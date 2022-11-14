You are here

Musk's latest Twitter cuts: Outsourced content moderators

Twitter headquarters stands on Market Street on November 4, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (AFP)
Twitter headquarters stands on Market Street on November 4, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (AFP)
Updated 14 November 2022
AP

Musk's latest Twitter cuts: Outsourced content moderators

Twitter headquarters stands on Market Street on November 4, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (AFP)
  • Melissa Ingle, who worked at Twitter as a contractor for more than a year, was one of a number of contractors who said they were terminated without notification on Saturday
Updated 14 November 2022
AP

CALIFORNIA: Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk is further gutting the teams that battle misinformation on the social media platform as outsourced moderators learned over the weekend they were out of a job.
Twitter and other big social media firms have relied heavily on contractors to track hate and other harmful content.
But many of those content watchdogs have now headed out the door, first when Twitter fired much of its full-time workforce by email on Nov. 4 and now as it moves to eliminate an untold number of contract jobs.
Melissa Ingle, who worked at Twitter as a contractor for more than a year, was one of a number of contractors who said they were terminated without notification on Saturday. She said she’s concerned that there’s going to be an increase in abuse on Twitter with the number of workers leaving.
“I love the platform and I really enjoyed working at the company and trying to make it better. And I’m just really fearful of what’s going to slip through the cracks,” she said Sunday.
Ingle, a data scientist, said she worked on the data and monitoring arm of Twitter’s civic integrity team. Her job involved writing algorithms to find political misinformation on the platform in countries such as the US, Brazil, Japan, Argentina and elsewhere.
Ingle said she was “pretty sure I was done for” when she couldn’t access her work email Saturday. The notification from the contracting company she’d been hired by came two hours later.
“I’ll just be putting my resumes out there and talking to people,” she said. “I have two children. And I’m worried about being able to give them a nice Christmas, you know, and just mundane things like that, that are important. I just think it’s particularly heartless to do this at this time.”
Content-moderation expert Sarah Roberts, an associate professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, tweeted Sunday that around “3,000+ contractor employees of Twitter were canned last night.”
Twitter hasn’t said how many contract workers it cut. The company gutted its communications department and hasn’t responded to media requests for information since Musk took over.
Contractors also do other jobs to help keep Twitter running,
“All contractors are not content moderation agents,” Roberts said. “Contractors fulfill many key roles inside the company. But almost all moderation agents are contractors.”
In the early days after Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in late October and dismissed its board of directors and top executives, the billionaire Tesla CEO sought to assure civil rights groups and advertisers that the platform could continue tamping down hate.
That message was reiterated by Twitter’s then-head of content moderation, Yoel Roth, who tweeted that the Nov. 4 layoffs only affected “15 percent of our Trust & Safety organization (as opposed to approximately 50 percent cuts company-wide), with our front-line moderation staff experiencing the least impact.”
Roth has since resigned from the company, joining an exodus of high-level leaders who were tasked with privacy protection, cybersecurity and complying with regulations.

 

Updated 13 November 2022
Arab News

CNN Business Arabic appoints Maher Chmaytelli as editor-in-chief

CNN Business Arabic appoints Maher Chmaytelli as editor-in-chief
  • Experienced journalist has worked at major news media groups including Reuters, Bloomberg
  • He will be responsible for building, managing platform’s editorial team, strategy
Updated 13 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: CNN Business Arabic — a new venture between International Media Investments and CNN International Commercial — has announced journalist Maher Chmaytelli as its editor-in-chief, ahead of the platform’s launch at the end of this year.

Chmaytelli was previously head of the Middle East and North Africa breaking news hub at Thomson Reuters news agency.

IMI aims to position CNN Business Arabic as the most comprehensive source of business, finance, and economic news in Arabic throughout the region and internationally.

Chmaytelli has more than 25 years of journalism experience, with a solid track record of managing newsrooms and leading multi-media teams.

Key regional positions he has held include Syria bureau chief at Agence France-Presse from 2000 to 2002, Gulf and Levant bureau chief for Bloomberg between 2009 and 2014 where he also helped set up a regional hub for the media group in Dubai, and Bloomberg’s OPEC correspondent in 2013.

He joined Reuters as Iraq bureau chief in 2015 and led its coverage of the war on Daesh.

