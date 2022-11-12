You are here

  Home • 'We hope to take the Saudi crown prince's green vision forward,' Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tells Arab News
‘We hope to take the Saudi crown prince’s green vision forward,’ Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tells Arab News

NOOR NUGALI

  • He lauds the “green initiatives,” “youthful leadership” and the “vision and the transformation we’re witnessing”
  • Offers “unequivocal condemnation” of attack on ex-PM Imran Khan, issues call for “fair and impartial investigation”
RIYADH: Pakistan’s minister of foreign affairs has praised Saudi Arabia’s “green initiatives” and expressed the hope that his country can take Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s environmental vision forward.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was speaking exclusively to Arab News during a two-day visit to the Saudi capital, his first trip to the Kingdom since taking over Pakistan’s foreign brief in April.

Bhutto Zardari was in Egypt’s Red Sea resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh last week as part of Pakistan’s delegation to the United Nations Climate Change Conference, which was led by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

“We were just at COP27 in Egypt where the Middle East Green Initiative Forum was co-hosted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi,” he told Arab News. “It was a spectacular program and we hope that we’ll be able to take his vision forward.”

He continued: “It shows a level of dynamism and visionary leadership that is appropriate for modern times, particularly on the green front, where we are hoping to see the investments that (the Kingdom) wants to make in solar energy not just here in Saudi Arabia but also to get to a position where you’re exporting solar energy across the world.”

Bhutto Zardari was referring to a forum hosted by Saudi Arabia last week on the sidelines of COP27 to highlight the achievements of the Middle East Green Initiative, a scheme launched in 2021 to help the Kingdom and the wider region cut greenhouse gas emissions, protect biodiversity, and plant billions of trees.




Pakistan’s minister of foreign affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaking with Arab News Assistant Editor-in-Chief Noor Nugali. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)

Speaking at the Middle East Green Initiative forum on Nov. 7, the Pakistani prime minister offered to share his country’s experience and expertise with member countries as the vulnerable region acts to prevent the worst effects of climate change.

“We hope to be able to provide whatever we can in terms of technical expertise and assistance in this endeavor,” said Bhutto Zardari, building on Sharif’s offer. “And we, too, share the same vision: We in Pakistan would also like to transition toward greener energies.”

On a broader level, he praised the success of Saudi Vision 2030’s social and economic reform agenda, saying: “We applaud the crown prince and his youthful leadership and vision and the transformation that we’re witnessing here in Saudi Arabia, be it on women’s rights, be it on climate change.”

Pakistan knows firsthand the consequences of extreme-weather events, especially after floods this summer killed more than 1,700 people, left hundreds of thousands of homes damaged or destroyed, and swept away schools, clinics and water systems, mainly in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“We’ve witnessed the most catastrophic flooding that we have ever experienced,” Bhutto Zardari said. “There’s no question that this is made a lot worse by climate change. After the ‘monster monsoon’ this summer, we had a third of the country — this (huge) landmass — under water. One in seven people in my population were affected. That’s 33 million people.

“So, we understand the need to get serious about climate and we hope to work in a big way on green energies in Pakistan — on solar energy, on wind energy — and to work in a public-private partnership format and engage the private sector not only within Pakistan but within Saudi Arabia and other countries as well.”

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has been spearheading the Saudi aid effort in Pakistan in the wake of the floods, including the launch of an air and land “relief bridge.”




Bhutto Zardari was impressed with Saudi Arabia’s “green initiatives” and expressed the hope that Pakistan could take Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s environmental vision forward. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)

“We are incredibly grateful,” said Bhutto Zardari in reference to the humanitarian work. “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the people of Saudi Arabia, have always been great friends and supporters of Pakistan. And whenever we’ve been in a difficult time, they have been there standing shoulder to shoulder with the people of Pakistan.

“This time has been no different, whether it’s the air bridge or the assistance through the relief fund that we’ve been receiving. It’s gone a long way to assist all those who’ve been devastated by the flooding in Pakistan. The problem is, the scale of the catastrophe is so big that there always seems to be more that needs to be done.”

Many scientists believe man-made climate change played a role in Pakistan’s “monster monsoon.” And yet experts say the country is responsible for just 0.4 percent of the world’s historic emissions deemed responsible for global warming. By contrast, the US is responsible for 21.5 percent and China for 16.5 percent.




