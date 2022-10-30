You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Global Art contest winners to compete in world edition hosted by Malaysia

Saudi Global Art contest winners to compete in world edition hosted by Malaysia

Saudi Global Art contest winners to compete in world edition hosted by Malaysia
1 / 3
The national winners will be competing alongside children from other Global Art branches around the world on Dec. 4 at Global Art Malaysia. (Supplied)
Saudi Global Art contest winners to compete in world edition hosted by Malaysia
2 / 3
The national winners will be competing alongside children from other Global Art branches around the world on Dec. 4 at Global Art Malaysia. (Supplied)
Saudi Global Art contest winners to compete in world edition hosted by Malaysia
3 / 3
The national winners will be competing alongside children from other Global Art branches around the world on Dec. 4 at Global Art Malaysia. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rntg9

Updated 18 sec ago
Afshan Aziz

Saudi Global Art contest winners to compete in world edition hosted by Malaysia

Saudi Global Art contest winners to compete in world edition hosted by Malaysia
  • The center offers age-based programs for girls and boys from the ages of 4 to 15 with strong curricula and the objective of training children to become professional artists
Updated 18 sec ago
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: Over 100 children participated in one of the largest national art competitions in the Kingdom at the Global Art Al-Falah Center in Riyadh on Saturday.  

Children aged between 3-15 years old from Global Art branches in Riyadh, Jeddah and Yanbu participated in the competition. 

Twelve winners were announced and rewarded with a trophy and a month of free training at the center. 

The national winners will be competing alongside children from other Global Art branches around the world on Dec. 4 at Global Art Malaysia. 

Samar Al-Maghrabi, CEO of Global Art Center, Riyadh, said: “We are pleased to organize the national competition for the third time in the Kingdom that is accessible to all including children with special needs. The aim of the competition was to enhance the quality of students’ creativity and create a great experience for them, which can help…them believe in their skills and encourage their self-confidence.”

Participants were evaluated on the basis of their skills in the techniques taught during the three weeks of intensive training at the Global Art Center’s various branches. 

Fatima Al-Awad, owner of the Global Art Center in Yanbu, said: “We had an intensive program to train students in the basic skills that are taken into account in the criteria for selecting winners. The students were ranked according to our main categories: junior, foundation students and basic stages.”

The students regularly attended the classes to review lessons and go over the details of the competition, including what they planned to draw. 

Al-Awad said that they are “ready to participate every year,” citing the results of the latest competition.

The Global Art Center in Yanbu was launched last February with the aim of becoming a distinguished fine arts academy.

The center offers age-based programs for girls and boys from the ages of 4 to 15 with strong curricula and the objective of training children to become professional artists.

Speaking to Arab News, Khulood, a 7-year-old participant’s mother, said: “We had a great experience with the Global Art team. They are very kind and welcoming to the children. My daughter prepared for the competition with full passion and support from the center. This competition helped my daughter to learn creativity and develop cognitive skills through art.”

Another participant’s mother, Reem, said: “The preparation for the competition was great for my daughter. I am grateful to Global Art for giving us this chance to join and allowing my daughter to experience something new while developing her artistic skills.”

Topics: Global Art Al-Falah Center Global Art Riyadh

Related

Photo/Supplied
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arts Commission to host exhibition in Diriyah
Artists, critics join Riyadh Art Memento Exhibition discussion panels
Art & Culture
Artists, critics join Riyadh Art Memento Exhibition discussion panels

King Salman, crown prince send condolences to Korean president after deadly stampede

King Salman, crown prince send condolences to Korean president after deadly stampede
Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News

King Salman, crown prince send condolences to Korean president after deadly stampede

King Salman, crown prince send condolences to Korean president after deadly stampede
  • A huge crowd celebrating in Itaewon, Seoul surged into an alley, killing at least 153 people
Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent cables of condolences on Sunday to the President of South Korea, following the deadly stampede in Seoul, which resulted in more than 150 deaths.

The King and the crown prince sent their sympathies to Yoon Suk-yeol following the tragedy, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Korean president declared a period of national mourning and designated Seoul’s popular Itaewon district a disaster zone after the Saturday night disaster.

A huge crowd celebrating in Itaewon surged into an alley, killing at least 153 people, most of them in their 20s, emergency officials said, adding the death toll could rise.

Topics: Saudi Arabia South Korea Stampede

Related

Update More than 150 killed in Halloween stampede in Seoul
World
More than 150 killed in Halloween stampede in Seoul

New digital platform destigmatizing mental health in Arab world

New digital platform destigmatizing mental health in Arab world
Updated 30 October 2022
Lama Alhamawi

New digital platform destigmatizing mental health in Arab world

New digital platform destigmatizing mental health in Arab world
  • Besides providing information, Houna can signpost people to relevant support groups offering help through live counseling sessions
Updated 30 October 2022
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: A newly launched digital platform is aiming to break stigmas surrounding mental health in the Arab world.

