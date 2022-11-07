You are here

  • Home
  • Africa can be renewable powerhouse if resources are explored wisely: Top expert 
COP27
COP27

Africa can be renewable powerhouse if resources are explored wisely: Top expert 

Africa can be renewable powerhouse if resources are explored wisely: Top expert 
Minouche Shafik, director of the London School of Economics. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rubr5

Updated 30 sec ago
  Nirmal Narayanan 

Africa can be renewable powerhouse if resources are explored wisely: Top expert 

Africa can be renewable powerhouse if resources are explored wisely: Top expert 
Updated 30 sec ago
  Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Africa can become a renewable energy powerhouse if rich nations help the continent in the global battle against climate change, according to Minouche Shafik, director of the London School of Economics. 

Speaking at the UN Climate Change Conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt on Nov. 7, Shafik insisted the green industrial revolution could become the new growth story for Africa if properly implemented, and added that it could turn the world economy sustainable. 

She said: “Africa is responsible for just one percent of the stock of carbon emissions, but it will be the hardest hit by climate change. That cannot be right.  

“Many African countries are in the sunshine, wind, rivers and forests. With the support and lower cost of capital, these nations could leapfrog the energy systems of the past.” 

During her speech, Shafik noted that the current economy should be changed to create a better future, which should be sustainable and free from carbon emissions. 

She added: “Humans are the cause of climate change, and we have the means to stop it by changing our economy. We should change it by making needed investments, and creating cities where can move, live and breathe. The food we eat should regenerate the earth rather than deplete it.” 

She further pointed out that transforming the planet to a sustainable home for living, as outlined in the Paris agreement, demands $4 to $6 trillion per year globally.

According to Shafik, both the public sector and the private sector should work together to meet climate goals, and governments should also formulate necessary policy frameworks to make it happen. 

“Public sector investments will play a key role while fighting climate change. Despite current fiscal constraints, these investments can be financed, as they will fetch positive returns,” said Shafik. 

She added: “The private sector too has an important role in fighting climate change. The government has to provide clear policy frameworks and guarantees.” 

She also warned that humanity is going to suffer a lot if climate change issues are not addressed. 

“The economy of the future is our choice. Climate change and biodiversity loss are here, and we are already suffering the consequences. We can overcome this climate change by choosing a different economy for the future,” she added. 

Earlier during the event, UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged that developed and emerging economies should work together to accelerate the energy transition, as planet earth is already on the verge of irreversible climate chaos. 

He also added that the Group of 20 countries should accelerate the energy transition within the decade to avoid the dire consequences associated with climate change. 

“Global temperatures keep rising. We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator. We are getting dangerously close to the point of no return,” said Guterres. 

Topics: COP27 COP27 UN Climate Change Conference LSE climate change

Related

COP27 calls for a secure political environment to bring world change, says top official
Business & Economy
COP27 calls for a secure political environment to bring world change, says top official

TASI gains on strong earnings; MIS drops despite 69% profit leap in Q3: Closing bell 

TASI gains on strong earnings; MIS drops despite 69% profit leap in Q3: Closing bell 
Updated 20 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed 

TASI gains on strong earnings; MIS drops despite 69% profit leap in Q3: Closing bell 

TASI gains on strong earnings; MIS drops despite 69% profit leap in Q3: Closing bell 
Updated 20 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index ended Monday in green, thanks to strong performance as earnings season nears an end. 

The Tadawul All Share Index gained 0.67 percent to end at 11,598, while the parallel market, Nomu, declined 0.58 percent to finish at 19,500. 

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. declined 4 percent, despite posting a 69 percent leap in third-quarter profits to SR25 million ($6.6 million), boosted by revenue growth. 

In an interview with Argaam, the information technology giant’s CEO said the third quarter’s revenues are largely derived from contracts with government agencies, which contribute 65 percent of revenue.   

In the third quarter of 2022, the value of under-way projects hit SR2.4 billion, Abdullah AlGhamdi said, expecting new projects to be worth SR400-500 million in the fourth quarter. 

