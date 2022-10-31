REVIEW: Party Experts offers halloween costume

A few years ago, celebrating Halloween was banned by law in Saudi Arabia, but in a Kingdom now illuminated by Vision 2030, you can be anything that you want to be. As you cross the different corners of the city this spooky season, the Riyadh Boulevard, for example, is crawling with dressed-up figures: Ghosts, ghouls and witches.

At costume shop Party Experts, the options are endless. The goal of the business is to help individuals and their loved ones “make a memory” by providing quality ensembles and accessories. When entering the shop this time of year, the place is packed with eager Halloween customers picking out blood capsules, body paint and colorful wigs.

Located in Riyadh on Abi Bakr As Siddiq Branch Road, Party Experts provides hundreds of costumes and dresses, from Disney princesses and superheroes, to folklore legends and slashers. You can be a pirate, zombie or jailer, or even create your own costume with the shop’s supply of accessories and prosthetic makeup.

No soul is left behind during this celebratory season, as Party Experts even provides costumes for your furry canine friends as well.

The night before Halloween, the shop’s shelves were fully stocked, making it the perfect place to do last-minute shopping in preparation for spooky season escapades.

While Party Experts offers moderately priced products, some items can price on the higher end, making your Halloween costume an outfit that you have to budget for. Most of their full outfits range from SR300 ($80) to SR800, but some can even go up to SR3,000.

The physical store has a variety of options, but you can always find more options through Party Experts’ online store, which offers free shipping on orders over SR499.

If dressing up for Halloween is not on the cards this year, you can still get into the spooky season atmosphere with the shop’s home decoration offerings, ranging from spider webs and orange pumpkins, to skull baskets and disfigured zombies hunting for human flesh.