Global South remains at the mercy of Global North over climate change: Barbados PM  

RIYADH: Countries south of the equator are relying on those of the “Global North” to do more as the world seeks a sustainable future by adopting energy transition strategies, according to Mia Mottley, prime minister of Barbados.
Speaking at the high-level opening of the UN Climate Change Conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt on Nov. 7, Mottley noted that countries in the “Global South’” lack those resources which are necessary for a smooth energy transition.
She said: “I come from a small island state which has high ambitions. But we are not able to deliver on those high ambitions, because the global industrial strategies we have fault lines in them.”
She added: “Our abilities to access electric cars, batteries, and photovoltaic panels are constrained by those countries that have the dominant presence and can produce for themselves. The Global South remains at the mercy of the Global North on these issues.”
According to Mottley, countries like Barbados need to achieve net-zero targets, but they are not getting critical supplies which is compelling them to depend again on traditional energy sources like natural gas.
“Despite developing a COVID vaccine in two years and landing humans on moon, and a rover on Mars, we lack that simple political will that just not makes promises, but to deliver on them to make a definable difference in the lives of people who we have a responsibility to serve,” she added.
Mottley further urged giving concessional funding to climate-vulnerable countries by changing existing economic policies.
“There is no way that developing countries could fight climate change without concessional funding,” added Mottley.