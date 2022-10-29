Ministry of Culture, ALECSO sign agreement to establish Arab Translation Observatory in Riyadh

You are here

Updated 29 October 2022
Arab News

  • Observatory will provide accurate, up-to-date data on translation industry through latest technology
Updated 29 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Literature, Publishing & Translation Commission, representing the Ministry of Culture, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization on Wednesday to establish the Arab Translation Observatory in Riyadh. 

It is one of several projects established by the Kingdom with ALECSO to create a digital bibliographic database and provide translation services. 

The observatory aims to support a unified Arab plan for the Arabic translation movement by coordinating and unifying translation efforts. 

The Minister of Culture thanked the Kingdom’s leadership for sponsoring the initiative. 

ALECSO Director-General Mohamed Ould Amar thanked Saudi Arabia for its partnership, making the observatory a leading reference for certified translation from and into Arabic.

Amar said that the collaboration came at a time when the region needed to keep up with global and cultural knowledge, making translation from and into Arabic one of the most important projects in this era.

The observatory, he explained, would connect translation channels by monitoring and documenting the translation movement in Arab countries, as well as providing accurate data and statistics on the reality and movement of the translation industry using the latest technologies. 

The observatory will have several departments that offer specialized services such as the bibliography of translated books, translation studies and research, a directory of publishing houses and translators, and a list of practitioners in the translation sector both locally and internationally. 

It is ALECSO’s sixth regional body, and it comes 32 years after the organization’s last external center was established.

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Culture Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO)

MORONI: A Saudi Fund for Development delegation laid the foundation stone for a $5 million water project in Moroni, Comoros, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday. 

The project will benefit about 83,000 people in 17 villages, enhancing water and food security, reducing the rate of disease and epidemics, and facilitating access to clean drinking water sources.

It aims to establish a water treatment plant, rehabilitate and construct water tanks, in addition to constructing distribution networks in villages, and improving drinking water sources from the former water distribution network.

The ceremony of laying the foundation stone was attended by Minister of Energy, Water and Hydrocarbons of Comoros Ali Abrau, Minister of Finance and Budget Mazi Abdo, and Saudi Ambassador to Comoros Atallah bin Zayed Al-Zayed.

Abrau voiced his appreciation for the Kingdom’s efforts through SFD in Comoros since 1981, helping the country to create job opportunities and facilitate development. 

Bandar Al-Obaid, director-general of the Arab Countries Operations Department at SFD, said that the project will support the water sector in Comoros and is “a tributary of development.”

Since 1981, the fund has provided four development projects through soft development loans worth more than $61 million, in addition to three grants provided by the Kingdom worth $10 million to contribute to growth and prosperity. 
 

Topics: Saudi Fund for Development comoros Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Spooky season festivities began in Riyadh after the Boulevard was transformed into a venue-wide costume party during the “Scary Weekend” event, which took place on Thursday and Friday.

Dressed-up visitors were granted free entry to the Boulevard on the condition that they wore scary costumes.

The event was dedicated to showcasing terrifying disguises and parading the creative designs of Saudis and residents. The goal was to create an atmosphere filled with fun, thrills and excitement as people discovered the stories behind various character costumes.

One attendee, Abdulrahman, showcased a costume of the North American mythological creature Wendigo. The legend says that the folkloric creature is a malevolent spirit that possesses human beings, calls on feelings of greed and hunger, and cannibalizes people, feeding on their flesh. This was Abdulrahman’s first time celebrating Halloween in the country.

“It’s a great celebration, honestly, and there’s a spirit of joy… In terms of haram or halal, I don’t know about it. We celebrate it just for the fun of it and nothing else. We don’t believe in anything,” he told Arab News.

While Halloween has long been shunned across the Gulf, attendees at the event described the occasion as a form of harmless entertainment.

One eventgoer, Khaled Alharbi, said: “Actions are based on intentions. I’m just here to have fun.”

Alharbi came with his family, with members dressed as a bloodied doctor, nurse and consultant. They created a backstory behind their costumes, arriving at the Boulevard just in time for the city’s biggest costume party. Alharbi carried a two-year old family member dressed as witch, who playfully cast an insanity spell on the rest of the family.

This was also the family’s first time celebrating Halloween.

Nearby, another witch sat with velvety red hair and a festive hat, accompanied by her friend, dressed as Catwoman. Sitting on a sidewalk, completing their costumes with temporary tattoos, the two told Arab News about their experience.

“I tried to create a mix of jewelry and eyeliner tattoos. I think makeup inspires me as well. This is my first time celebrating Halloween. Last year I missed the date, so I will not miss it this time,” the witch, Ameera, said.

The pair added that the event was a great occasion to express their creativity and celebrate with the Saudi public. Both work in a hospital and said that dressing up was a great way to relieve stress and enjoy themselves.

“I support it. There’s an energy inside of us — we have to let it out. This celebration is the place to channel this energy. If there’s someone really creative and talented, who has a vivid imagination, they can let it out these days. For example, through drawing or cinematic makeup,” Ameera said.

