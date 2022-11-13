Saudi assistant Shoura speaker meets Finnish MP

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s assistant Shoura Council speaker stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral relations during a meeting with an MP from Finland.
Dr. Hanan Al-Ahmadi met Sultan Sayed Ahmed at the council’s headquarters in Riyadh on Sunday.
Al-Ahmadi said that the Kingdom, based on its Islamic and political weight, had made great efforts to combat terrorism, reject hate speech and promote of moderation and civilized communication to achieve international peace.
The meeting was also attended by Shoura Council member and head of the Saudi-Finnish Parliamentary Friendship Committee, Hazzaa bin Bakr Al-Qahtani.
Issues of common interest were discussed, as well as ways to support education, technology, health, energy, economy, energy, tourism and investment.
They discussed improving relations between the Shoura Council and the Finnish Parliament through exchange visits.
Al-Ahmadi also discussed Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s efforts to support and develop tourism.
She talked about Saudi Arabia’s support for peaceful efforts to reach a political solution in the Ukrainian crisis, and reviewed the Kingdom’s humanitarian support to Ukraine, the latest of which was an aid package worth $400 million.
In Saudi Arabia, 4,274,100 adults — almost one in five — have a form of the disease, according to the International Diabetic Federation MENA region
Asma’a Al-Harthy: Obesity, lack of movement, and unhealthy eating habits all lead to type 2 diabetes
Updated 13 November 2022
Nada Hameed & Ghadi Joudah
JEDDAH/RIYADH: Saudi schools, hospitals, and universities are marking World Diabetes Day on Nov. 14 with education campaigns on the disease’s health risks and its potential to kill.
Around 73 million people in the Middle East and North Africa have been diagnosed with diabetes. That number is forecast to balloon to 135.7 million by 2045.
In Saudi Arabia, 4,274,100 adults — almost one in five — have a form of the disease, according to the International Diabetic Federation MENA region.
Saudi Arabia is part of the 21 member countries in the federation’s regional organization. Member associations include Saudi Charitable Association of Diabetes, the Saudi Diabetes and Endocrine Association, and the Saudi Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism.
Dr. Selwa Al-Hazza’a, a senior consultant ophthalmologist and professor, told Arab News that awareness of diabetes was crucial.
“Unfortunately, people do not know that diabetes causes diabetic eye disease and this complication is usually at the top of the concerns as it might cause blindness,” he said, adding other complications included heart disease, strokes, kidney failure, loss of sensation and gangrene.
The Society of Diabetic Patient Friends in Jeddah has launched educational and awareness programs to alert community members about the dangers of diabetes complications.
With 126 awareness activities, the society says it is assisting over 12,562 beneficiaries in Jeddah.
Asma’a Al-Harthy, clinical dietitian and diabetic educator from the society, told Arab News that it operates as a mobile diabetes clinic that provides awareness campaigns throughout the year, and campaigns generally increase in November.
“Obesity, lack of movement, and unhealthy eating habits all lead to type 2 diabetes. We offer medications (and) consultations. Our aim is to educate about this silent killer.”
The first educational and awareness campaign in Jeddah for World Diabetes Day was held on Nov. 3, under the slogan “Check your sugar”. Health experts provided blood sugar analysis, advice on therapeutic nutrition and education on type 1 and type 2 diabetes.
The Society of Diabetic Patient Friends and King Abdulaziz University Hospital will hold another awareness campaign in Jeddah on the day itself offering check-ups, blood sugar analysis, free medical consultations and free insulin pumps.
The society also provides awareness campaigns in malls, companies, universities, hospitals, and schools.
During this month, the Society provided training for more than 200 health counselors from Jeddah schools to shed light on the rights of students with diabetes and to ensure the proper provision of health care is given due to the increase in the number of diabetic children in the Kingdom.
“The main objective of the workshops was to guide the health counselor on how to deal with high blood sugar in children to control the condition or prevent it from happening in the first place. In this way, we will have a conscious generation, and we will be able to save the lives of many,” she added.
Sahar Amer, general supervisor of Children’s World International schools in Jeddah, told Arab News: “We pay attention to diet and health awareness for all students, starting with mental and general health and proper nutrition in order to avoid many diseases, including diabetes.”
