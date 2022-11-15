You are here

TASI falls below 11,200-mark first time in over a month: Closing bell
The parallel market Nomu dropped 2 percent to finish at 18,622 (Shutterstock)
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index extended its Monday’s losses on Tuesday when it dropped to below 11,200 level for the first time in over a month, with falling oil prices putting a damper on the market.

The Tadawul All Share Index declined 0.9 percent to end at 11,096, while the parallel market Nomu dropped 2 percent to finish at 18,622.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $92.58 per barrel, and US benchmark WTI traded at $85.22 per barrel as of 3:04 p.m. Saudi time.

Shares of Saudi oil giant Aramco declined by 1.78 percent at the end of Tuesday’s session.

The oil giant has earlier posted a 39 percent surge in the third quarter of 2022, surpassing the average of analysts’ forecasts.

Profits at Aramco hit SR159 billion ($42 billion) after revenue soared 51 percent to SR544 billion.

Saudi stock market operator Tadawul Group gained 1.69 percent at the end of Tuesday, rebounding from its losses on Monday.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, slipped 2.01 percent, while Saudi Arabia’s most valuable bank, Al Rajhi, added 0.48 percent.

Middle East Paper Co. ended the session flat, with the appointment of Musaab Al-Muhaidib as chairman of the board and Abdullah Al-Moammar as vice chairman.

Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Co. increased 9.93 percent, topping the gainers, on news that it withdrew its capital hike recommendation following the improvement of its financial condition.

Development Works Food Co. ranked second in the gainers list, gaining 6.84 percent, closely followed by Tourism Enterprise Co. which grew 6.58 percent.

Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co. rose 1 percent, after securing SR40 million in Shariah-compliant credit facilities from Banque Saudi Fransi.

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. fell 5.95 percent to lead the decliners, followed by Arab Sea Information System Co., losing 5.61 percent.

On the stock news front, the initial public offering of Americana Restaurants International runs from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21 for retail investors in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, while institutional investors can participate from Nov. 14 to Nov. 22.

The KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants operator set the price range for its initial public offering at SR2.55 – 2.68 per share, as it kicked off the book-building period on Monday Nov. 14.

Food Gate Trading Co. received the Capital Market Authority’s approval to offer 420,000 shares, representing 20 percent of the company's capital, on the parallel market.

Topics: Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Red Sea Global signs deal for sustainable electric mobility network

Red Sea Global signs deal for sustainable electric mobility network
Updated 14 sec ago
Waffa Wael

Red Sea Global signs deal for sustainable electric mobility network

Red Sea Global signs deal for sustainable electric mobility network
Updated 14 sec ago
Waffa Wael

RIYADH: Saudi sustainable tourism development company Red Sea Global has signed a deal with Electromin and Energy International Corporation to deliver a carbon-neutral, electric mobility network to its Red Sea development.

Electromin will assist in the supply of an electric bus fleet in collaboration with the Chinese company Yutong and the European manufacturer and supplier of electric vehicles, EURABUS.

The fleet of zero-emission electric buses, which will be used initially to transport employees around the site, marks the company's first smart sustainable integrated transport network.

“This deal is the first step on the road to a fully integrated mobility network spanning land, sea and air, which will enable safe movement of visitors, residents, and goods,” said Andreas T. Flourou, RSG's executive director of mobility operations. 

To conveniently service regular routes for employees, the fleet will consist of two types of vehicles: a smaller vehicle with a range of around 250km and a larger bus with a range of roughly 350km when fully charged.

Emission-free transport at RSG corresponds with its larger ambition to power the entire destination with solar energy, thus reducing carbon emissions by about 500K tons per year.

Commenting on the deal, RSG's group CEO John Pagano said: “Our mission has always been to set the standard for regenerative tourism. Carbon-neutral operations across the Red Sea are a key part of achieving this."

RSG's moves toward sustainable mobility across its development aligns with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals towards reducing carbon emissions and driving sustainability to address the impact of climate change.

