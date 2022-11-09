You are here

UAE food giant Agthia's revenue increases 20% on recent acquisitions 

UAE food giant Agthia’s revenue increases 20% on recent acquisitions 
The food firm’s net profit was up 14 percent compared to the same period last year, to reach 40.5 million dirhams.  (Shutterstock)
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

UAE food giant Agthia's revenue increases 20% on recent acquisitions 

UAE food giant Agthia’s revenue increases 20% on recent acquisitions 
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE food giant Agthia Group reported a revenue increase of 20 percent 954 million dirhams ($260 million) during the third quarter of 2022, compared to the same period last year. 

This comes following the consolidation and integration of recent acquisitions.  

The food firm’s net profit was up 14 percent compared to the same period last year, to reach 40.5 million dirhams.  

“Agthia’s strong third quarter performance demonstrates management’s proven ability to acquire and consolidate value accretive businesses while leveraging synergies and maintaining a profitable core,” Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chairman, said.  

In July, Agthia received its board’s approval to acquire 60 percent of Egyptian coffee maker Auf Group as it expands its footprint in the north African country.  

Auf Group’s founders will retain a combined stake of 30 percent in the business and continue to lead the company with the full backing of Agthia’s regional footprint and operational support, according to a statement. 

“As part of our strategy to stimulate growth and enhance our operations, we are focused on expanding Agthia’s footprint in the MENAP (Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan) region,” Chairman Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi said.  

He added: The acquisition of Auf Group is a compelling opportunity to bolster our delivery of this commitment while further penetrating one of the region’s fastest-growing consumer markets.”   

Last year, Agthia also acquired Egypt’s meat producer Atyab as it seeks to expand in the country’s consumer packaged goods industry. 

Topics: UAE Food

Energy sector's dependence on legacy systems makes it vulnerable to cyberattacks: Aramco CEO

Energy sector's dependence on legacy systems makes it vulnerable to cyberattacks: Aramco CEO
Updated 09 November 2022
Dana Alomar

Energy sector's dependence on legacy systems makes it vulnerable to cyberattacks: Aramco CEO

Energy sector's dependence on legacy systems makes it vulnerable to cyberattacks: Aramco CEO
Updated 09 November 2022
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: With cyberattacks now posing the same threat to the energy sector that physical attacks once did, Amin Nasser, CEO and president of Saudi Aramco, has warned that reliance on old systems and the move towards digitization means the sector is in a vulnerable position in regards to cybersecurity.

According to Nasser, the digitization conversion makes it easier for hackers to move laterally within an organization, which can have very serious consequences.  

Speaking at the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh, the CEO said: “Now clearly, the energy industry has an obvious vulnerability. Namely, the sector's dependence on legacy systems, many of which were built long before cyberattacks were ever considered a risk.”

Aramco's transition to digitalization is leading to a growing conversion of information and operational technologies, increasing the potential threat of crippling cyberattacks, the CEO added.   

Aramco’s CEO said the energy sector is a complex ecosystem with many common service providers, and Aramco requires strong cybersecurity standards from all its partners and suppliers. “It is vital that cyber resilience is extended beyond just being energy companies to include all service providers throughout our respective supply chains,” he said.

“We all need to urgently increase collaboration across borders, across industries, across the public and private sectors. Aramco, for our part, is an active member of the global platform and organization that are bringing together multiple stakeholders to tackle cyber threats,” he said. 

Commenting on Aramco being one of the founding partners of the World Economic Forum Center for Cybersecurity, Nasser said: “Through this and other organizations, we are supporting the adaptation of best practices and principles for cyber resilience globally,” he added. 

Aramco recently joined the National Cybersecurity Authority's Operational Technology Center of Excellence as a founding member.  

The NCA's initiative, according to Nasser, will help shape the global cybersecurity ecosystem by providing common standards and advancing research and development.  

“Simply put, cyber resilience is and will continue to be an extremely high priority at Aramco as cyberattacks are among our top corporate risks.”

Historically, the energy industry as a whole and in parts has been a favorite target of attackers, he added. 

Nasser said: “The danger for us is very clear, present, and constant,” he added. According to the CEO, the majority of cyberattacks originate from criminal gangs seeking ransom payments through ransomware or terrorist groups attempting to damage critical energy infrastructure.  

