Who’s Who: Rakan Al-Huthali, group executive director at ROSHN, KSA’s largest real estate firm

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Rakan Al-Huthali is the group executive director of corporate governance, risk management and compliance at ROSHN, Saudi Arabia’s largest real estate development company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund.
Al-Huthali has enjoyed an extensive 10-year career in finance and accounting, with prior experience in investment management. During this time, he has gained valuable cross-sector experience in the real estate, wealth management, hospitality, global finance investment, retail and automotive sectors.
Al-Huthali joined ROSHN in November 2020 as executive director of internal audit. Through his responsibility for the audit processes, financial reporting and assessment functions he gained a comprehensive understanding of the company’s internal mechanisms that prepared him for his current role.
As ROSHN’s group executive director of corporate governance, risk management and compliance, Al-Huthali is a key enabler of performance and transparency across the company’s broad range of activity – helping ROSHN to contribute to Vision 2030 objectives.  
Al-Huthali joined ROSHN from the investment management industry, where he held the position of chief of internal audit at SEDCO Capital. Al-Huthali worked for SEDCO Holding between 2014 and 2017, initially as an associate senior auditor and eventually as the company’s internal audit manager, handling construction and implementation of group-level audit plans.
Between 2008 and 2011, he worked as an external auditor at Ernst & Young in Saudi Arabia, gaining experience of both the Saudi market and global approaches to financial reporting.
Al-Huthali graduated with honors from King Abdulaziz University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting in 2008. He went on to earn a master’s degree with honors in auditing and accounting information systems from Southern Illinois University.

 

Topics: Who's Who

Saudi Arabia to host Arab Radio and Television Festival

Saudi Arabia to host Arab Radio and Television Festival
Updated 05 November 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

Saudi Arabia to host Arab Radio and Television Festival

Saudi Arabia to host Arab Radio and Television Festival
  • The broadcast industry event begins Nov. 9 in Riyadh
  • Al-Harthi said that the SBA is hosting the festival as the development of the media industry is a vital part of Saudi Vision 2030
Updated 05 November 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Preparations for the 22nd Arab Radio and Television Festival in Riyadh are complete, according to Mohammed Fahad Al-Harthi, president of the Arab States Broadcasting Union and CEO of the Saudi Broadcasting Authority.

The festival runs from Nov. 9 to 12 in Riyadh, with 30 countries scheduled to participate, including 12 from outside the Arab world. More than 1,000 media professionals from 200 media organizations — including radio and television networks and production and distribution companies — are expected to attend.

Mohammed Fahad Al-Harthi

Al-Harthi said that the SBA is hosting the festival as the development of the media industry is a vital part of Saudi Vision 2030. He predicted that Riyadh will become “the capital of the most important media-production industry in the region.”

He added: “The festival will witness the launch of many initiatives and partnerships aimed at developing the Arab production industry, and drawing clear features for the future of professional standards for the media map in the region, based on the Kingdom’s primary role as a leader in the Arab world.”

Al-Harthi, who is also the head of the committee supervising, said the festival, which is being held outside of Tunisia — where its headquarters are based — for the first time in more than four decades, will coincide with the establishment of the Future of Media Exhibition.

HIGHLIGHT

The festival will include more than 30 workshops focused on filmmaking and independent media work, alongside roundtable sessions on topics related to television and radio production, sports media, fame, and the participation of women in cinema.

“The Future of Media Exhibition aims to activate and revitalize media production, both for radio and television, in addition to creating a fertile environment for the exchange of ideas, opinions and experiences related to the latest developments in the media and content-creation industries locally, regionally and globally,” he explained.

“It will be a platform for the most prominent production technologies this year and in the coming years, with the participation of a number of leading companies in production, broadcasting and the development of television and radio performance,” he explained.

Hosting such events, Al-Harthi said, is also an opportunity to showcase “the tourist areas in the Kingdom, the qualitative value of the infrastructure for effective investment and fruitful opportunities, and the cultural and social transformations the Kingdom is witnessing that focus on the values of tolerance, coexistence, acceptance of diverse cultures, and deepening relationships with regional organizations and international actors.”