Presented in Arabic, Houna will provide information, resources, and support groups to help tackle taboos around the issue.

Sheikha Majda Al-Sabah, founder of Houna, told Arab News: “We have a lack of Arabic mental health resources. If you want to research anything in Arabic, you cannot find something accurate enough.

“Houna is a non-profit initiative that cares for mental health and acts like an aggregator and takes all the people that need help in terms of mental health and connects them to people that provide it.”

Al-Sabah, a philanthropist and advocate for mental health, launched Houna with the goal of helping individuals suffering depression, anxiety, abuse, eating disorders, addictions, or with suicidal thoughts.

Besides providing information, Houna can signpost people to relevant support groups offering help through live counseling sessions, while also raising awareness about mental health and well-being.

“We truly believe that support groups are the best way to take care of mental health,” Al-Sabah said.

Sheikha Majda Al-Sabah, founder of Houna.  (Photo by Abulaziz Alnoman)

The platform works on the principles of inclusivity, respect, confidentiality, credibility, and integrity, and provides resources written in Arabic and English for people of all ages, socioeconomic backgrounds, and nationalities in the Middle East.

Data includes the latest information on mental health disorders, symptoms, and treatments along with related podcasts, articles, webinars, and online events.

Users can also connect directly with therapists and medical professionals included on a list of 150 licensed specialists and Houna hosts regular mental health support groups.

Al-Sabah first came up with the idea for the platform in 2020 and officially launched it on Oct. 10 in Kuwait to mark World Mental Health Day.

She and her team toured some of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia, holding a ceremony at the Sidra art gallery in Riyadh’s Jax district to inaugurate the platform in the Kingdom.

During the event, Al-Sabah opened the floor to anyone wishing to discuss their battles with mental health, and medical professionals and attendees took to the stage to share their experiences.

She said: “I suffered from depression for a very long period, and it hit me because I tried to seek help, tried to search for doctors and psychiatrists that could help me, but I couldn’t find accurate information.

“I’m a talkative person. Whenever I ask people and tell them I have a problem they say do not talk about it, you need to keep it in and silent. I realized this was my calling.

“When we started in the first three years it was only to destigmatize mental health so that was our objective, that was our goal that we were passionate about, that we will do anything to break the stigma.

“We have to go beyond raising awareness, we need to help as much as we can,” she added.

Houna aims to make information on mental health accessible to all.

Al-Sabah said: “It’s not tangible and people can’t get it, and the perception of people around the world, they perceive people to their behaviors and that’s what makes it a bit harder to make them understand mental health.

“There is still a stigma, but we are trying since we started three years ago. It was much harsher, now people are more aware due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is a crisis, but it helps us raise awareness,” she added.

In the future, Al-Sabah has plans to establish a Houna wellness center.

She said: “We have those psychiatric hospitals and mild wellness centers, but I want a place that when you feel a bit down you can go and spend the weekend there and get recharged and go back to your normal life.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia mental health Arab World Houna Mental Health Platform

Related

Snapchat releases mental health support tool for Saudi users
Media
Snapchat releases mental health support tool for Saudi users
Saudi filmmakers highlight vital mental health issues on-screen
Media
Saudi filmmakers highlight vital mental health issues on-screen

Saudi capital shines in global cities rankings

Saudi capital shines in global cities rankings
Updated 30 October 2022
AMEERA ABID

Saudi capital shines in global cities rankings

Saudi capital shines in global cities rankings
Updated 30 October 2022
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Riyadh has recorded a world-beating 46-point leap in a global rankings index for city cultural experiences.

According to management consultant Kearney’s Global Cities Report, that looks at the impact of socio-economic and political developments on cities and their futures, the Saudi capital achieved the highest points tally jump in the category.

Since the launch of Saudi Arabia’s National Culture Strategy in 2019, the Kingdom has witnessed an unprecedented expansion in its cultural offerings.

Last year, the Ministry of Culture recorded 304 museums, 85 public, ministry-affiliated libraries, 262 theaters, 75 galleries and exhibition halls, 54 cinemas, and 20 literary coffee shops in the country.

Rudolph Lohmeyer, a Kearney partner with its National Transformations Institute, said: “Saudi Arabia’s progressive policy decisions have not only been steering the country toward sustainable growth but are also safeguarding the long-term wellbeing of its citizens and residents.

“The significant jump in the rankings in Riyadh in cultural experience can be attributed to the dedicated effort toward bringing a vibrant society pillar under Vision 2030 to life.”

He noted that the key to a thriving economy was when the people living in it were rooted in, aware, and proud of their cultural heritage, making them more likely to be committed to contributing to economic success.

