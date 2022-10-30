You are here

Saudi ACWA Power inks sustainable infrastructure financing MoU with EBRD
The signature of the memorandum of understanding took place on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative Forum in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Saudi ACWA Power inks sustainable infrastructure financing MoU with EBRD
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power has signed an initial agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to finance sustainable infrastructure projects.

The signature of the memorandum of understanding took place on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative Forum in Riyadh, according to a statement. 

It will focus on project development between both organizations over the next five years in the fields of renewable energy, green hydrogen and green desalination across countries. 

The countries of focus include Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Egypt.

“With COP27 around the corner in Egypt, the world’s attention will be on constructive implementation plans that have a tangible impact in mitigating climate change,” said Paddy Padmanathan, CEO, ACWA Power. 

“This MoU with the EBRD is an important signal from financial institutions in finding lasting solutions in the face of global warming, cements a long-standing business relationship, and is a vote of confidence in ACWA Power’s abilities in being part of the journey towards a sustainable future.”

Headquartered in London, EBRD is a multilateral development bank that aims to foster a transition to open market-oriented economies and promote private and entrepreneurial initiatives in the countries where it works. 

ACWA Power has worked with EBRD since 2011 with the institution financing multiple projects of ACWA Power in the Central Asian, Middle Eastern, and North African markets. 

 

Saudi Arabia world’s fastest growing market for contactless payments: Visa
RIYADH: Global digital payment firm Visa has said that Saudi Arabia’s contactless payment adoption has seen the fastest growth in the world.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 6th edition of Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh, Visa's regional president Andrew Torre, told Arab News that the Kingdom saw the highest digital payment growth curves in the world.

“In 2017, only 4 percent of all face-to-face transactions were contactless. If you fast forward to the end of 2021, it was the highest adoption curve in the world. We've seen it go from 4 percent to 97 percent,” Torre told Arab News.

He added that contactless transactions were not just made with physical cards, but also through mobile phones, as he noted the huge shift in the Kingdom’s financial technology sector.

“This is certainly a very fast growth market. It's probably one of the fastest growing markets in the world and in the Middle East,” Torre said.

Contactless payments are transactions made by tapping either a contactless chip card or payment-enabled mobile or wearable device over a contactless-enabled payment terminal.

Torre further added that 60 percent of all payments made in the Kingdom were digital.

The company has been pushing out many initiatives to support Saudi Arabia’s financial technology sector. During the forum it announced the launch of its Global Innovation Center in the Kingdom.

The innovation hub is set to open by the end of 2023 in Riyadh, as the company aims to provide its partners with cutting-edge financial technology to bolster the creation of domestic solutions.

Torre stated that the innovation center aims to make $40 billion in remittances sent abroad from Saudi Arabia faster, cheaper and near real-time.

“We will bring fintechs here and partners and clients here to be able to not only innovate in the Kingdom but also innovate outside of the Kingdom as well and grow their businesses across the MENA region,” he added.

The company has also been supporting female entrepreneurs with the launch of its 'She’s Next’ initiative earlier this year.

Torre explained that the initiative provided around 20 female entrepreneurs with financing, expertise and knowledge on growing their businesses in multiple fields besides fintech.

The company works with many private and public institutions, as it aims to focus more on the rise of entrepreneurship and startups in the Kingdom.

 

 

Egypt to grant ‘golden license’ in a bid to boost investment 
Egypt to grant ‘golden license’ in a bid to boost investment 
RIYADH: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has announced granting ‘golden licenses’ to investor applicants in the north African country for a period of three months, in a bid to speed up projects and boost investment.

Al-Sisi’s directive came during the inauguration of the first International Forum and Exhibition for Industry, which is set to take place over three days in Cairo, reported Asharq.

The license will allow investors to buy or rent lands, operate and manage the projects and allocate the necessary facilities for it with just a single approval.  

In case of achieving progress, the license could be extended for additional three months, Al-Sisi said.

“This decision is a confirmation of the state's keenness to provide equal opportunities, enhance competition mechanisms and empower the private sector,” said Aya Zuhair, vice president of research at Zilla Capital. 

She added: “We expect the decision to succeed in attracting new investments to Egypt in the future.” 

The decision came following Egypt’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund, allowing the country to obtain an extended credit facility of $3 billion. 

The arrangement is expected to catalyze a large multi-year financing package, including about $5 billion in the financial year ending in June 2023, reflecting broad international and regional support for Egypt, the IMF said in a statement.

Fakhry El-Feky, head of the parliamentary committee for planning and budget, said that the agreement is “a certificate of reassurance.”

“The agreement will not reduce citizens’ income, but will lead to a reduction in the inflation rate with the application of the monetary policy of the central bank which will control inflation while leaving the dollar exchange rate (up) to the forces of supply and demand,” he told Arab News in an interview on Oct. 29.

The IMF’s announcement came after Egypt’s central bank decided to raise key interest rates by 2 percent and switched to a more flexible exchange rate system in a bid to combat the country’s mounting economic issues.

The bank’s Monetary Policy Committee said in a statement that it had raised the new lending rate to 14.25 percent and the deposit rate to 13.25 percent. The discount rate was also increased to 13.75 percent, it said.

The bank also announced that it had moved to “a durable flexible exchange rate” system, a change that would allow the international markets to “determine the value of the Egyptian pound against other foreign currencies.”

