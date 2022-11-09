You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia extends validity of visit visa

Saudi Arabia extends validity of visit visa

Saudi Arabia extends validity of visit visa
The changes to the visa schemes have been approved during Tuesday’s cabinet meeting in Riyadh. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4vjpb

Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia extends validity of visit visa

Saudi Arabia extends validity of visit visa
  • The transit visa has also been extended to 96 hours per stay
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has extended the validity of the single-entry visit visa from 30 days to three months, following a cabinet approval on Tuesday.

The transit visa has also been extended to 96 hours per stay without additional fees, with a validity of three months.

The changes to the visa schemes have been approved during Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, chaired by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman.

The new scheme will apply to single-entry visit visas issued for all purposes.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Mohannad Al Sheikh, CEO of Johnson Controls Arabia speaks during “Innovation for a sustainable tomorrow” conference in Riyadh. photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia planning expansions of 12 industrial sectors
Saudi Arabia boosts expertise on preserving its natural beauty
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia boosts expertise on preserving its natural beauty

Over 3 million people prayed in Rawdah during first three months of Islamic year

Over 3 million people prayed in Rawdah during first three months of Islamic year
Updated 43 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Over 3 million people prayed in Rawdah during first three months of Islamic year

Over 3 million people prayed in Rawdah during first three months of Islamic year
  • Of those worshipers, 2,273,033 were female and 1,149,364 were male
  • A total of 4,125,257 visitors also paid their respects to the Prophet and his two companions
Updated 43 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: More than three million worshipers prayed in the Holy Rawdah at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah during the first three months of the current Hijri year, Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The Holy Rawdah lies between the Sacred Chamber (known as the Prophet’s house), and the Prophet’s Minbar (or pulpit). This southeastern section of the Prophet’s Mosque is where his house once stood, where he lived with his wife Aisha bint Abu Bakr, and is buried. It is of extremely great religious value to Muslims.

Of those worshipers, 2,273,033 were female and 1,149,364 were male.

A total of 4,125,257 visitors also paid their respects to the Prophet and his two companions Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq and Umar ibn Al-Khattab.

825,000 iftar meals were provided to visitors of the mosque during the same period and 1.2 million worshipers benefited from translation services in ten different languages which were provided through websites, channels, and on the ground.

The current Hijri year began on July 30, 2022.

Topics: Madinah Prophet's Mosque Holy Rawdah

Related

Male guardians are no longer required to accompany female pilgrims during Hajj, Umrah
Saudi Arabia
Male guardians are no longer required to accompany female pilgrims during Hajj, Umrah

Week 2 of Saudi Tanween’s creativity season focuses on graphics, communication

Week 2 of Saudi Tanween’s creativity season focuses on graphics, communication
Updated 09 November 2022
Jasmine Bager

Week 2 of Saudi Tanween’s creativity season focuses on graphics, communication

Week 2 of Saudi Tanween’s creativity season focuses on graphics, communication
Updated 09 November 2022
Jasmine Bager

DHAHRAN: Week two of King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture — Ithra’s Tanween event focused on graphics and communication while maintaining a spirit of collaboration.

Visitors to Ithra between Oct. 31 and Nov. 5 had the chance to attend talks with Joe Foster, whose family business became global brand Reebok. Half a dozen other speakers also took part in the event.

The weekend’s grand finale, the “Big Moment,” happened on several nights where colors exploded into the night sky in a giant human-led visual tapestry.

Workshops covered techniques such as stop motion animation, pinhole photography and cyanotype printing. Talks were given by Saudi artists Nasser Alshemimry, Maryam Abousalamah, Waleed Hassan as well as a session by London-born vocal musician Harry Yeff.

Professional consultant sessions were offered virtually with notable artists including Sara Abdulaa and Yusef Alahmad.

Rami Afifi speaks to the Tanween week 2 attendees. (PHOTO: Yasir Alqunais)

One of the master classes was led by the self-proclaimed “third most famous Rami” — artist Rami Afifi, who was raised between Saudi and several other countries. The “proud Palestinian,” with an affinity for wearing witty graphic t-shirts and bold colors, navigated his master class like a video game — carefully jumping on linguistic hurdles and curating the digital and classroom space with little saturated Easter eggs, and crafting stories as he went along. He candidly let his students watch as he illustrated his career path while helping them trace and capture their own. Each student created a customized digital collage using Photoshop by the end of the session, using computers in the lab.

Artist, hip-hop scholar, founding member of the Museum of Graffiti in Miami and US cultural ambassador Carlos Mare spoke to the crowd on several occasions and offered his own master class. In keeping with the theme of collaboration, he wore a garment that allowed him to demonstrate exactly that.