The top official said that the results show significant and continuous improvements in the company's business, and predicted this growth and improvement to continue as the company is able to turn a strong share of business and contracts into revenues to improve efficiency. 

In connection with the research cooperation project and technical patents with NEOM, AlGhamdi said that the project aims to provide proposals, consultations and auditing services to the research institutions, as well as establishing applied research cooperation. 

Its outputs will support NEOM's goals in emerging technologies, cognitive computing, and artificial general intelligence.   

The CEO predicted strong business growth and performance for the fourth quarter compared to previous quarters. 

Due to the strong growth of the Saudi economy and the robust demand for communications and information technology, this pattern will continue until 2023, he added. 

As far as performance of other companies is concerned, Arabian Drilling Co. surged 23 percent to lead the gainers, after it made its debut on Tadawul on Nov. 7. 

The company offered 26.7 million shares, or 30 percent of its capital, on the main market for SR100 each, of which 90 percent was allocated to participating parties and 10 percent to individual investors. 

The value of orders placed totaled SR2 billion, with 816 percent of subscriptions covered. 

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended the session 0.29 percent lower, almost a week after announcing that its profit had surged 39 percent in the third quarter of 2022, surpassing the average of analysts’ forecasts. 

Profits at the most profitable oil company in the world hit SR159 billion after revenue soared 51 percent to SR544 billion. 

Taiba Investment Co. gained 1.44 percent, after turning to profits of SR98 million for the first nine months of 2022, against a net loss of SR53 million in the same period a year earlier. 

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, increased 1.37 percent, while the Kingdom’s most valuable bank, Al Rajhi, gained 0.94 percent. 

Methanol Chemicals Co. added 0.16 percent, after it signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to co-invest in the manufacture of methyl diethanolamine for SR450 million with a company owned by a number of industrial entities and a government fund. 

Topics: Aramco software SME taleed

Related

TASI falls on mixed earnings: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI falls on mixed earnings: Closing bell
Saudi bourse operator’s earnings drag the market down: Closing bell
Business & Economy
Saudi bourse operator’s earnings drag the market down: Closing bell

Aramco partners with Odoo to provide affordable software to Taleed-backed SMEs  

Aramco partners with Odoo to provide affordable software to Taleed-backed SMEs  
Updated 5 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Aramco partners with Odoo to provide affordable software to Taleed-backed SMEs  

Aramco partners with Odoo to provide affordable software to Taleed-backed SMEs  
Updated 5 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s small and medium enterprises covered under Aramco’s Taleed program are set to have access to affordable software as the oil giant signed a memorandum of understanding with open-source end-to-end business software provider Odoo.   

Under the agreement, the integrated software firm will provide SMEs with the necessary digital services and support to propel their digital transformation journey in the Kingdom, according to a press release. 

Aramco launched the Taleed program in October with an aim to accelerate the growth of SMEs in Saudi Arabia as it looks to boost their contribution to economic development and support job creation. 

The main objective of the strategic collaboration is for Odoo to enable SMEs to become less time and cost-consuming and more efficient, it added.  

The solutions to be offered by Odoo are meant to elevate the performance of SMEs as a whole including boosting revenues, cutting costs, innovating, and more. 

In addition to this, it said that having one platform instead of several applications from various software providers will allow SMEs to further simplify their data collection process, generate precise reporting, and come up with accurate as well as targeted decisions. 

“Digital transformation is more important than ever and Odoo with its fully integrated and intuitive software is a perfect choice for every business that wants to benefit from it in the most effortless way possible,” said Pavitra Singh, managing director of Odoo Middle East DMCC.  

The strategic partnership between both entities is part of their long-term goals and objectives outlined under the Saudi Vision 2030. 

Under the Vision 2030 goals, the SME sector is eyeing 35 percent contribution to the national gross domestic product by 2030 and Aramco is keen on being part of that, senior Vice President of technical services at Aramco Ahmad Al Sa’adi said in an exclusive interview with Arab News. 

This comes as the SME sector is perceived as a vital economic engine, a key generator of new employments, and the foundation of global economy, Al Sa’adi disclosed. 

