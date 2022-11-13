You are here

Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh sign deals on security and pilgrims

Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh reach an agreement to tackle drugs and human trafficking. (Twitter @MOISaudiArabia)
Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh reach an agreement to tackle drugs and human trafficking. (Twitter @MOISaudiArabia)
  • Saudi deputy interior minister signs agreement to combat drugs and human trafficking during visit to Dhaka
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Saudi Arabia has signed a security deal with Bangladesh to tackle drugs and human trafficking and confirmed a streamlined pilgrimage system after a successful pilot period.

The agreements were reached during Deputy Interior Minister Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Dawood’s visit to Dhaka.

Bangladesh’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr. Javed Patwary, told Arab News that the security deal covered training, efforts to curb drug and human trafficking, as well as cybercrime and other multinational crimes. The deal will also boost exchange visits between the country’s two security forces.

The Kingdom also made the trial Makkah Route pilgrimage system permanent in an effort to ease the Saudi immigration process for those departing for Hajj.

“Under the Makkah Route initiative, Hajj pilgrims from Bangladesh will enjoy a one-stop pre-immigration facility at the airport before their departure. It will ease the pilgrims’ journey to the Kingdom for performing the Hajj,” Patwary added.

Bangladesh is among five Muslim-majority countries — including Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Morocco — where Saudi Arabia operates its Makkah Route initiative.

The pilot program was launched in 2019 to allow pilgrims to fulfill all visa, customs and health requirements at the airport of origin before their departure, with the aim of cutting hours of waiting before and upon reaching the Kingdom.

Al-Dawood was received by Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen on Saturday and signed both the agreements on Sunday with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

 

Saudi Arabia’s Tanween concludes with architecture, collaboration at forefront

Experts speak about making use of sand, making spaces fun again and being mindful of embracing nature. (Photo/Yasir Alqunais)
Experts speak about making use of sand, making spaces fun again and being mindful of embracing nature. (Photo/Yasir Alqunais)
Jasmine Bager

  • This year’s Tanween offered much to the local community, but with a global focus
Jasmine Bager

DHAHRAN: Tanween, Ithra’s flagship creative festival, concluded this week in Dhahran with a cluster of talks from experts in the field of architecture, who spoke about making use of sand, making spaces fun again and being mindful of embracing nature and including indigenous communities while building new structures.

Marcus Farr, professor at the College of Architecture, Art and Design at the American University of Sharjah, shed light on the uses of a particular raw material found in abundance in Saudi Arabia — sand.

He highlighted how only about 5 percent of sand is used to make glass and building materials.

Huda Shaka urged listeners not to randomly plant trees in environments which could
prevent them from thriving. (Photo/Yasir Alqunais)

The majority of sand in the Kingdom is not currently usable for construction due to factors including density and weight, so he offered an alternative experimental project which converts sand dune particles into usable materials by creating a special binding.

Huda Shaka, also known as the Green Urbanista, is an urban planner and sustainability specialist.

She urged listeners to not be adamant on randomly planting trees in environments in which could prevent them from thriving. Trees require water, space, and many other expenses — financial and otherwise, she said, and there are other ways to incorporate natural surroundings without adding burden to mother nature, like embracing mangroves, which might not be as aesthetically pleasing as a lush garden, but are there for a reason.

Other speakers included Waleed Shaalan, co-founder and design director of Sifr Studio, Alya Al-Mazora of AlUla, and Alan Parkinson, founder of Architects of Air.

This year’s Tanween offered much to the local community, but with a global focus.

Saudi student Rayanah Mansour Abinbuhybeha visited Tanween between her study breaks. Growing up in the area, she wanted to explore the offerings at Ithra and be part of the cultural community.

She currently studies aerospace engineering in Manchester in the UK and could not believe her luck that her visit to her hometown, while pursing studies abroad, coincided with Tanween again this season.

“I attended last year’s Tanween and I can see there was a big change this time; they added new ideas. I can see they've tried their best to make it a huge celebration, like, everyone in Sharqiya knows about it — it was all over social media too.

“I attended a robots workshop this time and it was something that never happened in Saudi Arabia. I attended the ‘Big Moment,’ it was really a nice celebration.

“It was a unique activity because there was a communication between the people on stage and the audience. Everyone was having fun, children, parents. I hope to come back next year,” Abinbuhybeha told Arab News.

 

Saudi assistant Shoura speaker meets Finnish MP

Dr. Hanan Al-Ahmadi meets with Sultan Sayed Ahmed in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Dr. Hanan Al-Ahmadi meets with Sultan Sayed Ahmed in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Arab News

  • They discussed improving relations between the Shoura Council and the Finnish Parliament through exchange visits
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s assistant Shoura Council speaker stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral relations during a meeting with an MP from Finland.

