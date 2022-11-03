You are here

Credit Suisse warns of potential profitability drop

Credit Suisse warns of potential profitability drop
Saudi National Bank announced it was investing up to $1.5 billion in the Swiss bank to take a 9.9 percent stake (Shutterstock)
Updated 03 November 2022
Reuters

ZURICH: Credit Suisse profitability could be hit by a drop in asset management fees in the fourth quarter, the Swiss bank said in a financial report late on Wednesday.

Lower asset values because of adverse market movements in client portfolios in the third quarter could lead to decreased fee revenues for the group, thereby leading to reduced profitability, the bank said.

Along with its restructuring plan, Credit Suisse last month revealed that social media rumors had led to client asset outflows in the first two weeks of October that substantially exceeded third-quarter rates.

The bank said these outflows had since reduced, but not yet reversed, contributing to the decrease in assets under management.

Credit Suisse had already warned of a likely net loss in the fourth quarter, partly owing to costs associated with its planned strategic transformation including withdrawals from non-core businesses.

At the end of October, Saudi National Bank announced it was investing up to $1.5 billion in the Swiss bank to take a 9.9 percent stake.

 

 

Topics: Credit Suisse Saudi National Bank (SNB)

SISCO profit down 69% on ports and water sector revenue drop 

SISCO profit down 69% on ports and water sector revenue drop 
Updated 51 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Industrial Services Co., known as SISCO, posted a 69 percent drop in profit for the first nine months of 2022 as a result of ports and water sector revenues drop. 

Profits of SISCO, which is a strategic investor in ports, terminals and logistics parks, have dropped to SR18.3 million ($4.9 million), down from SR58.7 million, according to a bourse filing.  

The drop was attributed to a decline in the ports segments revenues during the first half of 2022, as well as the decrease in water segment revenues due to an unplanned plant shutdown. 

This came despite an increase in income from associates by 18.3 percent compared to the nine months period of 2021. 

In October, SISCO appointed Khalid Suleimani as CEO, effective Nov. 1. 

The decision was made following the resignation of Mohammed Al-Mudarres from his position as CEO “due to his desire to move to his own business”, according to a bourse filing. 

Topics: Saudi Industrial Services Company (SISCO)

Bahri Logistics to acquire remaining stake in joint venture with Bolloré 

Bahri Logistics to acquire remaining stake in joint venture with Bolloré 
Updated 03 November 2022
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, better known as Bahri, has announced its business unit has entered into a sales and purchase agreement with Bolloré Logistics to acquire 40 percent of the share capital of their joint venture, Bahri Bolloré Logistics.  

According to a press release, Bahri Bolloré Logistics will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Bahri and will be renamed Bahri Logistics after the proposed transaction.  

“Since its establishment in 2017, Bahri Bolloré Logistics has grown into a strong player in freight forwarding services, building on the unique strengths of Bahri and Bolloré,” said Ahmed Ali Alsubaey, CEO of Bahri.  

He added: “We are pleased that the signing of the agreement to acquire our remaining stake in the company will pave the way for greater integration and help realize synergies. Furthermore, the joint venture’s transition to a fully owned subsidiary under Bahri Logistics marks the start of the next phase of its growth and expansion.”  

The press release further added that Bahri Logistics and Bolloré Logistics will continue their partnership under a global agency agreement to continue serving existing and future clients.  

Bahri Bolloré Logistics is headquartered in Riyadh, and offers integrated global logistics and supply chain management services for local and international firms operating in Saudi Arabia. The company also runs a container yard and offers value-added warehousing services in Jeddah. 

In October, it was reported that Bahri saw its profit surge 360.67 percent during the first nine months of 2022, following a revenue jump to SR5.8 billion ($1.5 billion). 

The firm, which is a joint venture between Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Saudi Aramco, made profits of SR463 million, up from SR100 million a year ago, a bourse filing showed. 

Topics: Bahri Logistics Bahri

Egypt's non-oil economy remains under strain as PMI stands at 47.6 in October: S&P Global

Egypt’s non-oil economy remains under strain as PMI stands at 47.6 in October: S&P Global
Updated 03 November 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Egypt’s non-oil economy continues to be under strain amid sliding business sentiment as the country’s Purchasing Managers’ Index stood at 47.7 in October, slightly up from 47.6 in September, according to the latest report from S&P Global.

The rating agency considers a PMI score above 50 marks as growth, while those below 50 signal contraction.

The trend stretches the current sequence of deterioration to just under two years as the headline index was still below its long-run average despite ticking up to the highest since February, the report added.

This comes as Egypt’s business optimism among non-oil firms slid to its lowest in over a decade of survey data in October, as only 4 percent of firms gave a positive outlook for the next 12 months.

S&P Global noted that rising prices, supply problems and weak global demand also served to drive new business and activity lower.

“Egypt remains heavily impacted by the war in Ukraine, particularly in the tourism sector, as well as industries constricted by the government’s import ban in place since March in a bid to conserve US dollar reserves,” said David Owen, an economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

He added: “Several businesses reported that import restrictions had pushed material prices even higher, adding to upticks in energy and food commodity prices recorded since the war began.”

The inability of firms to acquire inputs, in addition to the rise of the costs of raw materials and the lack of new orders, contributed to the decrease in output and the contraction in purchasing activity in October, despite it being a softer drop than the month before.  

On the other hand, suppliers’ delivery times witnessed an improvement for the first time in a year showing the economy’s modest recovery since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.  

As for Egypt’s foreign reserves, the country’s saw an increase by $214 million month-on-month at the start of the third quarter compared to a $56 million increase the month before, according to the Central Bank of Egypt. 

Egypt’s foreign reserves reached $33.4 billion in October up from $33.197 billion in September marking the first increase since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, noted the CBE.

Topics: Egypt PMI economy non-oil

Bank of England makes historic rate hike as UK faces recession

Bank of England makes historic rate hike as UK faces recession
Updated 03 November 2022
Reuters

LONDON: The Bank of England raised interest rates to 3 percent on Thursday from 2.25 percent, its biggest rate rise since 1989, but it pushed back against expectations for further steep hikes, saying Britain faces a long and painful recession, according to Reuters.

The pound slid briefly below $1.12 after the decision as the central bank said it “might” raise interest rates again because of a “very challenging” economic outlook.

The BoE forecasts inflation will hit a 40-year high of around 11 percent during the current quarter but it also thinks the British economy has already entered a recession that could last two years — longer than during the 2008-09 financial crisis.

Thursday’s rise in borrowing costs — the biggest in 33 years apart from a failed attempt to support the pound on Black Wednesday in 1992 — was in line with economists’ expectations in a Reuters poll, but was not unanimous.

Two policymakers, Silvana Tenreyro and Swati Dhingra, voted for smaller increases of a quarter and half a percentage point respectively, as the economy was probably already in recession.

But the majority of the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee said rates would need to rise higher still, although probably not as high as the 5.2 percent that was priced into financial markets when the BoE finalized its forecasts.

“Further increases in Bank Rate might be required for a sustainable return of inflation to target, albeit to a peak lower than priced into financial markets,” the BoE said in unusually specific guidance to investors.
Just before Thursday’s policy decision, markets expected rates to peak at around 4.75 percent.

“The Committee continues to judge that, if the outlook suggests more persistent inflationary pressures, it will respond forcefully, as necessary,” the MPC added.

Central banks across the Western world are responding to similar challenges. Inflation has rocketed over the past year due to residual labor shortages and supply-chain bottlenecks since the COVID pandemic and — in Europe’s case — a big increase in energy bills since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

The US Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday to a range of 3.75-4.0 percent, and the European Central Bank increased its deposit rate by the same amount to 1.5 percent last week. The Fed said future rate rises might come in smaller steps.

Britain’s finance minister Jeremy Hunt said the “government’s number one priority is to grip inflation, and today the Bank has taken action in line with their objective to return inflation to target.”

Weeks of Turmoil 

The BoE has faced weeks of political and financial market chaos since its last rate rise on Sept. 22.

Just a day later, former Prime Minister Liz Truss’s government launched an unfunded £45 billion ($52 billion) package of tax cuts that received a damning response from investors.

The policy was aimed at staving off recession and spurring long-term growth — but instead it pushed sterling to a record low against the US dollar, forced the BoE to prop up the bond market and led to Truss’s resignation.

Markets are now more stable, with British government borrowing costs broadly back to where they were before the turmoil. On Tuesday, the BoE was able to begin selling bonds from its 838 billion pound quantitative easing stockpile.

But the fundamental problems facing the British economy remain. Consumer price inflation returned to a 40-year high of 10.1 percent in September, and is likely to have risen further last month when regulated energy prices rose — despite costly subsidies to limit the increase.

At the same time, the economy is slowing sharply, as soaring inflation limits consumer spending on non-essential items.

The BoE estimates that Britain’s economy entered recession in the third quarter of 2022 and that the recession will last until the middle of 2024, causing the economy to shrink by 2.9 percent. Unemployment would rise steadily to 6.4 percent by late 2025, up from 3.5 percent now, its lowest since the mid-1970s.

If the BoE does not raise rates further, the recession would be shorter — with a quarter of positive growth in the middle, and a cumulative loss of output of around 1.7 percent

But inflation would be slightly slower to fall, remaining just above the BoE’s 2 percent target in two years’ time, compared to some way below if it raises rates as much as markets had previously expected.

The BoE’s policymaking is made especially tricky by a lack of clarity over future government policy.

While most of Truss’s tax cuts have been reversed, new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has indicated there will be a squeeze on public spending and potentially higher taxes, the scale of which will not become clear until a fiscal statement on Nov. 17.

Energy subsidies are due to cease in their current form in April, but the BoE in its forecasts assumed they would continue at roughly half their current size, avoiding a sharp further rise in inflation next year.

Topics: Bank of England recession

Cement sales up across Saudi Arabia as mega construction projects kick in 

Cement sales up across Saudi Arabia as mega construction projects kick in 
Updated 03 November 2022
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s local cement sales hit 1.45 million tons during the third quarter of 2022, up from 1.43 million tons in the corresponding period a year earlier, according to Southern Province Cement Co.’s CEO Aqeel Kadasah. 

The financial results in the three months to October indicate the cement sector’s recovery in the Kingdom Kadasah said. 

Given the pipeline of projects in the country, local demand is set to increase, thus improving cement’s selling price, he revealed. 

Profits of Southern Province Cement Co. dropped by 28 percent in the first nine months of 2022 to SR238 million ($63.3 million), down from SR331 million during the same period a year ago. 

This was coupled with a 12 percent decrease in revenue in the period ending Sept. 30, reaching SR887 million.  

The company attributed the lower profits to lower sales revenues due to the lower demand, lower selling prices, and higher production requirements prices. 

The results are in keeping with the mixed picture cement companies have faced in the Kingdom so far in 2022. 

Local Tabuk Cement revealed in a bourse filing that its profits declined 81 percent between January and September of 2022, falling to SR3.4 million.  

Despite lower profit, the cement producer Tabuk’s first-nine months revenues increased by 21 percent to SR210 million. 

Arabian Cement Co. reported a 6 percent profit increase for the first nine months of 2022 despite sales dropping 6 percent. The cement producer’s profits increased to SR146 million, up from SR138 million in the same period last year, according to a bourse filing, 

During the third quarter of 2022, Arabian Cement posted 57 percent growth in its profits to SR59 million supported by an 8 percent increase in revenue to SR241 million. 

Despite upheaval faced by the sector, its market value stands at SR50 billion, and it continues to contribute significantly to the Kingdom's economic development and Vision 2030 goals the head of the National Cement Committee Badr Johar said, according to Argaam.  

The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources is working to ensure the sector’s consistency by intensifying efforts in response to the many shifts occurring in the sector, Khalid Al-Mudaifer, vice minister for mining affairs at the ministry said after a meeting with Johar. 

A surge in construction activities due to The Red Sea Development Co., AMAALA and other development projects in Saudi Arabia such as NEOM and Qiddiya is expected to drive the recovery of the cement industry after the demand dwindled last year and early this year on account of the pandemic. 

 

Topics: cement