Another attendee, Abdulaziz bin Khaled, decided to represent his love for Western movies and zombie gore, combining the two as he dressed as a decayed cowboy carrying a sign that read: “Be Careful It’s A Zombie.”

Bin Khaled said: “That’s my favorite type of movie: Cowboys, American wars, scary movies and Westerns. I love the Denzel Washington movie ‘The Magnificent Seven.’

“This is the second costume event they’ve had at the Boulevard. It’s really great and all the young men and women are out in amazing costumes. Everyone’s creating cool things inspired by movies and horror, and others. It’s so good that we can see this during Riyadh Season,” he added.

The event was complete with a fireworks show, enhanced sound effects and spooky decorations. A similar event took place earlier this year at Boulevard Riyadh City and Winter Wonderland on March 17 and 18.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Riyadh Boulevard halloween

RIYADH: Anime lovers will look up to one of their heroes following the arrival of a six-meter-tall Evangelion statue at Saudi Anime Expo, part of Riyadh Season 2022 festivities.

Groundworks CEO Kamimura Yasuhiro, who attended the expo opening ceremony, told Arab News that the large-scale figure was originally made for an event in Japan, “but because of its large size, we could not install it anywhere. We were able to bring it here and install it, and this is the first time it has been installed outside Japan.”

The character featured in the “Neon Genesis Evangelion” series that appeared in the 1980s and screened on Tokyo TV in October 1995.

Other statues displayed in the venue include Eren Yeager, hero of the “Attack on Titan” series, and Conan, which will bring back childhood memories for many visitors.

The three-day exhibition will allow fans to interact with their favorite characters, attend live performances by celebrities, and have discussions with producers and voice actors. There will also be local and international cosplay competitions, and screenings of the latest anime films.

Shops will sell original products related to anime characters.

The exhibition is open from 3 p.m. until midnight and ends on Saturday.

Topics: Riyadh Season 2022 Saudi Anime Exhibition Saudi Anime Expo Groundworks Kamimura Yasuhiro Neon Genesis Evangelion anime

Saudi Environment Ministry launches 6-month afforestation campaign

Saudi Environment Ministry launches 6-month afforestation campaign
Updated 28 October 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

Saudi Environment Ministry launches 6-month afforestation campaign

Saudi Environment Ministry launches 6-month afforestation campaign
  • The National Center for the Development of Vegetation Cover and Combating Desertification organized the event
  • The six-month campaign aims to develop vegetation sites, rehabilitate degraded land and restore plant diversity
Updated 28 October 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The third edition of the Saudi “Let’s Make It Green” afforestation campaign was launched on Thursday 100 km east of Riyadh in Saad National Park.
The launch ceremony was led by Mansour Al-Mushaiti, deputy minister of environment, water and agriculture.
The National Center for the Development of Vegetation Cover and Combating Desertification organized the event, which included introductory pavilions, activities for children and a showcase of afforestation methods.
The six-month campaign aims to develop vegetation sites, rehabilitate degraded land and restore plant diversity by motivating local communities to contribute to afforestation in vegetation sites and national parks.
CEO of the National Center for Vegetation Development and Combating Desertification Dr. Khalid Al-Abdulqader called on the public and private sectors to take part in volunteer opportunities as part of the campaign.
He highlighted the existence of voluntary fields in the sector, including seed dispersal, seedling production in national parks and campaigns to clean vegetation sites.
The ambassadors of Kenya, Ivory Coast and Singapore, and representatives from the UK, Australia, Uruguay, Mexico, Japan and China Embassies in Saudi Arabia attended the inauguration ceremony, in addition to officials from International Fund for Agricultural Development, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Food and Agriculture Organization and UN Development Programme. Representatives from international companies, including FLORA and Mitsui, were also present.
Dr. Amal Al-Daej, international relations and strategic partnership adviser at NCVC, told Arab News that the campaign is part of the center’s contribution to achieving the goals of the Green Saudi Initiative to plant 10 billion trees around the Kingdom. She added that the campaign also enhances the Kingdom’s contribution to developing vegetation cover and improving quality of life.
Previous “Let’s Make It Green” campaigns led to the planting of about 20 million trees in more than 500 sites across the Kingdom, with the participation of several government and private agencies, the non-profit sector and about 70,000 volunteers.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Afforestation Riyadh Saad National Park

RIYADH: The number of Saudi universities in the latest rankings of the Times Classification of Specializations increased to 21, compared to 6 universities in 2019, Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

In the 2023 edition, Saudi universities were distinguished in 10 major disciplines out of the 11 majors in which international universities are ranked, with King Abdulaziz and King Saud universities performing well.

The Kingdom’s universities obtained several distinguished positions, including 47th globally in physical sciences, 56th globally in computer science, and 57th globally in engineering, SPA added.

The clinical and health majors ranked the highest in 19 Saudi universities, while 18 Saudi universities ranked highest in engineering and physical sciences.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Education Saudi universities Times Higher Education