Bhutto Zardari was in Egypt’s Red Sea resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh last week as part of Pakistan’s delegation to the UN Climate Change Conference, which was led by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. (Twitter/@pmln_org)

Not surprisingly, Pakistan’s delegation to COP27 was a key driving force behind efforts by developing nations to establish a dedicated “loss and damage finance facility” to encourage wealthy countries to assist those states most at risk from extreme weather.

“We’re very proud that Pakistan, as chair of G77, and particularly given our experiences with the catastrophic flooding, managed to play a key role in these negotiations,” Bhutto Zardari told Arab News.

“And, ultimately, at COP27 we managed (to establish) a consensus where, finally, not only mitigation and adaptation but also loss and damage has been added to the agenda for developing countries such as Pakistan.

“This is indeed a great achievement. It is a step in the right direction. But, as with everything else, be it adaptation and mitigation, or now also loss and damage, it’s great that we’ve got it on the agenda, but we are going to have to work on implementation.”




The Pakistani minister also praised Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s “youthful leadership,” pointing to the “vision and the transformation that we’re witnessing.” (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)

The Pakistan government’s high-profile presence in Sharm El-Sheikh also came against a backdrop of rising inflation, dwindling foreign-currency reserves and severe debt problems, to say nothing of a constitutional crisis surrounding the removal of Imran Khan from the prime minister’s post.

Khan, who was ousted by parliament in a no-confidence vote in April, has claimed he was toppled in a conspiracy orchestrated by the US and his successor — allegations that both Washington and Sharif deny.

Political tensions escalated on Nov. 3 when Khan was wounded in the leg when a gunman attacked his protest convoy. The shooter was arrested and has, according to police, confessed to a murder attempt.

In a recent interview with CNN’s Christian Amanpour, Bhutto Zardari, who is the son of Pakistan’s slain former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, offered “unequivocal condemnation” of the attack, calling for a “free, fair and impartial investigation.”

“The prime minister has already written to the chief justice of Pakistan (asking) him to hold a judicial inquiry into the attack on Mr. Khan. And we absolutely call for a free, fair and impartial investigation,” he told Arab News. “A free, fair, impartial investigation means that we shouldn’t politicize this tragedy, or use it to target individuals without proof.”

Since the attack, Khan has made claims that figures in the government and the nation’s military were behind the shooting, and cast doubt on the impartiality of any investigation. 

“Of course, if Mr. Khan expresses doubts about the impartiality of the judiciary, then we will engage with him on what he believes to be an impartial investigation,” said Bhutto Zardari, who is also the chairman of the center-left Pakistan People’s Party, one of the three largest political parties of Pakistan and a rival of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Brushing aside Khan’s accusations, he said: “Everybody is entitled to their own opinions, but not everybody is entitled to their own set of facts.”

However the political drama plays out in the coming days, many Pakistani families are preoccupied with the challenge of putting food on the table. With millions of displaced people living under canvas and winter fast approaching, the country is in urgent need of assistance.

An official Pakistani assessment has put the cost of recovery at more than $16 billion. This, on top of the nation’s existing economic woes.

“The damage to our economy is more than $30 billion, which is 10 percent of our GDP. So, the road ahead, as far as reconstruction and rehabilitation, is a long and arduous one,” said Bhutto Zardari. “But we are committed to turning this crisis, this catastrophe, into an opportunity and not only investing in building back but building back better, building back greener, building back in a more climate-resilient manner.”

Reports have circulated of late in the Pakistani news media raising expectations of more than $10 billion in Saudi investments, on top of the rollover of the $3 billion loan that Pakistan currently owes. Bhutto Zardari refused to be drawn into any details.

“I wouldn’t attempt to disclose anything beforehand,” he told Arab News.

He added: “As you are aware, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historic and brotherly relations that span not only across time and history but also have developed depth over the years.”

Topics: COP27 Saudi Arabia Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

SIDF chief stresses importance of increasing women’s labor market roles

SIDF chief stresses importance of increasing women’s labor market roles
Updated 12 November 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

