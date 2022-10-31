You are here

  Bahrain draws $72.7m financial services direct investments in first three quarters of 2022

Bahrain draws $72.7m financial services direct investments in first three quarters of 2022

Bahrain draws $72.7m financial services direct investments in first three quarters of 2022
The financial sector currently contributes to 17 percent of Bahrain’s gross domestic product, the country is aiming to raise that figure to 20 percent by 2026. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: The Bahrain Economic Development Board has announced it attracted as much as 27.5 million Bahraini dinars ($72.7 million) worth of direct investments in financial services during the first three quarters of 2022.

Through a total of nine financial services institutions, the investments came in the form of establishments in or expansions of businesses.

Financial services firms participating in the investments include leading full-service provider Spier Technologies, global cryptocurrency exchange provider Binance, and a new local headquarters for Gulf Insurance Group.

Over the next three years, the investments are projected to generate up to 840 jobs in Bahrain.

“We are delighted to see more and more investors entering Bahrain’s financial services sector, benefiting from a strong and agile ecosystem led by a forward-thinking regulatory body,” Bahrain EDB's executive director of business development for financial services Dalal Buhejji said.

Moreover, the financial sector poses a tool to boost investments and generate jobs in line with the country’s economic recovery plan, the executive director added.

While the financial sector currently contributes to 17 percent of Bahrain’s gross domestic product, the country is aiming to raise that figure to 20 percent by 2026 through the plan.

From January to September of this year, Bahrain EDB has been able to attract up to 348 million Bahraini dinars of direct investments from a total of 66 firms across diverse sectors including financial services, manufacturing, ICT logistics and tourism. 

Over the next three years, those investments are expected to create more than 4,700 jobs across these crucial sectors.

Saudi Arabia’s economy to grow 8.3 percent in 2022 as GCC nations continue momentum: World Bank

Saudi Arabia’s economy to grow 8.3 percent in 2022 as GCC nations continue momentum: World Bank
Updated 19 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi Arabia’s economy to grow 8.3 percent in 2022 as GCC nations continue momentum: World Bank

Saudi Arabia’s economy to grow 8.3 percent in 2022 as GCC nations continue momentum: World Bank
Updated 19 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s economy is expected to grow 8.3 percent in 2022, before moderating to 3.7 percent and 2.3 percent in 2023 and 2024 respectively, according to the latest report released by the World Bank.

In its ‘Gulf Economic Update’ report, the World Bank noted the growth in the oil sector is driving the Kingdom’s economy forward. 

According to the report, countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council are expected to grow 6.9 percent in 2022 before moderating to 3.7 percent and 2.4 percent in 2023 and 2024 respectively, primarily driven by stronger hydrocarbon and non-hydrocarbon industries. 

The report further pointed out that an increase in oil and gas prices, along with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, is expected to provide a windfall for the GCC. 

“Booming hydrocarbon prices have eased pressure on fiscal balances and public sector debt and has increased current account surpluses in the GCC,” said the World Bank in the report. 

The World Bank also noted that GCC countries are still struggling to diversify their economies which have been dependent on oil for several decades. 

“Despite efforts by GCC countries, diversification is still below potential. There is progress in the non-oil economy but limited success in non-oil exports,” said the report.

Topics: World Bank

Sovereign Fund of Egypt adds $621m assets: CEO

Sovereign Fund of Egypt adds $621m assets: CEO
Updated 10 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Sovereign Fund of Egypt adds $621m assets: CEO

Sovereign Fund of Egypt adds $621m assets: CEO
Updated 10 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Sovereign Fund of Egypt has added assets of 15-16 billion Egyptian pounds ($621-660 million) as it aims to double it by the same size next year, the CEO told Alarabiya. 

Ayman Soliman added that the issued capital of the fund has been fully covered at $5 billion. 

He pointed out that the fund's financing sources include a cash increase, in addition to an in-kind increase, which are assets that are transferred to the fund and are calculated under the capital increase.