In addition, RSG said it will establish a new resort, Faena The Red Sea, in its tourist destination, with operations starting in 2024.

Furthermore, RSG’s mandate has expanded to oversee upwards of a dozen projects stretching the length of the Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia, with the potential to expand beyond the Kingdom in the future.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the first Saudi EV brand Ceer. Ceer is set to directly contribute $8 billion to Saudi Arabia’s GDP by 2034.

Part of the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s strategy is to diversify Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product increases by investing in promising growth industries — Ceer will attract over $150 million of foreign direct investment, and create up to 30,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative, which took place on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference last week, PIF's Governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan said that the Kingdom plans to build 328,000 EVs per year, with investments in the electronic vehicles sector.

He added that the Kingdom has a target to generate 50 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030, and PIF is responsible for developing 70 percent of this renewable energy. 

Elaborating on the expansion of EV plans in Saudi Arabia, Cadillac, a division of the US automobile manufacturer General Motors Corp., is also planning to launch its first EV in the Kingdom during the first half of 2023, said Kristian Aquilina, MD of Cadillac Middle East and international operations.

“We are talking to some government authorities, and their target of electrifying 30 percent of Riyadh’s transportation by 2030 is driving a lot of momentum,” Aquilina said last September.

Topics: The Red Sea Global Co.

UAE In Focus — Alcazar Energy Partners raises $337m to fund growth 

UAE In Focus — Alcazar Energy Partners raises $337m to fund growth 
Updated 15 November 2022
Dana Alomar

UAE In Focus — Alcazar Energy Partners raises $337m to fund growth 

UAE In Focus — Alcazar Energy Partners raises $337m to fund growth 
Updated 15 November 2022
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: Dubai-based wind and solar developer Alcazar Energy Partners has raised 1.2 billion dirhams ($337 million) in new funding from investors including the International Finance Corporation, the World Bank’s private-sector lending arm,

The amount, which has a final target size of $500 million and a hard cap of $650 million, was raised for a Luxembourg-based fund named Alcazar Energy Partners II the company said.

Alcazar said eight investors participated in the funding including the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

According to the company, the transaction will enable the development and construction of more than 2 gigawatts of clean energy infrastructure in selected emerging markets.

“AEP-II is privileged to have the confidence of an outstanding group of public and private institutions to invest and develop in renewable energy projects, mobilizing more than $2 billion of foreign direct investment from OECD economies to build sustainable infrastructure where it is needed most,” said, AEP CEO and co-founder Daniel Calderon.

AEP has signed an initial agreement with Egypt to invest in a hydrogen-based ammonia plant with a capacity of 230,000 tons per year.

Several European and Asian investment grade off-takers have expressed interest in signing off-take agreements for the project, the company said.

Empower shares surge on DFM debut

During its debut on the Dubai Financial Market on Tuesday, Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation, or Empower, Dubai’s district cooling provider, saw its shares soar 9 percent above their listing price.

In early trading on the DFM, the company’s shares rose to 1.45 dirhams, giving it a market value of about 14.5 billion dirhams ($3.95 billion).

As a result of its IPO, Empower sold 2 billion shares, equivalent to 20 percent of its share capital, at the higher end of its offer price of 1.33 dirhams, valuing the company at 13.3 billion dirhams.

As a result of the listing, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and Emirates Power Investment will retain 56 percent and 24 percent of Empower’s existing share capital, respectively.

A fourth IPO in Dubai this year, Empower raised more than 2.6 billion dirhams from its offering, which was 47 times oversubscribed by local, regional and international investors.

Topics: United Arab Emirates

Oman’s wealth fund raises assets to $41.5bn spread over 40 countries  

Oman’s wealth fund raises assets to $41.5bn spread over 40 countries  
Updated 15 November 2022
Arab News

Oman’s wealth fund raises assets to $41.5bn spread over 40 countries  

Oman’s wealth fund raises assets to $41.5bn spread over 40 countries  
Updated 15 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Oman Investment Authority has raised its assets to $41.5 billion as the sovereign fund increased its holdings in real estate, technology, and logistics sectors, Bloomberg reported.  

