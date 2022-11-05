Netflix streams two films by Emirati filmmaker Nayla Al-Khaja

DUBAI: Giant streaming service Netflix this week released two films by Emirati filmmaker Nayla Al-Khaja: her first full-length feature film “The Shadow” and her 2016 short “Animal.”
“Thank you, Netflix, for selecting both films for a worldwide release,” the director wrote to her 22,500 followers on Instagram. “I have received messages from different continents and connected with other storytellers because of this.”
Palestinian Chilean singer Elyanna to perform, talk at Saudi Arabia’s MDLBEAST
Updated 05 November 2022
Hams Saleh
DUBAI: Palestinian Chilean singer Elyanna is gearing up to head to Saudi Arabia for the first time to perform at Riyadh’s awaited music festival SOUNDSTORM and be a guest speaker at MDLBEAST’s music conference XP Music Futures.
SOUNDSTORM will take place from Dec. 1-3 and XP Music Futures will be held from Nov. 28-30.
The Los Angeles-based music sensation, who has been taking the music industry by storm, will host a one-on-one session, called “Pro Xperience,” at XP Music Futures to discuss her professional career.
“I’m thrilled to be taking part in XP Music Futures in Riyadh,” the 20-year-old singer told Arab News. “I’m eager to see what the XP team and MDLBEAST have been putting together to really help grow the Saudi Arabian music scene, and to talk about my upcoming performance in Saudi,” she added.
The “Ghareeb Alay” singer is preparing to release her first album soon.
During the talk, she will discuss her journey in launching the album, which involved “recording in the studio, trying new approaches, working with a team, and other elements like fashion and styling,” she said.
“It will reveal other sides of Elyanna that have never been seen before,” she teased. But with that comes a lot of hardship that the star said has taught her a lot as an artist.
“A lot of experience came with creating my album as a young up-and-coming artist, so to be able to express that in an industry event such as XP and connect with an audience passionate to learn is incredible,” she said.
Elyanna’s music is a mix of Arabic and Western beats, something that the singer ascribes to her multinational upbringing.
“Growing up, I was inspired by a lot of genres such as jazz; it was all I would sing as a young girl,” she said. “When I moved to the US, I felt an immediate connection with Arabic music and my culture. It gave me another perspective on the type of music I wanted to create.”
Elyanna has always believed in working hard as well as constantly seeking growth and knowledge.
“Each of my projects have a different source of inspiration and I still have a lot to achieve and learn from,” she said. “I work on always improving my music from lyrics to melody and production but also the overall purpose behind my music.
“The hardest thing in my career, which also happens to be the most enjoyable, is being myself,” she added. “There are no rules when it comes to that. I am always revealing my truest self through my music.”
Elyanna has worked with international artists like Canadian Lebanese singer Massari, and has met with A-list stars like Lana Del Ray, Cheb Khaled and Nancy Ajram.
“Each one of these artists has had a huge influence on my career and my style of music. I feel so lucky that I got the chance to personally meet and learn from them,” she said.
Her dream collaboration is with The Weeknd. “I’ve always been a huge fan of his music and his vision. He’s a very unique artist and I really connect with his music,” she said.
Elyanna’s talent was first discovered by her brother, Feras, when he heard her sing an Adele track.
“He believed in my talent from that day on,” she said. “He would always encourage me to sing at school and to participate in different talent shows. We would shoot album covers and post them to social media, just like professional artists did.”
When she moved to the US aged 15, Elyanna was first offered a professional opportunity through Palestinian Canadian producer and writer Nasri Atweh.
“He discovered me. He believed in my talent and invited me to his studio to sing in Arabic,” she said. “He then introduced me to Massari, the international artist who had a huge influence on my career, as an adviser and a huge supporter.”
The young star’s career then kicked off and her songs have garnered the likes of thousands of fans around the world.
“I think my detail-oriented, hardworking personality has been the secret to my success … with a bit of luck, of course,” she told Arab News.
Diamond-selling megastar, actor, and dancer Usher, has eight Grammy Awards to his name, was Billboard’s No. 1 Hot 100 Artist and No. 2 most successful artist of the 2000s, and according to the Recording Industry Association of America is one of the best-selling artists in American music history.
John Lickrish, chief executive officer of Flash Entertainment, said: “The addition of Grammy Award-winning industry icon Usher to the opening night, alongside critically acclaimed artist Dave, and having two AAA artists for the Thursday night is something new for Yasalam, new for us, and really adds value for fans.
“This will be a unique, memorable evening of live entertainment,” he added.
Climate change the ‘defining war’ of our time, warns Saudi artist Abdulnasser Gharem in New York show
‘Climate Refugee’ is one of 10 new works on display in Gharem’s ‘Hospitable Thoughts,’ his first solo show in New York.