“I am wearing a thobe; a collaboration piece between myself, a Saudi artist named Nugamshi and another graffiti artist by the name of Zepha. I love cultural immersion. My part was the conceptual part — the art direction,” he told Arab News.

“Hip-hop culture is about collaboration. It was a collaboration within a community and now within the global community. Here we find ourselves in Saudi Arabia, of all places, right? And to see how far this culture has traveled and has had an impact — it’s really moving for me in a deep way because of my experience where I came from in the South Bronx to be here, this historic place. And that I would be adopting my interests in the Middle East, my affinity for the culture, Islamic culture — it’s really moving. It’s very special,” Mare said.

Carlos Mare speaks to the Tanween week 2 attendees. (PHOTO: Yasir Alqunais)

Robert Frith, creative director at Ithra and curator of the Ithra Tanween experience, told Arab News about “the middle child” of the three week creative festival.

“Week two is all about graphics and communication — still wrapped up in the theme for Tanween, in terms of collaboration, but we have lots of great examples around brand collaborations, graphic designers working with technology and then even audio artists.

“In the middle weekend for Tanween is always a ‘Big Moment.’ This is where we really invite our audience to come and collaborate with us to create an amazing Tanween moment together. We have these ribbons of color that are coming through the center across the crowd. So it starts indoors and then travels out of the center to the Lush Garden where we invite everybody to come and collaborate with us to create this big picture moment, with these beautiful ribbons of color,” Frith added.

“This is always an experiment for us with Tanween. You’ll be part of the crowd, part of the spectrum of color, and then it all kind of blasts off in all the colors and comes together as white, you know, like the color spectrum. We’ll see this big explosion of a moment. How can we communicate together as a big crowd? Join the picture, be part of the picture,” Frith said.

Tanween concludes next weekend with a final set of speakers and activities. For full details, visit the Ithra website.

Topics: Tanween Saudi Arabia

Related

Participants partake in talks, exhibitions, networking sessions, master classes, and interactive spaces. (Supplied) video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Tanween kicks off with focus on creative business collaboration
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra to launch fourth Tanween creativity season
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra to launch fourth Tanween creativity season

Chez Ayah offers pawfect services for dogs in Riyadh

Chez Ayah offers pawfect services for dogs in Riyadh
Updated 09 November 2022
Nada Alturki

Chez Ayah offers pawfect services for dogs in Riyadh

Chez Ayah offers pawfect services for dogs in Riyadh
  • Doctor on 24-hour call for emergencies
  • ‘Living room,’ garden spaces like a home
Updated 09 November 2022
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: A local hotel in Riyadh is offering unique, specialized care services for dogs of all shapes and sizes.

Chez Ayah Pet Hotel and Daycare opened its doors on Friday with a “Halloween Pawty” to welcome humankind’s best friend.

The hotel is inspired by the owner, Ayah Al-Bokhari’s personal journey with finding an appropriate place to leave her dogs for a few days. She has two German Shepherds, a Golden Retriever and a Canaan.

Placing them at a local pet hotel, she asked the caretaker to see the space and receive photos of her dogs, but all requests were denied, which is the case in most places.

The only other option for dog owners is to leave them at a pet clinic, which poses a very high risk of them catching viruses or diseases from other animals.

This prompted Al-Bokhari to inquire about the business of pet care. She has completed diplomas in dog hotel management and canine behavior, and is in the process of achieving her licensing in pet nutrition.

And so Chez Ayah was born, completing seven months in its soft opening phase as a home business.

Contrary to most pet accommodation, which usually only offers cramped spaces and dry food for high prices, the daycare is designed to make dogs feel as if they never left home.


 

Walking into the space, the dogs are met with a living room accessed through a doggy door. Dogs may roam free, in and out, all day long from 7 a.m. until their bedtime at 10 p.m. — if they are utilizing the boutique hotel service.

“We don’t have a reception or offices, we have a living room. We call it that because once you bring a dog, they’ll be missing the house, the family, the owner, and we want to give them the feeling of home,” Al-Bokhari told Arab News.

During the day, the dogs run and play across a wide strip of grass along with their furry friends.

The space aims to create a community for dogs and owners. With over 35 dog guests at a time, the canines have become accustomed to each other, making friends, and building trust.

A part-time nutritionist is also on hand to offer proper care for all the guests, and is on call at all times in case of an emergency.

Dr. Abdullah Samir visits the dogs every Sunday, checking on their health and following up with the owners.

“Most of the places here in Saudi Arabia, in Riyadh specifically, are basically just cages. For dogs, this is the first place of this quality … Ayah is coming in hard in this field and I’m sure she’ll have a bright future with this business,” Samir told Arab News.

