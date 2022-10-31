Red Sea Global Co. establishes new resort as Saudi Arabia continues with global tourism drive

RIYADH: The Red Sea Global Co. has announced the establishment of a new resort in its tourist destination, in partnership with a hospitality brand, to create a cultural tourism experience.

Scheduled to be launched in 2024, the new resort, Faena The Red Sea, will be located on the southern part of the main island in the Red Sea destination, Shura, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The Faena resort will feature the most spacious hotel units on the island of Shura. All of its hotel suites and villas will also include a private pool and sea view.

Last week, the Red Sea Development Co., known as TRSDC, rebranded to Red Sea Global, the company announced during the sixth edition of Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Oct. 25.

RSG is currently overseeing the creation of two luxury tourism destinations in Saudi Arabia: The Red Sea and AMAALA.

The developments will support the country’s ambitions to become a global tourism hub, in line with the goals set out in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

According to a press release, The Red Sea destination is expected to welcome its first visitors in early 2023.

RSG’s mandate has expanded to oversee upwards of a dozen projects stretching the length of the Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia, with the potential to expand beyond the Kingdom in the future.