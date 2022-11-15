You are here

  • Home
  • Weah relishing ‘surreal’ World Cup experience
World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022

Weah relishing ‘surreal’ World Cup experience

Weah relishing ‘surreal’ World Cup experience
Timothy Weah, the 22-year-old Lille winger, is a key part of a talented US squad in Qatar which is plotting to spring a surprise in Group B where the Americans face England, Wales and Iran. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6pqtj

Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

Weah relishing ‘surreal’ World Cup experience

Weah relishing ‘surreal’ World Cup experience
  • Weah's father George long dreamed of playing in the World Cup, but was never able to guide Liberia to the tournament
  • "My dad wanted the opportunity to play in a World Cup with his country but never got the opportunity to do it," Tim Weah told reporters
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

DOHA: Tim Weah is relishing the chance to play on the one stage his famous footballing father never graced when he takes to the field for the United States at the World Cup.
The 22-year-old Lille winger is a key part of a talented United States squad in Qatar which is plotting to spring a surprise in Group B where the Americans face England, Wales and Iran.
Weah’s father George long dreamed of playing in the World Cup, but was never able to guide Liberia to the tournament during a club career that saw him acclaimed as one of the greatest players in history.
“My dad wanted the opportunity to play in a World Cup with his country but never got the opportunity to do it,” Tim Weah told reporters on Tuesday. “Now he’s kind of reliving that through me.”
Twelve years ago, Weah was a wide-eyed 10-year-old football fan accompanying his father as a guest at the 2010 World Cup final, watching in awe as Andres Iniesta’s extra-time winner sealed the title for Spain.
“Just watching that, and watching all my favorite players on the field was a dream come true,” Weah told AFP at the team’s training base on Tuesday.
“To be in that same position now is crazy, kind of surreal. I guess when you’re in the position that I’m in now you don’t really realize how blessed you are.
“This is something that we’ve been working on for such a long time. To be here is an amazing feeling...It hasn’t really hit me yet if I’m being honest.”
Comfortable operating as a conventional winger or as wing-back, Weah says he hopes to crown his World Cup debut with a goal — preferably against Group B opponents England on November 25.
“I’m not going to lie. The whole world admires England. I admire England. The players they have, the talent they have, the history that they have,” Weah said.
“It’s definitely something big when you score against a team like that. But it’s a World Cup — I’ll take a goal against anyone.”
With an average age of just under 25, the United States has the youngest squad at the World Cup.
Weah however brushes off suggestions that inexperience may hamper US chances of performing well, citing the experience of elite European club football gleaned by many of his team-mates.
“I feel like right now, the way football is, age is just a number,” Weah said. “Some of the best players in the world are not even 24 yet.
“Individually we all have our own experiences, and we’re all bringing our own maturity to the team...I feel like when we all come together we bring our own level of maturity,” Weah said.
“And even though we’re young, we’re not young-minded. It’s not an immature group at all. It’s a group of guys who know what they want. We’re all just hungry and want to get started.”

Topics: World Cup 2022 US Tim Weah George Weah

Related

Football legend George Weah tells Liverpool’s Salah and Mane ‘not to obsess over Ballon d’Or’
Sport
Football legend George Weah tells Liverpool’s Salah and Mane ‘not to obsess over Ballon d’Or’
Iran’s World Cup hopes rise from Brentford’s shock win over Man City
Sport
Iran’s World Cup hopes rise from Brentford’s shock win over Man City

Ronaldo ‘always happy’ when playing for Portugal

Ronaldo ‘always happy’ when playing for Portugal
Updated 7 sec ago

Ronaldo ‘always happy’ when playing for Portugal

Ronaldo ‘always happy’ when playing for Portugal
Updated 7 sec ago
LISBON: Cristiano Ronaldo is “always happy” when playing for Portugal and his problems at Manchester United will not damage the country’s prospects at the World Cup, international teammate Joao Mario said on Tuesday.
The superstar forward blasted United in an explosive TV interview days before the start of the tournament in Qatar, saying he felt “betrayed” by the club and does not respect manager Erik ten Hag.
Ronaldo, 37, is now preparing to lead Portugal at a World Cup for what is almost certain to be the final time.
“He’s always happy when he is in the national team,” Benfica midfielder Joao Mario told reporters after the squad trained in Lisbon.
“I saw him yesterday and he was quite fine as always. As he has said before, for him it is always a pleasure to be here. He’s totally focused on the national team.
“I don’t see a problem with the timing (of the interview) because everyone always speaks about Cristiano, so it’s fine for us.”
Ronaldo aired his grievances in an interview with British channel TalkTV.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been a peripheral figure for United this season under new manager Ten Hag.
He was disciplined after refusing to come on as a substitute in a 2-0 win over Tottenham last month.
But the Portugal superstar had returned to the side in recent weeks and even captained the Red Devils in a 3-1 loss at Aston Villa.
However, he was absent from the squad for Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Fulham in United’s final match before a six-week break for the World Cup.
Ronaldo, the all-time top scorer in international football, has started just four games in the Premier League this season and scored only once.
His Portugal side open their World Cup campaign against Ghana in Doha on November 24 and will also face Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.
In a message posted on social media on Monday, along with a photo of himself and some of his international team-mates, Ronaldo said: “Total and absolute focus on the work of the national team.”