Riyadh led the region in the capital markets section and remained top for foreign-born population. It also moved four points up the rankings for business activity and human capital despite higher-than-expected global inflation, the ongoing economic and political fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the escalating effects of climate change.

Jeddah also strengthened its position in the business activity and human capital listings, Madinah moved up a notch, and Makkah and Abha were recognized for their information exchange. Meanwhile, Dammam gained 11 points in the global index on the back of its human capital, information exchange, improved cultural experience, and increased political engagement.

“It will be important to sustain the momentum created. Longstanding and even existential imperatives – such as those related to climate change – will need to remain in focus.

“This is going to be a period where the resilience of the economy is going to be tested. Reinvestment within the local socio-economic system, and a focus on growth, anchored to prudent decision-making, is what will set countries apart,” Lohmeyer added.

Topics: Riyadh Global ranking

Related

Riyadh to host first Advertising and Creativity Forum on Sunday
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh to host first Advertising and Creativity Forum on Sunday
Halloween revelers experience glory and gore on Riyadh Boulevard photos
Saudi Arabia
Halloween revelers experience glory and gore on Riyadh Boulevard

Saudi company Captain Fili Marine Adventures offers unique, sustainable marine tourism 

Saudi company Captain Fili Marine Adventures offers unique, sustainable marine tourism 
Updated 30 October 2022
Nada Alturki

Saudi company Captain Fili Marine Adventures offers unique, sustainable marine tourism 

Saudi company Captain Fili Marine Adventures offers unique, sustainable marine tourism 
  • The company helps customers plan sustainable and customizable trips across the Kingdom’s Red Sea coastline
Updated 30 October 2022
Nada Alturki

JEDDAH: A new Saudi company is aiming to become a top destination for luxury marine adventures and cruising activities, offering getaways for both leisure and sport fishing.

Captain Fili Marine Adventures helps customers plan sustainable and customizable trips across the Kingdom’s Red Sea coastline.

“We’re trying to focus on luxury, so we’re going above and beyond to give that experience of hospitality … you’re going to have a unique experience where you know the area, the history, the feeling that there’s no stone left unturned,” Abdullah Kurashi, co-founder of CFMA, told Arab News. 

The company was founded by Abdulrahman Al-Felali, known as Captain Fili, and co-founded by Kurashi after the duo discovered their passion for life on the water. 

They hope to make something unique out of the venture by elevating the customer experience on deck. 

Al-Felali has loved the sea and fishing from a young age. His interest grew into an extensive 15 years of experience in sport fishing and marine tourism.

The company’s 42-foot-long vessels, fully equipped with two Mercury 400 engines, seats 12 people on the teak wood-accented deck, allowing an intimate experience onboard.

Captain Fili Marine Adventures’ main offerings include a sport fishing package, a modern way of fishing using the latest top-of-the-line technologies and techniques, across an eight-10 hour trip. 

“Captain Fili Adventures brings a new dimension to sport fishing in Jeddah, a comfortable boat run by guys that know the fish and the waters and do whatever they can to ensure that you have a great day on the water,” said Mohammad Sahhaf, who joined the crew on a sport fishing trip. 

Captain Fili uses local fishing knowledge to scout unique locations and champion sustainable methods. 

“The old ways of fishing, people used to use the hand line and the bait, that’s it. What we do in sport fishing is we use modern equipment like the reel and rods, and we use special lines. There are a lot of technical details related to sport fishing and a lot of factors that you need to take into consideration to achieve a successful strike (or a fish),” the captain told Arab News. 

The company promotes the three Rs: Reduce, reuse and recycle, through incorporating biodegradable and reusable materials throughout their trips, minimizing plastic use, targeting specific fish species and practicing catch and release.

With sustainability at the heart of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, from policy development to infrastructure, CFMA takes the initiative from a grassroots level. 

One of the most threatening factors to marine environments are commercial fishing techniques, which quite often involve trawling, where a large net is dragged on the ocean floor, disturbing the seabed underneath.

This also threatens specific species of fish through bycatch, the discarded catch unwanted, unneeded, or not fit to sell.

A report by Greenpeace found that 640,000 tons of ghost gear — fishing equipment waste — litters the ocean every year. 

“We are very aware of the species that we are targeting (when fishing) and we are very aware of the health of marine ecosystems,” the captain said.

“At the end of the day, there’s a lot of tools mariners have to use and we’re no exception, but we reuse anything that’s harmful to the environment or not use it at all,” Kurashi added.

CFMA also creates opportunities for people to learn how to fish for themselves, educating them on  proper equipment and teaching hands-on techniques in an attempt to discourage commercial fishing. 

“If you have a lot of people getting their own source of food the sustainable (way), they start to appreciate nature even more. That becomes a love and respect for nature,” Kurashi said. 

