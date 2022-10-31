You are here

  • Home
  • OPEC raises long-term oil demand view, calls for investment

OPEC raises long-term oil demand view, calls for investment

OPEC raises long-term oil demand view, calls for investment
(Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jv6qn

Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters

OPEC raises long-term oil demand view, calls for investment

OPEC raises long-term oil demand view, calls for investment
  • OPEC raises 2030, 2045 oil demand forecasts
  • Maintains view that oil demand will plateau after 2035
  • Sees $12.1 trillion of oil investment needed to 2045
Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters

ABU DHABI: OPEC raised its forecasts for world oil demand in the medium- and longer-term in an annual outlook released on Monday and said $12.1 trillion of investment is needed to meet this demand despite the energy transition.

The view from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, in its 2022 World Oil Outlook, contrasts with that of other forecasters which see oil demand reaching a plateau before 2030 due to the rise of renewable energy and electric cars.

Another decade of oil demand growth would be a boost for OPEC, whose 13 members depend on oil income. The group has been arguing that oil should be part of the energy transition and that focus by investors on economic, social and governance issues has worsened an investment shortfall.

“The overall investment number for the oil sector is $12.1 trillion out to 2045,” OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais wrote in the foreword to the report, which said the figure was up from last year’s estimate.

“However, chronic underinvestment into the global oil industry in recent years, due to industry downturns, the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as policies centered on ending financing in fossil fuel projects, is a major cause of concern.”

OPEC made a shift in 2020 when the pandemic hit demand, saying it would eventually slow after years of predicting ever-increasing consumption. In the report, OPEC maintained its view that world demand will plateau after 2035.

Other predictions from companies and banks see oil demand peaking earlier.

The International Energy Agency on Thursday for the first time in its history of modelling said demand for all fossil fuels was set to peak, with oil demand levelling off in the middle of the next decade.

ENERGY SECURITY DEMAND BOOST

The report said world oil demand will reach 103 million barrels per day in 2023, up 2.7 million bpd from 2022. The 2023 total demand is up 1.4 million bpd from last year’s prediction.

OPEC also raised its demand forecasts for the medium term to 2027, saying the figure is up by almost 2 million bpd by the end of the period from last year.

It said the upward revision reflects a more robust recovery now seen in 2022 and 2023 and a “strong focus on energy security issues” leading to a slower substitution of oil by other fuels such as natural gas, whose price has soared due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

By 2030, OPEC sees world demand averaging 108.3 million bpd, up from 2021, and lifted its 2045 figure to 109.8 million bpd from 108.2 million bpd in 2021. The group had lowered the 2045 projection over the last few years.

OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, are again cutting supply to support the market. The report sees supply restraint continuing in the medium term, with OPEC output in 2027 lower than in 2022 as non-OPEC supply grows.

Still, OPEC is upbeat about its later prospects, seeing its market share rising. US tight crude supply is seen peaking after the late 2020s, rather than around 2030 last year.

“Oil is expected to remain the number one fuel in the global primary energy mix,” the report said.

Topics: OPEC Oil Saudi Arabia

Related

Update Oil Updates — OPEC’s World Oil Outlook to be launched at ADIPEC; Crude eases
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — OPEC’s World Oil Outlook to be launched at ADIPEC; Crude eases
OPEC expected to stick to view of long-term oil demand rise
Business & Economy
OPEC expected to stick to view of long-term oil demand rise

Saudi Arabia reports budget surplus of $40bn in first 9 months of 2022

Saudi Arabia reports budget surplus of $40bn in first 9 months of 2022
(Shutterstock)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports budget surplus of $40bn in first 9 months of 2022

Saudi Arabia reports budget surplus of $40bn in first 9 months of 2022
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has reported a budget surplus of SR149.6 billion ($40 billion) in the first nine months of 2022, according to data from the Ministry of Finance. 

The data showed revenues amounting to SR950.2 billion, compared to expenditures of SR800.7 billion. 

Oil revenues fell by 8.5 percent in the third quarter, on a quarterly basis, to reach SR 229.02 billion, but they record a 55 percent jump on an annual basis.

