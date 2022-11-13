Twitter Blue ‘probably’ coming back end of next week, Musk says

CALIFORNIA: Twitter Blue will probably “come back end of next week,” billionaire owner Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday.
Twitter on Friday paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service on Friday as fake accounts mushroomed.
The coveted blue check mark was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures. But a subscription option, open to anyone prepared to pay, was rolled out earlier this week to help Twitter grow revenue as Musk fights to retain advertisers
Several users reported on Friday that the new subscription option for the blue verification check mark had disappeared, while a source told Reuters the offering has been dropped.
“To combat impersonation, we’ve added an ‘Official’ label to some accounts,” Twitter’s support account — which has the “official” tag — tweeted on Friday.
The label was originally introduced on Wednesday — but “killed” by Musk just hours later.
On Thursday, in his first companywide email, Musk warned that Twitter would not be able to “survive the upcoming economic downturn” if it failed to boost subscription revenue to offset falling advertising income, three people who saw the message told Reuters.
‘Qatar orders Israel and Israel obeys’: Al Jazeera gives pro-Palestinian spin to World Cup direct flights story
Arabic broadcaster claims Doha forced Israel to allow Palestinian fans to travel in exchange for direct flights from Tel Aviv
Updated 12 November 2022
Arab News
LONDON: Al Jazeera Arabic published a tweet on Thursday with the headline “Israel obeys Qatar’s orders” that claimed the Mediterranean nation was only allowed to attend the world cup for obeying the Gulf host country’s orders.
The tweet read “#Israel_obeys_Qatars_orders, This hashtag topped the trending lists in Qatar and other Arab countries after FIFA announced that Doha and Tel Aviv had reached an agreement allowing the arrival of football fans from Israel, provided that they are not transported by Israeli aircraft. Tweeters celebrated Qatar’s success in imposing its conditions, thus allowing more Palestinian fans to enjoy the football matches.”
While unprecedented flights from Israel to Qatar have been announced, the fact that Al Jazeera Arabic spun the news to claim that Israeli fans and ticketholders were allowed to enter the country based on obeying certain orders from the Gulf country are misleading.
Longstanding tradition with international sporting events such as the Olympics and the World Cup have been arenas where citizens from any and all countries are welcomed to host nations — even though participation in these events has been subject to political squabble.
Before a host-country is selected, FIFA requires a government guarantee with regards to various legal issues, such as security, infrastructure, tax law, customs, and visa procedures.
As it stands, Qatar has banned entry to the country of anyone not attending or participating in or watching the world cup, with the exception of Qatari nationals and residents.
The nature of the direct flights between the two nations gained positive reactions from influential policy makers such as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken who tweeted:“I welcome FIFA’s announcement of direct flights between Qatar and Israel for the World Cup. This step bolsters people to people ties and economic integration, while encouraging freedom of travel for all, both Israeli and Palestinian.”
I welcome FIFA’s announcement of direct flights between Qatar and Israel for the World Cup. This step bolsters people to people ties and economic integration, while encouraging freedom of travel for all, both Israeli and Palestinian.
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan also tweeted that “Excited about this important step to further build people to people ties and integrate Israel into the region. We will be cheering on Team USA @USMNT!”
Excited about this important step to further build people to people ties and integrate Israel into the region. We will be cheering on Team USA @USMNT! https://t.co/p2roE27tcC
Qatatri media and journalists, however, took advantage of this opportunity to misleadingly present a show of strength.
Qatari journalist Jaber Al-Harmi tweeted a list of conditions assumingly placed by Qatar on Israel to allow it to send its fans to the World Cup.
شروط #قطر للموافقة لحضور جمهور اسرائيلي :
السماح للفلسطينيين بالسفر إلى #قطر ..
أي تصعيد خلال هذه الفترة سيهدد بإلغاء الرحلات بين الطرفين ..
8000 فلسطيني حصلوا على موافقة حضور #كأس_العالم_قطر_2022 بينما 3900 اسرائيلي لم يحصل جمعهم على موافقات..#إسرائيل_تنصاع_لأوامر_قطر
Twitter Blue signups unavailable after raft of fake accounts
U-turn comes after platform was flooded by a wave of imposter accounts approved by the company
Updated 11 November 2022
AP
LONDON: Twitter’s relaunched premium service — which grants blue-check “verification” labels to anyone willing to pay $8 a month — was unavailable Friday after the social media platform was flooded by a wave of imposter accounts approved by Twitter.