The festival will include more than 30 workshops focused on filmmaking and independent media work, alongside roundtable sessions on topics related to television and radio production, sports media, fame, and the participation of women in cinema.

There will also be a ceremony at which more than 60 awards will be given out to the winners of the TV and radio competitions.

“The festival’s guests will enjoy spending the most beautiful time in the capital city of Riyadh, which, in conjunction with the festival, is hosting various entertainment and cultural activities for Riyadh Season,” Al-Harthi said.

Topics: 22nd Arab Radio and Television Festival

Darcy Oake to ignite enthusiasm of Riyadh Season visitors with jaw-dropping illusions

Darcy oake will present new illusion shows and mind-reading acts at the Boulevard Riyadh City. (Supplied)
Darcy oake will present new illusion shows and mind-reading acts at the Boulevard Riyadh City. (Supplied)
Updated 06 November 2022
Arab News

Darcy Oake to ignite enthusiasm of Riyadh Season visitors with jaw-dropping illusions

Darcy oake will present new illusion shows and mind-reading acts at the Boulevard Riyadh City. (Supplied)
  • There are various events in the zones of Riyadh Season, including concerts, local and international exhibitions, theatrical performances, WWE shows, and a football tournament
Updated 06 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Darcy Oake, one of the most famous illusionists in the world, will present to Riyadh Season visitors, over six days, new illusion shows and mind-reading acts at the World Theater in Studios sub-zone of Boulevard Riyadh City.

From Nov. 9-14, Oake will perform tricks, including taking doves out of a newspaper and making them vanish from a box, transforming them into other entities.

He will perform two shows daily, the first at 6 p.m., the second at 9 p.m., except on Wednesday when he presents one show at 8 p.m.

Darcy Oake has performed in Canada, New York, las Vegas and in Hollywood, and has appeared on several TV
shows and won many awards.

Oake is one of the most famous illusionists in the world. He has performed in Canada, New York, Las Vegas and in Hollywood, and has appeared on several TV shows and won many awards.

Tickets can be booked via the link: https://ticketmx.riyadhseason.sa/en/d/2343/darcy-oake.

Children must be over 5 years of age to be allowed to enter.

There are various events in the zones of Riyadh Season, including concerts, local and international exhibitions, theatrical performances, WWE shows, and a football tournament.

HIGHLIGHT

From Nov. 9-14, Darcy Oake will perform tricks, including taking doves out of a newspaper and making them vanish from a box, transforming them into other entities. He will perform two shows daily, the first at 6 p.m., the second at 9 p.m., except on Wednesday when he presents one show at 8 p.m.

There are also some interactive experiences to learn about various international cultures, many restaurants and cafes, as well as adventures of riding submarines, using cable cars, living on ice, and a number of entertainment activities compatible with all age groups of visitors.

The third Riyadh Season contains 15 diverse entertainment zones, including the largest artificial lake in the world, cable car transportation, and cloud-embracing lounges, in addition to the international Cirque du Soleil, and sporting events such as WWE, and Riyadh Season Cup, which brings together the Paris Saint-Germain team with the stars of Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr football clubs.

There are also 65 days of fireworks, many Saudi and Arab plays, concerts, local and international exhibitions in the fields of anime, perfumes and games, and a variety of events for families, individuals and children.

Topics: Riyadh season Saudi Arabia

Arab Tourism Organization honors Algerian leader for supporting industry

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune honored by Arab Tourism Organization during 31st Arab Summit in Algiers. (Supplied)
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune honored by Arab Tourism Organization during 31st Arab Summit in Algiers. (Supplied)
Updated 06 November 2022
SPA

Arab Tourism Organization honors Algerian leader for supporting industry

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune honored by Arab Tourism Organization during 31st Arab Summit in Algiers. (Supplied)
  • Tebboune's award was the 16th medal presented by the ATO to state leaders from around the Arab world for their efforts to promote tourism
Updated 06 November 2022
SPA

JEDDAH: The Arab Tourism Organization has honored Algeria’s president for his country’s role in supporting the tourism industry in the Arab world.