Ma’aden led consortium to spend over $12.5m on exploration of Umm Al-Damar site in Saudi Arabia 
Ma’aden led consortium to spend over $12.5m on exploration of Umm Al-Damar site in Saudi Arabia 
RIYADH: An alliance of Saudi-based mining company Ma’aden and Canadian mining firm Barrick Gold plans to spend more than SR47 million ($12.5 million) on the exploration of the Umm Al-Damar site in Saudi Arabia, announced the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

This comes after the consortium was awarded mining licenses for exploration of the site, as part of the ministry's Accelerated Exploration Initiative, which aims to provide a number of exploration licenses via competitions, Saudi Press agency reported. 

Both mining companies will utilize the budget in accelerating the exploration process. This will include drilling of an estimated 54,000 meters, as well as implementing an integrated geophysical and chemical survey at the site.

In addition, the alliance will also invest as much as SR1 million across several community-related initiatives such as employing neighboring communities, the development of the local technical college in Mahd Al-Dahab governorate, and training graduates during the two-year exploration program, among other initiatives.

The site captured the interest of an estimated 20 domestic and global mining firms, 13 of which made it to the bidding stage. 

The qualification criteria for the site included, but are not limited to, technical expertise, financial ability, and commitment to community, as well as environmental management plans and related work programs.

Umm Ad Damar, which covers an estimated area of 40 sq. km, is located 300 km northeast of Jeddah and 25 km northwest of Mahd Al-Dahab governorate. The site includes several mineral deposits including copper, zinc, gold, and silver.

Mining is increasingly a key element of Saudi Arabia’s economic development, after energy and petrochemicals, as the Kingdom seeks to wean its economy off oil production and exports.

Saudi Arabia is expecting its mineral wealth to exceed earlier estimates of $1.3 trillion as the Kingdom plans to triple spending on the exploration of metals over the next three years.

 

 

SNB has no plans to take board seats in Credit Suisse following stake buy of $1.5bn 
SNB has no plans to take board seats in Credit Suisse following stake buy of $1.5bn 
RIYADH: Saudi National Bank said that it has no plans now to take board seats in Credit Suisse, but is “open-minded” about it if things change, after it announced investing up to $1.5 billion in the Swiss bank to take a 9.9 percent stake.

The deal will help SNB develop a “strong strategic collaboration” to deliver global standards of products and services to serve its clients better in Saudi Arabia and the region, the Saudi bank said in a press release.

The potential partnership with Credit Suisse will be subject to applicable approvals and clearances.

SNB clarified that it is not focused on international expansion, and this investment is representing a financial opportunity to solidify its wealth management, asset management, and investment capabilities.

“We believe the cooperation with a leading global asset manager in both production and distribution of different products to enhance our presence in the institutional asset management space,” said an SNB spokesperson, adding that its Shariah-based skill set will complement those of Credit Suisse and can mutually benefit from each other,

The Saudi bank further added that it is “highly disciplined” in its investment portfolio and does not have any plans to increase its stake in Credit Suisse beyond 9.9 percent.

“We are not committed to any future capital raising by Credit Suisse. Any future investment will be based on the financial and strategic merits of such investment, considering the impact on capital returns and shareholder value. 

“We will review the execution of the strategy articulated by CS with their Q3 2022 results and decide on any future steps at the appropriate time,” said the SNB spokesperson.

SNB said that the investment in Credit Suisse will be accretive in the medium to long term, and added that there could be some short-term execution risks.

The bank further added that it has invested in ordinary shares in SNB with no additional rights or obligations.

The investment of SNB in Credit Suisse is a part of the Saudi Arabian bank’s overall investment portfolio of $68.7 billion.

“The holding (investment in Credit Suisse) will comprise 2.2 percent of SNB’s proforma investment book, 3.5 percent of the total shareholders’ equity, and 0.6 percent of total consolidated assets,” said the SNB spokesperson.

From a capital perspective, the transaction is expected to have a limited total impact, with 20-40 bps over the next five years, with SNB preserving a significant buffer above regulatory capital requirements given its robust capital position, the release added.

Meanwhile, Credit Suisse Group’s newly created investment bank, CS First Boston, will advise on mergers and acquisitions, raise capital for clients through equity and debt markets, and provide leveraged finance as part of its core offerings, Reuters reported citing an internal memo.

“Over time, CS First Boston’s structure will evolve to become an independent standalone investment bank, enabling it to attract third-party capital and include employee ownership,” wrote David Miller, global head of CS First Boston in a memo to the staff.

Nama Chemicals posts 124% boost in first nine months profits
Nama Chemicals posts 124% boost in first nine months profits
RIYADH: Saudi-listed Nama Chemicals Co. posted a 124 percent profit jump in the first nine months of 2022.

Its profit peaked at SR55 million ($15 million), compared to SR24 million in the prior-year period, according to a bourse filing.

The profit hike was coupled with an increase in revenue of 9 percent to SR460 million compared to the same period of last year.

The firm attributed the increase in profit to an improvement in average profit margins on some finished products, despite an increase in general and administrative costs and finance costs.

Despite the higher profits in the first nine months of 2022, Namas turned into losses of SR5.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to profits of SR4.9 million in the same period last year.

Following the announcement, Nama’s stock traded flat on Sunday at a share price of SR44.65.

 

 