Before billionaire Elon Musk took control of the social media platform two weeks ago the blue check was granted to celebrities, journalists and verified by the platform — precisely to prevent impersonation. Now, anyone can get one as long as they have a phone, a credit card and $8 a month.
After an imposter account registered under the revamped Twitter Blue system tweeted that insulin was free, pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly & Co. had to post an apology. Nintendo, Lockheed Martin, Musk’s own Tesla and SpaceX were also impersonated as well as the accounts of various professional sports figures.
For advertisers who have put their business in Twitter on hold, the fake accounts could be the last straw as Musk’s rocky run atop the platform — laying off half the workforce and triggering high-profile departures — raises questions about its survivability.
There are now two categories of “blue checks,” and they look identical. One includes the accounts verified before Musk took helm. It notes that “This account is verified because it’s notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category.” The other notes that the account subscribes to Twitter Blue.
An email sent to Twitter’s press address went unanswered. The company’s communications department was gutted in the layoffs.
On Thursday, Musk tweeted that “too many corrupt legacy Blue ‘verification’ checkmarks exist, so no choice but to remove legacy Blue in coming months.”
Twitter Blue was not available on the platform’s online version, which said signup was only possible on the iPhone version. But the iPhone version did not offer Twitter Blue as an option
Twitter also once again began adding gray “official” labels to some prominent accounts. It had rolled out the labels earlier this week, only to kill them a few hours later.
They returned Thursday night, at least for some accounts — including Twitter’s own, as well as big companies like Amazon, Nike and Coca-Cola, before many vanished again.
Celebrities also did not appear to be getting the “official” label.
UK summons Iranian diplomat over threats to journalists
Two British-Iranian journalists working in the UK for an independent Farsi-language channel have received "credible" death threats from Iran's security forces
The channel has been covering the anti-regime protests in Iran following the death in mid-September of Mahsa Amini
Updated 11 November 2022
AFP
LONDON: Britain on Friday hauled in a senior Iranian diplomat after what it described as death threats against journalists living in the UK, following weeks of anti-regime protests.
The move coincided with Melika Balali, 22, an Iranian-born wrestler now based in Scotland, receiving police protection after accusations that she too had been threatened by the Tehran regime.
“I have summoned the Iranian charge d’affaires today after journalists working in the UK were subject to immediate threats to life from Iran,” Foreign Secretary James Cleverly tweeted.
“We do not tolerate threats and intimidation from foreign nations toward individuals living in the UK,” he said.
Two British-Iranian journalists working in the UK for an independent Farsi-language channel have received “credible” death threats from Iran’s security forces, the channel’s broadcaster said on Monday.
Volant Media, the London-based broadcaster of Iran International TV channel, said the pair had received “death threats from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.”
The channel has been covering the anti-regime protests in Iran following the death in mid-September of Mahsa Amini for allegedly breaching strict dress rules for women.
Volant Media said London’s Metropolitan Police force had also notified other journalists of threats. The Met refused to comment.
But Police Scotland confirmed Friday that it had instituted a “safety plan” to protect Balali, who moved to Scotland a year ago and now represents her adopted country in UK competitions.
When she won gold for Scotland at the British Wrestling Championships in June, Balali held up a sign saying “stop forcing hijab” and “I have the right to be a wrestler.”
Amini, who was also 22, died in police custody after her arrest for allegedly wearing the hijab “improperly.”
Balali recently shaved her head at a protest in Glasgow, in an act of solidarity with the ongoing protests in Iran over women’s rights.
“These threats make me stronger. When I receive threats from the government of Iran I just think my way is right — if I were wrong, why would they threaten me?” the wrestler told BBC Scotland.
Iran has warned Britain it will “pay” for what it labelled its actions to destabilize the Islamic republic in the protests sparked by Amini’s death, state media reported Wednesday.
Iran says Britain harbors hostile Farsi-language media reporting on the protests. The BBC in turn has accused Tehran of waging a campaign of threats and intimidation against its Persian service.