IMI chief executive officer, Nart Bouran, said: “We have a clear goal for our latest platform, CNN Business Arabic: We aim to make it the best specialized business news platform in the MENA region and for Arabic-speakers around the world.

“With that goal in mind, we have set out to leverage the latest media best practices and attract high-caliber journalists from the region to join us.

“I wish the new editor-in-chief the best of luck and I look forward to watching CNN Business Arabic grow under his leadership.”

Chmaytelli said: “I am proud to be part of the CNN Business Arabic team and to work with the CNN brand and global network. We have a lot of tasks ahead of us, most important the launch of the platform before the end of the year.

“In the run-up to that, we will build a strong editorial team, made up of experienced journalists capable of writing and presenting top-class business news that lives up to the aspirations of our Arabic-speaking audiences around the world.

“We will also aim to offer insightful business news explainers, analysis, and data-led content that are relevant for investors, start-ups, and market players,” he added.

Twitter Blue 'probably' coming back end of next week, Musk says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks about new Autopilot features during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California October 14, 2015. (REUTERS
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks about new Autopilot features during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California October 14, 2015. (REUTERS
Updated 13 November 2022
Reuters

Twitter Blue 'probably' coming back end of next week, Musk says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks about new Autopilot features during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California October 14, 2015. (REUTERS
Updated 13 November 2022
Reuters

CALIFORNIA: Twitter Blue will probably “come back end of next week,” billionaire owner Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday.
Twitter on Friday paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service on Friday as fake accounts mushroomed.
The coveted blue check mark was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures. But a subscription option, open to anyone prepared to pay, was rolled out earlier this week to help Twitter grow revenue as Musk fights to retain advertisers
Several users reported on Friday that the new subscription option for the blue verification check mark had disappeared, while a source told Reuters the offering has been dropped.
“To combat impersonation, we’ve added an ‘Official’ label to some accounts,” Twitter’s support account — which has the “official” tag — tweeted on Friday.
The label was originally introduced on Wednesday — but “killed” by Musk just hours later.
On Thursday, in his first companywide email, Musk warned that Twitter would not be able to “survive the upcoming economic downturn” if it failed to boost subscription revenue to offset falling advertising income, three people who saw the message told Reuters. 

 

'Qatar orders Israel and Israel obeys': Al Jazeera gives pro-Palestinian spin to World Cup direct flights story

‘Qatar orders Israel and Israel obeys’: Al Jazeera gives pro-Palestinian spin to World Cup direct flights story
Updated 12 November 2022
Arab News

'Qatar orders Israel and Israel obeys': Al Jazeera gives pro-Palestinian spin to World Cup direct flights story

‘Qatar orders Israel and Israel obeys’: Al Jazeera gives pro-Palestinian spin to World Cup direct flights story
  • Arabic broadcaster claims Doha forced Israel to allow Palestinian fans to travel in exchange for direct flights from Tel Aviv
Updated 12 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Al Jazeera Arabic published a tweet on Thursday with the headline “Israel obeys Qatar’s orders” that claimed the Mediterranean nation was only allowed to attend the world cup for obeying the Gulf host country’s orders. 

The tweet read “#Israel_obeys_Qatars_orders, This hashtag topped the trending lists in Qatar and other Arab countries after FIFA announced that Doha and Tel Aviv had reached an agreement allowing the arrival of football fans from Israel, provided that they are not transported by Israeli aircraft. Tweeters celebrated Qatar’s success in imposing its conditions, thus allowing more Palestinian fans to enjoy the football matches.”

 

 

While unprecedented flights from Israel to Qatar have been announced, the fact that Al Jazeera Arabic spun the news to claim that Israeli fans and ticketholders were allowed to enter the country based on obeying certain orders from the Gulf country are misleading. 

Longstanding tradition with international sporting events such as the Olympics and the World Cup have been arenas where citizens from any and all countries are welcomed to host nations — even though participation in these events has been subject to political squabble. 

Before a host-country is selected, FIFA requires a government guarantee with regards to various legal issues, such as security, infrastructure, tax law, customs, and visa procedures.

As it stands, Qatar has banned entry to the country of anyone not attending or participating in or watching the world cup, with the exception of Qatari nationals and residents.

The nature of the direct flights between the two nations gained positive reactions from influential policy makers such as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken who tweeted:“I welcome FIFA’s announcement of direct flights between Qatar and Israel for the World Cup. This step bolsters people to people ties and economic integration, while encouraging freedom of travel for all, both Israeli and Palestinian.”

