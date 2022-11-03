Foreigners among 11 jailed for selling subsidized diesel overseas

RIYADH: Eleven people have been sentenced to a combined 65 years in prison after being found guilty of embezzling public funds, the Public Prosecution said.
The defendants, some of whom were expatriates, were charged with buying large amounts of government-subsidized diesel through several gas stations they owned and selling it on to buyers outside the country.
They also committed a number of other crimes, including money laundering, counterfeiting and violating banking control rules, a Public Prosecution official said.
As well as the prison sentences, the suspects had the profits of their criminal activity seized and were fined in excess of SR29 million ($7.7 million).
The gas stations through which the crimes were committed were also stripped of their licenses and banned from dealing with public entities in the future.
The Public Prosecution did not say how many of the suspects were foreign nationals but said those that were would be deported after completing their sentences.
Future jobs demand future learning, Riyadh forum told
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: The future of learning came under the spotlight as international and local education experts and leaders gathered at Princess Nourah Bint Abdurahman University in Riyadh on Wednesday.
The two-day Education 4.0 International Conference and Exhibition is themed “Teaching and Learning in the Era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”
Einas Al-Eissa, president of the university, said: “Operationally we define education 4.0 here at the university as skill-based education, a competency-based education using the technology of the future.”
Al-Eissa, who also spoke about adaptive, hands-on and remote learning, said: “We are considering the jobs of the future, new demands; we have to equip our students with the skills required for the future, and we have developed a skills and values programs.”
She said that the university’s 2025 strategy is in line with Saudi Arabia’s ambitions to become a global leader in research development and innovation.
Dina Abdulaziz Al-Hammadi, scientific committee head at the university, said: “Education 4.0 transforms the future of education throughout advanced technology and automation. Smart technology, artificial intelligence, and mobiles are some of the main assets through which this innovative system seeks to empower the students and grant them the needed abilities to succeed in a global labor market.”
The conference will include eight lectures and eight workshops, as well as two panel discussions in which industry experts will share their insights, discoveries, challenges and opportunities on education practices, trends, digital technologies and the future of education.
“This is about transforming the entire education system to create major benefits in certain areas,” Al-Hammadi said.
“Technology is transforming everything around us and education is no exception.”
Through the conference, the university will also strengthen international relations and cooperation in the fields of teaching and learning.
Al-Hammadi said that the forum is part of the university’s commitment to keeping up to date with advancements in education and the adoption of best practices to prepare students for the future.
One of the keynote speakers, Nancy Gleason, director of Hilary Ballon Center for Teaching and Learning, New York University Abu Dhabi, discussed the fourth industrial revolution, and the importance of preparing for the changing and jobs of the future.
Another keynote speaker, Arumugam Raman, an associate professor at the Universiti Utara Malaysia, delivered his speech online.
Other speakers included Ilham Mansour Al-Dakheel, CEO of Dur Alkuttub Co.; Haifa Reda Jamal Al-Lail, president of Effat University; and Prof. Lilac Ahmed Al-Safadi, president of Saudi Electronic University.
Veteran Saudi educator teaches Kingdom’s kids the laws of robotics
Saud Almuhaidib founded the Robot Academy to help young people in Saudi Arabia get a head start in the emerging field of artificial intelligence
Jasmine Bager
ALKHOBAR: On any given Saturday night in Khobar City, a steady stream of boys can be seen traveling up an escalator in an anonymous-looking building on their way to a workshop in which they are tasked with using their hands, minds and imaginations to build robots.
When the session at the Robot Academy gets underway the room soon begins to buzz with activity as the youngsters, some of them teenagers, some much younger, get busy. Some of them work in groups, some alone, but either way they are entirely focused on the tasks at hand, with not a single smartphone in sight.
Everyone is busy working building the machines, typing the commands that bring the robots to life into control programs on tablet computers, or trying to figure out exactly how to get their robots to move in exactly the way they want.
The Robot Academy is the brainchild of Saud Almuhaidib. As the author of a computer science textbook used in high schools in the Kingdom, and with more than 40 years of experience, he is a veteran in the field. The qualifications and accolades he has received over the year fill a wall. He studied for his bachelor’s degree at a university in Florida and graduated in 1980 with distinction in computer science. He earned a masters degree in graph heuristics from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in 1991, and a PhD in artificial intelligence from Leeds University in the UK in 2002.
He founded the Robot Academy in 2017 because he saw that the Kingdom was beginning to embrace the use of artificial intelligence and he wanted to be a part of it. He said he wanted to help young people to get a head start in this emerging field, and decided to start with his hometown.
“Robots is the new world,” he told Arab News. “Robots and artificial intelligence is the science that will be in every science.
“I’ll give you an example. Forty years ago, when I had just graduated from university, there were very few computers in the world. People used handwriting for things like ticketing for airplanes. When computers came along, gradually they substituted these things and tasks became automated. Now, computers are in everything: They’re in medicine, they’re in engineering, they’re in education — everything.