The fund had agreed with the Saudi and Emirati sovereign funds on a number of investments in the areas of infrastructure, health care, and financial services, Soliman explained. 

Soliman also signaled that army-owned companies Safi and Wataniya would not be seeking stock exchange listings this year.

Under current circumstances, the exchange was not the appropriate environment for the two companies, he said. 

Egypt approved pre-listing procedures for Wataniya, which operates petrol stations, and for water utility Safi in July. The wealth fund is coordinating that process.

Topics: Sovereign Fund of Egypt

Saudi Arabia may cut crude prices for Asia for December cargoes

Saudi Arabia may cut crude prices for Asia for December cargoes
Updated 27 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

Saudi Arabia may cut crude prices for Asia for December cargoes

Saudi Arabia may cut crude prices for Asia for December cargoes
Updated 27 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia may cut the prices of most crude grades to Asia in December as weaker-than-expected fuel consumption in China amid its strict COVID-19 rules put a lid on regional demand, trade sources said.

State oil giant Saudi Aramco may lower the official selling price for its flagship Arab Light crude by about 30 to 40 cents per barrel in December, according to five respondents surveyed by Reuters.

The price cut comes as China, the world's largest crude oil buyer, extended stringent mobility controls to contain the highly transmissible Omicron variant after a surge in daily reported cases.

Changes in the market structure for the Dubai Middle East oil benchmark typically guides how the Arab Light OSP is set.

The premium of the first-month Dubai price over the third-month Dubai price narrowed by 59 cents during oil cargo trading in October versus the difference in September. That softening in the backwardation, or the structure when prompt prices are higher than for later delivery, suggests lower demand for oil.

“Chinese demand is much weaker than expected,” said one respondent, adding that the market has already priced in the expectation that Chinese refineries will fully use their oil product export quotas.

China in late September issued an additional 15 million barrels of new export quotas to boost its faltering economy, but some refineries have said the incentives to hike operational rates are low because of poor margins. read more

The refining margin for a typical Asian refiner who processes the Middle Eastern crude fell to an average of $2.59 a barrel so far in October from $3.30 in September.

But the respondents said that the OSP cut could be moderate given a tighter market supply.

OPEC+ has planned to trim 2 million barrels per day of output from November to support oil futures prices that have dropped to about $90 from $120 three months ago on fears of a global economic recession, rising US interest rates and a stronger dollar. read more

For other grades, three respondents expect the OSPs for Arab Medium and Arab Heavy to see a bigger reduction following a weaker refining cracks for fuel oil compared to middle distillate products such as diesel fuel and kerosene. ,

Saudi crude OSPs are released around the fifth of each month, and set the trend for Iranian, Kuwaiti and Iraqi prices, affecting more than 9 million barrels per day of crude bound for Asia.

Saudi Aramco sets its crude prices based on recommendations from customers and after calculating the change in the value of its oil over the past month, based on yields and product prices.

Saudi Aramco officials as a matter of policy do not comment on the Kingdom's monthly OSPs.

Below are expected Saudi prices for December (in $/bbl against the Oman/Dubai average):

  November Change

est.December OSP

Arab Extra Light

 +6.35 +0.50/+1.90 6.85/+8.25

Arab Light

+5.85

-0.45/+0.25

+5.40/+6.10

Arab Medium

+4.00

-1.30/-0.45

+2.70/+3.55

Arab Heavy

+2.45

-2.20/-0.40

+0.25/+2.05

 

Topics: Oil Saudi Arabia OPEC

Euro inflation to reach 10.7% in October fueled by energy prices

Euro inflation to reach 10.7% in October fueled by energy prices
Updated 35 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Euro inflation to reach 10.7% in October fueled by energy prices

Euro inflation to reach 10.7% in October fueled by energy prices
Updated 35 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The euro area’s annual inflation is forecast to reach 10.7 percent in October, up from 0.8 percentage points from September thanks to the surge in energy costs, according to a flash estimate from the statistical office of the EU.

