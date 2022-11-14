OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

LONDON: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, on Monday cut its forecast for 2022 global oil demand growth for a fifth time since April and also trimmed next year’s figure, citing mounting economic challenges including high inflation and increases to interest rates.
Oil demand in 2022 will rise by 2.55 million barrels per day (bpd), or 2.6 percent, the OPEC said in a monthly report, down 100,000 bpd from the previous forecast.
“The world economy has entered a period of significant uncertainty and rising challenges in the fourth quarter of 2022,” OPEC said in the report.
“Downside risks include high inflation, monetary tightening by major central banks, high sovereign debt levels in many regions, tightening labor markets and persisting supply chain constraints.”
This report is the last before OPEC and its allies, together known as OPEC+, meet on Dec. 4 to set policy. The group, which recently cut production targets, will remain cautious, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister was quoted as saying last week.
For October, with oil prices weakening on recession fears, the group made a 100,000 bpd cut to the OPEC+ production target, with an even bigger reduction starting in November.
The report said that OPEC output fell by 210,000 bpd in October to 29.49 million bpd, more than the pleged OPEC+ reduction.
Binance to form industry recovery fund after FTX collapse: CEO
Updated 14 November 2022
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is urging other industry players to join it in forming a recovery fund to help prevent companies struggling with liquidity from going bust.
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao issued the call on his Twitter page after cryptocurrency exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday as customers pulled assets.
Zhao insisted that crypto is “not going away” as he called for more backers to pour money into the fund.
“To reduce further cascading negative effects of FTX, Binance is forming an industry recovery fund, to help projects who are otherwise strong, but in a liquidity crisis. More details to come soon. In the meantime, please contact Binance Labs if you think you qualify,” wrote Zhao.
“Also welcome other industry players with cash who wants to co-invest. Crypto is not going away. We are still here. Let's rebuild,” he added.
To reduce further cascading negative effects of FTX, Binance is forming an industry recovery fund, to help projects who are otherwise strong, but in a liquidity crisis. More details to come soon. In the meantime, please contact Binance Labs if you think you qualify. 1/2
Speaking during a session at the B20 conference in Bali, Indonesia, Zhao said that the crypto industry needed a regulatory framework to make the sector more resilient and therefore more viable.
“Crypto industry should increase transparency and sophistication. We do need some regulations in the crypto industry. But we should do this properly and in a stable way,” said Zhao.
He added: “We need to work very closely with regulators all around the world to make this industry more robust.”
Zhao, popularly known as CZ, also argued that the onus needed to be on businesses as much as regulators to ensure best practice is adhered to.
“The crypto industry collectively has a role to protect consumers. So it’s not just the regulators. Regulators have a role but it’s not 100 percent their responsibility. No one can protect a bad player. We should set strong standards for the industry,” he added.
During the talk, Zhao said that blockchain technologies are changing the business environment all across the world, as it helps entrepreneurs to generate funds in a speedy manner.
“Blockchain provides a very useful tool for entrepreneurs to raise money. Today, any entrepreneur with a decent background can raise $10 to $20 million in a matter of days. Doing the same thing with traditional VCs (venture capital) will take years,” he said.
He also added that Indonesia’s tax regime on cryptocurrencies is not optimal, and licenses should be available more easily in the nation.
Saudi Public Transport Authority working to localize freight brokerage offices in the Kingdom
Updated 14 November 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Transport Authority has announced the launch of an initiative to localize the Kingdom's freight brokerage offices, Argaam reported.
The initiative is being carried out in collaboration with several other entities, including the Saudi Logistics Academy, as the Kingdom steadily progresses in its efforts to create more jobs in line with Vision 2030.
Applicants to the scheme will be placed on a five-day course run by a specialized team, PTA stated on its official Twitter account.
The Saudization initiative aims to motivate and empower Saudi youth in the labor market, ensuring that they are qualified through training by industry specialists, and backing qualifying local enterprises.
While speaking at the Local Content Forum in Riyadh in September, Transport Minister Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser said that the transportation sector of the Kingdom is working to increase the proportion of Saudi nationals in all its services.
“We are close to the percentage of full localization for the profession of co-pilot, and soon the full localization of pilots will be achieved,” said Al-Jasser.
Last month, the PTA signed deals with several private sector firms to localize as many as 13,000 jobs for bus and truck drivers.
The PTA cited the three main goals of the deals as backing private sector enterprises, developing national manpower, and elevating worker skill levels.
The agreements, signed in collaboration with the Development Fund Human Resources, align with the Saudi Vision 2030 goal to reduce unemployment rates by increasing employment opportunities in the Kingdom.
Across the board, authorities and ministries are also implementing Saudization initiatives.