This brings OIA’s managed assets to over 16 billion Omani rials ($41.6 billion) in 40 countries. 

The sultanate’s wealth fund also invests in stocks, bonds, and short-term assets, as well as in logistics, service sector, mining, and industrial projects, according to the fund’s newly-published 2021 annual review. 

The wealth fund has achieved an annual average return of 10.3 percent in 2021, the review showed.  

Most of OIA’s investments are in Oman, which amounts to 61.5 percent of its portfolio, while North America accounts for 17 percent, Western Europe makes up 9.3 percent, and Asia Pacific is 4.7 percent.  

Regionally, Oman’s wealth fund is one of the smallest managers of state capital. 

In April, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund advanced from sixth to fifth place among the largest sovereign funds in the world for the first time, with assets valued at SR2.3 trillion as of end of the first quarter of 2022. 

The PIF's share in the world’s sovereign wealth has increased to 6.2 percent, up from 5.9 percent, data from the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute showed.  

Third in the ranking is Kuwait Investment Authority, with assets of $737 billion, then the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority with assets of $697 billion. 

According to the PIF’s annual report in October, assets under its management grew by over 20 percent in 2021 to reach SR1.980 trillion. 

The PIF’s governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan is keen for the growth to continue, and is targeting AUMS of around SR4 trillion by end of 2025.

Commenting on the fund's 2021 annual report, he said: “During 2021, the Fund succeeded in increasing its AUMs by over 20 percent to almost SR1.980 trillion, the highest annual growth since the first PIF Program was launched, thereby powering the Fund to rank in the top global sovereign wealth funds by AUMs.” 

The Fund aims to increase its AUMs while progressively increasing its contribution to the Kingdom’s non-oil gross domestic product, spurring the growth of strategic sectors and growing local content, he said. 

Topics: oman wealth fund PIF abu dhabi wealth fund Investment

Saudi Arabia’s PIF ups stakes in Meta and Alphabet in Q3 

Saudi Arabia’s PIF ups stakes in Meta and Alphabet in Q3 
Updated 15 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s PIF ups stakes in Meta and Alphabet in Q3 

Saudi Arabia’s PIF ups stakes in Meta and Alphabet in Q3 
Updated 15 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund further increased its stakes in Meta and Alphabet in the third quarter of 2022, as the sovereign wealth fund continues its asset expansion plans globally. 

According to its latest 13F filing for the three months ending Sept. 30, the PIF revealed it held about 3.26 million class A shares in Facebook’s parent company Meta – up from 418,000 class A shares at the end of the first quarter and 2.94 million at the end June. 

The filing also said the PIF had significantly increased its share in Google’s parent firm Alphabet to 4.26 million capital stock class A shares at the end of the third quarter from 213,000.

The filing noted that PIF has dropped its stake of more than 8 million shares in US-based electric vehicle company Hyzon Motors. 

PIF kept its stake unchanged in major firms, including Amazon, Alibaba, Microsoft, PayPal, FedEx, Home Depot, Salesforce, Visa and Walmart at the end of the third quarter.

The PIF is one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, with assets valued at $620 billion, according to data released by Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute in April.

The fund is a driving factor behind Saudi Arabia’s growth for several years, and it is playing a crucial role in achieving the goals outlined in Vision 2030, which primarily aims to diversify the Kingdom’s economy which has been dependent on oil for decades. 

In October, PIF’s Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan said he has a detailed strategy to increase the fund’s assets to reach between $2 to $3 trillion by the end of this decade.  

“We want to reach $1 trillion by 2025. And we are almost now less than $700 billion, we need close to $400 billion to reach this size of assets,” said Al-Rumayyan, during an interview given to the Thmanyah podcast.

