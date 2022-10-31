You are here

REVIEW: Party Experts offers halloween costume

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 31 October 2022
Nada Alturki

REVIEW: Party Experts offers halloween costume

Photo/Supplied
  • No soul is left behind during this celebratory season, as Party Experts even provides costumes for your furry canine friends as well
Updated 31 October 2022
Nada Alturki

A few years ago, celebrating Halloween was banned by law in Saudi Arabia, but in a Kingdom now illuminated by Vision 2030, you can be anything that you want to be. As you cross the different corners of the city this spooky season, the Riyadh Boulevard, for example, is crawling with dressed-up figures: Ghosts, ghouls and witches.

At costume shop Party Experts, the options are endless. The goal of the business is to help individuals and their loved ones “make a memory” by providing quality ensembles and accessories. When entering the shop this time of year, the place is packed with eager Halloween customers picking out blood capsules, body paint and colorful wigs.

Located in Riyadh on Abi Bakr As Siddiq Branch Road, Party Experts provides hundreds of costumes and dresses, from Disney princesses and superheroes, to folklore legends and slashers. You can be a pirate, zombie or jailer, or even create your own costume with the shop’s supply of accessories and prosthetic makeup.

No soul is left behind during this celebratory season, as Party Experts even provides costumes for your furry canine friends as well.

The night before Halloween, the shop’s shelves were fully stocked, making it the perfect place to do last-minute shopping in preparation for spooky season escapades.

While Party Experts offers moderately priced products, some items can price on the higher end, making your Halloween costume an outfit that you have to budget for. Most of their full outfits range from SR300 ($80) to SR800, but some can even go up to SR3,000.

The physical store has a variety of options, but you can always find more options through Party Experts’ online store, which offers free shipping on orders over SR499.

If dressing up for Halloween is not on the cards this year, you can still get into the spooky season atmosphere with the shop’s home decoration offerings, ranging from spider webs and orange pumpkins, to skull baskets and disfigured zombies hunting for human flesh.

 

Moroccan, Tunisian films nominated at Italian Film Festival

Moroccan, Tunisian films nominated at Italian Film Festival
Updated 31 October 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

Moroccan, Tunisian films nominated at Italian Film Festival

Moroccan, Tunisian films nominated at Italian Film Festival
  • MedFilm is Rome’s longest-running film festival
  • Centered on promotion of Mediterranean and Middle East cinema
Updated 31 October 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Movies from Morocco and Tunisia have been nominated as Best Foreign Film at the 28th edition of the first Italian Film festival dedicated to Mediterranean cinematography.

“Le Bleu Du Caftan” by Maryam Touzani, from Morocco, and “Under The Fig Trees” by Erige Sehiri, from Tunisia, were nominated for a special prize at the MedFilm Festival, which begins on Nov. 3 and will continue for ten days with a series of screenings and debates in some cinemas of the Italian capital and on online platforms.

MedFilm is Rome’s longest-running film festival. It is centered on the promotion of Mediterranean and Middle East cinema. The 2022 event will also showcase a number of professional meetings, university masterclassess, encounters with young talents and great masters of cinema, literature presentations, and conferences on today’s most burning issues.

“Le Bleu Du Caftan” will open the screenings of year’s edition at the Savoy theater. Lubna Azabal, the movie’s main character, will be the guest of honor. She will be awarded the 2022 Career Award and will hold a masterclass on Nov. 4.

Director Maryam Touzani was in Tangier in 1980; after studying communication and journalism in London she made her film debut with “Adam,” premiered in the official selection of the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. “Le Bleu Du Caftan” is her second film.

“Under The Fig Trees,” directed by Franco-Tunisian Erige Sehiri, will be screened on Nov. 4. It is the first fictional film for Sehiri, who has previously won numerous post-production awards at the Venice Film Festival.

“Rome and Lazio, the second-top European region in terms of investment in the audiovisual sector, are pleased to present this festival aiming to unite the Mediterranean,” said Paolo Orneli, councillor for economic development, trade and crafts, universities, research, start-ups and innovation of the Lazio region, at a news conference attended by Arab News.

Laurence Hart, liaison officer for the Mediterranean section of the International Organization for Migration, said that the organization was proud to be supporting the festival for the third time.

“Art and culture are ways to build bridges and foster enriching exchanges,” he said.

Arab singer Rahma Riad talks FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 anthem

Arab singer Rahma Riad talks FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 anthem
Updated 29 October 2022
Raffi Boghosian

Arab singer Rahma Riad talks FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 anthem

Arab singer Rahma Riad talks FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 anthem
Updated 29 October 2022
Raffi Boghosian

LOS ANGELES: Iraqi singer Rahma Riad recently released a new single as part of the lead-up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the first World Cup to be hosted in the Arab world. The performer was approached about the anthem, “Light the Sky,” during the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup.

“I got very excited being an Iraqi artist participating in the World Cup and being an Arab who is present in the World Cup is also important. It’s a big responsibility and, of course, I thank FIFA for putting its trust in us as young artists and we were up to the responsibility and we did a good job,” Riad told Arab News.

The single, which features a shout out to the female referees officiating the tournament, was performed by Riad and fellow Arab singers Balqees, Nora Fatehi and Manal; and is produced by Grammy-winning RedOne, a Dubai-based, Moroccan Swedish producer. 



The majority of the song is not in Arabic, however, a choice which Riad says was intentional.

“It’s an international song. It’s a song about the World Cup and is not specific to Arabs only. There are foreign countries participating in the World Cup, so we wanted to represent the world from the Arab world,” said Riad.

Two other World Cup anthems were also released ahead of the November mega-event. Qatari singer Aisha teamed up with Nigerian Afro-pop star Davido and US singer Trinidad Cardona on the very first World Cup track “Hayya Hayya,” released in April this year.