Updated 04 November 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: Dozens of light and dark gray rubber stamps form a map of the world on an aluminum board hung on a wall. Observed from afar, it looks like a painting. But “Climate Refugee” — a new work from the acclaimed Saudi artist Abdulnasser Gharem — isn’t supposed to be observed from afar. As one gets closer, the real message of the work becomes clearer. Tiny blue and turquoise stamps are placed in areas containing the most refugees. And embedded in the work are phrases that include: “When innocent immigrants are killed, it’s neither a moral failure nor a sin, merely a technical error.” And “Refugee camps are optimal forms of mercy killings.” And “The appearance of foreigners threatens our way of life.”
The artwork places the spotlight on the world’s refugee crisis shaped by what Gharem calls “economic violence,” as climate change is accompanied by an increase in physical and psychological barriers impacting humanity. “Climate Refugee” is one of 10 new works juxtaposed with several older ones on display in Gharem’s “Hospitable Thoughts” — his first solo show in New York — which runs until Dec. 18 at Marc Strauss.
“Geographical distances are no longer barriers to movement; the major refugee highways are becoming increasingly diversified, especially as we live in a world characterized more than ever by an unfair distribution of capabilities and freedom of movement,” Gharem writes in his statement for the show. “Wars are not the only cause of migration … global warming and climate change may be direct causes of the formation of new immigrants.”
In “Hospitable Thoughts,” Gharem’s artistic journey returns literally and figuratively to the origins of his creative journey, which he says was impacted hugely by the events of 9/11. His new work, shown in the city where the cataclysmic attacks took place, wrestles with the topic of barriers — mental, social and physical —that has shaped his art ever since.
Gharem was in his hometown of Khamis Mushait when the attacks on New York’s World Trade Center took place. When he heard the names of the Saudi hijackers, four of whom were also from Khamis Mushait, he realized that two had been classmates of his. Since then, he has questioned why these men — well-educated and well brought-up — were led to do what they did while he became an artist. Gharem recalls how he and several fellow Saudi artists, including Ahmed Mater, Ashraf Fayadh and Abdulkarim Qassim, working at Al Muftaha Art Village in Abha, were deeply depressed by the events of 9/11, and the ensuing US invasion of Iraq in 2003, as well as growing international hostility towards Saudis, and the extremely conservative political ideology of the Kingdom at the time.
“We didn’t know what to do and so we turned to art,” he tells Arab News. But while other artists at Al Muftaha Art Village were painting in Western styles, Gharem and the previously mentioned artists looked elsewhere for inspiration.
“We wanted to create our own artistic style, different from that of the West, with a different medium and a subject matter that was inherently our own,” he says.
For the past 21 years, Gharem’s art has championed issues related to social justice, particularly through art classes at his studio in Riyadh, where he encourages young Saudis to think creatively. Artists in training there also assist him in the painstaking creation of works such as “Climate Refugee.”
Gharem believes that we are living in an era obsessed “with demolition, production, and excessive hysterical violence” aimed not only at humans, but at all living organisms and species.
“The defining war at the present against all living species is climate change — wrought from man’s carelessness and obsession with consumption, a hysterical violence,” Gharem tells Arab News. “In the end most wars are about the market and the means and ownership of production, especially (today) when the disparity between the haves and have-nots has reached a new apex.”
Additional works on show in “Hospitable Thoughts” explore notions of authoritarianism and borders and their effects on our wellbeing. Overcoming such barriers in the mind and body, believes Gharem, is a way to transcend differences and work towards a greater humanity.
In “Concrete Block V,” “Don’t Trust The Concrete,” “Concrete Wall II,” and “Participatory Surveillance” — all made in 2022 — Gharem recreates uses rubber stamps to recreate man-made barriers found throughout the world. Elsewhere are works that echo earlier pieces by the artist, such as “The Stamp (Moujaz)” (2022), a large 36 x 40 inch-hand-carved wood stamp with embossed rubber face, which brings to mind his 2012 work “The Stamp (Inshallah).” There’s also “Prosperity without Growth II” (2020), which again uses rubber stamps to depict a colorful Byzantine-style mosaic with three men, one dressed in traditional Saudi attire. But an amorphous white blob, akin to damage on an ancient artwork, erases about half of the image.
Other works include milestones from his career: “Moujaz Stamp Print” (2013); “The Path (Siraat)” (2007); a pigment print triptych from “Hijamah (Traditional Pain Treatment Performance)” (2015). Many are about repetition, informed by his experience as a colonel in the Saudi army.
“Orders were issued to us and then we repetitively reissued them to others. I felt the harshness of repetition,” he writes in his show statement. “What distinguishes the repetition of letters, numbers, and symbols, as well as phrases, in the stamp paintings and sculptures is that they are reversed. They represent the mirrored image, albeit reversed in content and intention.”