He added: “We have a complete plan from now till 2030, on how to reach a trillion and reach between $2 to $3 trillion, and His Highness Crown Prince is determined to reach it.”

Earlier in September, Bloomberg reported that PIF is planning to hire 50 employees for its New York office. 

According to the Bloomberg report, PIF is planning to recruit staff for multiple positions in various sectors including investment research, legal and compliance, along with hiring a chief of staff for its New York office. \

Apart from expanding globally, PIF is also expanding its regional footprints. In October, the fund launched Halal Products Development Co. aimed at localizing the halal production industry in the Kingdom. 

Post the launch of the new firm, PIF said that the company could help Saudi Arabia become a global halal hub. 

Topics: Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Oil Updates — Crude prices down; Five Iran-related oil tankers lose their flags following US sanctions 

Oil Updates — Crude prices down; Five Iran-related oil tankers lose their flags following US sanctions 
Updated 15 November 2022
Nirmal Narayanan 

Oil Updates — Crude prices down; Five Iran-related oil tankers lose their flags following US sanctions 

Oil Updates — Crude prices down; Five Iran-related oil tankers lose their flags following US sanctions 
Updated 15 November 2022
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Oil prices slid on Tuesday as rising COVID-19 cases in China sparked fears of lower fuel consumption from the world’s top crude oil importer after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries cut its 2022 global demand forecast.

Brent crude futures fell $1.25, or 1.34 percent, to $91.89 a barrel by 1.00 p.m Saudi time after settling down 3 percent on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $84.36 a barrel, down $1.15, or 1.76 percent.

Five Iran-related oil tankers lose their flags following US sanctions 

The international ship registries of Djibouti and the Cook Islands suspended the flags on five oil tankers, following sanctions by the US this month for having facilitated oil trade for Hezbollah and Iran’s Quds Force, non-government organization United Against Nuclear Iran said on Monday. 

The US Treasury Department in early November imposed sanctions on a wide network of companies, people and vessels accused of concealing the Iranian origins of shipments and exporting them around the world. 

Oil tankers Bueno, B Luminosa, Bluefins and Boceanica were suspended in recent days from the Djibouti International Ship Registry after the sanctions, while vessel Rain Drop was removed from the Maritime Cook Island’s registry, according to communications provided by UANI. 

Washington maintains sweeping sanctions on Tehran and has looked for ways to increase pressure as attempts have stalled to resurrect the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers. 

Ships that lack a country’s flag, seaworthy classification or insurance are restricted from moving among international ports. 

Most of the tankers are in Venezuelan waters, where they are being used by state-run oil firm PDVSA to move oil and fuel between domestic ports, according to internal company documents seen by Reuters. 

BP workers at Rotterdam refinery start work-to-rule action 

Workers at the BP refinery in Rotterdam began work-to-rule industrial action on Monday after the noon expiry of a union deadline for a new pay agreement, a union spokesman said. 

Jaap Bosma of the CNV union said the action, under which workers do no more than specified in their contracts, would be followed by cuts in refining volume and eventually complete strikes if no agreement is reached. 

“It is definitely not going to remain at just this,” he said. 

BP representatives could not be reached for comment. 

On Thursday a company statement said: “We regret that we have not yet reached an agreement and that actions may follow.” 

The BP refinery in Rotterdam processes about 400,000 barrels of oil annually and is an important supplier of diesel to Northern Europe. 

BP’s final offer in talks over a new collective labor agreement under discussion since April had been for a 5 percent wage increase and a one-off bonus of 4,000 euros ($4,000). 

Citing Dutch inflation above 15 percent, workers continue to seek a 6 percent wage increase, the cash bonus and access to a stock compensation plan representing an additional 3.5 percent pay increase, Bosma said. 

A joint memo by the two unions representing 300 of the 730 workers at the refinery instructed members to “strictly perform the set procedures.” Another 130 covered by collective labor agreements are expected to join the work-to-rule action. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: OPEC Iran Russia