Professional roles in management, procurement and the food sector are earmarked to be among 11 new localization decisions before the end of 2022, the minister of human resources and social development has announced.
Ahmad Al-Rajhi explained that the new localization decisions will also include roles in the drug sector, according to a statement.
Speaking of the localization of sectors and professions, Al-Rajhi noted that these decisions have contributed to raising the number of Saudi workers in the private sector to over 2.12 million.
Additionally, the decisions contributed in reducing the unemployment rate of Saudi citizens to 9.7 percent, as well as increasing the women’s economic participation rate to 35.6 percent.
Iran cashing in on cryptocurrencies to avoid US sanctions
Experts see processing of Iranian transactions as indicator of possible money laundering and sanctions evasion by the regime
Updated 14 November 2022
Paul Iddon
IRBIL, IRAQI KURDISTAN: Until the spectacular collapse last week of the digital-asset exchange FTX, what was making headlines was Iran’s use of cryptocurrencies to overcome the disadvantages of being cut off from the global financial system.
Earlier this month, Reuters news agency reported that the leading crypto exchange Binance had processed $7.8 billion worth of Iranian crypto transactions since 2018 despite extensive US financial sanctions against Tehran.
The report, citing a review of data from leading US blockchain researcher Chainalysis, said almost all the funds passed between Binance and Iran’s largest crypto exchange, Nobitex, which offers guidance on its website on how to skirt sanctions.
The Reuters report said that in addition to the Tron token, the Iranian transactions were in such well-known cryptocurrencies as Bitcoin, Ether, Tether and XRP, and a smaller token, Litecoin.
The revelations came as no surprise to Ali Plucinski, a cybersecurity analyst for the risk intelligence company RANE. “Iran has increasingly utilized cryptocurrencies, and crypto mining, in recent years to evade US-imposed sanctions on its economy and to bolster domestic revenue with some success,” she told Arab News.
“Iran possesses significant natural resources, especially natural energy resources, and in response to strong US sanctions on its oil and gas sector, Iran has instead diverted some of these resources to the production of electricity to fuel crypto-mining and the accrual of cryptocurrencies.”
Mining crypto requires powerful computers capable of solving complex numerical puzzles. The miner is rewarded with a certain amount of crypto for solving puzzles. Bitcoin mining uses a notoriously large amount of electricity. Illegal crypto-mining caused 10 percent of electricity outages in Iran in the winter of 2021 and 20 percent in the summer of the same year, according to Iran’s state electricity company.
“After four decades of assorted sanctions, the Iranian government has perfected a variety of techniques for evading sanctions, and crypto is certainly one of its tools,” Barbara Slavin, the director of the Future of Iran Initiative and a non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, told Arab News.
“I would bet that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is behind these ‘illegal’ mining efforts,” she said. “I think this is more a regime phenomenon than something used by ordinary people who tend to stockpile dollars or consumer goods as a hedge against inflation.”
Plucinski pointed out that it is illegal “to buy, sell or invest in cryptocurrency in Iran, and crypto payments within the country are similarly illegal.”
“Citizens can engage in crypto-mining practices that the Iranian government permits,” she said. “Crypto-mining for personal gain is prohibited and Iranian police have regularly engaged in crackdowns on illicit mining operations throughout the country.”
The Iranian regime officially recognized crypto-mining in 2019. Miners were required to identify and register themselves, pay an electricity tariff, and sell their mined bitcoin to Iran's central bank.
“Iran’s shift to cryptocurrencies has proven to be quite effective for the regime in evading US sanctions, evidenced by the recent article of Reuters,” Plucinski said.
Furthermore, mining has proven profitable for Iran. In its 2022 cybercrime report, Chainalysis estimates that Iranians mined $186 million worth of Bitcoin between 2015-21, most of it in the past year.
An estimated 4.5 percent of all worldwide Bitcoin mining has taken place in Iran, according to a 2021 report by the blockchain analytics firm Elliptic. That report also valued Iran’s annual Bitcoin mining revenue at approximately $1 billion at the country’s level of mining at the time.
“As these reports indicate, Iran has had significant success in finding alternate ways to bolster its economy through cryptocurrency production in spite of strong international sanctions,” Plucinski said.
“The Iranian government approved the use of crypto funds to pay for imports in August 2022, thereby enabling the regime to circumvent extensive US sanctions imposed on Iran’s finance and banking sector.”
That month, Iran placed its first international order using $10 million worth of cryptocurrency. However, the government official who disclosed that order did not specify which cryptocurrency Iran used to pay for the goods.
“The Iranian government has announced its intention to bolster foreign trade with specific countries through the use of cryptocurrencies and smart contracts,” Plucinski said.