Offering daily sports classes is one of the school’s initiatives to reduce the risk of diabetes among children, as movement helps to burn calories and reduce blood sugar levels.
“We provide an integrated program on World Diabetes Day, World Breast Cancer Day, Smoking, and Mental Health Day, where we talk to students in both Arabic and English to provide them with full awareness to maintain their health, and we invite parents to participate.”
Non-diabetic students are also alerted about their diabetic friends in the same class and how to deal with them in emergencies. A nurse is available at the school to monitor blood sugar levels and supervise the meals eaten to avoid any complications.
Amer said: “We make sure to make the diabetic child feel normal among classmates, and we do not prevent students from eating sweets completely, rather we specify the appropriate amount suitable for their condition, and educate them on how to choose a healthier alternative.”
Under the theme "Education To Protect Tomorrow," SACD took the initiative for World Diabetes Day with the General Education Administration and implemented its awareness and educational program on diabetes in schools of Riyadh and Al-Madinah regions.
In Riyadh, Riyadh Schools participated in SCAD’s awareness campaign programs on November 7 to further support the diabetic community.
In an all-inclusive diabetes awareness campaign, SCAD also partnered up with Sa3ee for The Rehabilitation and Employment for Disabilities in Riyadh on Nov. 6.
A health education event was held on the same day at Taibah University in Al-Madinah in cooperation with the Saudi German Hospital and Dr. Wafaa Tulbah Clinics.
High school students at Al-Aws Private National School in Al-Madinah participated in a walk at the Islamic University walkway held for World Diabetes Day on Nov. 9, in cooperation with the Ministry of Sports and SCAD.
On the same day, SCAD held an awareness program on diabetes in the international primary school Al-Qalaa Al-Hijazya in Madinah, which included a lecture, educational advice, and content.
At Abdullah bin Abbas Intermediate School, SCAD gave educational lectures and distributed glucose monitoring devices to students.
On Nov. 8 in Al-Madinah, SCAD answered questions and handed the children at the 69th Kindergarten school giveaways pertaining to World Diabetes Day.
Created in 1991 by IDF and the World Health Organization, World Diabetes Day became an official day in 2006 when the UN passed the 61/225 Resolution to combat the disease
World Diabetes Day campaigns reach more than one billion people in around 160 countries.
Nov. 14 is the birthday of the co-discoverer of insulin in 1922, Sir Frederick Banting.
There are also 65 days of fireworks, many Saudi and Arab plays, concerts, local and international art exhibitions and events for all ages
Updated 13 November 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: One of Riyadh’s premier parks has begun its week-long celebration of Filipino culture, with the best of the country’s cuisine, theater and entertainment.
Filipino Week began in Al-Suwaidi park on Sunday as part of its tour of global cultures, which has already included festivals for Pakistan, Sudanese, Indonesia and Sri Lanka.
The new event includes theatrical performances at the park’s theater, roaming performances, shopping in the bazaar and carnival areas. Visitors can enjoy some of the Philippines’ most popular dishes in a “food experience” zone.
Filipino Week is part of the third Riyadh Season, which offers 15 diverse entertainment zones across the city including the largest artificial lake in the world and a cable car ride.
There are performances by Cirque du Soleil and sporting events such as WWE and the Riyadh Season Cup, a football tournament featuring the Paris Saint-Germain team and stars from Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr clubs.
There are also 65 days of fireworks, many Saudi and Arab plays, concerts, local and international art exhibitions and events for all ages.
Riyadh Season offers exhibitions about international cultures, restaurants and cafes, and exhibitions allowing visitors to experience what it feels like to travel in a submarine, and live in an icy climate.
Al-Suwaidi park’s previous global festivals presented aspects of the beauty of the country in focus including arts, music and food. Filipino Week runs until Nov. 19 with activities from 4 p.m. until midnight. Bookings can be made at https://riyadhseason.sa.
“The Kingdom affirms its support for Turkey against this cowardly act and offers its sincere condolences to the families of the victims,” the foreign ministry said
Updated 13 November 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia strongly condemned an attack that targeted Istanbul’s Istiklal Avenue on Sunday afternoon.
“The Kingdom condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist bombing that targeted the Taksim area in central Istanbul, which led to the death and injury of a number of civilians,” the foreign ministry said.
