Evangelion statue stands tall at Saudi Anime Expo

RIYADH: Anime lovers will look up to one of their heroes following the arrival of a six-meter-tall Evangelion statue at Saudi Anime Expo, part of Riyadh Season 2022 festivities.
Groundworks CEO Kamimura Yasuhiro, who attended the expo opening ceremony, told Arab News that the large-scale figure was originally made for an event in Japan, “but because of its large size, we could not install it anywhere. We were able to bring it here and install it, and this is the first time it has been installed outside Japan.”
The character featured in the “Neon Genesis Evangelion” series that appeared in the 1980s and screened on Tokyo TV in October 1995.
Other statues displayed in the venue include Eren Yeager, hero of the “Attack on Titan” series, and Conan, which will bring back childhood memories for many visitors.
The three-day exhibition will allow fans to interact with their favorite characters, attend live performances by celebrities, and have discussions with producers and voice actors. There will also be local and international cosplay competitions, and screenings of the latest anime films.
Shops will sell original products related to anime characters.
The exhibition is open from 3 p.m. until midnight and ends on Saturday.
Updated 28 October 2022
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: The third edition of the Saudi “Let’s Make It Green” afforestation campaign was launched on Thursday 100 km east of Riyadh in Saad National Park.
The launch ceremony was led by Mansour Al-Mushaiti, deputy minister of environment, water and agriculture.
The National Center for the Development of Vegetation Cover and Combating Desertification organized the event, which included introductory pavilions, activities for children and a showcase of afforestation methods.
The six-month campaign aims to develop vegetation sites, rehabilitate degraded land and restore plant diversity by motivating local communities to contribute to afforestation in vegetation sites and national parks.
CEO of the National Center for Vegetation Development and Combating Desertification Dr. Khalid Al-Abdulqader called on the public and private sectors to take part in volunteer opportunities as part of the campaign.
He highlighted the existence of voluntary fields in the sector, including seed dispersal, seedling production in national parks and campaigns to clean vegetation sites.
The ambassadors of Kenya, Ivory Coast and Singapore, and representatives from the UK, Australia, Uruguay, Mexico, Japan and China Embassies in Saudi Arabia attended the inauguration ceremony, in addition to officials from International Fund for Agricultural Development, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Food and Agriculture Organization and UN Development Programme. Representatives from international companies, including FLORA and Mitsui, were also present.
Dr. Amal Al-Daej, international relations and strategic partnership adviser at NCVC, told Arab News that the campaign is part of the center’s contribution to achieving the goals of the Green Saudi Initiative to plant 10 billion trees around the Kingdom. She added that the campaign also enhances the Kingdom’s contribution to developing vegetation cover and improving quality of life.
Previous “Let’s Make It Green” campaigns led to the planting of about 20 million trees in more than 500 sites across the Kingdom, with the participation of several government and private agencies, the non-profit sector and about 70,000 volunteers.
Updated 28 October 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: The number of Saudi universities in the latest rankings of the Times Classification of Specializations increased to 21, compared to 6 universities in 2019, Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
In the 2023 edition, Saudi universities were distinguished in 10 major disciplines out of the 11 majors in which international universities are ranked, with King Abdulaziz and King Saud universities performing well.
The Kingdom’s universities obtained several distinguished positions, including 47th globally in physical sciences, 56th globally in computer science, and 57th globally in engineering, SPA added.
The clinical and health majors ranked the highest in 19 Saudi universities, while 18 Saudi universities ranked highest in engineering and physical sciences.
ISLAMABAD: Since setting out on his journey earlier this month, Pakistani student Usman Arshad has already walked over a 10th of the 5,400-kilometer route to reach his dream destination, Makkah, in time to take part in next year’s Hajj.
Arshad, 25, began his pilgrimage in his hometown of Okara in Pakistan’s Punjab province and, carrying only a small backpack and umbrella, and wearing a pair of trekking shoes, plans to travel through five countries before he arrives at Islam’s holiest city.
“From Pakistan to Iran, Iran to Iraq, from Iraq to Kuwait, and from Kuwait I will enter Saudi Arabia,” he told Arab News from Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province.
Arshad plans to enter neighboring Iran later this week.
He said that the journey “will take about eight months, which means that I will reach Makkah in May.”
Arshad first thought of traveling to the holy city by foot last year, when he covered 1,270 kilometers during a 34-day walk from Okara to the Khunjerab Pass on the border with China “to promote a peaceful Pakistan.”
He continued: “I got the idea for this journey (of Hajj) after completing my last journey and I thought if I can travel on foot this much within Pakistan, then I should also go on foot to the place which is the desire of every human being.
“I made it my dream journey and started working on it.”
It took Arshad nine months to prepare and, with his family’s help, save about $6,800 to cover the journey’s expenses. Support with documents and visas came from the Pakistani government.
“Besides this, they will also support me wherever security is needed,” Arshad said, adding that he hopes to cover up to 45 kilometers a day, with overnight stopovers at mosques, seminaries and people’s homes along the way.
So far, wherever he has stopped, he has been welcomed and embraced by his hosts, who are intrigued to hear about his pilgrimage plan.
“People’s response has been very good,” Arshad said. “All our people in Pakistan, they are very loving.”
As he walks on, the journey is also changing Arshad and shaping his future plans. He completed his studies in media and communications at the University of Okara, but now plans to travel full time.