“Moving forward, Iran will likely continue to invest in its cryptocurrency utilization and crypto mining activities to bolster foreign trade initiatives.”
Nevertheless, significant constraints Tehran faces include the large amounts of electricity required for mining and the notoriously volatile valuation of cryptocurrencies, which can make digital currency unreliable.
“Overall, however, cryptocurrency generation will continue to be a favorable alternative for Iran to capitalize on its significant natural resources to boost government assets and to enable foreign trade while circumventing Western sanctions,” Plucinski said.
According to Arash Azizi, author of “The Shadow Commander: Soleimani, the US, and Iran's Global Ambitions” and a Ph.D. candidate in history at New York University, cryptocurrencies are used in various ways in Iran “not just by the state and many parastatal bodies but by private citizens and companies” since they are “a useful way for evading sanctions for all sides.”
“For instance, Iranian citizens with addresses in Iran are barred from many forms of financial transactions (something as simple as buying a product on many online shops), and crypto allows them to circumvent that ban,” Azizi told Arab News. “It is also a good investment opportunity given the fragility of the rial and dearth of many traditional investment opportunities.”
He added: “Seeing an obvious benefit in the possible use of cryptocurrencies, the Iranian regime has invested resources and has tried to study its feasibility. But it has yet to become a main, or even a primary, mode of transfer.”
Tehran has also considered using crypto “for its relations with militias in the region and in certain relations with Russia.”
However, it has encountered problems in doing so. “The regime has found out, for instance, that the trade in cryptocurrencies is not as lawless as some have imagined, and there are significant hurdles,” Azizi said.
“Iran doesn’t only face nuclear-related sanctions but is on the black list of FATF (Financial Action Task Force), and there is thus a lot of sensitivity around any activity that can be traced back to the country.
"As a result, it appears that ‘cash in the suitcase’ and similar methods are still the primary mode of moving money around for the regime when it comes to funding regional militias.”
Furthermore, he said, “as the relationship with Russia deepens, given the country’s well-known talents in the technology field, the regime will attempt to use more sophisticated means of illicit financial transfer.”
For her part, Plucinski outlined how cryptocurrencies can be much more difficult to track than traditional fiat currencies “due to their anonymized nature, which complicates international law enforcement efforts to detect and track illicit transactions.”
“Decentralized platforms (De-Fi) such as mixers can further obfuscate the origin of cryptocurrencies and have been heavily utilized by cybercriminals and authoritarian regimes such as North Korea, Russia, and Iran to launder stolen funds,” she told Arab News.
As a result, the US government has moved to enforce tighter controls on mixers — services that blend the cryptocurrencies of several users to obscure their origins and owners.
“The US Department of the Treasury has taken several major steps against mixer platforms this year, sanctioning two high-profile cryptocurrency mixer platforms under allegations that the platforms were used to enable cybercriminals and adversarial governments to launder stolen crypto funds,” Plucinski said.
“In May, the Treasury Department sanctioned one platform, Blender.io, and in August, it sanctioned Tornado Cash.”
In sum, she said, “while these efforts may help ameliorate the abuse of some De-Fi platforms, it will likely have little impact on Iran’s use of cryptocurrency to engage in foreign trade to evade US sanctions.”
French exhibitors have strong showing at Gulfood Manufacturing
Updated 14 November 2022
Zeina Zbibo
DUBAI: Gulfood Manufacturing & Gulfhost, one of the region's largest annual food and beverage sourcing event, held in Dubai on Nov. 8-10, brought together leading agri-food companies and specialists in the industry across production, equipment, packaging and F&B to address the Middle East markets. The latest technologies in the industry were on display at the three-day event.
French companies were among the top participants, with 58 French exhibitors spread across three pavilions: processing and packaging, food ingredient, hospitality and foodservice equipment.
Networking and strengthening cooperation in the food processing sector were on top of the agenda to meet the requirements of a fast-growing market. Seventy percent of the French equipment companies presented innovative solutions, namely eco-friendly packaging, and water treatment systems, among others.
By all accounts, the biosecurity of agri-food factories has become a major challenge. “We have developed processes to transfer a wide range of products (pastes, liquids, and solids) without water over long distances to avoid any risk of cross-contamination and to respond to industrial demand,” said Laurent Getain, managing director of GMMI, an industrial equipment design company.
GMMI offers energy-saving, powerful, and hygienic pipe transfer systems as well as engineering, automation, and industrial maintenance services, he added.
This is particularly relevant with different players across the supply chain increasing efforts towards energy efficiency, water management and waste reduction, in a world calling for immediate action to curb the impact of climate change.
