Talks focus on cooperation in media between Saudi Arabia and Turkiye

RIYADH: Fahd bin Hassan Al-Aqran, president of the Saudi Press Agency; Mohammad bin Fahd Al-Harithi, CEO of the Saudi Broadcasting Authority; Esra Assery, CEO of the General Commission for Audiovisual Media; and Khalid Al-Ghamdi, undersecretary of the Saudi Ministry of Media for international media relations, have met with Cagatay Ozdemir, deputy director of the presidential communications of Turkiye, along with the Turkish Ambassador to the Kingdom Fatih Ulusoy.
Discussions focused on cooperation between the two countries in the fields of news exchange, news agencies, radio and TV, media regulation and international media relations.
Separately, Turkiye’s finance minister said Ankara is seeking more cooperation with Saudi Arabia and other countries as it plans to be an energy hub to Europe.
Noor Riyadh features over 190 artworks by Saudi and international artists
Rebecca Anne Proctor
RIYADH: Around 2,000 colored drones created stunning formations to electronic music in the sky above the King Abdullah Park in Riyadh on Wednesday to mark the opening of the second edition of Noor Riyadh.
The work by American artist Marc Brickman, titled “The Order of Chaos: Chaos in Order,” explored the effects of technology on humans through sound, light and motion.
Noor Riyadh, the Kingdom’s annual festival of light, features over 190 installations made by around 130 Saudi and international artists from over 40 countries.
The artworks at the three-week festival, on view until Nov. 19, can be found in 40 locations and five main hubs: Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter, King Abdullah Financial District, Salam Park, JAX District and King Abdullah Park.
Themed “We Dream of New Horizons” and reflecting optimism in renewal and transformation, this year’s festival is co-curated by Herve Mikaeloff, Dorothy Di Stefano and Jumana Ghouth.
The present edition is three times bigger than the first one staged in 2021, which celebrated the Kingdom’s past and rapidly changing present through artworks by over 60 Saudi and international artists, with 33 light installations.
Staged under the auspices of Riyadh Art, the first national public art initiative in Saudi Arabia that is part of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, the event’s mission is to transform the metropolis into “a gallery without walls.”
The commission’s aim is to bring art to the city’s growing population and beautify Riyadh in order to transform it into one of the world’s most eco-friendly, livable and sustainable metropolises.
Some of the notable works are “The Garden of Light,” a video projection by Scottish-born Charles Sandison in the Diplomatic Quarter, emulating the virtual horizon created between history and the digital world; Daan Roosegaarde’s “Waterlicht” installation, which transforms water into light through dreamy reflections while sending an ecological message; and the colorful “Cupid’s Koi Garden” by art company Eness, which can be seen at Salam Park.
The festival also features Saudi artist Muhannad Shono’s breathtaking work, which transforms the surrounding area into a bold yet delicate structure emanating ethereal light at Bayt Al-Malaz.
The King Abdullah Financial District houses installations by Joel Adrianomerisoa, Tadashi Kawamata, Zineb Sedira, Douglas Gordon, Fabio Volpi, Vigas, Asaad Badawi and Jean-Michel Othoniel.
In the Diplomatic Quarter, one can also find artworks and commissions by Saudi and international artists such as Grimanesa Amoros, Alicja Kwade, Daniah Al-Saleh, Bertrand Lavier, Charles Sandison, Morgane Philippe, Ayman Yossri Daydban and Flightgraf.
Khalid Al-Hazani, Riyadh Art’s program director, said: “Noor Riyadh is a big part of plans to creatively transform the Kingdom’s capital into a vibrant, cosmopolitan global city through arts and culture.”
Saudi architect and designer Nouf Al-Moneef, Noor Riyadh’s project manager, told Arab News: “The theme this year is about generating hopefulness for the future.
“We have tripled in size from the first edition. Last year was about gathering under one sky and connectivity after the coronavirus pandemic, but this year we want to look into the future and feel the hope, passion and excitement that it has to offer,” she said.
Al-Moneef revealed that around 90 commissioned artworks will be safely kept for six months under Riyadh Art before being given back to the artists.
Over 500 events, including talks, workshops, panel discussions and performances will also take place to “enhance cultural vibrancy and social cohesion,” according to the exhibition’s catalog.
The festival will run alongside “From Spark to Spirit,” a three-month art exhibition that will take place from Nov. 3 to Feb. 4, 2023 at JAX District in Riyadh. It is curated by Neville Wakefield and Saudi associate curator Gaida Al-Mogren.
The exhibition boasts artworks by some of the biggest global artists like Larry Bell, Alicja Kwade and Philip K. Smith III, alongside Saudi artists such as Hmoud Al-Attawi, Zahrah Al-Ghamdi, Moath Alofi, Walaa Fadul and Daniah Al-Saleh. It also features rising regional artists such as Emirati Zeinab Al-Hashemi and Bahraini artist and architect Noor Al-Wan.
The exhibition presents multimedia works, with a high emphasis on technology, that capture human fascination with the mystery and power of light.
Local and international visitors, high-profile art curators, artists and professionals are all flocking to see the artworks.
