Twitter was motivated to investigate “disturbing” trends among users that may have been masked by overall growth in daily active users and better understand the decline in the company’s most active users, the documents said. The study made no specific conclusions about why heavy users of the platform are declining.
Asked to comment on the internal documents’ findings, a Twitter spokesperson said on Monday: “We regularly conduct research on a wide variety of trends, which evolve based on what’s happening in the world. Our overall audience has continued to grow, reaching 238 million mDAU in Q2 2022,” the spokesperson said, using an acronym for monetizable daily active users.
’NOT SAFE FOR WORK’ CONTENT
The number of heavy users interested in NSFW and cryptocurrency content grew, the research found.
Twitter is one of the few major social media platforms that permits nudity on its service, and the company has estimated that adult content constitutes 13 percent of Twitter, according to a separate internal slide presentation seen by Reuters. The presentation did not elaborate on how the figure was calculated.
Advertisers generally steer clear of controversy or nudity for fear of damaging their brands. Major advertisers including Dyson, PBS Kids and Forbes suspended advertising due to accounts that were soliciting child pornography on Twitter, Reuters reported in September.
In response to the September story, Twitter said it “has zero tolerance for child sexual exploitation” and was investing more resources into its work against such material.
Twitter’s most active English-speaking users were also increasingly interested in cryptocurrencies, reaching an all-time high in late 2021, the internal documents showed. But interest in the topic has declined since the crypto price crash in June, and the study noted cryptocurrencies may not be an area of growth in the future.
Current and former Twitter employees who spoke with Reuters said they feared Musk’s calls for less content moderation and his reported plans to gut the staff, which they said will exacerbate the deterioration of the quality of content.
‘DEVASTATING’ LOSSES
Topics that have traditionally made Twitter a popular platform for its millions of users are now in decline among the most active English-speaking users, the documents show.
Interest in world news, as well as liberal politics, showed spikes during major events such as the attack on the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. But the categories have since lost the highest number of heavy Twitter users and have shown no signs of recovery, the report said.
Twitter is also losing a “devastating” percentage of heavy users who are interested in fashion or celebrities such as the Kardashian family. These users are likely decamping to rival platforms like Meta Platforms Inc’s Instagram and ByteDance’s TikTok, a Twitter researcher wrote.
The study also expressed surprise about the decline in interest for e-sports and online streaming personalities, which were previously growing quickly across Twitter. “The big communities are now in decline,” the report said.
“It seems as though there is a significant discrepancy between what I might imagine are our company values and our growth patterns,” one Twitter researcher wrote.

TikTok immune from lawsuit over girl’s death from ‘blackout challenge’

TikTok immune from lawsuit over girl's death from 'blackout challenge'
TikTok immune from lawsuit over girl’s death from ‘blackout challenge’

TikTok immune from lawsuit over girl’s death from ‘blackout challenge’
  • Parents say the app's algorithm showed their children deadly challenges
LONDON: TikTok Inc. won dismissal of a lawsuit accusing it of causing the death of a 10-year-old girl by promoting a deadly “blackout challenge” that encouraged people to choke themselves on its video-based social media platform.
US District Judge Paul Diamond in Philadelphia ruled Tuesday that the company was immune from the lawsuit under a part of the federal Communications Decency Act that shields publishers of others’ work.
“The wisdom of conferring such immunity is something properly taken up with Congress, not the courts,” Diamond wrote.
Jeffrey Goodman, a lawyer for the girl’s mother, Tawainna Anderson, said in a statement that the family would “continue to fight to make social media safe so that no other child is killed by the reckless behavior of the social media industry.”
TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Anderson sued TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance Inc. in May, saying the company’s algorithm showed her daughter, Nylah Anderson, a video suggesting the blackout challenge.
In December 2021, Nylah attempted the blackout challenge using a purse strap hung in her mother’s closet, losing consciousness and suffering severe injuries, according to the lawsuit. She was rushed to a hospital but died five days later.
TikTok and ByteDance moved to dismiss the case, saying that under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, they could not be held liable for publishing third-party content. Diamond, while saying that the circumstances were “tragic,” agreed.
TikTok and other social media companies, including Facebook and Instagram parent Meta Platforms Inc. and YouTube parent Alphabet Inc, are facing a growing number of lawsuits around the country seeking to hold them liable for causing young people to become addicted to their products, and in some cases causing harm including eating disorders, self-injury and suicide.
A federal judicial panel earlier this month consolidated dozens of such cases in a new mass tort in a federal court in Oakland, California.