The company also offers customizable half-day leisure trips and 24-hour island-hopping adventures across the Red Sea coast, exposing both locals and tourists to the hidden gems that Saudi Arabia has to offer. 

“We consider this program the ultimate Saudi beach experience. The guests will depart on our boat and go and visit virgin islands in the middle of the sea. 

“Guests can enjoy fun in the sun, stargazing at night, nature, wildlife and lots more activities — campfires at night. This program is something we’re proud of. It’s what makes us unique from other companies,” the captain said. 

Other on and off board activities include tanning, waterbeds, snorkeling, swimming, water games, scuba diving, in collaboration with an authorized diving center, and music.

CFMA also collaborates with local talent to bring lively and lavish experiences from land to sea. One of their trips featured a Jeddah-based DJ, VoidKid, who sets the scene with melodic house music. 

The true appeal of these trips is the exhilarating full experience for the body and soul.

“When our clients come on a trip with us, we would make sure that we indulge all their five senses; they would see beautiful places, smell the fresh air of the sea, feel the water when they’re swimming, taste the freshest catch ever, hear the sounds of the waves and the birds — that’s what we focus on,” Captain Fili said. 

Saudi actor Aziz Garbawi told Arab News of his experience: “The boat trip was incredibly beautiful, especially when we went to that small island, it was insane. Abdullah did a great job managing, organizing, cooking, fishing, swimming … everything was uniquely organized. I recommend this trip to everyone because it’s worth it.”

Ultimately, the two founders hope to grow the industry within the region and pursue their goal of discovering the hidden treasures of the region and presenting them to international visitors. 

The company is also scheduled to operate activities during the 2022 World Cup taking place in Qatar. 

“We want the market to grow because we want more people around the world coming. The better the market does, the better we do. We’re very proud that we’re spearheading a lot of progress in marine tourism, but we’re more than happy to see it grow all around,” Kurashi said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia tourism Captain Fili Marine Adventures

Related

Exclusive Saudi Arabia to attract 100m visitors by 2030 in huge economic boost: Kingdom’s tourism advisor
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to attract 100m visitors by 2030 in huge economic boost: Kingdom’s tourism advisor
Riyadh to be capital of global tourism industry: Tourism Minister
Business & Economy
Riyadh to be capital of global tourism industry: Tourism Minister

ThePlace: Al-Majaridah governorate in Asir, unique gem of Saudi Arabia

ThePlace: Al-Majaridah governorate in Asir, unique gem of Saudi Arabia
Updated 31 October 2022
SPA

ThePlace: Al-Majaridah governorate in Asir, unique gem of Saudi Arabia

ThePlace: Al-Majaridah governorate in Asir, unique gem of Saudi Arabia
Updated 31 October 2022
SPA

From the beauty of its houses to the richness of its history, the governorate of Al-Majaridah in Asir region, is a unique gem of Saudi Arabia.

The village’s early residents excelled in agriculture and astronomy. Using abstract calculations, they were able to create an agricultural calendar, one of the most famous and oldest of its kind in the Kingdom.

The houses are built in a distinct architectural style and are nestled in a vibrant landscape of mountains, valleys, caves and vast fields, where celebrations and folk dances are often held. The area features an abundance of fragrant shrubs and herbs including wormwood, buddleja polystachya, caralluma, lavender, dodonaea, thyme and basil, as well as trees such as junipers, Christ’s thorn jujube and almond.

Al-Majaridah is characterized by the height of its mountains and the variation in its temperature throughout the seasons.

The village sits amid fertile lands supplied by wells that hold enough water for residents and their farms, some of which use irrigation and others that employ the “falaj” system, which evenly distributes rainwater between the farms.

Al-Majaridah’s early community excelled in agriculture, cultivating a wide range of fruits such as pomegranates, apples, prunes, barbary figs, apricots, grapes, peaches, berries, and all kinds of legumes. It was also known for its ghee and honey products.

Topics: ThePlace

Related

Photo/Saudi Press Agency photos
Saudi Arabia
ThePlace: Al-Hima Castle, a historical landmark in Damad Governorate, southern Saudi Arabia
Photo/SPA photos
Saudi Arabia
ThePlace: Mount Sela, a tourist attraction in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region

Latest updates

What We Are Buying Today: The Voula Collection
What We Are Buying Today: The Voula Collection
A gold, two silver medals for Saudi karatekas at youth karate world championships
A gold, two silver medals for Saudi karatekas at youth karate world championships
King Salman, crown prince send condolences to Korean president after deadly stampede
King Salman, crown prince send condolences to Korean president after deadly stampede
King Charles III to hold climate event on eve of COP27
King Charles III to hold climate event on eve of COP27
Saudi Global Art contest winners to compete in world edition hosted by Malaysia
Saudi Global Art contest winners to compete in world edition hosted by Malaysia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.