“We want everyone to experience this light festival. We are covering north, east, west and south — everywhere in the city — and we want everyone to experience it,” said Al-Moneef.
Farasan Islands celebrate 1st International Biosphere Reserves Day
Located 50 km offshore from Jazan, the islands are described as habitat hotspots
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: The Saudi National Center for Wildlife has organized a program in honor of the Farasan Islands Reserve to mark the first International Day for Biosphere Reserves, on Thursday.
The initiative followed its registration with UNESCO’s scientific Man and the Biosphere Program in 2021.
The International Day for Biosphere Reserves is a global event aimed at raising awareness about the role and impact of biosphere reserves toward sustainability.
The Farasan islands, described as habitat hotspots, are located 50 kilometers offshore from Jazan and are among the largest islands in the Red Sea.
They are home to more than 230 species of fish, numerous endangered marine creatures, and 50 types of coral reefs. Rhizophora and mangrove forests are important incubators for young fish and crustaceans.
The three-day celebration will take place at Al-Ghadeer beach in Farasan under the patronage of Jazan Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz, and Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadley. It will feature an exhibition, recreational, cultural, and folklore activities.
In a tweet, the center said: “The registration of the Farasan Islands Reserve as the first Saudi reserve ever in the UNESCO’s MAB Program confirms the Kingdom’s role in protecting environmental systems and developing biodiversity.”
Chief executive officer of the center, Mohammed Qurban, said the celebration aimed, “to highlight the importance of the Kingdom’s leading role in protecting the unique ecosystems and biodiversity.”
He noted the efforts of local people, government bodies, and voluntary associations in helping complete the site’s registration, and pointed out how it had strengthened the Kingdom’s presence in international forums.
The MAB Program was launched in 1971 and is UNESCO’s oldest intergovernmental scientific program. It was set up to ensure the rational and sustainable use of biosphere resources and improve the relationship between people and the environment.
Why Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province is a top tourist destination in its own right
Dhahran, in Dammam Area, hosts the headquarters of Saudi Aramco, the world’s second most valuable company
The region’s untapped potential as a tourism destination and a place to grow crops is now being recognized
Updated 03 November 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: The vast rock formations of Al-Qara Mountain in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province have long been a source of inspiration to pilgrims, traders and even modern-day architects.
Through antiquity, the fertile landscape served as a welcome rest stop for early pilgrims traveling to Makkah, while Al-Ahsa Oasis was an important hub for caravans crossing the region’s ancient trade routes.
Today a UNESCO World Heritage site, its iconic rock formations inspired the shape of Dhahran’s King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, or Ithra, whose ultramodern design echoes the composition of these giant boulders.
And yet, despite the appeal of the Eastern Province’s natural, cultural and historical wonders, it had long been sidelined in the popular imagination by its other plentiful resource: Oil.
On March 3, 1938, Standard Oil of California drilled a well that would become the biggest source of petroleum in the world. Known as “Prosperity Well,” the discovery transformed Saudi Arabia forever.
Today, Dhahran in Dammam Area hosts the headquarters of Saudi Aramco, the world’s second most valuable company by market cap. The Safaniya oil field, meanwhile, located off the coast of the province, is the largest offshore oilfield in the world.
Now, as the Kingdom looks to diversify its economy away from hydrocarbons, authorities have come to recognize the Eastern Province’s massive untapped potential as a tourism destination, and thanks to its fertile earth, a place to grow a rich assortment of crops — particularly dates.
On May 12, the Kingdom established the board of directors for the Al-Ahsa Development Authority, helmed by Prince Ahmed bin Fahad bin Salman, deputy governor of the Eastern Province, with a view to finally realizing Al-Ahsa’s full potential.
“The decision reflects the leadership’s keenness to invest in the comparative advantage of Al-Ahsa and to utilize it in economic projects that will align with Vision 2030,” Ibraheem Alshekmubarak, secretary-general at Asharqia Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Arab News.
Al-Ahsa, which today hosts a city of some 1.3 million people, features canals, springs, gardens and a drainage lake, in addition to historical buildings and archaeological treasures dating back to the Neolithic period. In 2018, it was included in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.
FASTFACTS
* This summer, Ithra gave Eastern Province teens a chance to be selected for a special education program.
* The successful candidates had to develop cultural-interpretation projects to receive expert feedback.
* From Aug. 8, 17 local youth had 3 weeks to immerse themselves in the institution’s offerings.
“The city has an ancient tradition of handicrafts, considered cultural and social practices passed on from generation to generation,” UNESCO said in a statement at the time.
“Around 50 expressions of crafts and folk art have remained throughout the city’s history and bear witness to Al-Ahsa’s scenic wealth, including textiles from palm trees, pottery, weaving and joinery.”
At the city’s Al-Ahsa Museum, visitors can discover more than 1,400 antiquities, old coins, photographs, manuscripts and other documents, illuminating hundreds of years of civilization in the region.
Further east, the region’s other highlights include Al-Uqair, an ancient fort of Islamic origin, which is thought to have been part of the first sea port in the Arabian Gulf. Some have even linked the port to the ancient city of Gerrha mentioned in Greek and Roman sources.