Netflix aims ‘to provide Arab talent and filmmakers with a platform to gain fans globally’
Nuha El-Tayeb, director of content acquisitions at Netflix MENA talks to Arab News about the platform’s strategy for the Arab world
In Saudi Arabia, which she said has an ‘up-and-coming entertainment industry,’ Netflix is looking for ‘fresh voices that have unique stories to tell’
Updated 11 November 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala
DUBAI: Netflix, the global video-streaming giant, says it is investing heavily in content from the Arab region. Recent evidence of this includes the release of Arabic reality show “Dubai Bling” in October, and its first Kuwaiti series, a comedy-drama titled “The Cage,” in September.
Earlier in the year, it released an Arabic remake of the 2016 Italian film “Perfect Strangers,” along with original titles such as the TV shows “Al-Rawabi School for Girls” and “Jinn.”
“We look for stories that are authentic, relatable and have the power to travel,” Nuha El-Tayeb, director of content acquisitions at Netflix MENA, told Arab News.
“Stories with universal themes that have broader appeal and can resonate with more of our members around the world always work well.”
She said that the company’s content strategy in the region varies from country to country. In Saudi Arabia, for example, which El-Tayeb said has an “up-and-coming entertainment industry,” Netflix is looking for “fresh voices that have unique stories to tell.”
This was reflected in the release of of its “New Saudi Voices” collection in September, which included 11 specially curated short films celebrating the creativity of emerging Saudi filmmakers.
The following month Netflix launched “Below the Line KSA,” in collaboration with Studio Production Training, an initiative that aims to establish and develop an infrastructure of so-called below-the-line talent — behind-the-scenes crew members such as assistant directors, production designers and managers, art directors, prop masters and set builders — by providing 15 young people with vocational and practical training.
“Conversely, in Kuwait and Egypt, where there is a long and established legacy of storytelling, we’re working with some of the most respected talent in the region to bring exceptional stories from the Arab world to our members globally,” said El-Tayeb.
In March, for example, Netflix organized a six-week program called “TV Writers’ Lab 6x6” in partnership with the National Creative Industries Group in Kuwait.
“Ultimately, we want to use our scale and influence to provide Arab talent and filmmakers with a platform to gain fans globally,” El-Tayeb said.
The growing investment in the entertainment sectors of regional economies, particularly Saudi Arabia, is helping to expand the pool of talent in the region, she added.
“We want to be a meaningful part of the creative communities in the region and that means developing the talent pipeline and giving new voices a chance to be heard,” said El-Tayeb.
“Whether it’s through training programs, financial support, industry partnerships, or our contribution at regional film festivals, we are striving to build a solid network of talent for the Arab entertainment industry, and creating new opportunities for Arab writers, filmmakers and below-the-line talent.”
Netflix’s focus in the region is, to a large extent, geared toward the development of female talent through content, workshops and financial support, she added.
“Women’s historic lack of representation behind and in front of the camera means that they have no autonomy over their stories and are therefore boxed into roles that no longer represent their lives,” said El-Tayeb.
This year, Netflix partnered with Sard, a dedicated hub in Egypt for scriptwriters from the Arab world, for “Because She Created,” a program designed to coach women in creative writing and help them to develop their storytelling and creative-expression skills.
In July it launched, also under the title “Because She Created,” a specially curated collection of 21 films by Arab female filmmakers, and partnered with the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture to provide a one-time grant of $250,000 for female producers and directors in the Arab world through the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity.
“We want to create a level playing field for women filmmakers in the region and create a space for more equitable storytelling across the board,” El-Tayeb said.
Netflix lost more than 1 million subscribers, globally, in the first half of this year. However, its efforts to recoup this loss seem have paid off as the streaming service reported a gain of 2.4 million subscribers in the third quarter.
In the region, StarzPlay, Netflix and Shahid VIP were the video-streaming market leaders last year, accounting for more than 60 percent of subscribers, according to market research firm Dataxis. Looking ahead, analysts predict Shahid VIP will be the marker leader followed by Netflix, with each service forecast to hold more than 20 percent of market share by 2026.
The entrance to the regional market of other global streaming services, such as Disney+ and Discovery+, as well as OSN’s service in the region have further heightened competition.
“We believe competition is healthy and ultimately drives better content for people,” El-Tayeb said. “We take immense pride in the content we make available and know that people will always find the Netflix experience to be unique.”
As competition heats up, the company aims to offer a “broader spectrum of entertainment choices” to subscribers through its fledgling gaming platform, said El-Tayeb. It expects to have 50 games available by the end of the year, with 55 more in development.