Furthermore, SMEs will play a significant role in achieving Saudi Arabia’s objectives of lowering the unemployment rate from 11.6 percent to 7 percent, increasing women’s participation in the workforce from 22 percent to 30 percent, according to Saudi Press agency. 

The Taleed program targets sustainable SME growth across multiple sectors through a portfolio of 20 initiatives, with aim to deliver funding and financial solutions to existing and new businesses through five funds, with a combined capital exceeding SR3 billion ($800 million), a press release stated. 

While the Taleed program currently caters to around 150 SMEs, it is targeting to reach as much as 15,000 SMEs in the near future, according to Al Sa’adi. 

SMEs that are part of the program will have access to special programs, funding, training, consulting services, and many more, Al Sa’adi revealed.

Topics: SME taleed Saudi software

Electromin and Quantron team up to promote e-mobility in Saudi Arabia

Electromin and Quantron team up to promote e-mobility in Saudi Arabia
Updated 56 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Electromin and Quantron team up to promote e-mobility in Saudi Arabia

Electromin and Quantron team up to promote e-mobility in Saudi Arabia
Updated 56 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi mobility solutions provider Petromin Corp’s new venture Electromin has entered into a strategic partnership with Quantron to promote and distribute the German e-mobility specialist's products in the Kingdom. 

With an initial focus on distributing battery electric last-mile vehicles, the partnership will bring forth Electromin’s expertise in the e-mobility ecosystem, coupled with Quantron’s industry capabilities in the automotive value chain, said a press release. 

“Quantron has appointed Electromin as a distributor for the Quantron Qargo 4 EV light truck in Saudi Arabia as well as a feasibility for other last mile vehicles,” CEO of Petromin Kalyana Sivagnanam, said.  

He added: “With time, this agreement will be extended to include other emission-free products, based on market suitability and requirements.”   

“This is the start of a bigger partnership as we are also exploring other avenues of mutual interest to strengthen this alliance.”  

The new partnership was formalized during the opening day of the EV Auto Show, held in Riyadh from Nov. 1 to 3. 

The event exhibited advanced solutions and products, offered by several organizations that are changing the face of e-mobility in the Kingdom. 

“We explored international growth and Saudi Arabia was one of our key markets,” Andreas Haller, chairman of Quantron, said.  

He added: “In Electromin and the Petromin Corporation, we discovered a huge overlap in our strategy and vision and decided to join forces.” 

Electromin said it offers future-proof solutions for private residences, workplaces, and public spaces, to enable the e-mobility evolution for everyone.  

It works with private individuals, businesses, and governments across the Middle East and is working on creating a public charging network for EV drivers.  

Germany-based Quantron said it created service solutions to achieve zero emissions with real positive environmental impact for people and goods. 

The firm which also offers mobility solutions for environmentally friendly goods and passenger transport supplies customers with battery and hydrogen-electric commercial vehicles for the long-term reduction of carbon dioxide emissions. It also offers a 360° product and solution ecosystem around zero-emission mobility with Quantron-as-a-service, the press release added. 

Topics: Saudi emobility EV

MEPCO factories operating at 92% capacity despite commodity slump: CEO 

MEPCO factories operating at 92% capacity despite commodity slump: CEO 
Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News

MEPCO factories operating at 92% capacity despite commodity slump: CEO 

MEPCO factories operating at 92% capacity despite commodity slump: CEO 
Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Jeddah-based Middle East Paper Co. is operating its plants at rates exceeding 92 percent despite declining commodities demand, according to its CEO Sami Safran.

Although markets are witnessing weaker demand for commodities, including paper products, regulations of the domestic market were the reason the firm did not see a significant impact in 2022’s third quarter results, Safran told said on a call with Saudi financial news portal Argaam.    

He added that MEPCO, on average, exported 40 percent of its output, boosting its growth plans, and although shipping costs rose in the first half of the year, they slightly declined in the third and fourth quarters.  

Safran noted that the company faces global market-driven challenges, but its exports and local sales are constant.  

The paper manufacturer has also been maneuvering its euro-dominated funds obtained to finance its tissue paper factory in a volatile foreign exchange market. 

