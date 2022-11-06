Saudi Arabia reports 130 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia confirmed one new COVID-19-related death on Thursday, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,075.

Saudi health authorities confirmed 130 new cases in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 753,124 people have now contracted the disease.

Of the new infections, 30 were recorded in Jeddah, 28 in Riyadh, 17 in Madinah and 13 in Makkah. Several other cities recorded fewer than 10 new cases each.

The Ministry of Health said that of the current cases, 59 people were in critical condition.

The ministry also announced that 241 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 740,008.

The ministry said that 4,041 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 13,237 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests to 41,796,829.

More than 64 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with almost 25 million people fully vaccinated.

The ministry, which has 587 vaccine centers across the country, urged people who have not yet received their jabs to register for them through its Sehhaty app.

Meanwhile, testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have helped millions of people since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.