SIDF chief stresses importance of increasing women’s labor market roles

SIDF chief stresses importance of increasing women’s labor market roles
  • Ibrahim Almojel stressed the importance of policymakers, government organizations and enterprises creating environments that contribute to empowering women
  • The SIDF Academy offers a four-week training program for women’s leadership at the fund
Updated 12 November 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The CEO of the Saudi Industrial Development Fund expects an increase in the number of women occupying leadership positions in the fund.
In an interview with Arab News, Ibrahim Almojel stressed the importance of policymakers, government organizations and enterprises creating environments that contribute to empowering women.
“Improving the status of women in the labor market is an economic and social necessity, and the Kingdom cannot achieve its comprehensive goals for economic and social transformation unless it invests in the capabilities of all segments of society,” he said.
“One of the most important strategies of the SIDF is to raise the skills of female employees in order to enable them to assume leadership positions in the fund in particular and the industrial sectors in general. In this regard the fund was keen at the same time to increase the women’s participation in its workforce and to reduce the gender wage gap,” he added.
“Women leaders in the SIDF benefited from an internal training program and a (Unique Women Leadership) program implemented by the Women’s Leadership Center at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University,” Almojel said.
The SIDF Academy, in partnership with Stanford University and its Center for Professional Development, offers a four-week training program for women’s leadership at the fund.
“The program provides basic tools and practical training to enhance women’s leadership in the industries system within the framework of developing the national industrial and logistics sector, through research insights from Stanford University and experts from Silicon Valley,” Almojel said.
SIDF Academy, which was established in 2019, aims to develop the human capabilities of the fund and the private sector workers from the fund’s clients and those interested in the industrial sector in society.
The Unique Women Leadership program seeks to sponsor Saudi female talents through skills training and mentoring to enhance their potential to become leaders in enterprises, in addition to enabling them to deal with challenges related to the labor market in the Kingdom.
As for the number of women working in the SIDF, the percentage of new female appointments for the year 2020 was 42 percent, and the total percentage of female employees in the workforce in 2021 was 22 percent, 24 of whom held leadership positions in the fund.
“The SIDF effectively contributes to the expansion of economic opportunities throughout the Kingdom, and it provides an enabling environment for national female talents, in addition to supporting projects that positively affect the promotion of economic opportunities for women in the country,” Almojel added.
“The fund provides a package of financial services and logistical support for start-ups, small and medium-sized companies, to help them expand their growth and employ more workers, along with supporting major companies in order to motivate them to localize their supply chains, and support building human capabilities in these bodies,” he added.
“We have a transparent and effective career progression path within the fund backed by specialized training and mentoring programs and opportunities to continue postgraduate studies, while enhancing skills and knowledge among the fund’s leaders, employees and clients from the private sector through the SIDF Academy,” he concluded.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF) women

Arab media must adapt to changing technology and demands, experts say

Arab media must adapt to changing technology and demands, experts say
Abdullah Al Humaidani, Deputy Director of Digital Media at the Saudi Broadcasting Authority. (Supplied)
Updated 12 November 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

Arab media must adapt to changing technology and demands, experts say

Arab media must adapt to changing technology and demands, experts say
  • Traditional media tools remain important in terms of credibility and reliability
  • The digital field is “a fertile ground for rumors and unknown sources”
Updated 12 November 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Technological developments are behind rapid growth and changing demands in the Arab media industry, Abdullah Al-Humaidani, deputy director of digital media at the Saudi Broadcasting Authority, told Arab News.
His comments came during the 22nd session of the Arab Radio and Television Festival, held in Riyadh from Nov. 9-12.
Al-Humaidani added that digitization efforts by specialized media institutions in radio and television in the region are critical to the success of the industry.
“It is best to focus on interaction and increasing views on the digital platforms of channels and radios to attract the advertising bodies, more than the traditional marketing efforts to advertise on the traditional screen or radio,” he said.
He added that traditional media tools remain important in terms of credibility and reliability, as the digital field is “a fertile ground for rumors and unknown sources.”
The deputy director said that the television and radio industry must adapt to new communicative behaviors among audiences.
“The reality of the Arab media faces great challenges related to the thinking style of media leaders, the importance of switching platforms and the manufacture of creative material close to the audience,” he added.
“The institutions in charge must humanize the media material, approach people’s interests, produce diverse content and use archiving to produce a distinctive industry.”
Al-Humaidani said that the Arab Radio and Television Festival was an opportunity to review modern media technologies, exchange experiences and present pioneering ideas in the field of audiovisual media.
“The media industry has changed. We must focus on narrative content, publishing attractive visual language and marketing in digital platforms. We must notice that opinion trends and TV news indicators have begun to be taken through social media platforms and sites. So stagnation and lack of development will lead the media bodies to find themselves out of the competition,” he warned.
The festival featured “the launch of many initiatives and partnerships aimed at strengthening the Arab production industry in line with various developments, and drawing clear features for the future of professional standards for the media map in the region.”
Abjad Al-Nafel, a television presenter and researcher in new media, stressed the importance of developing radio and television in Arab societies, pointing at the same time to the importance of “employing the new media in the service of the old media, and not the other way around.”
He added that major technological transformations have occurred during the past two decades, “especially that the recipient has options to choose himself, unlike what was previously the case when the channel or radio determined the content that was broadcasting the material according to its media agenda.”
Al-Nafel said that it was important for radio and television to play a role in the development of peoples by “providing educational and targeted materials, although their impact is not the same as before.”
Ahmed Addayhani, correspondent at Montecarlo Al-Doualiya, said that radio, television and traditional media channels have “lost their public attention” in following events, news and even entertainment content. However, he added that they “remain the most reliable among the audience, especially with regard to following up on events and pursuing true news.”
Moath Otoom, CEO of the Qaafe Center for Media Studies and Political Science, said that digital developments have affected the economies of media institutions, especially in publishing, production and marketing.
This has contributed to changing the patterns and habits of consumers by providing a variety of content that meets their needs and desires, he added.
Otoom said: “Television and radio have great economic importance, offset in importance by the cultural, entertainment and news value that works on the development of peoples.
“The Arab media movement several years ago reflects the bright image on which it is based, and evidence of this is the participation of major Arab and Western media institutions in the Arab Radio and Television Festival currently, which enriches the media environments in the region in particular.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia media credibility Saudi Broadcasting Authority (SBA)