TikTok to expand London footprint with new office

TikTok to expand London footprint with new office
TikTok to expand London footprint with new office

TikTok to expand London footprint with new office
  • The rapidly growing social media platform is eyeing further expansion amid growing political tensions between Britain and China
DUBAI: TikTok is reportedly in talks to lease a new London office a block away from its current UK headquarters, according to Bloomberg.

The rapidly growing social media platform is eyeing further expansion amid growing political tensions between Britain and China. 

The Chinese-owned company is negotiating a lease for the Verdant development at 150 Aldersgate Street near London’s Farringdon district, according to the report. It wants to rent the entire 11-storey, 134,000-sq-ft development, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Last year, TikTok leased Kaleidoscope, an 88,500-square foot office building above the Farringdon East Crossrail Station, in London. The company expected to house 850 UK employees in that office, according to the Evening Standard.

Its expansion plans in the UK have been affected by worsening relations between the UK and China. In July 2020, the company suspended talks to build a global headquarters in the UK after the government limited the use of Huawei Technologies Co. products in the country’s 5G infrastructure, reported The Sunday Times.

The company has instead expanded in Dublin. However, the owner of the Dublin building is now considering selling the property, according to React News. 

Elon Musk visits Twitter headquarters ahead of takeover deadline

Elon Musk visits Twitter headquarters ahead of takeover deadline
Elon Musk visits Twitter headquarters ahead of takeover deadline

Elon Musk visits Twitter headquarters ahead of takeover deadline
  • Musk signals deal on track by changing his Twitter profile to “Chief Twit” 
SAN FRANCISCO: Elon Musk looks set to meet a Friday deadline to seal his on-again, off-again deal to buy Twitter, avoiding a trial over the $44 billion contract that he admits is overpriced.
After he sought to terminate the sale, Twitter filed a lawsuit to hold Musk to the agreement he inked in April to purchase the social media giant.
With a trial looming, the unpredictable billionaire capitulated and revived his takeover plan.
Musk signaled the deal was on track Wednesday by changing his Twitter profile to “Chief Twit” and posting a video of himself walking into the company’s California headquarters carrying a sink.
“Let that sink in!” he quipped.
“I think on Friday, we’ll get an announcement that says that Elon Musk has purchased Twitter,” University of California, Berkeley, law professor Adam Badawi told AFP.
Musk, the world’s richest man, has reportedly been lining up financing since Delaware Judge Kathaleen McCormick paused litigation on October 6.
If the buyout doesn’t close by the end of the business day, the judge will likely “bring the hammer down” and head quickly to trial, Badawi added.
Musk tried to step back from the Twitter deal soon after his unsolicited offer was accepted, and said in July he was canceling the contract because he was misled by Twitter over the number of fake “bot” accounts — allegations rejected by the company.
Twitter, in turn, sought to prove Musk, the head of the Tesla electric vehicle company, was contriving excuses to walk away simply because he changed his mind.
“I’m excited about the Twitter situation,” Musk said during a recent Tesla earnings call.
“I think it’s an asset that has just sort of languished for a long time but has incredible potential, although obviously myself and the other investors are overpaying for Twitter right now.”

While pitching the deal to investors, Musk said he planned to get rid of nearly three-quarters of Twitter’s workers, according to a Washington Post report.
That report came as a shock in the Twitter workplace, where some employees who would prefer not to work for Musk have already left, said a worker who asked to remain anonymous in order to speak more freely.
“But a portion of people, including me, are willing to give him the benefit of the doubt for now,” the employee said of Musk.
“The more I hear about him the less I like him, but I do find it quite funny that he brought a sink to the headquarters just to make a joke.”
Musk’s stewardship of the site has sparked worry from activists who fear he could open the gates to more abusive and misinformative posts.
He has vowed to dial content moderation back to a bare minimum, and is expected to clear the way for former US president Donald Trump to return to the platform.
The then-president was blocked due to concerns he would ignite more violence like the deadly attack on the Capitol in Washington to overturn his election loss.
Once the deal is complete, Musk will essentially be handed the keys to Twitter and be in charge of the often-divisive global platform.
“The existing board of Twitter is probably going to get fired; Musk will put in directors who are friendly to him, he will put in management,” said Badawi.
He doubted Musk will want to be chief executive since he already runs Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink and the Boring Company.
Trump now posts on his own, much-smaller, platform Truth Social, and has vowed not to return to Twitter even after Musk takes over.
The former president, who is considering another run at the White House in 2024, has 4.18 million followers at Truth Social, compared to the 88.8 million he had on Twitter.
 