“I started (the Robot Academy) in Khobar because I was born in Khobar and raised in Khobar. We want to participate in Vision 2030 by making Saudi Arabia a hub for artificial intelligence in the coming 10 years.”
The academy has colorful bins filled with Lego bricks, a room with cars that students control by inputting commands and then testing them. And of course there is also plenty of space for the youngsters to build robots and let them roam, trundle or walk around.
The students are introduced to the science of robotics through age-appropriate modules for children as young as five and into their late teens. They learn how to control the motors that power the machines through computer programs that instruct them to move left or right, forward or back, accelerate or decelerate. If they can master such concepts, Almuhaidib said, “they can do almost anything.”
He often starts a conversation with a student by saying, “Tell me how this works — I forgot,” to give them the chance to show what they have learned. The youngsters seem to revel in dissecting and analyzing every component of the robots they bring to life, and explaining how it functions to their ever-patient and calm mentor and teacher.
Though this class at the academy is for boys, girls are not excluded from the chance to learn about robots. Almuhaidib realized that he had to involve girls; his daughter was into robotics and most of his seven children are involved in the field in some way.
However, he wanted to keep the genders separate so each could learn and develop at its own pace. Girls tend to be more organized and pay closer attention, he said, while boys can be a bit more chaotic.
For the girls’ classes, Almuhaidib tried to find the most qualified person he could to lead them. After carefully considering a list of candidates, he realized the perfect choice was under his nose — and his roof: his wife, Nuhad. She initially took the job on a temporary basis but discovered that she enjoyed it immensely and made it permanent.
“The world has entered the fourth industrial revolution and artificial intelligence is an essential part of it,” she said. “We must strive to build the capabilities of our girls and prepare a promising generation for the future by helping them absorb the science of artificial intelligence in the best and most enjoyable way,” Nuhad told Arab News.
“Here at Robot Academy, girls acquire the skills of creative thinking, analysis, and logic. One learns the art of design, mechanics and programming, and integrates learning into practical life. We developed an educational system capable of creativity and innovation.”
The girl’s classes include four modules, each of which runs for a month and has six levels. The first is for grades 1 to 6 and. Like the other modules, it has six levels, at each of which students learn new skills and concepts for building and programming robots. The second module, for grades 7 to 12, focuses on more advanced programming skills. The third module covers machine learning, while the fourth module teaches students about robot electronics and ends with them building their own large robot.
One of the male students, Rakan Ghassal, who is in the sixth grade, demonstrated the way in which a simple robot waiter works.
“This is the line-follower robot,” he said. “How does this work? It measures the intensity between the white and the black. This is a black line and this is a white floor, so it measures the intensity. If it’s high, it’ll turn; if it’s low it’ll turn.
“If you stand in front of it, it wants you to move. So, how this works is that there’s a proximity censor here. It measures the difference between something in front of it. So it will stop because there is something in front of it, it won’t move.”
The Robot Academy encourages students to be ambitious and experiment with technology, even if they fail. Statistically, many experiments fail initially but Almuhaidib likes to use this as a learning tool and a teachable moment.
In fact, there is a bin full of “failed” robot casualties prominently displayed by the main door to the academy. Almuhaidib gently reminds his students that failing is part of the scientific process: “In order to succeed, a few rough drafts — or broken robots — need to live and die first."
He also ensures that the academy fosters a culture of change by allowing boys to be boys — and girls to be girls — while learning to creating robots that could help build the future.
In addition to the original Robot Academy in Khobar City there is also one in Riyadh, and it is coming soon to Jeddah. To find out more about the academy, including how to enroll and how much it costs, contact @RobotAca for boys and @G.RobotAcademy for girls.
Saudi Investment Ministry lauds pact with Swiss biotech firm
Healthcare sector given a boost, says Khalid Al-Falih
Roche inks agreement with King Faisal Specialist Hospital
Updated 02 November 2022
Ghadi Joudah
RIYADH: Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih has praised Swiss biotech company Roche for helping to boost the healthcare sector in the Kingdom.
Al-Falih made the comments at the inauguration of the firm’s new headquarters at Laysen Valley in Riyadh on Tuesday, as the company celebrated its 125th anniversary.
“For more than three decades, Roche has had an important presence in the Kingdom. The MoU signed in February of 2021 between MISA and Roche was an injection that gave our collaboration a welcome rejuvenation,” said Al-Falih.
“The relationship with Roche is fundamental to the Kingdom … to enable the healthcare sector in the Kingdom to be more comprehensive, effective and integrated. This comes along with advancing our goal to be a global biotechnology and life sciences hub,” Al-Faleh added.
Dr. Christoph Franz, chairman of the board of directors of Roche Holding Ltd., said: “At Roche, we spend $14 billion every year for research and development … more than any healthcare company in the world.”
Franz said the investment in research helps to develop “new molecules which help people with serious diseases. It is only if we have this capability will we have a bright future.”
On the sidelines of the event, a strategic partnership was signed between Roche and King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center in the presence of Al-Falih.
The agreement aims to promote a sustainable healthcare system and cooperation in clinical trials and scientific research, especially in the diagnosis of different types of cancers.