“Earlier, I wanted to join the media,” he said, “but now I have plans to continue traveling in the future, telling people about different places and countries by visiting them either on foot or otherwise.”
Updated 28 October 2022
RIYADH: The Royal Saudi Air Force arrived at Al-Dhafra Air Base in the UAE to take part in the Aerial Warfare and Missile Defense Center 2022 drill, which is due to start early next week and run for about a month.
Military units from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, US, UK, Greece, Oman, France, Germany, India and Australia will train in air combat operations as part of the drill.
Commander of the Royal Saudi Air Force group, Pilot Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Ahmari, said that all equipment and participants, including air, technical and support crews, had arrived at Al-Dhafra Air Base.
The group was received by the Assistant Defense Attache at the Saudi Embassy in Abu Dhabi, Brig. Gen. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Hussan.
The Royal Saudi Air Force will take part in the drill with the Tornado aircraft system.
Exercises carried out as part of the drill seek to strengthen joint military planning and implementation, and raise the readiness and combat efficiency of supporting air and technical crews.
Updated 28 October 2022
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: Halloween begins early with the nationwide premiere of the newest Saudi horror film “Junoon,” directed by brothers Maan B. and Yaser B., bringing a new meaning to the genre in the Kingdom’s film history.
On Wednesday, the premiere was held in Saudi Arabia’s biggest movie theater at the Boulevard Riyadh City, with 485 guests, media personalities, content creators and filmmakers in attendance. The event also featured hired extras playing bloodied zombie victims.
As a group of young creators set out on a mission to uncover the most supernatural activity at Suicide Rock in California, they enlist the help of an American vlogger. On their travels to Los Angeles, the fun adventure they thought they were embarking on takes them down a dark and dangerous path.
“The found footage style is very unique and kind of difficult to make. We spent three years making this movie… It’s a unique style, it has a lot of spontaneity in it, and it reflects reality. People always check their social media, and the characters they saw in the film reflect that,” co-director and star Maan B. told Arab News.
The film incorporates a Saudi-majority cast, including Maan B, Ida Alkusay, Saleh Alem, Sumaya Rida, as well as the Brazilian filmmaker Noan Ribeiro.
The story was inspired by Maan’s experience living in a building full of Vine influencers, whose job was to attract the highest level of views and social media engagement.
“This is where the idea was born, from chasing fame and what you would do for content. I saw it in front of my eyes; they would go wild and crazy. We took that concept, we blended it with horror, with jinn and a lot of aspects,” Maan said.
He credits the scriptwriters Marwan Mokbel and Pedro Paulo Araujo with bringing the concept into action.
At the time, the Logan Paul scandal dominated the news, a situation where a social media personality posted a video of a man who had hung himself at Suicide Forest in Japan, which was later criticized by the public.
Thus was born the character of a man who wants to be famous and will do anything to achieve that goal, no matter the cost.
“Our society, Arab societies especially, Muslim, they believe in supernatural (forces). It’s part of the culture, part of the religion, and part of everything. This is something planted in us at a young age. We wanted to incorporate supernatural horror more than something zombie or monster-related, things we don’t believe in. This is something in our culture that we might believe in more, so it’s more relatable to us,” Talha B., the consulting producer of “Junoon,” told Arab News.
While the public premiere date was not intended to be this close to Halloween, he admitted that it was a happy coincidence. “It’s almost too good to be true that this happened, so it’s in our benefit,” Talha said.
Alkusay, who portrayed Jiji in the film, said this was the first movie project she had taken part in at the time of filming. Seeing the work on the biggest screen in Saudi Arabia brought feelings of pride and accomplishment.
“It was a wonderful experience. We had a lot of difficulties — there were scorpions, spiders . . . We actually got to live all the events that we went through. The script was an optional type of thing; we just went rogue a lot,” Alkusay said.
“Even though in our culture we don’t celebrate Halloween, for all those people here who do, this is the perfect Halloween movie, and it’s made in Arabic as well,” she said.
The movie falls under this newly established local genre, preceded by other Saudi films such as the 2016 film Madayen, the 2018 short film “Don’t Go Too Far,” and the 2022 thriller “Kayan,” which premiered in theaters last month. Another movie, written by the GEA’s Chairman Turki Alalshikh, titled “The Cello,” wrapped up filming last year and is said to premiere in 2022.
“I think what makes (this film) special is that it’s not purely horror, there’s comedy and adventure and some thrillers. The found footage style in general makes it realistic, and this realism shocks or scares the audience. This is what I love about the movie,” co-director Yaser B. told Arab News.
Ultimately, the movie proves that Saudi creators have the talent and passion for taking on all film genres. With direct support for arts and entertainment from the government under the goals of Vision 2030, this film demonstrates only the beginning of Saudi filmmakers’ abilities.
“The first thing we need from the Saudi audience is to believe in Saudi films,” Yaser said.
His brother Talha seconded this: “They should believe more in Saudi stories and Saudi talent instead of giving all the talent or the money to (others). There is goodness in our people; there are stories, there is talent, so give them a chance to create.”
The film has toured multiple festivals, winning the prize for “Best feature film” at the Faten Hamama festival and “Best cinematography” at the NICE International Film Festival in France. It was also selected for the Malmo Arab film festival and the Red Sea International Film Festival.