The organization awarded Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune a first grade medal in recognition of his efforts to strengthen joint Arab action in the field. The award was made at the end of the 31st Arab Summit, which was held in Algiers.

The head of the ATO Bandar Al-Fahid said Algeria was experiencing a tourism renaissance, having seen its foreign and domestic traveler numbers hit 12 million.

Tebboune's award was the 16th medal presented by the ATO to state leaders from around the Arab world for their efforts to promote tourism.

 

Topics: Arab Tourism Organization

Kingdom heeds call of the wild with Catwalk

Kingdom heeds call of the wild with Catwalk
Updated 06 November 2022
Lama Alhamawi
Jasmine Bager
Nada Hameed & Deema Al-Khudair

Kingdom heeds call of the wild with Catwalk

Kingdom heeds call of the wild with Catwalk
  • Thousands join walk for wildlife, well-being in Catmosphere’s second annual event
  • This year several locations in Riyadh hosted the catwalk, including Diriyah, the Diplomatic Quarter, Riyadh Front, and King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology
Updated 06 November 2022
Lama Alhamawi Jasmine Bager Nada Hameed & Deema Al-Khudair

RIYADH: Catmosphere’s second annual Catwalk to raise awareness of endangered wildlife and collective well-being attracted thousands of participants in the Kingdom and around the world on Saturday.
“We were thrilled that the inaugural Catwalk in 2021 received such overwhelming support, showing a huge appetite for our message and support for action to conserve the iconic big cats throughout the world,” Princess Reema Bandar, founder of Catmosphere, said.
This year’s Catwalk is expected to be much bigger than last year’s, which had 27,000 participants in 102 countries.
More than 50 organized walks took place in the Kingdom alone, with many cities participating, including Asir, Riyadh, Alkhobar, Dharan, Al-Qassim, Makkah, Jeddah and Jazan.
The official number of participants have yet to be announced, but this year’s attendance already appears to be higher than the first Catwalk last year.
Catwalk is an annual global event that invites people to take part in a 7 km walk to promote interconnected well-being and preservation of wildlife, including the seven big cats — tigers, lions, leopards, jaguars, pumas, cheetahs and snow leopards, with a focus on the endangered Arabian leopard.
This year several locations in Riyadh hosted the catwalk, including Diriyah, the Diplomatic Quarter, Riyadh Front, and King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology.
One of the participants, Amirulhusni Sahar walked in Diriyah. He said that some of his family took part in the first Catwalk, but this is his first time.
“I am here with my family and we are representing Malaysia as well,” Sahar, the first secretary of the Malaysian Embassy, said.
Sian Tichar, the Catwalk campaign manager in Riyadh, explained Catmosphere’s mission in promoting collective well-being.
“The concept of collective well-being means that in order to have a healthy planet we need to have healthy people. What the Catwalk does is invites people to take a walk outside. If you are walking outside, you are likely to feel better about yourself and you will notice nature, and if you care about nature, you will care about wildlife,” Sian Tichar said.
“Princess Reema’s initiative, the foundation Catmosphere, and its flagship campaign, Catwalk, invite people to go on a walk and learn about the stories of big cats and the challenges they face to interpret the concept of collective well-being,” she added.
Tichar said that last year during the first Catwalk many people used the opportunity to pick up trash and plant trees.
“I’m very proud to be a part of the Catwalk team and really excited to see Saudi leading by example in getting behind causes that help promote collective well-being.”
Diriyah Gate CEO Jerry Inzerillo joined this year’s Catwalk in the historic center. Many Saudi Scouts were present to assist and guide participants along the walk, while a Saudi Games mascot greeted children, and snacks and drinks were provided before and after the walk.
Northeast of the Riyadh Catmosphere festivities, the Alkhobar Corniche came to life as locals joined the annual Catwalk.
Families gathered at a spot overlooking the Alkhobar water tower as excited children — many of whom had their faces painted with an image of a wild cat — joined the walk.
“It’s a good turnout and it’s pretty interesting for the kids — they are excited to see something different after a long time. Most of these animals are in the endangered category, so it’s interesting to see how the artists have come up with different variations and colors,” local resident Shaila G. told Arab News.
