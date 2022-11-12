Riyadh warehouse rentals rise 22% amid Saudi push to develop industrial hub 

You are here

Saudi Arabia is seeing increasing activities in the manufacturing and logistics sectors amid the Kingdom’s push to develop a local hub as part of its strategy to diversify its economy away from the oil industry.  (Shutterstock)
Updated 12 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi capital Riyadh recorded a 22 percent growth in annual warehouse rental rates at the end of the third quarter of 2022, as the Kingdom is witnessing a strong demand for high-quality and specialized facilities, revealed the latest data from global property consultant Knight Frank.  

This comes as Saudi Arabia is seeing increasing activities in the manufacturing and logistics sectors amid the Kingdom’s push to develop a local hub as part of its strategy to diversify its economy away from the oil industry.   

“The manufacturing sector is fast emerging as a key pillar in the government’s industrial strategy, now accounting for 8.3 percent of GDP (Gross Domestic Product). 

The government-led incentives to boost domestic production of goods is attracting local and international investors, as well as boosting overall activity in this subsector,” said Faisal Durrani, partner – head of Middle East Research at Knight Frank. 

He added: “Separately, the pandemic fueled a boom in online retailing which is fueling an ongoing buoyancy in warehousing requirements. And in Saudi, the same trend has taken hold, with a 90 percent increase in online shopping volumes/values over the last 12 months.” 

Warehouse rents in Jeddah also increased by 22 percent over the same period and now average SR179 ($48) per square meter, with occupancy levels of around 96 percent at the end of their quarter, revealed Knight Frank data. 

Durrani pointed out that government-led initiatives to boost the manufacturing sector are also contributing to the “mismatch between demand and supply”, particularly for internationally specified, high-quality warehouse facilities and last-mile logistics facilities.  

“Unsurprisingly, when combined with the severe shortage of high-quality warehouses, rents in cities like Riyadh now stand as high as SR250 per square meter, representing an increase of 22 percent over the last 12 months, with occupancy standing at 96 percent,” he added.  

The increase in demand for high-quality spaces is driven by multiple sectors including pharmaceuticals and automobiles as the Kingdom pushes to become a logistics powerhouse, with the value of re-exports rising by 23 percent during 2021 alone, Knight Frank noted. 

“Indeed, demand for logistics hubs is now a significant driver of demand. Other manufacturing industries such as the pharmaceuticals and automobile production sectors are also contributing to rising levels of warehouse requirements,” said Harmen de Jong, partner – Real Estate Strategy & Consulting at Knight Frank. 

He pointed out that the lack of supply has been a legacy issue for the market and as the economic transformation accelerates, the shortage of high-quality warehousing is sustaining upward pressure on rents. “As more retailers strengthen their online presence, the challenge to find high-quality warehouses will only grow more acute.” 

With the sustained growth in warehousing demand, Knight Frank expects the market to continue to face upward pressure on rental rates, “which is unlikely to reverse until better quality stock enters the market.”  

“Subject to the speed of construction and assuming there are no delays in announced schemes, we expected a marginal 5 percent increase in Riyadh’s warehousing supply by 2025,” said Andrew Love, partner – Head of Occupier-Landlord Strategy & Solutions and Head of Middle East Capital Markets at Knight Frank. 

He added: “As things stand, the city’s existing stock consists mainly of low quality, aging warehouses located near the city’s dry port, which is at odds with what occupiers are looking for: high quality, modern facilities, built to international specifications.” 

Market trends 

Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector is undergoing rapid changes, with the emergence of automated facilities. The Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources launched a program to automate 4,000 factories with an aim to elevate the standard and ensure that factories are built with the best global requirements, according to a Knight Frank press release. 

“Industrial occupiers have also been transitioning into cleaner energy sources, such as the installment of solar panels. Businesses are expecting to reduce operational costs as well as contribute to the Kingdom in achieving its 2060 net-zero target,” explained Durrani. 

As part of Vision 2030’s aim to use cleaner energy sources, Knight Frank said, several industrial occupiers are installing solar panels as they begin the transition to greener energy sources.  Al-Munaijam Foods installed over 3,500 solar rooftop panels on their temperature-controlled warehouse in Riyadh that will reduce up to 38,000 tons of carbon emissions per annum and 30 percent of the total energy requirements. 

This is part of a strategy to move away from traditional energy sources to renewables as the Kingdom looks to achieve its 2060 net-zero target, while also reducing operational costs for businesses. 

Topics: Saudi warehouse logistics rentals Knight Frank

Circular carbon economy only way to tackle climate change: Saudi IT minister   

Updated 15 sec ago
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: The circular carbon economy is the only way to tackle climate change, said Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha, as he outlined the Kingdom’s green initiatives during the UN Climate Change Conference, or COP 27, in Sharm El-Sheikh.  

The circular carbon economy is based on the remove, reduce, re-use, and recycle loop, the minister explained. 

When it comes to the “remove” factor, he said the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., or Aramco, in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy, has launched a carbon capture and storage hub with a storage capacity of up to nine million tons of carbon dioxide per year.  

