Saudi PIF to sell 10% of its stake in Saudi Tadawul Group

Update Saudi PIF to sell 10% of its stake in Saudi Tadawul Group
PIF, which has over $600 billion in assets, is selling 12 million shares in Tadawul Group, according to a bourse filing. (Shutterstock)
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi PIF to sell 10% of its stake in Saudi Tadawul Group

Saudi PIF to sell 10% of its stake in Saudi Tadawul Group
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund plans to sell 10 percent of its stake in the Kingdom's stock exchange operator Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. through an accelerated book-building offering.

PIF, which has over $600 billion in assets, is selling 12 million shares in Tadawul Group, according to a bourse filing.

The offering is in line with PIF’s strategy of recycling its capital in order to invest in emerging and promising sectors of the local economy, according to a statement. 

The price per offer share will be determined through an accelerated book-building process that will begin immediately, and the results will be announced on Friday, Nov. 11.

The sovereign wealth fund has hired both HSBC Saudi Arabia and Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia to act as joint global coordinators, as well as Al Rajhi Capital to act as joint book-runner.

Cyber threats faced by children should be a 'wake-up call' for social media firms: thinktank CEO

Cyber threats faced by children should be a 'wake-up call' for social media firms: thinktank CEO
Updated 16 sec ago
Reina Takla
Reem Walid

Cyber threats faced by children should be a 'wake-up call' for social media firms: thinktank CEO

Cyber threats faced by children should be a 'wake-up call' for social media firms: thinktank CEO
Updated 16 sec ago
Reina Takla Reem Walid

RIYADH: More than a third of teenagers experience unwanted sexual contact while using the internet, according to new survey setting out the dangers facing youngsters online. 

The 2022 Child Online Safety Index, compiled by the Singapore-based educational organization DQ Institute, also shows that as many as 13 percent of children between the ages of 8 and 12 undergo risky contact with strangers — including offline meetings.

The institute’s CEO Yuhyun Park said the research — based on data from 330,000 children and adolescents across 100 countries — showed social media companies need to do more to protect youngsters using their services. 

“The 2022 Child Online Safety Index should serve as a wake-up call to everyone about the safety of the world’s children online. The cyber risks for children have always been present even before the pandemic but the pandemic has provided an opportunity to recognize the pressing need to address the issue,” she said.

According to the research, half of the children and adolescents across the surveyed countries are affected by cyberbullying. Up to 40 percent experience cyber threats, 25 percent are exposed to both violent and sexual content, 16 percent are at risk of gaming disorder, and 8 percent are at risk of social media disorder.

Additionally, 40 percent of the children and adolescents between the ages of 13 and 18 experience unwanted sexual contact. 

“The companies providing social media and gaming and all this entertainment, which is fantastic for children, have a huge responsibility for what's going on,” Park told Arab News on the sidelines of the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh.

Research from the firm showed as many as three in four children and adolescents aged 8 to 18 worldwide encountered at least one cyber bullying experience in the 12 months to September 2022.

“This issue of cyber risk is not just something about the bad behavior of certain groups of students or children, this is an issue for everyone. What we found as a very interesting trend is that it is not a one country issue, there is a very consistent pattern of this high cyber risk across the nations, across the cultures, across the languages,” Park said.

In terms of safety, England was ranked as the best country for child safety around the world followed by Japan.

East Asian countries ranked higher scores for child online safety as opposed to South Asia, South East Asia, Latin American, and Middle Eastern and African countries ranked relatively lower.

Moreover, while cyber risks among children plunged between 2 and 10 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic between 2020 and 2021, it climbed again between 5 and 15 percent as of 2022.

The figures indicate that there existed some sort of awareness of children being exposed to threats online which consequently accounted for a surge in reporting regarding the matter.

Park said that her institute works as a global engineering thinktank helping to set standards for several digital skills including literacy, digital readiness, and digital intelligence as a whole.

One of the main challenges is that individuals face difficulty in understanding what digital literacy actually is, which consequently brings about confusion, inconsistency, and inefficiency in terms of education, according to Park.

To counter this, the educational institution along with the World Economic Forum has set a common language to facilitate understanding about digital literacy and digital skills, the founder stressed.

“Currently the biggest problem of today's world in digital literacy is that people don't have a common understanding of digital literacy. So, when you talk about math, you know, you start from one plus one and everybody has the same understanding of math. But digital literacy, since it is a new topic, people understand very differently. That creates a lot of confusion and inconsistency, inefficiency in education,” Park said.

Nearly half the world's population without internet: SAMENA CEO  

Nearly half the world's population without internet: SAMENA CEO  
Updated 22 min 51 sec ago
  Rayana Alqubali 

Nearly half the world's population without internet: SAMENA CEO  

Nearly half the world's population without internet: SAMENA CEO  
Updated 22 min 51 sec ago
  Rayana Alqubali 

RIYADH: As many as 2.7 billion people are still not connected to the Internet despite the world seeing massive development in the areas of technology, said a top official of SAMENA Telecommunications Council, an industry body of telecom operators. 

Speaking at the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh, Bocar Alpha, CEO and Board Member at SAMENA Telecommunications Council, said 46 percent of the world's population still needs an internet connection. 

He added: “We have to bring the 2.7 billion people online by 2030. Tomorrow if we bring them online, we may have to bring 27 billion devices into the network. It costs money.”   

Alpha stressed that the catalyst for the technology is to accelerate the implementation of the 5G network. 