One of the participating artists, Reem Alsaaq, had her paintbrush at the ready and was adding color on the spot.
“I found out about this event through my local artist group. They asked me to paint something live at the corniche and I decided to re-create an image of a wildcat that looks like it is pondering life,” Alsaaq told Arab News.
Laura Masoni found out about the event through her compound.
“I’m very sensitive about animals and wildlife matters. We are here with my family and friends of my kids just to be all together and do something for a good cause,” she said.
Giovanni Gennari added: “it’s a very important cause to protect our environment. It was a good day out and a good way to stay away from home and from tablets and video games. The day is perfect.”
The catwalk was held in three different locations in Jeddah city, including the Corniche, Prince Majed Park and Prince Fawaz walkway.
Wesam Zailai, general manager of the Catwalk: said: “The event is divided into two categories, walking and running, and three distances: 1 km, 3.5 km and 7 km to preserve the Arabian leopard.”
He added: “We have 300 adults and 150 children participating today.”
Saudi participant Abdulrahman Al-Enizi, 43, was the first-place winner at the Jeddah Catwalk in Corniche.
After running the 7 km in 24 minutes, Al-Enizi told Arab News: “I am so happy with this initiative, and I showed up today to support the cause and spread awareness about saving the Arabian leopard from extinction. I personally appreciate sports, especially walking, which improves both mental and physical health.”
Al-Enizi came with his 6-year-old son Abdulmalik, who joined the 1 km category for children.
Arab News also interviewed children in the Kingdom to find out what they know about the Arabian leopard and what could be done to help the threatened species.
Saudi Raed Jawa, 13, said that the Arabian leopard is “considered one of the largest Arab cats and it is the most endangered animal.”
However, Jawa said that his favorite big cat is the lynx. “There are many endangered animals that I love and want to see,” he added.
His sister, 11-year-old Hala, explained that the Arabian leopard belongs to the feline family of carnivorous mammals and is found in the Arabian Peninsula.
“My favorite big cat is the tiger,” she said.
“I’m so glad we have animal conservations in this country because I love animals.”
Bangladeshi Aleena Haque, 9, said that her favorite big cats are lions, leopards, cheetahs and the Bengal tiger.
She is concerned about the Arabian Leopard being an endangered species. “I’m worried about it going extinct because I love animals so much,” she told Arab News.
In 2021, Catmosphere was launched by Princess Reema, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US, who is on a mission to safeguard the future of big cats. The nonprofit aims to magnify the efforts of Panthera, a US-based charity devoted to the conservation of 40 species of wild cats.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Catmosphere catwalk

Saudi Arabia reports 106 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Health officials confirmed one new COVID-19-related death, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,417. (AP)
Health officials confirmed one new COVID-19-related death, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,417. (AP)
Updated 33 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports 106 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Health officials confirmed one new COVID-19-related death, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,417. (AP)
  • Health ministry announced that 179 patients had recovered from COVID-19
Updated 33 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia reported 106 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health. As a result, the total number of cases in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic grew to 823,494.

The authorities also confirmed one new COVID-19-related death, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,417.

Of the new infections, 42 were recorded in Riyadh and 22 in Jeddah. Several other cities recorded fewer than 10 new cases each.

The ministry also announced that 179 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic to 809,725.

It said that 4,352 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 6,016 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to almost 45 million.

The ministry said that of the current cases, 82 patients were in critical condition.

Almost 69 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with more than 25 million people fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the Kingdom have helped millions of people since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.

 

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