With adequate talent and technology, the minister stressed Aramco has demonstrated that carbon can coexist within the transition to net zero underground.

The “reduce” factor is evident in the Red Sea Project whereas it is completely powered by as much as 400 megawatts worth of solar energy, said Alswaha, adding that this is considered one of the largest storage implementations of 1.4 gigawatts per hour. As part of the project, he added that geospatial data was leveraged to map the projects into pixels. When it comes to ecotourism, the Red Sea Project is projected to preserve as much as 99 percent of the environment with zero waste landfill, Alswaha disclosed. 

 

 

As for the “recycle” factor, Saudi chemical manufacturing company SABIC’s partnership with American technology firm Microsoft has contributed to the fact that 20 percent of every single Microsoft product nowadays is made up of recycled plastic from the ocean powered by SABIC, he revealed. 

“If you want a nation that is driving big action with a bold ambition under the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative with the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, it is the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Alswaha said. 

Talking about the role of the growing digital economy, he said the world should not only move to economic, social, and governance but also to digital ESG in the sense that digital governance can go hand in hand. 

This comes as he said one cannot today decouple the digital world from the physical world.  

As a result, Saudi MCIT has partnered with Aramco in February to launch Prosperity7 Ventures, a one-billion-dollar venture capital fund and one of the largest climate tech funds. 

“We genuinely believe we're building the right models under the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative to drive global consensus and collaboration,” the minister highlighted. 

Still, Alswaha stressed that there is no doubt that collective action plays a vital role in tackling climate change. 

Topics: COP27 COP27 UN Climate Change Conference saudi it

Tourism has a vital role to play in sustainability, says Saudi vice minister

Updated 40 min 24 sec ago
Jana Salloum and Dana Abdelaziz 

RIYADH: Tourism has a vital role in sustainability, said Saudi Vice Minister of Tourism Princess Haifa bint Mohammed Al-Saud. 

Speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative forum in Egypt, she explained that although today tourism represents only 8 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, the sector is growing. 

“The number of travelers is expected to double by 2030, which only means that the environmental impact is growing further,” she added. 

The Princess spoke about Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector and said that action must be taken in the 10 destinations being developed across 13 different regions. 

“Not only by preserving and maintaining the destinations we are developing, but also taking it a step further and creating regenerative tourism,” Princess Haifa explained.  

On the Kingdom’s efforts in this regard, the vice minister said, “we are taking data-led actions, not just theoretical options.” 

She explained that Saudi Arabia had completed the first-of-its-kind methodology to define sustainability in tourism with a clear baseline.  

 “We have taken action in Saudi Arabia, and although it is important that we are acting locally, we maintain our commitment to the global community,” she said. 

This approach is evident in the Sustainable Tourism Global Center, an initiative Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, also known as COP26, last year. 

The STGC aims to reduce the tourism sector’s estimated 8 percent contribution to global greenhouse gases and move toward net-zero emissions. 

This year at COP27, the Kingdom has announced through the STGC the launch of the tourism panel for climate change, Princess Haifa added.  

She said that most destinations in Saudi Arabia have announced that they have surpassed their 2019 numbers in terms of visitors. 

Topics: COP27 UN Climate Change Conference sustainability

SABB aims to grow its ESG compliance lending to 20% in short term, CEO says

Updated 12 November 2022
Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: The Saudi British Bank aims to grow its environmental, social and governance framework compliance balance lending sheet between 15 to 20 percent in the “very short term” or over the next five to seven years, according to its CEO. 

Speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative Forum – taking place alongside the UN’s Climate Change Conference in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt – Tony Cripps explained that the Riyadh-based bank has around 5 percent of its balance sheet currently dedicated to ESG compliant lending.

“So, when it becomes one quarter of your entire business you better pay attention to it,” he said.

Cripps noted that one of the first discussions he had with the Saudi Central Bank, known as SAMA, was about establishing a framework where the finance industry works with regulators and the government.

This is needed to “look at how we can work together to develop the right regulatory framework, how we can develop the right products, how we can define the taxonomy that everyone needs, to be able to say what's green and what isn’t,” he explained. 

The discussion also involved the education required for the industry and for clients to understand why such a transition is imperative. 

He praised Saudi Arabia for looking at best global practices in Europe, China, and the rest of Asia and rapidly implementing those lessons. 

On transition financing, Cripps said this is crucial to meeting net-zero emissions targets, and that these goals would not be reached without new technology being financed. 

“It is hard to imagine not having the ability to use oil and gas, but we need to start financing through renewables as a way to see that transition through the next 30 to 40 years,” Cripps explained. 

Last year, Saudi Arabia issued the first SR14.12 billion ($3.76 billion) green loan for the Red Sea Development Co., with four banks including SABB.

“So, it was really that kickstarted the loan market,” Cripps said. 

SABB also has bought the first green asset management product with HSBC, so that investors are able to access the private bank market.