In August, the World Cup crew released “Arhbo,” featuring Puerto Rican reggaeton star Ozuna and French hip-hop artist Gims.

As she prepares to cheer along with her fellow fans for the upcoming games, Riad is also in talks to perform at the upcoming Riyadh Season 2022 and hopes that schedules permit her to perform in Saudi Arabia.

“Saudi Arabia is surely in a big and important development right now and we thank them as they are always doing a lot of cultural exchange through art, so we hope to be able to continue our successful concerts in Saudi,” she said.

Lebanese divas Elissa, Haifa Wehbe thrill audience in Riyadh

Lebanese divas Elissa, Haifa Wehbe thrill audience in Riyadh
Updated 29 October 2022
Arab News

Lebanese divas Elissa, Haifa Wehbe thrill audience in Riyadh

Lebanese divas Elissa, Haifa Wehbe thrill audience in Riyadh
Updated 29 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Lebanese superstars Elissa and Haifa Wehbe joined forces for the first time ever and performed at the same concert in Riyadh on Friday. 

Fans seemed to be excited about the collaboration, with bronze and silver tickets having sold out before the icons hit the stage. 

The gig was part of Riyadh Season and saw the singers, both with two decades of hits under their designer belts, perform a number of their chart-topping songs.

Wehbe sang some of her fan-loved hits like “Tigi,” “Bokra Bfarjik” and “Ana Haifa Ana” as the crowd sang along. (Arab News: Nawaf Almutairi)

Wehbe sang her latest hit “Walad,” along with some of her fan-loved hits like “Tigi,” “Bokra Bfarjik” and “Ana Haifa Ana” as the crowd sang along. 

Meanwhile, Elissa treated fans to her vocal range with her songs “Nefsi Aollo,” “Awakher El-Sheta” and “As’ad Wahda.” 

Elissa treated fans to her vocal range with her songs “Nefsi Aollo,” “Awakher El-Sheta” and “As’ad Wahda.” (Arab News: Nawaf Almutairi)

For the occasion the pair showed off glamorous attire, with Wehbe hitting the stage in black sequined jumpsuit and pink boots as Elissa stunned in a yellow dress. 

“Can’t wait to see all of you on the 28th of October with my beautiful friend Haifa Wehbe in Riyadh Season,” Elissa wrote to her 18.8 million Instagram followers before the show, as excitement ramped up online. 

The gig was part of Riyadh Season. (Arab News: Nawaf Almutairi)

 “Can’t wait,” wrote one user. Another said: “It will be the night of a lifetime and there is nothing better than Haifa and Elissa being together. (It is) a concert for history to be honest.”

This year’s Riyadh Season boasts 15 zones with over 8,500 activities, including 108 interactive experiences, eight international shows, 17 Arabic plays, 252 restaurants and cafes, daily fireworks and more than 150 concerts.

Def Leppard, Dave to headline Abu Dhabi F1 concert 

Def Leppard, Dave to headline Abu Dhabi F1 concert 
Updated 28 October 2022
Arab News

Def Leppard, Dave to headline Abu Dhabi F1 concert 

Def Leppard, Dave to headline Abu Dhabi F1 concert 
Updated 28 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Rock legends Def Leppard and acclaimed British rapper Dave have been announced as the latest headlining act at the Yasalam After-Race Concert at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022.

Def Leppard will perform on Nov. 20, while Dave will hit the stage on Nov. 17. 

The music sensations will join a stellar lineup of performers that includes Grammy-winning artist Kendrick Lamar, performing on Nov. 19, and house music supergroup Swedish House Mafia, who will meet their fans on Nov. 18. 

With more than 110 million albums sold worldwide and two prestigious Diamond Awards in the US, Def Leppard are one of the most important forces in rock music. 

Def Leppard’s influential career includes numerous hit singles and ground-breaking multi-platinum albums — including two of the best-selling albums of all time, “Pyromania” and “Hysteria.”

Dave’s 2019 debut album “Psychodrama” was met with widespread critical acclaim, winning the prestigious Mercury Prize and named “Album of the Year” at the BRIT Awards. The British producer, musician and songwriter has also collaborated with Drake and AJ Tracey.  

 

Art D’Egypte launches second edition of ‘Forever is Now’

Art D’Egypte launches second edition of ‘Forever is Now’
Updated 28 October 2022
Arab News

Art D'Egypte launches second edition of 'Forever is Now'

Art D’Egypte launches second edition of ‘Forever is Now’
  • 12 artists celebrate nation’s ancient history
  • Focus on global communities needing energy
Updated 28 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The multidisciplinary arts entity Art D’Egypte opened its door on Thursday for its second edition of “Forever is Now,” an international exhibition that reflects the profound global influence of ancient Egypt and draws on the ongoing inclusiveness of contemporary cultural practices.

Following the success of the first edition, the world’s eyes will once again be on Cairo as the exhibition brings together 11 artworks by 12 international and regional artists to the monumental pyramids of Giza.

The showcase, which runs until Nov. 30, features large-scale site-specific artworks that blend with the pyramids’ natural stone.

This year’s theme is “Timelessness and the Mysteries of an Ancient Civilization.” The artworks were created using natural materials.

The artists exhibiting their works include Mohammed Al-Faraj from Saudi Arabia, Therèse Antoine and Ahmed Karaly from Egypt, Natalie Clark from the US and Spain, Emilio Ferro from Italy, Zeinab Al-Hashemi from the UAE, JR from France, eL Seed from Tunisia, SpY from Spain, Pascale Marthine Tayou from Cameroon and Jwan Yosef from Syria and Sweden.

Liter of Light, a global movement dedicated to providing sustainable solar light to energy-poor communities, will also be taking part in the exhibition.