Dr. Hanan Al-Ahmadi met Sultan Sayed Ahmed at the council’s headquarters in Riyadh on Sunday.

Al-Ahmadi said that the Kingdom, based on its Islamic and political weight, had made great efforts to combat terrorism, reject hate speech and promote ​​of moderation and civilized communication to achieve international peace.

The meeting was also attended by Shoura Council member and head of the Saudi-Finnish Parliamentary Friendship Committee, Hazzaa bin Bakr Al-Qahtani.

Issues of common interest were discussed, as well as ways to support education, technology, health, energy, economy, energy, tourism and investment.

They discussed improving relations between the Shoura Council and the Finnish Parliament through exchange visits.

Al-Ahmadi also discussed Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s efforts to support and develop tourism.

She talked about Saudi Arabia’s support for peaceful efforts to reach a political solution in the Ukrainian crisis, and reviewed the Kingdom’s humanitarian support to Ukraine, the latest of which was an aid package worth $400 million.

 

 

Reducing diabetes spread starts with education

Reducing diabetes spread starts with education
Nada Hameed & Ghadi Joudah

  • In Saudi Arabia, 4,274,100 adults — almost one in five — have a form of the disease, according to the International Diabetic Federation MENA region
  • Asma’a Al-Harthy: Obesity, lack of movement, and unhealthy eating habits all lead to type 2 diabetes
Nada Hameed & Ghadi Joudah

JEDDAH/RIYADH: Saudi schools, hospitals, and universities are marking World Diabetes Day on Nov. 14 with education campaigns on the disease’s health risks and its potential to kill.

Around 73 million people in the Middle East and North Africa have been diagnosed with diabetes. That number is forecast to balloon to 135.7 million by 2045. 

In Saudi Arabia, 4,274,100 adults — almost one in five — have a form of the disease, according to the International Diabetic Federation MENA region. 

Saudi Arabia is part of the 21 member countries in the federation’s regional organization. Member associations include Saudi Charitable Association of Diabetes, the Saudi Diabetes and Endocrine Association, and the Saudi Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism. 

Dr. Selwa Al-Hazza’a, a senior consultant ophthalmologist and professor, told Arab News that awareness of diabetes was crucial.

“Unfortunately, people do not know that diabetes causes diabetic eye disease and this complication is usually at the top of the concerns as it might cause blindness,” he said, adding other complications included heart disease, strokes, kidney failure, loss of sensation and gangrene.

The Society of Diabetic Patient Friends in Jeddah has launched educational and awareness programs to alert community members about the dangers of diabetes complications.

With 126 awareness activities, the society says it is assisting over 12,562 beneficiaries in Jeddah.

Asma’a Al-Harthy, clinical dietitian and diabetic educator from the society, told Arab News that it operates as a mobile diabetes clinic that provides awareness campaigns throughout the year, and campaigns generally increase in November.

“Obesity, lack of movement, and unhealthy eating habits all lead to type 2 diabetes. We offer medications (and) consultations. Our aim is to educate about this silent killer.”

The first educational and awareness campaign in Jeddah for World Diabetes Day was held on Nov. 3, under the slogan “Check your sugar”. Health experts provided blood sugar analysis, advice on therapeutic nutrition and education on type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

The Society of Diabetic Patient Friends and King Abdulaziz University Hospital will hold another awareness campaign in Jeddah on the day itself offering check-ups, blood sugar analysis, free medical consultations and free insulin pumps. 

The society also provides awareness campaigns in malls, companies, universities, hospitals, and schools.

During this month, the Society provided training for more than 200 health counselors from Jeddah schools to shed light on the rights of students with diabetes and to ensure the proper provision of health care is given due to the increase in the number of diabetic children in the Kingdom.

“The main objective of the workshops was to guide the health counselor on how to deal with high blood sugar in children to control the condition or prevent it from happening in the first place. In this way, we will have a conscious generation, and we will be able to save the lives of many,” she added.

Sahar Amer, general supervisor of Children’s World International schools in Jeddah, told Arab News: “We pay attention to diet and health awareness for all students, starting with mental and general health and proper nutrition in order to avoid many diseases, including diabetes.”

Offering daily sports classes is one of the school’s initiatives to reduce the risk of diabetes among children, as movement helps to burn calories and reduce blood sugar levels.

“We provide an integrated program on World Diabetes Day, World Breast Cancer Day, Smoking, and Mental Health Day, where we talk to students in both Arabic and English to provide them with full awareness to maintain their health, and we invite parents to participate.”