All dogs are welcomed into the home under the condition that they receive the full set of vaccinations for fleas, undergo deworming, and anti-external parasite treatment.

For many pet owners across the globe, these domestic animals hold a special place in their hearts.

“My dogs are my kids. They’re my family, my kids, they’re everything. They really feel happy when they see me, they feel sad when I’m sad. When I’m down, they lift me up,” Al-Bokhari said.

Dogs with separation anxiety are never left in cages, and at times, when necessary, sleep alongside Al-Bokhari to ease their nerves.

One of them being couple Aya and Mohammed’s dog Sam, a German Shepherd.

The couple also faced difficulties finding facilities for dogs during the early stages of raising Sam. When they finally stumbled across Chez Ayah, they knew they found the right home for their beloved pet.

“I was shocked with the way they take care of dogs and the facilities they offer — the yard, the doctor in case of emergencies, the playground, and a lot of friendly dogs,” Mohammad told Arab News.

“He’s much happier at Ayah’s than he is with us,” Aya jokingly added. “She is truly one of a kind throughout the Kingdom.”

The hotel also provides meal plans customized to the dog’s dietary needs and restrictions.

Sam was raised during the pandemic, which led to him developing separation anxiety, as is the case for many pets during that period.

At Chez Ayah, he adapted quickly and has now become much more confident and independent, the owners said.

In celebration of the grand opening, the business embraced the spooky season vibes by throwing a Halloween dog party, complete with treats, doggy costumes, a live set performance by DJ PiNK BUNNY, and goodie bags stuffed with a Kong chew toy and lamb ear snacks.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia extends validity of visit visa
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia extends validity of visit visa

KSRelief concludes voluntary program for open-heart surgery and catheterization in Mauritania 

KSRelief concludes voluntary program for open-heart surgery and catheterization in Mauritania 
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

KSRelief concludes voluntary program for open-heart surgery and catheterization in Mauritania 

KSRelief concludes voluntary program for open-heart surgery and catheterization in Mauritania 
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) concluded a voluntary medical program in Mauritania for open-heart surgery and catheterization for adults.

The program was conducted in cooperation with the Charitable Health Society for Patient Care (Enayah), according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

During the campaign, the voluntary medical team performed 96 catheterization operations and 27 open-heart surgeries.

The program is part of the various voluntary medical programs implemented by the KSRelief in a number of countries to provide treatment to individuals and families with low incomes.

Topics: KSRelief Saudi Arabia Mauritania

Related

KSRelief distributes tons of food aid in Somalia and Sudan
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief distributes tons of food aid in Somalia and Sudan
KSRelief’s Masam project dismantles 1,119 mines in Yemen within a week
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief’s Masam project dismantles 1,119 mines in Yemen within a week

KSRelief distributes tons of food aid in Somalia and Sudan

KSRelief distributes tons of food aid in Somalia and Sudan
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

KSRelief distributes tons of food aid in Somalia and Sudan

KSRelief distributes tons of food aid in Somalia and Sudan
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) distributed this week 140 tons of food baskets in Somalia, benefitting 12,000 individuals.

This is part of KSRelief's project to support food security in Somalia, which targets distributing more than 2,800 tons of food baskets to benefit some 255,000 people of the needy, displaced and afflicted people from drought.

KSRelief also continued distributing food and shelter aid to those affected by the floods and the most needy families in Sudan. As many as 1,170 food baskets were distributed on Tuesday in Sudan, benefiting 9,183 affected people.

Topics: Sudan Somalia Saudi Arabia Food

Related

KSRelief delivers food aid in Lebanon and Djibouti
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief delivers food aid in Lebanon and Djibouti
KSRelief distributes 70 tons of food aid for displaced people in Somalia 
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief distributes 70 tons of food aid for displaced people in Somalia 

Latest updates

Saudi singers bring curtain down on one of Kingdom’s largest sporting events
Saudi singers bring curtain down on one of Kingdom’s largest sporting events
’Sky’s the limit’: Azam finds form to power Pakistan into T20 final
’Sky’s the limit’: Azam finds form to power Pakistan into T20 final
Energy sector's dependence on legacy systems makes it vulnerable to cyberattacks: Aramco CEO
Energy sector's dependence on legacy systems makes it vulnerable to cyberattacks: Aramco CEO
Saudi fintech sector grows 79% in a year
Saudi fintech sector grows 79% in a year
Over 3 million people prayed in Rawdah during first three months of Islamic year
Over 3 million people prayed in Rawdah during first three months of Islamic year

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.