The explosion, which occurred at around 4:20 pm (1320 GMT) in the famous Istiklal shopping street which is popular with locals and tourists, killed six people and wounded dozens of others.
“The Kingdom affirms its support for Turkey against this cowardly act and offers its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Turkey,” the ministry added.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday condemned the “vile attack” that ripped through central Istanbul.”
“The relevant units of our state are working to find the perpetrators... behind this vile attack,” Erdogan told a televised press conference.
Saudi crown prince, French president discuss Mideast security in phone call
Updated 13 November 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman appreciates France's rejection of threats that undermine the stability of the region, state media said early Sunday.
The crown prince expressed his appreciation during a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday, the Saudi Press Agency said.
During the call, the crown prince and Macron discussed ways to enhance Saudi-French relations and "reviewed the most prominent regional and international issues and efforts made towards them to enhance security and stability," the SPA said.
Saudi women creatives launch model scouting startup to bridge client and talent gap
Lina Malaika and Farah Hammad seek to boost local careers
Clay Models’ vision is to shape a new future for the industry
Updated 13 November 2022
Jasmine Bager
DHAHRAN: On an ordinary November night in 2020, Lina Malaika and Farah Hammad had a conversation that changed their lives.
In the midst of the global pandemic, the pair decided to embark on a business partnership that they hoped would elevate their communities and carve out a new path for them in the business world.
Both women are established in their own right: Malaika has been in the creative industry for over a decade as a filmmaker, designer and entrepreneur; and Hammad is a fashion designer with an acute eye for color and texture and a repertoire that spans several continents.
“Basically, me and Lina are talent agents — Clay is the name under us. We are not an agency yet — that’s the plan. Hopefully, we get investors and we become a proper agency. But for now, we are two talent agents,” Hammad told Arab News.
It all started when they met in September 2020, and shortly afterwards decided to launch their business, Clay Models.
It was Malaika’s brainchild. She got her start at Destination Jeddah magazine about a decade ago and then as a creative director at TheLoftMe, a creative studio based in her hometown in the Kingdom’s coastal city.
HIGHLIGHTS
• In the midst of the global pandemic, Lina Malaika and Farah Hammad decided to embark on a business partnership that they hoped would elevate their communities and carve out a new path for them in the business world.
• The name ‘Clay’ was the first one that came to Malaika. She wanted a ‘short, playful and versatile’ name that was flexible like a block of clay that one is able to shape. It is a word that could describe makeup, hair, clothing — or modeling.
• As of now, Clay exists mostly in the cloud, literally. Both women have studios, so it is possible to meet in a physical space, but most of the interactions are over the phone. They currently have 30 models on their books but are looking for more
For each of those roles, she needed models for photoshoots and found it quite cumbersome and daunting to constantly curate a database for locally-based models.
It was nonexistent at the time, she said, because many women still needed approval from their families to be photographed, and to have their images in the media was still taboo in many ways.
Malaika then decided to study film in New York and fashion in London before settling back home. She found that she was constantly faced with the same task of finding models for each of her roles and decided to take matters into her own hands. She had a Rolodex of models but wanted it to be more streamlined.
“I was just always thinking, I have what it takes … all I need is a partner because I can’t do this on my own. Yeah, I’m a creative person but I’m not necessarily a businesswoman,” Malaika said.
Hammad had a similar hurdle each time she had a shoot for her fashion design business.
Raised in multiple countries, splitting her time between Jeddah, Europe and the US, the globe-trotter has a calm steadiness to her. Her attentiveness and empathy toward those around her makes it seem like she collects thoughts and weaves them into the world with an invisible string. She is a doer.
Joining forces seemed like destiny for the two women.
“We’re on the same page, we more or less share the same kind of mentality. So we really understood each other. I don’t remember exactly the conversation, but I was telling her I have this idea to turn this database into a modeling agency.
“And I told her ‘if you don’t do it with me, it’s never gonna happen because I’ve built so many ideas in my head and they never, never come to life.’ I have like a shelf of unfinished ideas. We complete each other in that sense. She started instantly (and) it came to life. She built the website by the next morning. No joke,” Malaika said.
