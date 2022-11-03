You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Back to the Moon

date 2022-11-03

What We Are Reading Today: Back to the Moon
Author: Joseph Silk 

Just over half a century since Neil Armstrong first stepped foot on the lunar surface, a new space race to the Moon is well underway and rapidly gaining momentum.

Laying out a vision for the next fifty years, Back to the Moon is astrophysicist Joseph Silk’s persuasive and impassioned case for putting scientific discovery at the forefront of lunar exploration.

The Moon offers opportunities beyond our wildest imaginings, and plans to return are rapidly gaining momentum around the world.