 

 

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan also tweeted that “Excited about this important step to further build people to people ties and integrate Israel into the region.  We will be cheering on Team USA @USMNT!”

 

 

Qatatri media and journalists, however, took advantage of this opportunity to misleadingly present a show of strength. 

Qatari journalist Jaber Al-Harmi tweeted a list of conditions assumingly placed by Qatar on Israel to allow it to send its fans to the World Cup. 

 

 

“Allow Palestinians to travel to #Qatar; ‎Any escalation during this period will threaten to cancel flights between the two parties; 8000 Palestinians obtained approval to attend,” he wrote.

Twitter Blue signups unavailable after raft of fake accounts

Twitter Blue signups unavailable after raft of fake accounts
Updated 11 November 2022
AP

Twitter Blue signups unavailable after raft of fake accounts

Twitter Blue signups unavailable after raft of fake accounts
  • U-turn comes after platform was flooded by a wave of imposter accounts approved by the company
Updated 11 November 2022
AP

LONDON: Twitter’s relaunched premium service — which grants blue-check “verification” labels to anyone willing to pay $8 a month — was unavailable Friday after the social media platform was flooded by a wave of imposter accounts approved by Twitter.
Before billionaire Elon Musk took control of the social media platform two weeks ago the blue check was granted to celebrities, journalists and verified by the platform — precisely to prevent impersonation. Now, anyone can get one as long as they have a phone, a credit card and $8 a month.
After an imposter account registered under the revamped Twitter Blue system tweeted that insulin was free, pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly & Co. had to post an apology. Nintendo, Lockheed Martin, Musk’s own Tesla and SpaceX were also impersonated as well as the accounts of various professional sports figures.
For advertisers who have put their business in Twitter on hold, the fake accounts could be the last straw as Musk’s rocky run atop the platform — laying off half the workforce and triggering high-profile departures — raises questions about its survivability.
There are now two categories of “blue checks,” and they look identical. One includes the accounts verified before Musk took helm. It notes that “This account is verified because it’s notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category.” The other notes that the account subscribes to Twitter Blue.
An email sent to Twitter’s press address went unanswered. The company’s communications department was gutted in the layoffs.
On Thursday, Musk tweeted that “too many corrupt legacy Blue ‘verification’ checkmarks exist, so no choice but to remove legacy Blue in coming months.”
Twitter Blue was not available on the platform’s online version, which said signup was only possible on the iPhone version. But the iPhone version did not offer Twitter Blue as an option
Twitter also once again began adding gray “official” labels to some prominent accounts. It had rolled out the labels earlier this week, only to kill them a few hours later.
They returned Thursday night, at least for some accounts — including Twitter’s own, as well as big companies like Amazon, Nike and Coca-Cola, before many vanished again.
Celebrities also did not appear to be getting the “official” label.

Asharq News boss honored at annual Peacock Awards

Asharq News boss honored at annual Peacock Awards
Updated 11 November 2022
Arab News

Asharq News boss honored at annual Peacock Awards

Asharq News boss honored at annual Peacock Awards
  • Nabeel Alkhatib named general manager of the year at ceremony in Jordan
  • Subsidiary Asharq Business with Bloomberg also wins prize
Updated 11 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Palestinian broadcast journalist Dr. Nabeel Alkhatib has been named the best general manager of a news services company in the Middle East at a prestigious annual awards event.

The media entrepreneur collected his Peacock Award at a ceremony held on Wednesday evening at the St. Regis Hotel Amman in Jordan.

Alkhatib is general manager of Asharq News, whose subsidiary Asharq Business with Bloomberg was also recognized at the event, picking up the “Best Economic News on Social Media Platforms” prize.

 

 

The Peacock Awards honor the best use of social media by individuals and organizations.

Asharq Business with Bloomberg is a multi-platform business news service that offers round-the-clock coverage in Arabic, with a focus on regional and global economics. It is part of Riyadh-based Asharq News, which is a subsidiary of Saudi Research and Media Group.

The company said it aims to “become the premier Arabic-language business news provider, using multiple platforms to reach business leaders as well as a younger generation that understands the importance of economic, financial and corporate information to the development of the region.”

Alkhatib joined Asharq News in 2019 after working as general manager at TV channels Al Arabiya and Al-Hadath.