The tissue factory is expected to launch in the first half of 2023 as part of the Kingdom’s National Industry Strategy, as it supports local content deployment.  

The project will likely reflect positively on the company, Safran noted. 

The paper manufacturer has reported net earnings valued at SR245 million ($65 million) for the first nine months of 2022, which amounts to an annual increase of 95 percent, according to Argaam.  

Last week, MEPCO invited its shareholders to vote on increasing its capital to SR666 million to support the company’s financial position and growth plans. 

According to a bourse filing, the Saudi-listed paper manufacturer’s board proposed a 33 percent capital hike from the current capital of SR500 million. 

The filing said the transaction would be conducted by granting shareholders one bonus share for every three shares held. 

Topics: MEPCO Middle East Paper Co

Related

Update Saudi paper manufacturer MEPCO in red as it seeks shareholders’ approval for 33% capital raise
Business & Economy
Saudi paper manufacturer MEPCO in red as it seeks shareholders’ approval for 33% capital raise

NEOM seeking investors for $20bn brine complex in OXAGON

NEOM seeking investors for $20bn brine complex in OXAGON
Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News

NEOM seeking investors for $20bn brine complex in OXAGON

NEOM seeking investors for $20bn brine complex in OXAGON
Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s $500-billion megaproject NEOM is negotiating with entities to invest $20 billion to develop its planned brine chemicals complex in the industrial city OXAGON, according to a report.

Citing a close source familiar with the matter, MEED reported that the development will be built in phases and require somewhere between $15 billion to $20 billion in investments.  

According to the report, the chemicals complex aims to build industries and plants that convert brine, the main waste output of desalination, into industrial materials that can be used locally or exported internationally. 

NEOM’s water and energy subsidiary ENOWA said the brine generated from the desalination plant will be treated to feed industries utilizing high-purity industrial salt, bromine, boron, potassium, gypsum, magnesium and rare metal feedstocks, the report added.

In September, ENOWA’s CEO Peter Terium, during an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Desalination International Conference held in Riyadh, said that NEOM will build a water desalination plant by 2024 to combat water scarcity.

“If you want to build a future land like NEOM, and you want to have liveability, green parks and food production, then you need water, and of all the beautiful things it has, water is not one of them,” he said.

Terium added that the desalination project will be a benchmark in sustainability as it will be powered by 100 percent renewable energy. 

In June, ENOWA signed a memorandum of understanding with Japan-based Itochu and French firm Veolia to develop a desalination plant powered by renewable energy in OXAGON. 

According to ENOWA, the desalination plant will have a design capacity of 500,000 cubic meters a day and is expected to become operational by 2024.

NEOM is Saudi Arabia’s most ambitious project, as the Kingdom eyes diversifying its economy in alignment with the goals outlined in Vision 2030. The construction of the project is progressing steadily in the Tabuk Province in north-western Saudi Arabia, and upon completion, it is expected to become one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Kingdom.  

Topics: NEOM desalinaiton

Related

Update Shares of Saudi IT firm Al Moammar up 4% after it wins $15m contract from NEOM 
Business & Economy
Shares of Saudi IT firm Al Moammar up 4% after it wins $15m contract from NEOM 
NEOM’s Trojena names first hotel partner as it gears up to host 2029 Asian Winter Games
Business & Economy
NEOM’s Trojena names first hotel partner as it gears up to host 2029 Asian Winter Games

Latest updates

Africa can be renewable powerhouse if resources are explored wisely: Top expert 
Africa can be renewable powerhouse if resources are explored wisely: Top expert 
Tunisian football team holds training camp in Dammam
Tunisian football team holds training camp in Dammam
Eyeing global expansion, Tanmiah enters strategic partnership with Tyson Foods
Eyeing global expansion, Tanmiah enters strategic partnership with Tyson Foods
Egyptian actress Tara Emad talks representation and dream roles 
Egyptian actress Tara Emad talks representation and dream roles 
Liverpool handed Real Madrid rematch in Champions League last 16, PSG draw Bayern
Liverpool handed Real Madrid rematch in Champions League last 16, PSG draw Bayern

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.