“We went from the telecom operator perspective into a massive deployment in all countries and 5G is a reality that has been deployed, and the objective is connecting everyone, everything and everywhere,” he said.  

The CEO also pointed out that 5G technology was adopted and implemented by most Gulf countries a few years ago, adding that "the 5G is an environment that will enable any new technological development.”  

“If 2G is a small fish, 3G is a much bigger fish, 4G is a shark and the 5G is the ocean. That’s the environment where we will be able to have 2, 3, 4G together and an enabler for all the digital technologies,” Alpha said.  

The 5G also is an environment that will support the infrastructure development, he said.  

“It’s meant primarily for airports, smart cities, welcoming the other industries and of course, if you want to move as a consumer from 4G to 5G, feel free you can do, you will have a better download speed,” the CEO said.  

He also explained that the market is right now in the transition stage, from 5.5 to 6G, with other technological innovations that will be supported on the platform. 

“Saudi Arabia has made a great step forward last year by bringing a revolution in our region, in terms of the spectrum auction process, I think we can congratulate them,” he said.   

Alpha added: “In general we need to engage in a discussion with regulators with our government to ensure that there is no value creation destruction.”  

He also stressed that there is a need to consider the sustainability of the investment. 

State-owned SEC's profit dips to $3.5bn

State-owned SEC’s profit dips to $3.5bn
Updated 49 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

State-owned SEC’s profit dips to $3.5bn

State-owned SEC’s profit dips to $3.5bn
Updated 49 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Electricity Co. has reported a slight drop in its first nine months profit of 2022 to SR13 billion ($3.5 billion).

In response to the profit decline, the company’s shares lost 4.35 percent to end the session at SR25.3 on Thursday, extending losses from earlier in the day.

Profits went down 10 percent from SR15 billion in the same period last year, despite a 4 percent jump in sales, the state-owned utility giant said in a filing.

Pushed by growing demand for electric power, SEC made SR56 billion in sales during the nine-month period, up from SR54 billion in 2021.

The lower net income was attributed to higher operations and maintenance costs as well as higher booked receivable provisions due to increased average aging.

Arabian Centres sees profits jump 72% to $99m on stronger sales

Arabian Centres sees profits jump 72% to $99m on stronger sales
Updated 26 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Arabian Centres sees profits jump 72% to $99m on stronger sales

Arabian Centres sees profits jump 72% to $99m on stronger sales
Updated 26 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Arabian Centres Co. announced a higher first-half profit of SR374 million ($99 million), boosted by a 13 percent increase in revenue. 

Its profits jumped 72 percent from SR217 billion in the same period last year, with sales exceeding SR1.14 billion year-over-year, the retail operator said in a filing. 

Sales growth was driven by higher net rental revenues, as a result of sustained declines in the weighted average rental discount rate, higher occupancy, and secondarily by higher revenue from media sales and utilities, it said. 

This came despite incurring an impairment loss on investment properties during the first half period following a fire at Mall of Dhahran. 

The impairment loss on investment properties reached SR25 million, the company which trades in the name of Almarkez said a previous time in a bourse filing.

Egypt's fintech Paymob expands to UAE to rejig the payments industry 

Egypt’s fintech Paymob expands to UAE to rejig the payments industry 
Updated 10 November 2022
Nour El-Shaeri 

Egypt’s fintech Paymob expands to UAE to rejig the payments industry 

Egypt’s fintech Paymob expands to UAE to rejig the payments industry 
Updated 10 November 2022
Nour El-Shaeri 

CAIRO: Egypt’s omnichannel payment facilitator Paymob has expanded into the UAE with plans to enter new markets in 2023.  

The company is a financial service enabler that provides businesses with more than 40 payment methods and other financial technologies. 

Islam Shawky, CEO and co-founder of Paymob, told Arab News that the company is planning to enter new markets in the Middle East by the first quarter of 2023. 

“The UAE is the first of many planned GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) markets as we expand across the region. Paymob is on a solid growth trajectory, and we plan to increase our presence over the next few years,” Shawky told Arab News. 

The company aims to solidify its presence in the UAE by supporting its large community of small and medium enterprises and large corporations.  It plans to hire 150 employees in the UAE.  

Although Shawky did not disclose Paymob’s next target market, he stated, “regional expansion plans are underway, and we expect to announce a new market launch in Q1 2023.” 

Since the company is strongly investing in the region, it could also explore Saudi Arabia.

The Kingdom has seen considerable changes in its financial technology sector, with startups and large corporations eyeing it to get a piece of the market. 

Its fintech sector is getting a massive push after the approval of the Financial Sector Development Plan that facilitates open banking and other financial services to the public. 

The plan aims to raise 525 fintech companies, contributing $1.1 billion to the gross domestic product by 2025. 

Shawky stated that the company is “actively pursuing operating licenses in key GCC markets, and as soon as we have the approved regulatory frameworks in place, we will be opening several more GCC offices.” 

Overall, Paymob has over 16.5 million registered users on its mobile wallets, 150,000 merchants using their services, and employs a team of 1,100 members. 

“There are currently over 400,000 businesses in the UAE, 61 percent of which are microbusinesses and 38 percent are SMEs,” Shawky said in a statement. 

“We see a massive opportunity to serve this market segment and our goal over the next three years is to empower 15 percent of those merchants with the latest payment technologies to fuel their growth and further digitize the economy,” he added. 