 

Topics: GCF2022 Cybersecurity

Saudi fintech sector grows 79% in a year

Saudi fintech sector grows 79% in a year
Updated 09 November 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi fintech sector grows 79% in a year

Saudi fintech sector grows 79% in a year
Updated 09 November 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has seen the number of financial technology companies in the Kingdom increase by 79 percent in a year, according to a report released by an industry body. 

Launched in 2018 by the Saudi Central Bank and the Capital Market Authority, Fintech Saudi revealed that the number of fintech firms in the Kingdom stands at 147, up from 82 in 2021.  

The report also pointed out that fintech companies grew nearly 15 times from 10 companies in 2018. The infrastructure sector primarily drove the growth at 600 percent, followed by personal finance and treasury management at 175 percent, financial markets at 129 percent and private money at 125 percent. 

As for the insurance sector, it stabilized without growth, while business solutions and information provision grew by 73 percent, payments and currency exchange by 65 percent, and lending and financing by 42 percent. 

The reporter further stated that the number of financial companies in Riyadh accounted for 79 percent, hosting 114 headquarters, followed by Jeddah with 11, Al Khobar with three and Dammam with one. 

The fintech strategy has also been an employment driver and could create 18,000 jobs by 2030 through 525 companies, contributing SR13.3 billion ($3.5 billion) to the gross domestic product and SR12.2 billion in venture capital investment. 

Saudi Arabia has announced plans to increase the number of fintech companies in the Kingdom by threefold under a new national strategy. 

In a statement issued in June, the Ministry of Finance said the number of firms is expected to increase to 230 by 2025. 

The ministry also seeks to increase the fintech sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product to SR4.5 billion and create nearly 6,000 jobs by 2025. 

The plan also aims to increase the share of digital transactions to 70 percent of all financial dealings by 2025.  

The strategy aspires to raise the cumulative value of venture capital investments in fintech companies to SR2.6 billion by 2025 to boost domestic and foreign investment. 

Topics: fintech Fintech Saudi

TASI falls on weak earnings: Closing bell

TASI falls on weak earnings: Closing bell
Updated 09 November 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI falls on weak earnings: Closing bell

TASI falls on weak earnings: Closing bell
Updated 09 November 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index declined on Wednesday on the back of poor earnings results from listed companies. 

The Tadawul All Share Index declined 0.69 percent to end at 11,407 while the parallel market Nomu dropped 0.11 percent to finish at 19,229. 

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended the session 1.72 percent lower, a week after announcing that its profit had surged 39 percent in the third quarter of 2022, surpassing the average of analysts’ forecasts. 

Profits at Aramco hit SR159 billion ($42 billion) after revenue soared 51 percent to SR544 billion. 

Jazan Energy and Development Co. gained 0.30 percent, following 123 percent profit surge to SR27 million in the first nine months of the year. 

Almasane Alkobra Mining Co. gained 0.53 percent, following the announcement that it has received a gold and silver exploration license from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources. 

Jarir Marketing Co. gained 0.49 percent, after it declared a third-quarter dividend of SR2.25 per share to shareholders. 

Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co. increased 4.77 percent, with profits soaring 295 percent during the first nine months of 2022 to SR42 million. 

Alamar Foods Co. gained 1.16 percent, as it reported a slight increase in profits to SR86 million during the first nine months of the year. 

National Gas and Industrialization Co. fell 0.58 percent, despite having increased its net profit to SR159 million during the first nine months of 2022. 

Red Sea International Co. declined 4.15 percent, as its losses widened to SR124 million during the first nine months, compared to losses of SR95 million last year. 

Sadr Logistics Co. fell 3.38 percent, after it turned into losses of SR5.4 million in the first nine months of 2022. 

Raydan Food Co. stock climbed 7.14 percent, on the news that it narrowed its losses by 32 percent to SR21 million during the first nine months of the year. 

Al Abdullatif Industrial Investment Co. decreased 3.05 percent, as the company increased its losses by 213 percent to SR31 million, despite witnessing 7 percent revenue growth during the first nine months of the year. 

Saudi Fisheries Co. dropped 1.75 percent, after losses widened by 32 percent to SR50 million, despite a jump in sales during the first nine months of 2022. 

The Saudi Industrial Exports Co. fell 2.37 percent, after losses widened by 203 percent to SR18 million during the first nine months of 2022. 

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, slipped 1.04 percent, while the Kingdom’s most valuable bank, Al Rajhi, fell 0.12 percent.