The Eurostat data showed energy to be the main contributor to the annual price rises this month, reaching 41.9 percent in October compared to 40.7 percent the month before. 

Food, alcohol and tobacco prices are expected to rise 13.1 percent, compared to 11.8 percent in September; non-energy industrial goods to rise 6 percent compared to 5.5 percent; and services to rise 4.4 percent compared to a 4.3 percent, according to the flash estimate. 

The flash estimates showed that Estonia will see a fall in prices while maintaining its position of the highest year-on-year inflation in the region. 

The country’s annual price levels are to drop to 22.4 percent in October from 24.1 percent the month before. 

Italy is forecasted to witness the largest increase in annual inflation in the region this month, going from 9.4 percent in September to 12.8 percent in October, according to Eurostat data. 

On the other hand, Greece will demonstrate the lowest drop in price levels, reaching 9.8 percent in October down from 12.1 percent the month before.

The estimates indicated that 9 of the 19 countries in the euro area will see an increase in annual inflation, 9 will see a decrease in annual inflation, while Luxemburg will hold its 8.8 percent price level in October. 

Topics: euro Inflation eurozone European Union

Countries need to share knowledge to break energy transition problems: Saudi energy minister

Countries need to share knowledge to break energy transition problems: Saudi energy minister
Updated 31 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan and Jana Salloum

Countries need to share knowledge to break energy transition problems: Saudi energy minister

Countries need to share knowledge to break energy transition problems: Saudi energy minister
Updated 31 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan and Jana Salloum

RIYADH: “Serious people” must get involved to solve the energy transition conundrum, according to Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman. 

Speaking at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference, known as ADIPEC, on Oct. 31, the minister also insisted that knowledge sharing between countries is needed to smoothen the journey of the energy transition.

The minister further noted that Saudi Arabia and the UAE are working together to become exemplary energy producers who eye achieving sustainability goals. 

“We and the UAE are working diligently hard to prove that carbon sequestration is one solution out of many the industry should work hard,” said the Saudi energy minister. 

He added: “We need knowledge sharing to happen. We need to bring serious people to become involved with us in bringing the solution. Breaking the so-called energy constraints requires lots of brains, investments and technologies.” 

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman also reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s partnership with the UAE in the energy sector. 

“There is so much we could prove together. We should continue to be the exemplary two countries in energy production. We are no longer oil producers, we are energy producers,” he said. 

For his part, UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei said that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, and its allies, known as OPEC+, is keen on providing the world with the oil supplies it needs.

He added that OPEC+ will always remain a trusted technical organization to balance oil supply and demand. 

During the event, Sultan Al-Jaber, CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. said that the world demands maximum energy production with minimum emissions. 

Al-Jaber further pointed out that zeroing out hydrocarbon investment due to natural decline could lead to a loss of 5 million barrels of oil per day a year from current supplies. 

“The data is clear. If we zero out hydrocarbon investment due to natural decline, we would lose 5 million barrels per day of oil each year from current supplies. This would make the shocks we have experienced this year feel like a minor tremor,” said Al-Jaber. 

Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla also shared similar views and noted that the world requires more energy with fewer emissions, and added that Egypt aims to generate 40 percent of its energy needs from renewable sources by 2030. 

During the event, Hardeep Singh Puri, India’s minister of petroleum and natural gas, said the country is working on renewables including green hydrogen and blue ammonia.

He also warned that the sustainable transition will be undermined if energy-consuming giants are reluctant to push harder to make the transition happen. 

“The transition will be severely undermined, especially, when large consuming countries are not pushing to make that transition,” said Puri. 

US energy envoy Amos Hochstein said that more investment is needed in the oil and gas sector, and added that energy has to be priced in a way that allows for economic growth. 

Hochstein also noted that the relationship of the US with the UAE is “strong, long-standing and enduring.” 

Topics: Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference ADIPEC Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman

