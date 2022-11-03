SAMA among Gulf central banks to raise interest rates following US Fed’s move

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank has increased its Repo rate by 75 basis points to 4.50 percent, as the US Federal Reserve raised rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday to curb inflation.
A statement from the bank, also known as SAMA, noted its Reverse Repo rate has also increased to 4 percent.
While the US Central Bank’s decision to raise interest rates was motivated by its desire to lower high inflation, this played a part in driving the Gulf region’s monetary policy, as most of the region’s currencies are pegged to the dollar.
Following the US Fed’s decision, regional central banks also swung into action to raise their interest rates, with the UAE increasing its base rate to 3.9 percent, effective on Thursday.
Bahrain also raised its main rate by 75 basis points while Qatar increased rates by between 50 and 75 basis points.
Meanwhile, credit rating agency Fitch said that Saudi banks are likely to require further liquidity injections from central banks after interbank spreads rose sharply in October, with lending growth continuing to outpace deposit growth.
Sector loans have increased by 12.9 percent in the Kingdom during the first nine months of 2022, compared with 8 percent of deposits. This led the Fitch-calculated loans/deposits ratio for Saudi banks collectively to rise to 102.2 percent, its highest level in at least 15 years.
“Without liquidity support, lending growth could decelerate in 2023, despite strong credit demand with corporate and retail loans up 13.5 percent and 11.4 percent, respectively in the nine months of 2022,” wrote Fitch in the report.
Earlier this week, an International Monetary Fund official said that higher oil prices are likely to lead to fiscal surpluses and growing foreign reserves for Gulf economies this year, and it will reduce the need for governments to borrow and crowd out the private sector.
Credit Suisse warns of potential profitability drop
Updated 03 November 2022
ZURICH: Credit Suisse profitability could be hit by a drop in asset management fees in the fourth quarter, the Swiss bank said in a financial report late on Wednesday.
Lower asset values because of adverse market movements in client portfolios in the third quarter could lead to decreased fee revenues for the group, thereby leading to reduced profitability, the bank said.
Along with its restructuring plan, Credit Suisse last month revealed that social media rumors had led to client asset outflows in the first two weeks of October that substantially exceeded third-quarter rates.
The bank said these outflows had since reduced, but not yet reversed, contributing to the decrease in assets under management.
Credit Suisse had already warned of a likely net loss in the fourth quarter, partly owing to costs associated with its planned strategic transformation including withdrawals from non-core businesses.
At the end of October, Saudi National Bank announced it was investing up to $1.5 billion in the Swiss bank to take a 9.9 percent stake.
RIYADH: Oil slipped on Thursday as a US interest rate hike pushed up the dollar and fueled fears of a global recession, although losses were capped by concerns over tight supply.
Brent crude shed 46 cents, or 0.48 percent, to $95.70 a barrel at 09.55 a.m Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures dipped 57 cents, or 0.63 percent, to $89.43.
Marathon Oil quarterly profit surges on higher energy prices
US oil and gas producer Marathon Oil Corp. reported a jump in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by a surge in crude prices over tighter energy supplies following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The company also said it would acquire Ensign Natural Resources’ Eagle Ford assets for $3 billion, a deal expected to close by the end of this year.
The company said that adjusted net income stood at $832 million, or $1.24 per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with $310 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts had anticipated earnings of $1.19 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES.
Marathon’s average realized US crude price rose to $93.67 per barrel in the reported quarter, up from last year’s $69.40 per barrel.
The company raised its profit outlook for operations in Equatorial Guinea to $610 million from a midpoint of $540 million previously, due to strong operational performance and exposure to increased European natural gas pricing.
It also boosted its outlook for 2022 spending by $100 million to $1.4 billion, in part due to inflation. Rival Chesapeake Energy on Wednesday said a top US natural gas basin could see a 15 percent jump in costs next year.
Production in the third quarter stood at 352,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, above last year’s 345,000 boepd.
Greenpeace France said on Wednesday that TotalEnergies’ had significantly under-reported its carbon emissions in 2019, which it warned were nearly four times higher than stated by the oil major.
As one of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers, the French firm has been trying to rebrand by branching out into fast-growing renewables and emphasizing a shift away from hydrocarbon-centered activities, leading to accusations of “greenwashing.”
Criticizing a lack of transparency, Greenpeace France said TotalEnergies’ core activities had generated around 1.64 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2019, against 455 million reported by the company in its own carbon balance.
The campaign group, which noted it had used the year 2019 as a reference to prevent any bias related to the COVID-19 pandemic, said it had based its own calculation on publicly available production and trading data.
TotalEnergies did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
UAE records highest employment growth since 2016: S&P Global
Updated 03 November 2022
RIYADH: The employment growth in the UAE was at its highest since October 2016, as the Purchasing Managers’ Index hit 56.6, up from 56.1 in September, according to the latest data from S&P Global.
August saw a slightly higher PMI of 56.7, but S&P considers any readings above 50 as growth while those below 50 are marked as contraction.
The S&P Global report noted that non-oil business conditions in the UAE improved at a robust rate at the start of the fourth quarter, amid faster uplifts in both output and new orders.
“The upturn was led by sharp expansions in business activity and new orders, giving further evidence that domestic firms were not only weathering the global economic storms, but enjoying strong demand growth,” said David Owen, an economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
He added: “The key movements in October were seen on the capacity side, as businesses responded to rising backlogs by increasing their employment numbers at a faster rate.”
UK, Arabs promote trade possibilities following Brexit and pandemic
British trade commissioner for the Middle East says Brexit and the pandemic basically created new opportunities between the Arab world and the UK
Updated 02 November 2022
LONDON: The long-standing relationship between the UK and the Arab world will continue irrespective of the issues of the day, which include the coronavirus pandemic, Brexit and the global economy, a senior British government official has said.
“The Gulf total trade both ways, just prior to COVID-19, was £44 billion ($50.4 billion). It fell nearly 30 percent during the pandemic but, I’m delighted to say actually, that the most recent numbers show that the trade between the UK and the Arab countries has actually returned to almost exactly the same number it was before,” Simon Penney, UK trade commissioner for the Middle East, told Arab News.
“So you’ll see that we’ll have these cyclical events, but I think what it demonstrates is the underlying strength and depth of the trading relationship, which has huge potential to grow much, much further, and a free trade agreement will obviously be one part of enabling that further growth.”
His comments came during the second Arab-British Economic Summit, organized by the UK-based Arab-British Chamber of Commerce in London, and attended by around 750 senior government and private sector officials.
Penney added: “One of the really big differences for me, or accomplishments, is when I was here in 2019 we said that we wanted to do a free trade agreement with the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council).
“Standing here today in 2022, I’m delighted to say that we’ve now officially launched negotiations for a free trade agreement, we’ve spearheaded toward Brexit and we’ve passed a negotiation stage toward exiting the European Union.
“Brexit and the pandemic basically have created new opportunities between the Arab world and the UK. It opened the gap for countries to be replaced as new trade partners with the UK.
“In terms of COVID-19, the UK was one of the key players, providing food and medical supplies to the Arab world, and especially the GCC countries.”
Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim, chairman of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the Gulf countries have special relations with the UK in various fields, especially regarding trade and the economy, and the GCC nations are considered the seventh largest market for UK exports, the total volume of trade exchange between them amounting to more than £33 billion in the last year.
He said: “While we welcome the free trade negotiations between the United Kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council, which began a few months ago and comes in the wake of the British exit from the European Union, we hope that an agreement will be reached soon, as the signing of a free trade agreement is expected to lead to the two parties increasing the volume of intra-regional trade to higher levels, in addition to providing more investment opportunities between both parties.”
Chief Executive of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry Richard Burge said that London, as a global city, was “particularly interested in a post-pandemic world of learning, joining together and pulling together the lessons both the Arab world and London have learned during that period.”
He added that London could look at new ventures and opportunities for investment, business growth and development in the Arab world.
Regarding its relationship with Saudi Arabia, Burge said the LCCI was looking for long-term partnerships and warned that “the danger at the moment, particularly with exciting projects like Neom, is everyone is in a rush at trying to do something that starts to yield fruit this year or next year.”
He added that he believes the focus should be on the next decade and the one after that.
Sameer Nass, president of the Union of Arab Chambers, said countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt are looking to become hubs in specific fields and will enhance the economies of Arab countries for the next 20 years.
“Saudi Arabia is taking a quantum leap in renewable energy, we are seeing a huge transformation, and are looking at harnessing energy production,” he said, adding that the same applied to Jordan, which is leading the way in solar energy production, and Morocco.
“I think it (Saudi Arabia) is just going to be an economy to be reckoned with in the world, and I’m very confident the way they are moving and I think it will be very hard to catch up with them, but I believe that the Arab countries should complement each other.
“My ambition and my wish is to create an Arab-Arab trade, to increase the trade between Arab countries, as well as investments with each other.”
Bandar Reda, secretary-general and CEO of ABCC, said the whole idea of the first and second summits was to bring both regions together.
He said: “The Arabs and the UK, especially now the UK, has been going through a tough time with Brexit and so many other turnarounds, and the world economy is getting affected.”
Reda added he believes the UK is looking for new partners with which to engage, and that “the 22 Arab countries are the best partners from our perspective for the UK.”
Monstarlab furthers capabilities in Saudi Arabia through acquisition of Pioneers Consulting
Updated 02 November 2022
RIYADH: Monstarlab, the global digital consultancy leader, has announced that it has commenced the business acquisition of Pioneers Consulting, a leader in design and implementation of strategies, founded by Faisal Alamro, Abdullah Aldakheel and Ahmed Alghofaily and developed in Saudi Arabia.
Pioneers Consulting was established in 2014 and has become one of the fastest growing consulting firms in the region. Created and established by Saudi nationals, Pioneers has since developed a diverse international workforce from the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and North America.
Pioneers Consulting is a strategy consulting firm that provides services to a range of customers, including ministries, Government agencies, private companies and several publicly listed firms.
The business acquisition will enable Pioneers to utilise Monstarlab’s world-class digital capabilities, supporting its vision to provide its clients with consulting solutions that have real impact.
The agreement will also enable Monstarlab and Pioneers to expand their regional and global reach, and attract new potential projects in the Middle East, particularly the Gulf Cooperation Council region, as well as Africa and Europe.
“This business acquisition is an exciting milestone for Monstarlab, as it will provide the springboard for us to further grow our presence in Saudi Arabia, the Middle East and beyond, and will penetrate new customer segments. We are committed to actively supporting the strategic vision of the Saudi government as it seeks to diversify the nation’s economy, develop local talent and attract inward investment,” said Hiroki Inagawa, Monstarlab Group CEO.
“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a key strategic market for Monstarlab, which is investing heavily in advanced technology as well as the development of local skills and capabilities. Digitalisation is a key strand of the economic transformation currently taking place in the Kingdom, and we are delighted to be a catalyst for future sustainable and innovative growth,” Inagawa added.
Following the business acquisition, Monstarlab plans to double its headcount in its Riyadh office and scout for talent within Saudi Arabia and the wider region to fill most of the new roles created. The deal will also accelerate and enhance digital transformation for Pioneers Consulting’s existing customer base present across a number of key segments in the public and private sectors in the kingdom, including financial services, healthcare, fintech, housing, labour and social development. The agreement will also enable Pioneers to provide its customers with a wider range of services and deliver tangible impact.
Faisal Alamro commented: “We are delighted to join the Monstarlab Group, a company that has advanced digital technologies that will support Pioneers’ growth in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and further afield. As a home-grown, Saudi organisation, our role is to support the development of people and businesses across a range of sectors. Through this agreement with Monstarlab, we will be able to further enhance our services and solutions and support our clients in the kingdom, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.
“We will also be expanding into new verticals and geographies, utilising Monstarlab’s international reach combined with our deep understanding of customer requirements. Monstarlab’s leadership has a genuine commitment to the development of local talent and we are excited to take part in its journey of hiring and building talent in Saudi Arabia”.
Saudi Arabia has placed technology and people at the heart of its vision and strategy for the future. For example, the Information Communication Technology strategy 2023 aims to increase the ICT sector’s contribution to GDP, grow levels of Saudization in the sector, increase women’s participation in the sector by 50 percent, boost IT and emerging technologies market size, and create more than 25,000 jobs in the sector.