The lender launched a deposit product for its retail market and its corporate market so that customers who want to contribute can place their money on deposit in a green format in a Shariah compliant manner, he noted

“So, there are products being developed, but the pace needs to evolve. It needs to extend to the equity markets as it has done in other jurisdictions,” Cripps added. 

Topics: Saudi Green Initiative (SGI)

Saudi energy minister says Kingdom hosting MENA climate week in 2023

Updated 22 min 24 sec ago
Jana Salloum - Donia Diaaeddine

  • Saudi Arabia is also working on establishing a regional center to advance emission reductions
SHARM EL-SHEIKH: Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Saturday the Kingdom would host the Middle East and North Africa climate week in 2023. 

“We have been talking with UNFCC secretariat and we will be hosting in 2023 the MENA climate week,” the Prince said at a panel at the Saudi Green Initiative event taking place on the sidelines of the COP27 climate conference in Egypt. 

The minister also said Saudi Arabia was working on establishing a regional center to advance emission reductions. 

The center is set to be launched next year and will be located in Riyadh. 

"We have got the approval from the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia, ECSWA, and next year we will be kick starting to put that center in the middle of Riyadh," said the minister.   

The Prince also revealed that the establishment of a circular carbon economy, or knowledge hub, to kick start on Jan. 1, 2023, in Riyadh. 

"We are going to be launching a CCE knowledge hub, with a hope that our friends and peers can join us in sharing the experience, knowledge and to share lessons learned," he added. 

The announcement was made during the Saudi Green Initiative on Saturday on the sidelines of COP27. 

During the panel, the Prince urged the audience to raise awareness to "the forgotten 2.6 billion citizens" on the planet who try to make a living by burning trees and cooking by using primitive materials to feed their children. 

“We should not lose sight of almost a third of the world's population, who if we were not to attend to their wellbeing, we would be actually causing a much more severe climate change issue.” 

During the summit, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced that the Kingdom is going to contribute $2.5 billion to the Middle East Green Initiative over the next 10 years and host its headquarters in the Kingdom. 

The Saudi Green Initiative program seeks to establish a regional carbon capture and storage center, an early storm warning center and cloud seeding programs as part of its efforts to create a greener future. 

On Nov. 10, the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., one of the biggest oil producers in the world, joined hands with the Saudi energy ministry to establish a carbon capture and storage hub as the Kingdom steadily progresses to achieve its net-zero ambition by 2060. 

After the announcement of the new project, the energy minister said that the Kingdom could achieve its net-zero target before the stipulated target in 2060. 

 
 

Topics: COP27 Saudi Green Initiative (SGI)

Dubai property deals spike over 72% despite accelerating sale and rental rates  

Updated 12 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai's real estate market continues to record growth in property deals, with the residential sector witnessing 8,269 transactions in October, registering a 72.5 percent increase from the prior year, global commercial real estate service provider CBRE said in its latest report.  

The increase in property deals has been driven by a 133.5 percent growth in off-plan market sales while secondary market sales rose by 29.4 percent, it said. 

Dubai’s property market has been showing signs of returning to the pre-COVID-19 levels as the emirate was among the first global cities to unshackle itself from the lockdowns after the government took a series of measures to contain the impact of the pandemic.  

In the year to date to October 2022, CBRE noted that the total transaction volumes reached 71,412, which continues to be the highest total recorded since 2009. 

This saw the average prices of residential units increasing by 9.2 percent in the year to October, with apartment and villa prices rising by 8.5 percent and 13 percent, respectively. The average apartment price in Dubai reached 1,149 dirhams ($313) per square foot, and the average villa price 1,359 dirhams per square foot, according to CBRE.  

However, these average rates are still 22.8 percent and 6 percent below the peaks recorded in 2014 for apartments and villas. 

“Residential rents in Dubai increased by 27.3 percent in October 2022 compared to a year earlier, extending on the record high annual growth we saw in the month prior,” said Taimur Khan, head of research – MENA at CBRE in Dubai. 

He said data from Dubai’s Real Estate Regulatory Agency’s online registration system, Ejari, showed that the number of new contracts registered year-on-year in the year to date to October fell by 4.7 percent, whereas renewals have increased by 33.6 percent, indicating that “tenants are less willing to move given current market conditions.”  

“We expect the rate of change in the rental market to start tapering off by the end of 2022. In the sales market, 8,269 transactions were recorded in October, a 72.5 percent increase from the year prior,” said Khan.  

The CBRE expert pointed out that a total of 71,412 transactions were recorded in the year to date to October, to put this into context, in 2019 this figure totaled 29,394. “In terms of transaction volumes for the year, we expect 2022 total transactions to comfortably surpass the 2009 total,” he said.

In terms of residential areas, Jumeirah registered the highest average sales rate per square foot at 2,226 dirhams, said CBRE, adding that the villa segment of the market, Palm Jumeirah recorded the highest average sales rate per square foot at 3,704 dirhams. 

The highest average annual apartment and villa rents were respectively seen in Palm Jumeirah, where average rents reached 242,250 dirhams on average, and Al Barari recorded average rents of 956,174 dirhams, according to CBRE. 

Topics: Dubai property real esate rental