Located around 70 kilometers northeast of the fertile oasis of Al-Ahsa, Al-Uqair features the remains of a large fort of unknown origin. While it is still unclear who built the fort, its construction style of stone topped with mud brick is typical of traditional buildings in the Gulf.
In May 2021, to promote sustainable agriculture and economic growth, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdul Aziz, the governor of the Eastern Province, inaugurated 24 water and other development projects at a cost of SR2.1 billion ($560 million).
These projects, now underway in the provincial capital Dammam, Hafr Al-Batin, Al-Ahsa, Al-Qatif, Al-Khafji, Olaya Village, Al-Nairiya, Ras Tanura, Jubail and Alkhobar, are designed to improve the overall quality of life in the region and to stimulate the local economy.
New investments are already flooding into the area. In January this year, a 5 million square meter beach on Tarout Island, off the coast of Al-Qatif, sold for SR4 billion ($1 billion), in what was described at the time as “one of the largest real estate transactions in the Kingdom.”
Al-Qatif, which extends from Ras Tanura and Jubail in the north to Dammam in the south, is home to one of the oldest settlements in eastern Arabia, dating back to around 3,500 B.C., established by the Dilmun civilization.
According to British archaeologist Harriet Crawford, writing in her 1998 book “Dilmun and its Gulf Neighbors,” the Sumerians considered it the land of “paradise, immortality and life.”
Tarout Island itself is thought to be among the oldest inhabited sites on the Arabian Peninsula. The castle that sits atop its central hill overlooking the island is thought to date back to the fourth century B.C.
In the 16th century, the Portuguese invaded the island and garrisoned the castle. The site still features ancient relics and inscriptions, some dedicated to the worship of pre-Islamic Mesopotamian goddesses like Ashtar, from whence the name Tarout is derived.
On the mainland, Al-Qatif has its own castle, which is the city’s most celebrated landmark. Built by the Sassanids in the third century A.D., the site was refurbished by the Ottomans and was also later used as a military base.
The massive complex of towers, its mosque, and its towering defensive walls serve as reminders of the region’s important past and far-reaching influence over the greater Gulf and Middle East region.
The Eastern Province is the easternmost of Saudi Arabia’s 13 provinces and its largest by area. Although mostly covered by desert, with the Rub Al-Khali alone covering more than half of its territory, the region is extremely popular with domestic tourists for its beaches and proximity to neighboring Arab states.
With some of the region’s biggest sea and airports, transnational highways, and a railway line connecting it to the capital, Riyadh, out to the west, it is well placed to attract visitors from the wider region and the world.
New investments in infrastructure and hitherto neglected sectors of the economy mean the province, which has generated so much of Saudi Arabia’s wealth over the decades, could soon become a top destination in its own right.
Art created by autistic youths in Saudi Arabia raises $1.7m at auction
The works were created as part of the Rishat Tayf initiative, which brought together 100 autistic young people with 100 artist mentors
The money raised will help develop, enhance and expand services in the Kingdom for people with autism spectrum disorders
Updated 03 November 2022
Ghadi Joudah
RIYADH: The fifth Rishat Tayf series of exhibitions of art created by children and young adults with autism has concluded with a charity auction during which some of the works they created raised SR 6.5 million ($ 1.7 million). The money will be used to help develop, enhance and expand services in Saudi Arabia for people with autism spectrum disorders.
Each of this year’s five Rishat Tayf programs, which were organized by the Society of Autism Families in Riyadh, Jeddah, Khobar, Abha and Jazan, brought together 20 autistic young people with 20 artist mentors to create works through which they could express themselves.
The 100 works they created were exhibited ahead of the auction, took place at the Cultural Palace in Riyadh on Wednesday, during which 32 were sold.
The year-long fifth edition, which began in October 2021, was sponsored by Muvi Cinemas and took place under the patronage of culture minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah.
Prince Saud bin Abdulaziz, chairman of the Society of Autism Families, told Arab News: “Today’s auction returns will be utilized to establish an incubator that hosts and develops the talents of people with autism.
“Inventing new operating models to ensure sustainability for the third sector and its beneficiaries is our priority. We have introduced many initiatives at the Society of Autism Families that are of a strategic nature. It is not only about giving autistic individuals a platform; rather, it is about preparing the infrastructure for their future role in society.”
Turki Al-Sheikh, the chairman of the Kingdom’s General Entertainment Authority, who bought one of the paintings for SR200,000, said in a message posted on his official Twitter account: “People with autism spectrum disorder are a precious category for all of us, and I am very happy that the Riyadh Season has reached them and they expressed it through this beautiful painting, and this is the least we can offer them. Thank you to the Society of Autism Families … for organizing this event.”
SAF, which was established in 2009, organizes a variety of projects and initiatives designed to improve the lives of young people with autism and their families. In addition to Rishat Tayf, its programs include the psychological guidance, sports and leisure activities, training for families, and professional training and recruitment.
In September, SAF staged a play titled “Hall 4” that showcased the acting talents of children with ASD and with the aim of better integrating them into society.
“Reducing the stigmas around autism can be achieved by raising awareness and knowledge in the Kingdom,” said Prince Saud.