Topics: Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Over 100 mosques in Saudi Arabia get the 'green' light

Over 100 mosques in Saudi Arabia get the ‘green’ light
Updated 09 November 2022
Sarah Glubb 

Over 100 mosques in Saudi Arabia get the 'green' light

Over 100 mosques in Saudi Arabia get the ‘green’ light
Updated 09 November 2022
Sarah Glubb 

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: Saudi Arabia plans to expand an initiative to green up mosques across the Kingdom as part of its ambitious climate and environmental initiatives, said a senior government official. 

“For this initiative, we plan to have 100 mosques in five steps,” Hamoud Alotaibi, the chief financial officer of the Greening of Mosques Initiative, told Arab News. 

“The first step is 20 mosques followed by another 20 until we finish and finalize the 100 mosques,” he said. “Though we have plans for another 100 or 200, it is not yet announced,” he added. 

The project is integral to the Saudi Green Initiative and was launched last year by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.  

It falls under the “raise vegetation cover and reduce land degradation” pillar, one of the four SGI pillars on display at the UN Climate Change Conference, also known as COP27. 

The project is also part of the nonprofit vegetation cover foundation “Morooj” and the General Authority for Awqaf, under the board chairmanship of the minister of environment, water and agriculture. 

It aims to take advantage of neglected gray water from ablutions, specifically in mosques, as it constitutes nearly 65 percent of all water used throughout the Kingdom. 

“Sixty-five percent of all used water in mosques is gray water. Taking this advantage, we are building and designing gray water treatment plants to plant more than 300 trees around the mosque,” said Alotaibi.  

He added that they are also introducing playgrounds for children and landscaping to enhance the quality of life and raise the vegetation cover. 

The project aims to turn the mosque areas into family-friendly spaces with promenades, while each mosque will contain a greywater treatment plant that will be used to irrigate the planted trees. 

Topics: COP27 COP27 UN Climate Change Conference Saudi mosque green initiative

World needs over 8 million cyber police to battle online crime: Nigerian Minister 

World needs over 8 million cyber police to battle online crime: Nigerian Minister 
Updated 09 November 2022
Nirmal Narayanan 

World needs over 8 million cyber police to battle online crime: Nigerian Minister 

World needs over 8 million cyber police to battle online crime: Nigerian Minister 
Updated 09 November 2022
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: The world needs almost 3.5 million more cybersecurity professionals to combat the rise in online crime, according to Isa Ali Ibrahim, Nigeria’s minister of communications and digital economy.  

Speaking at the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh, on Nov. 9, Ali Ibrahims said that governments have a huge role to play to ensure safe cyberspace for individuals, private and public entities.  

“In July, a report suggested that we need 8.1 million cybersecurity professionals globally this year. Today, we have around 4.7 million professionals, and still, we have a vacancy of 3.4 million,” said Ali Ibrahim.  

Ali Ibrahim also noted that malware is being released every 4.2 seconds.  

“If you compute this 4.2 seconds for one week, you will discover that every week, 144,000 malware applications are being released. It is the responsibility of the government to set standards and guidelines to ensure that there is no compromise to cybersecurity,” he added.  

Citing a UN report, Ali Ibrahim said that the world population will hit 8 billion by Nov. 15, and added that the rise in population is demanding a rise in funds for cybersecurity initiatives by governments.  

“According to Accenture, by 2023, the total amount that will be lost through cybercrime could be more than $5.3 trillion, and it is more than 35 percent of the entire gross domestic product of a country like China with a population of 1.44 billion. It is more than 173 percent of the entire GDP of Africa with 53 countries,” added Ali Ibrahim.  

He also added that the total amount that will be lost through cybercrime will reach $10.5 trillion by 2025.  

Citing a report from Accenture, the Nigerian minister went on and said that a cyberattack takes place in the world in every 39 seconds.  

“These attacks may be either targeting individuals, sometimes private sectors or public sectors. Because of this, governments are spending a huge percentage of their wealth on cybersecurity,” he further said.  

He added: “In addition, what I think is critical here is the need to attain cybersecurity maturity, and most importantly to attain cybersecurity immunity. We must be in a situation, where people, even when they attack, what they are going to lose from the attack is even higher than the damage or costs to the institution which they attacked.”  

The minister also added that cybersecurity methods need a proactive approach as technology is advancing every day. 

Topics: GCF2022