Saudi-Greek air drill launches across the Mediterranean sky

Saudi-Greek air drill launches across the Mediterranean sky
Updated 12 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi-Greek air drill launches across the Mediterranean sky

Saudi-Greek air drill launches across the Mediterranean sky
  • Maneuvers cover offensive, defensive counterair operations and electronic warfare training
Updated 12 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Falcon Eye 3, a joint training exercise with the Royal Saudi Air Force and its Greek counterpart, was launched from the Souda Air Force Base in Crete, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The drill began with a ground study, which organized and unified the tactics of the Saudi and Greek air crews, and was followed by joint training flights in the sky above the Mediterranean Sea.

The Falcon Eye 3, which is among several bilateral air exercises for the Saudi and Greek air forces, aims to achieve an exchange in military experiences. 

Col. Khalifa Al-Enezi, commander of the RSAF group participating in the exercise, said that the Falcon Eye 3 exercises focus on implementing several operations, including offensive and defensive counterair and air support missions. They also focus on training in advanced electronic warfare environments, which play a significant role in air battles. 

 

Topics: Royal Saudi Air Force

Riyadh forum focuses on children’s rights

Riyadh forum focuses on children’s rights
Updated 12 November 2022
Hebshi Al-Shammari

Riyadh forum focuses on children’s rights

Riyadh forum focuses on children’s rights
  • The forum paved the way for debate on how to improve children’s lives and ensure their enjoyment of all the rights
Updated 12 November 2022
Hebshi Al-Shammari

RIYADH: The Family Affairs Council of Saudi Arabia recently organized the third Children’s Forum under the title “Our future is in our hands” in the capital Riyadh.
UNICEF Representative to the Gulf Area Eltayeb Adam and a number of experts attended the forum at the King Salman Theater in Riyadh Schools.
The forum focused on educating children about their rights, shaping their identity, highlighting their achievements and discussing the societal changes facing them.
Hilah Al-Mekirsh, secretary-general of the Family Affairs Council, said: “Over the past four years, the council has worked to examine the needs of the family and prepare strategies to meet their requirements.
“Great hopes are pinned on the children of this ambitious nation to achieve the Vision 2030 objectives, whose themes focus on building a vibrant society, strong roots, fulfilling lives and firm foundations.”
The forum paved the way for debate on how to improve children’s lives and ensure their enjoyment of all the rights enshrined in the Convention on the Rights of the Child. Al-Mekirsh said that promoting children’s national and Islamic identity served as a foundation for helping them face modern challenges.
In her speech, Dr. Shirin Al-Awfi, chairwoman of the children’s committee at the council, discussed the importance of the country’s youth, who comprise 24 percent of the population and who constitute a most valuable resource.
Children’s experts Dr. Fatima Al-Shehri, Kareena Al-Naqqash and Dr. Nada Al-Wadaani addressed ways to promote children’s well-being and harmonize their needs with the roles of parents, schools and the larger society. In the critical phase of adolescence, they added, it is important to help youths develop healthy emotional and social habits.
The Children’s Forum provided an opportunity for talented children, including local, regional and international award winners, to discuss their achievements in sports, arts and technology, as well as the factors that enabled them to succeed.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Family Affairs Council Children's Forum