With regards to the Kingdom’s non-oil revenues, they fell by 39 percent in the third quarter, on a quarterly basis, to SR72.8 billion, and 24 percent on an annual basis. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy Ministry of Finance Saudi budget

Related

Update Saudi budget surplus calculated at $76 a barrel brent price: Al-Rajhi Capital
Business & Economy
Saudi budget surplus calculated at $76 a barrel brent price: Al-Rajhi Capital
Special Saudi budget deficit may narrow down in 2022: Pre-budget graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi budget deficit may narrow down in 2022: Pre-budget

Bahrain draws $72.7m financial services direct investments in first three quarters of 2022

Bahrain draws $72.7m financial services direct investments in first three quarters of 2022
Updated 2 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

Bahrain draws $72.7m financial services direct investments in first three quarters of 2022

Bahrain draws $72.7m financial services direct investments in first three quarters of 2022
Updated 2 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Bahrain Economic Development Board has announced it attracted as much as 27.5 million Bahraini dinars ($72.7 million) worth of direct investments in financial services during the first three quarters of 2022.

Through a total of nine financial services institutions, the investments came in the form of establishments in or expansions of businesses.

Financial services firms participating in the investments include leading full-service provider Spier Technologies, global cryptocurrency exchange provider Binance, and a new local headquarters for Gulf Insurance Group.

Over the next three years, the investments are projected to generate up to 840 jobs in Bahrain.

“We are delighted to see more and more investors entering Bahrain’s financial services sector, benefiting from a strong and agile ecosystem led by a forward-thinking regulatory body,” Bahrain EDB's executive director of business development for financial services Dalal Buhejji said.

Moreover, the financial sector poses a tool to boost investments and generate jobs in line with the country’s economic recovery plan, the executive director added.

While the financial sector currently contributes to 17 percent of Bahrain’s gross domestic product, the country is aiming to raise that figure to 20 percent by 2026 through the plan.

From January to September of this year, Bahrain EDB has been able to attract up to 348 million Bahraini dinars of direct investments from a total of 66 firms across diverse sectors including financial services, manufacturing, ICT logistics and tourism. 

Over the next three years, those investments are expected to create more than 4,700 jobs across these crucial sectors.

Topics: Bahrain

Saudi Arabia’s economy to grow 8.3% in 2022 as GCC nations continue momentum: World Bank

Saudi Arabia’s economy to grow 8.3% in 2022 as GCC nations continue momentum: World Bank
Updated 26 min 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi Arabia’s economy to grow 8.3% in 2022 as GCC nations continue momentum: World Bank

Saudi Arabia’s economy to grow 8.3% in 2022 as GCC nations continue momentum: World Bank
Updated 26 min 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s economy is expected to grow 8.3 percent in 2022, before moderating to 3.7 percent and 2.3 percent in 2023 and 2024 respectively, according to the latest report released by the World Bank.

In its ‘Gulf Economic Update’ report, the World Bank noted the growth in the oil sector is driving the Kingdom’s economy forward. 

According to the report, countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council are expected to grow 6.9 percent in 2022 before moderating to 3.7 percent and 2.4 percent in 2023 and 2024 respectively, primarily driven by stronger hydrocarbon and non-hydrocarbon industries. 

The report further pointed out that an increase in oil and gas prices, along with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, is expected to provide a windfall for the GCC. 

“Booming hydrocarbon prices have eased pressure on fiscal balances and public sector debt and has increased current account surpluses in the GCC,” said the World Bank in the report. 

The World Bank also noted that GCC countries are still struggling to diversify their economies which have been dependent on oil for several decades. 

“Despite efforts by GCC countries, diversification is still below potential. There is progress in the non-oil economy but limited success in non-oil exports,” said the report.

Topics: World Bank

Related

MENA, Central Asia economies show resilience: IMF
Business & Economy
MENA, Central Asia economies show resilience: IMF
ITFC successfully bids for PIF’s biggest-ever carbon credit auction during FII
Business & Economy
ITFC successfully bids for PIF’s biggest-ever carbon credit auction during FII

Sovereign Fund of Egypt adds $621m assets: CEO

Sovereign Fund of Egypt adds $621m assets: CEO
Updated 43 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Sovereign Fund of Egypt adds $621m assets: CEO

Sovereign Fund of Egypt adds $621m assets: CEO
Updated 43 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Sovereign Fund of Egypt has added assets of 15-16 billion Egyptian pounds ($621-660 million) as it aims to double it by the same size next year, the CEO told Alarabiya. 

Ayman Soliman added that the issued capital of the fund has been fully covered at $5 billion. 

He pointed out that the fund's financing sources include a cash increase, in addition to an in-kind increase, which are assets that are transferred to the fund and are calculated under the capital increase.

The fund had agreed with the Saudi and Emirati sovereign funds on a number of investments in the areas of infrastructure, health care, and financial services, Soliman explained. 