Art Residency Al-Balad closes doors on fourth open studio featuring work of 10 artists
Visitors had the opportunity to engage with the artists’ practices, projects and collaborative endeavors developed during their residency
Updated 02 November 2022
Afshan Aziz
JEDDAH: The Art Residency Al-Balad ended its fourth open studio featuring the work of 10 artists at Rubat Al-Khunji Al-Saghir in Al-Balad in Jeddah at the weekend.
Visitors had the opportunity to engage with the artists’ practices, projects and collaborative endeavors developed during their residency.
Participating artists were Abdulaziz Al-Oraifj and Sara Essa from Riyadh, Ahmed Al-Sindi from Madinah, Amelie Esterhazy from Germany, Damon Kowarsky from Australia, Dina Shehata from Egypt, Donia Al-Shetairy from Yemen, Maan Al-Abbadi from Taif, and Omamah Ashmeel and Somaya Al-Sayed from Jeddah.
Mohamed Ali Ghomriani, managing director of Hafez Projects, said: “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Ministry of Culture and Quality of Life Program for developing such an outstanding and dynamic platform for the Saudi artistic scene.
“We believe in the power of the arts and culture sector to fuel creativity, collaboration and shared experiences to connect and inspire our global community.”
He added: “This is the last cycle for this year and we were able to observe artwork presentations, a public reading and a street projection from local and international artists.
“It was indeed a privilege to meet the remarkable artists and discover the contribution they make every day to the Kingdom’s vibrant artistic and cultural life.”
Ashmeel, a visual artist and illustrator, said: “This residency enabled me to work on personal projects and create artwork without any pressure of outcomes.
“I am thankful to Hafez Gallery and the Ministry of Culture for the very supportive artistic journey. It really helped me to grow as an artist and gave me tools to improve myself as an artist.
“Over the six-week training program I learned a lot from my fellow residents and met different people that helped me to exchange experiences and enhance my creative skills.”
Al-Sindi, who was presenting his work in public for the first time, said: “We have so many beautiful landscapes and examples of architecture that need to be shown in different artistic perspectives, and this program definitely helped us to make our dreams come true.”
Kowarsky, who was also participating for the first time, said: “The architecture in Al-Balad is very distinctive and because of the restoration work for the UNESCO heritage listing, the structural design is changing constantly.
“In my drawings I wanted to show something of that transition and how buildings are almost changing by the day to make it a very dynamic and active part of the city.
“This program is reaching out to the world and inviting people from different countries to explore and record its culture and history.”
Art Residency Al-Balad is part of the Ministry of Culture’s Advancing Cultural Entrepreneurship initiative and is sponsored by Saudi Vision 2030’s Quality of Life Program and operated by Hafez Projects.
In 2022 it witnessed four residency cycles that welcomed more than 30 emerging and established local and international artists.
Saudi-German cooperation boosted by delegation’s visit, envoy says
‘Things are moving in the right direction,’ German Ambassador to Kingdom Dieter Lamle says
Trip came after Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Kingdom in September
Updated 02 November 2022
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: The visit of a German delegation to Saudi Arabia has been hailed a success by the European nation’s embassy in Riyadh and could pave the way for greater cooperation between the two countries.
The trip came just weeks after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Saudi Arabia in September.
“We had the visit of the federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sept. 24 and I think that to have seven German delegates in Saudi Arabia six weeks later is a very, very good sign that things are moving in the right direction,” German Ambassador to the Kingdom Dieter Lamle said during a panel discussion hosted by the mission.
Scholz met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah during a two-day tour of the Gulf region. The pair discussed regional and international issues, the possibility of greater cooperation on energy and how Germany might be able to support Saudi Vision 2030.
Lamle said he welcomed the delegation of German politicians, academics and culture experts — headed by Otto Wiesheu, president of the German-Arab Friendship Association — to Riyadh to discuss the chancellor’s visit and opportunities for more cooperation with the Kingdom.
“We had a press conference with the German delegation that was visiting Saudi Arabia from Bavaria,” Lamle said.
“We had a business dialogue and a very intense dialogue with two universities here in Saudi Arabia to see where our fields of cooperation (might be) … and we agreed on the next steps.”
Members of the delegation had earlier visited King Saud University and King Faisal University where they discussed the possibility of setting up a student exchange program. They also spoke to the Shoura Council and members of the Saudi and German business communities.
During the panel discussion the delegates spoke of the importance of Saudi-German corporation in business, while Lamle stressed the need for regular dialogue between the two countries.
“I think relations live off visits … from Saudi Arabia to Germany and from Germany to Saudi Arabia, because they increase mutual understanding,” he said.
The success of the delegates’ visit and the positive message they would take back home with them would stimulate even more visitors and more cooperation, he added.
Among the visiting delegates were Alexander Radwan, a member of the German Bundestag who serves on the foreign affairs committee, Houssam Maarouf, vice president of the German-Arab Friendship Association, Kai-Olaf Hinrichsen, a professor at the Technical University of Munich, and Volker Leinweber, managing director of the Bavarian Industry Association.