Apart from equipment, the French pavilions displayed ingredients in the agro-food industry, such as dairy ingredients, vinegars, powders and liquids, and plant-based ingredients, to state a few. Exhibitors offered organic, vegan, functional or conventional ranges.
Fontarôme, a company creating aromatic compositions for the perfume industry, has expanded its operation over the past 40 years to include food flavours, plant extracts and aromatic raw ingredients.
“There has been an exponential growth in the demand for products related to nutrition and well-being since COVID-19, in addition to the rise in demand for vegan products,” said Stéphane Scheirlinck, sales director at Fontarôme.
For the French company, “the Middle East, African and Asian markets are exploding,” Scheirlinck added, hence it was important for French companies looking at entering the GCC market to participate in Gulfood Manufacturing.
“The UAE and GCC food sector have become more self-reliant over the last few years. Various efforts are undertaken by governments to reduce food waste and support research,” said Flavie Paquay, the UAE director of Business France and head of the Agritech Department.
“The GCC countries have invested heavily in increasing the local food production, logistics and storage to ensure self-sufficiency. French companies exhibiting at Gulfood Manufacturing collaborated with the region to build a strong food ecosystem thanks to their high-tech innovations, solutions and best quality products made in France,” she added.
On the distribution side, companies like IES Ingredients, distribute raw material, and operate across three business sectors, aroma, perfume and cosmetics.
IES Ingredients presents a portfolio of ingredients that is 50 percent synthetic and 50 percent natural that the company can offer to the food industry with a spectrum ranging from fruity notes to essential oils, popular in Middle Eastern markets (e.g. cardamom, often present in coffee in the region).
This is the first participation of IES in Gulfood in association with Business France, a participation which could facilitate more growth following the opening of its new warehouse in Sharjah, a step undertaken to cater the Middle East and African markets.
“The expansion will start from the UAE, but we see potential in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait among other countries,” said Noël Poinsignon, IES Ingredients’ deputy general director.
The company’s strategy is to have the stock on site for fast quality of service, with products delivered within 24 to 48 hours.
In a global context of increased risk of natural disaster, prices of essential oils and natural products will rise due to reduced availability. To limit this risk, IES Ingredients signed a partnership with a bio-tech company, providing alternative sources of ingredients, while keeping the raw materials for the food industry.
“We witnessed strong demand at the end of the COVID-19 for cosmetics, perfumes and food, and strong growth is expected for 2023, despite the rise in inflation,” said Poinsignon.
Under the flagship “Choose France”, seven French companies were part of the Gulfhost devoted area for hospitality and restaurants, “bringing out the best of what French food and beverage industry has to offer on the international stage,” added Paquay.
Sales boom in Saudi Arabia and UAE as inflation continues to soar
Updated 14 November 2022
Aqila Alasaeed
RIYADH: Retailers in Saudi Arabia and the UAE have reported higher turnovers in recent months due to inflation rises and consumers increasing spending on necessities, according to a global business outlook survey.
During the third quarter of 2022, fast-moving consumer goods sales increased by 6.5 percent year-on-year in Saudi Arabia and 8.8 percent in the UAE, according to the most recent study from global information services company NielsenIQ.
“Higher prices are fueling the growth of fast-moving consumer goods turnover in both the UAE and KSA,” according to NielsenIQ.
Data used in the study was sourced from hypermarkets, supermarkets, grocery stores, beverage catering shops, pharmacies, and perfume shops.
In turn, the cost of essential goods has doubled, and retailers have resisted offering promotions in-store.
Although promotions have decreased in intensity in Emirati and Saudi markets, food stores have raised their prices in 86 food categories alone, NielsenIQ reported.
Between July and September 2022, frozen items prices in Saudi Arabia rose by 15 percent, while the price rose by 19 percent in the UAE. Saudi Arabia and the UAE also saw increased demand for dairy products by 18 and 14 percent, respectively.
However, in comparison with the sales volumes reported during the first quarter of 2022, the UAE market saw a decline of 1.5 percent, while the Saudi Arabian market saw a decrease of 3.6 percent in sales volume.
Research has revealed the value of consumer purchases at retail establishments have gone up due to the increase in pricing, however fewer purchases are being made as a result of this increase.
“Price increases cause the two countries’ significant nominal value growth," according to Andrey Dvoychenkov, general manager of NielsenIQ’s Arabian Peninsula and Pakistan region.
However, he continued: “They are still willing to pay more for goods that offer greater functionality and advantages.”
As of September, of this year, inflation in Saudi Arabia increased by 3.1 percent, largely due to an increase in the cost of food, housing, and utilities, while consumer inflation in the UAE increased by 4.6 percent year-over-year in April 2022.