Soliman also signaled that army-owned companies Safi and Wataniya would not be seeking stock exchange listings this year.

Under current circumstances, the exchange was not the appropriate environment for the two companies, he said. 

Egypt approved pre-listing procedures for Wataniya, which operates petrol stations, and for water utility Safi in July. The wealth fund is coordinating that process.

Topics: Sovereign Fund of Egypt

Related

Egypt to grant ‘golden license’ in a bid to boost investment 
Business & Economy
Egypt to grant ‘golden license’ in a bid to boost investment 

Saudi Arabia may cut crude prices for Asia for December cargoes

Saudi Arabia may cut crude prices for Asia for December cargoes
Updated 31 October 2022
Reuters

Saudi Arabia may cut crude prices for Asia for December cargoes

Saudi Arabia may cut crude prices for Asia for December cargoes
Updated 31 October 2022
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia may cut the prices of most crude grades to Asia in December as weaker-than-expected fuel consumption in China amid its strict COVID-19 rules put a lid on regional demand, trade sources said.

State oil giant Saudi Aramco may lower the official selling price for its flagship Arab Light crude by about 30 to 40 cents per barrel in December, according to five respondents surveyed by Reuters.

The price cut comes as China, the world's largest crude oil buyer, extended stringent mobility controls to contain the highly transmissible Omicron variant after a surge in daily reported cases.

Changes in the market structure for the Dubai Middle East oil benchmark typically guides how the Arab Light OSP is set.

The premium of the first-month Dubai price over the third-month Dubai price narrowed by 59 cents during oil cargo trading in October versus the difference in September. That softening in the backwardation, or the structure when prompt prices are higher than for later delivery, suggests lower demand for oil.

“Chinese demand is much weaker than expected,” said one respondent, adding that the market has already priced in the expectation that Chinese refineries will fully use their oil product export quotas.

China in late September issued an additional 15 million barrels of new export quotas to boost its faltering economy, but some refineries have said the incentives to hike operational rates are low because of poor margins. read more

The refining margin for a typical Asian refiner who processes the Middle Eastern crude fell to an average of $2.59 a barrel so far in October from $3.30 in September.

But the respondents said that the OSP cut could be moderate given a tighter market supply.

OPEC+ has planned to trim 2 million barrels per day of output from November to support oil futures prices that have dropped to about $90 from $120 three months ago on fears of a global economic recession, rising US interest rates and a stronger dollar. read more

For other grades, three respondents expect the OSPs for Arab Medium and Arab Heavy to see a bigger reduction following a weaker refining cracks for fuel oil compared to middle distillate products such as diesel fuel and kerosene. ,

Saudi crude OSPs are released around the fifth of each month, and set the trend for Iranian, Kuwaiti and Iraqi prices, affecting more than 9 million barrels per day of crude bound for Asia.

Saudi Aramco sets its crude prices based on recommendations from customers and after calculating the change in the value of its oil over the past month, based on yields and product prices.

Saudi Aramco officials as a matter of policy do not comment on the Kingdom's monthly OSPs.

Below are expected Saudi prices for December (in $/bbl against the Oman/Dubai average):

  November Change

est.December OSP

Arab Extra Light

 +6.35 +0.50/+1.90 6.85/+8.25

Arab Light

+5.85

-0.45/+0.25

+5.40/+6.10

Arab Medium

+4.00

-1.30/-0.45

+2.70/+3.55

Arab Heavy

+2.45

-2.20/-0.40

+0.25/+2.05

 

Topics: Oil Saudi Arabia OPEC

Related

Saudi Arabia issues permits for non-oil industrial projects worth SR4.1bn
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia issues permits for non-oil industrial projects worth SR4.1bn
Update Oil Updates — OPEC’s World Oil Outlook to be launched at ADIPEC; Crude eases
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — OPEC’s World Oil Outlook to be launched at ADIPEC; Crude eases

Latest updates

OPEC raises long-term oil demand view, calls for investment
OPEC raises long-term oil demand view, calls for investment
Qatar splurges on gifts for British MPs ahead of World Cup
Qatar splurges on gifts for British MPs ahead of World Cup
Saudi Arabia reports budget surplus of $40bn in first 9 months of 2022
Saudi Arabia reports budget surplus of $40bn in first 9 months of 2022
Bahrain draws $72.7m financial services direct investments in first three quarters of 2022
Bahrain draws $72.7m financial services direct investments in first three quarters of 2022
Elon Musk says Twitter will revise how it verifies users
Elon Musk says Twitter will revise how it verifies users

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.