In “Caged Humanity,” one of the new works on display, hundreds of rubber stamps are laid out in the pattern of interlocking barbed wire. The cage in the artwork almost appears to move upwards, as if about to wipe out several last messages from Gharem: “Here all feelings of compassion are eradicated,” one reads. But among them is a phrase that holds some hope for the future too: “A society devoid of strangers.”
Recipes for Success: Bahraini baker Dona Murad offers advice, a delicious mocha recipe
Updated 04 November 2022
Shaistha Khan
TORONTO: Dona Murad’s connection to the kitchen started with family. Her mother and grandmother were talented bakers, who instilled in her an appreciation for the dedication and passion that is required to “create.”
Now a coffee roaster and owner of two bakeries, Murad left a regimented, nine-to-five job to focus on her passion for coffee and the food and beverage industry in general. She had noticed that some of her friends would travel to certain cities just for their café culture. In 2015, she founded Hopscotch Bakery & Café to cater to this gap in the Bahraini market.
Mostly self-taught, Murad believes that the hands-on learning that has come with running her own bakery and coffee shop has outweighed any academic training she might have gotten.
After achieving success with Hopscotch Bakery & Café and Grind Micro Roastery in Bahrain, she has now opened Librae Bakery in New York.
Based in Lower Manhattan, Librae might be seen as just another just another grab-and-go coffee spot in the Big Apple. But as Murad tells it, it’s an oasis where her customers are encouraged to “come and dwell.”
She tells Arab News: “New York has incredible energy; it’s constantly rushing. We bring Bahraini hospitality and the culture around community — the aspect of slowing things down.” One example of this is the café’s majlis. Most of her NY counterparts wouldn’t be nearly so generous with a seating area taking up precious real estate.
Murad calls Librae a “third-culture bakery” — alongside Bahraini hospitality and New York vibes, the bakery uses Copenhagen baking techniques. Known for its culinary innovation, the Danish capital’s approach to fermentation is scientific and lengthy, with no shortcuts tolerated. At Librae Bakery, they employ a similar meticulous approach, with three tiers, Murad explains.
“Does it taste good? Is it the correct use of ingredients? And is it needed? If it passes these parameters, we know we’re on to something,” she says. A Librae croissant, for example, takes over 72 hours to create.
Here, Murad discusses the power of good bread, cleanliness, and kindness, and provides a simple mocha recipe.
Q. When you started out, what was the most common mistake you made?
A. Cooking when I was hungry. Never do that. And never take a shortcut.
Q. What’s your top tip for amateur bakers?
A. Clean as you go. That’s probably the first, and most important, lesson you learn in any kitchen. Also, purchase a cast-iron skillet. It’s my favorite, for baking and cooking.
Q. What’s one ingredient that can instantly improve any dish?
A. Black lime is my personal favorite. Not only is it a key ingredient in a lot of classic Bahraini dishes, but its versatility — it can complement both sweet and savory dishes — is amazing. One of our signature items at Librae is the Black Lime Curd Babka.
Q. What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly?
A. I make a plum cardamom crumble that my husband swears is the best thing I make. I think it’s totally average, but he loves it.
Q. What’s your favorite dish to cook?
A. I’m a sucker for incredibly crispy, grilled, or charred lamb chops. My mother, who works with me on every project, will tell you that I can eat a terrifying amount of lamb chops in one sitting. I am a simple person and I adore a garden barbeque, surrounded by people I love.
Q. What’s the most difficult dish to cook on your current menu?
A. A plain butter croissant. It took us months — and thousands of failed attempts — to get what we consider the best butter croissant.
Q. When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food? What’s he most common mistake that you find in other restaurants?
A. Anyone who has the bravery and work ethic to open a restaurant only deserves my praise. However, one thing I’m always impressed by is good bread and good coffee. If a restaurant (does this well), I’m a sucker for it.
Q. As a boss, are you a disciplinarian? Or are you quite laid back?
A. I can say with great confidence that one of the most important things I did when hiring for the bakery was to think about having a kind team. Kindness was more important than talent. Restaurant hours are brutal, you spend all your waking hours together. I care for respect and integrity, the rest can be taught or learned together. The days of toxic kitchen culture are over.
Dona Murad’s Mocha recipe
Ingredients:
2 cups cocoa powder
2 cups white sugar
1 tablespoon sea salt
1 tablespoon vanilla essence
750 ml water
Instructions:
1. Blend all the ingredients together. The mix should have a syrup-like texture.
2. Add the syrup to your favorite espresso (or just to hot milk for a great hot chocolate).
3. Don’t forget the marshmallows!