Non-diabetic students are also alerted about their diabetic friends in the same class and how to deal with them in emergencies. A nurse is available at the school to monitor blood sugar levels and supervise the meals eaten to avoid any complications.

Amer said: “We make sure to make the diabetic child feel normal among classmates, and we do not prevent students from eating sweets completely, rather we specify the appropriate amount suitable for their condition, and educate them on how to choose a healthier alternative.”

Under the theme "Education To Protect Tomorrow," SACD took the initiative for World Diabetes Day with the General Education Administration and implemented its awareness and educational program on diabetes in schools of Riyadh and Al-Madinah regions. 

In Riyadh, Riyadh Schools participated in SCAD’s awareness campaign programs on November 7 to further support the diabetic community. 

In an all-inclusive diabetes awareness campaign, SCAD also partnered up with Sa3ee for The Rehabilitation and Employment for Disabilities in Riyadh on Nov. 6. 

A health education event was held on the same day at Taibah University in Al-Madinah in cooperation with the Saudi German Hospital and Dr. Wafaa Tulbah Clinics. 

High school students at Al-Aws Private National School in Al-Madinah participated in a walk at the Islamic University walkway held for World Diabetes Day on Nov. 9, in cooperation with the Ministry of Sports and SCAD.  

On the same day, SCAD held an awareness program on diabetes in the international primary school Al-Qalaa Al-Hijazya in Madinah, which included a lecture, educational advice, and content. 

At Abdullah bin Abbas Intermediate School, SCAD gave educational lectures and distributed glucose monitoring devices to students. 

On Nov. 8 in Al-Madinah, SCAD answered questions and handed the children at the 69th Kindergarten school giveaways pertaining to World Diabetes Day. 

Created in 1991 by IDF and the World Health Organization, World Diabetes Day became an official day in 2006 when the UN passed the 61/225 Resolution to combat the disease

World Diabetes Day campaigns reach more than one billion people in around 160 countries. 

Nov. 14 is the birthday of the co-discoverer of insulin in 1922, Sir Frederick Banting. 

Filipino culture comes to Riyadh Season

Filipino Week is part of the third Riyadh Season, which offers 15 diverse entertainment zones across the city. (Supplied)
Filipino Week is part of the third Riyadh Season, which offers 15 diverse entertainment zones across the city. (Supplied)
Arab News

  • There are also 65 days of fireworks, many Saudi and Arab plays, concerts, local and international art exhibitions and events for all ages
Arab News

RIYADH: One of Riyadh’s premier parks has begun its week-long celebration of Filipino culture, with the best of the country’s cuisine, theater and entertainment.

Filipino Week began in Al-Suwaidi park on Sunday as part of its tour of global cultures, which has already included festivals for Pakistan, Sudanese, Indonesia and Sri Lanka.

The new event includes theatrical performances at the park’s theater, roaming performances, shopping in the bazaar and carnival areas. Visitors can enjoy some of the Philippines’ most popular dishes in a “food experience” zone.

Filipino Week is part of the third Riyadh Season, which offers 15 diverse entertainment zones across the city including the largest artificial lake in the world and a cable car ride.

There are performances by Cirque du Soleil and sporting events such as WWE and the Riyadh Season Cup, a football tournament featuring the Paris Saint-Germain team and stars from Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr clubs.

There are also 65 days of fireworks, many Saudi and Arab plays, concerts, local and international art exhibitions and events for all ages.

Riyadh Season offers exhibitions about international cultures, restaurants and cafes, and exhibitions allowing visitors to experience what it feels like to travel in a submarine, and live in an icy climate.

Al-Suwaidi park’s previous global festivals presented aspects of the beauty of the country in focus including arts, music and food. Filipino Week runs until Nov. 19 with activities from 4 p.m. until midnight. Bookings can be made at https://riyadhseason.sa.

 

Saudi Arabia strongly condemns Istanbul attack

Saudi Arabia strongly condemns Istanbul attack
Arab News

  • “The Kingdom affirms its support for Turkey against this cowardly act and offers its sincere condolences to the families of the victims,” the foreign ministry said
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia strongly condemned an attack that targeted Istanbul’s Istiklal Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

“The Kingdom condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist bombing that targeted the Taksim area in central Istanbul, which led to the death and injury of a number of civilians,” the foreign ministry said. 

The explosion, which occurred at around 4:20 pm (1320 GMT) in the famous Istiklal shopping street which is popular with locals and tourists, killed six people and wounded dozens of others.

“The Kingdom affirms its support for Turkey against this cowardly act and offers its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Turkey,” the ministry added.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday condemned the “vile attack” that ripped through central Istanbul.”

“The relevant units of our state are working to find the perpetrators... behind this vile attack,” Erdogan told a televised press conference.