“I was honestly scared and then a bit skeptical because, for me, when I launched my business, my connections — it took years. So when she approached me regarding this, I was like, I’ll get back to you but I think it’s a yes. Then, I was like you know what, I think this is going to be a great opportunity,” Hammad told Arab News.
Saudi Arabia was opening up so they decided to seize the day.
“This was during COVID, remember? At the time, there was this uncertainty in life and there was also like, a lot of ‘we are gonna die.’ And aside from it being a business, it was great for me, and I would say for Farah, too, as a coping tool because we were dealing with parallel personal transitions, and that helped us. It was kind of escapism,” Malaika said.
The name “Clay” was the first one that came to Malaika. She wanted a “short, playful and versatile” name that was flexible like a block of clay that one is able to shape. It is a word that could describe makeup, hair, clothing — or modeling.
“We had (a) lawyer that helped us with the contracts. We wanted the contract to be very flexible, just so it’s fair for everyone and not to stand in the way of the model’s project and life. It was very important for us so the model feels that they can trust us because we’re not there to dominate, we want that relationship with our models and to maintain it, and with our clients, as well,” Malaika told Arab News.
Modeling is typically more women-dominant but Clay also has five male models.
One of them, Abdullah Ali, was raised in Riyadh and joined Clay after being on the scene independently. His versatile look and aura of confidence allows him to pull off urban and traditional looks flawlessly.
“As a self-established model, one of the obstacles that I faced in my early career was the linking point between the talent and the client. Luckily, Clay stepped up and became one of the leading modeling agencies in Saudi Arabia. Even though I had my client base, working with Clay was an advantage to elevating the local industry standards collectively,” Ali told Arab News.
It was important for Clay to offer clients options and to not box any model into any category. Their website has a section for Saudi Arabia, international and male models, with all their specifications. They do not represent anyone under 21.
“Keep in mind, prior to the new Saudi vision, most brands — all luxury brands — would shoot products dedicated to us in the GCC using foreign models. Shots in foreign locations that do not represent us, it does not appeal to us. And slowly, the brands started noticing, like, we need to speak to our clients.
“A lot of them started going to Dubai; it wasn’t acceptable to have models shooting in Saudi Arabia. Brands finally started wanting to use local models in Saudi Arabia, so again, I want to highlight that was very important for us to start this here — it was nonexistent,” Malaika said.
While models are notorious for being divas, they have only encountered one model who misbehaved and disrespected the client by being tardy and having an attitude on set.
They have zero tolerance for unprofessional behavior and they issued a refund to the client with an apology and the model was swiftly fired after giving her a second chance, which she also abused. The brand did return as a customer and it is a testament to their commitment to taking care of the relationship.
“They come back to us because of the type of professionalism we offer and we provide,” Malaika said.
Although the Clay founders still consider their business to be a startup, their stellar reputation in Jeddah and the digital MENA space is evident.
As of now, Clay exists mostly in the cloud, literally. Both women have studios, so it is possible to meet in a physical space, but most of the interactions are over the phone.
“We want to expand and we want to find more talents. (If we) can find more we can find investors to grow … like the sky’s the limit,” Malaika said.
For anyone hoping to land a coveted spot at Clay, professionalism is a must but also an online presence is key. In the digital and social media saturated world, every aspiring model has the ability to open up an Instagram account and share photos.
“It’s very important to have a portfolio. With stylists, designers, photographers — see how they look behind the camera. They might not be photogenic. They should do some research, look at YouTube videos of models, how they pose. To some, it’s just a hobby and they don’t really take it seriously,” Hammad said.
While they do the bulk of the work for quality-control assurance, they have a few freelance agents who help when necessary. So far, they have the same instincts when deciding to let a model join the Clay family and have not yet disagreed on who to sign up.
They currently have 30 models on their books but are looking for more.
The women say they are not doing it for fame but to fill a gap and serve as a platform to elevate the industry.
“Other agencies take a percentage from the model’s rate, we don’t do that, we add our percentage to the model’s rate. The model pays us to do the dirty work — like we’re their agents. We make life easier for the client because everything is done, they don’t have to deal with anything. All they do is book ... So everyone is happy. It’s a win-win situation for the models, and for us and for the client. It’s like a perfect recipe,” Malaika said.