Saudi Sports for All teams up with ASICS to enhance community sports in Kingdom

Saudi Sports for All teams up with ASICS to enhance community sports in Kingdom
Updated 15 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi Sports for All teams up with ASICS to enhance community sports in Kingdom

Saudi Sports for All teams up with ASICS to enhance community sports in Kingdom
  • Collaboration will develop events, sports programs and communications campaigns
  • Partnership forms part of Saudi-Japan Vision 2030
Updated 15 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Sports for All Federation signed a memorandum of understanding with ASICS, the leading sportswear company, to bolster the Kingdom’s sports infrastructure and aid its transformation into a leading sports hub.

The agreement was announced at a ceremony at the Saudi Ministry of Sport.

The collaboration will see both entities join forces to launch a range of initiatives. This will encompass knowledge-sharing and the exchange of expertise across a diversity of fields, including developing sports groups, events, marketing research, and more. As part of its commitment towards nurturing youth and the development of society through sports — and in line with its “a Sound Mind, in a Sound Body” philosophy — ASICS aims to help create wide-ranging opportunities for Saudi people to participate in training and sports programs.

SFA Managing Director Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with ASICS to build on our work and enhance our sporting provisions. ASICS’s philosophy is very much in sync with ours, enabling us to forge a truly productive collaboration that will create a healthier, fitter and more active Saudi Arabia. Together, we will empower more people to lead better, happier lives.”

The collaboration forms part of the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030, which aims to facilitate public and private sector involvement between the two countries by aligning and reporting on strategic initiatives that contribute to the objectives of each country’s national growth and development strategies.

Mano Takayuki, general manager of ASICS Arabia, said: “At ASICS, we believe movement and sports have the power to uplift communities and, together with SFA, we are looking forward to acting on our ‘a Sound Mind, in a Sound Body’ philosophy and inspire Saudi to move more and feel the positive uplift that sports and movement have on the body and the mind.”

Both parties will also collaborate to curate an ongoing section of events and experiences promoting community sports. They will also collaborate on joint marketing and communications initiatives, launching strategic campaigns to raise awareness of the benefit of exercise.

The collaboration adds to SFA’s ongoing efforts to raise physical activity levels in the Kingdom in accordance with Vision 2030 and the Quality of Life Program. The federation is committed to empowering 40 percent of people across the country to participate in daily sports by the end of the decade.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA)

Related

SFA signs MoU with UAE counterpart to promote sports development
Sport
SFA signs MoU with UAE counterpart to promote sports development
ASICS opens Middle East subsidiary in Dubai
Corporate News
ASICS opens Middle East subsidiary in Dubai

Liverpool, AC Milan, Arsenal, Lyon to take part in Dubai Super Cup 2022

Liverpool, AC Milan, Arsenal, Lyon to take part in Dubai Super Cup 2022
Updated 15 November 2022
Arab News

Liverpool, AC Milan, Arsenal, Lyon to take part in Dubai Super Cup 2022

Liverpool, AC Milan, Arsenal, Lyon to take part in Dubai Super Cup 2022
  • Dec. 8-16 tournament at Al-Nasr’s Al-Maktoum Stadium will avoid World Cup fixtures clash
Updated 15 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The Dubai Super Cup 2022 will host European heavyweights Liverpool, AC Milan, Arsenal, and Olympique Lyonnais at Al-Maktoum Stadium from Dec. 8 to 16.

The announcement was made by the Dubai Sports Council at Al-Nasr’s home ground on Tuesday.

The matches are set to be held on Dec. 8, 11, 13 and 16 — all days that have no World Cup matches taking place — and have been sanctioned by FIFA.

Liverpool are expected to name a strong squad for the tournament, including Egyptian ace Mohamed Salah, while national team colleague Mohamed Elneny will feature for Arsenal.

Players from the four clubs representing their nations at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will join up with the squads in Dubai in the event of early elimination.

Saeed Hareb, secretary-general of the Dubai Sports Council, said: “We are pleased to host this event, which is honored by the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the crown prince of Dubai and chairman of the executive council, and we hope that it will be a mainstay in the winter sports scene.

“It contributes to consolidating Dubai’s position as a globally preferred destination for major teams during the winter period for training, competitive matches, and preparations for the remainder of the season and European tournaments.”

Marwan bin Ghalita, chairman of Al-Nasr Cultural and Sports Club, said: “We are proud that the matches of this tournament will be held at Al-Maktoum Stadium in Al-Nasr Club, an architectural and sports masterpiece well-qualified to host matches of this magnitude for popular teams and large audiences.

“The stadium has previously hosted international matches in the Asia Cup 2019 and World Cup Qualifiers. Fans of the game will relish the reception from the qualified cadres hosting such sporting events, bringing joy to audiences, and benefiting participating teams.”

Topics: Dubai United Arab Emirates (UAE) Dubai Sports Council Liverpool Arsenal AC Milan Lyon Biennale

Related

Australia SailGP Team pulls off stunning comeback to win inaugural Dubai grand prix
Sport
Australia SailGP Team pulls off stunning comeback to win inaugural Dubai grand prix
Marvel star Chris Hemsworth says ‘Thor’ film is ‘north star’ of his career at PopCon ME in Dubai
Lifestyle
Marvel star Chris Hemsworth says ‘Thor’ film is ‘north star’ of his career at PopCon ME in Dubai

Iran’s World Cup hopes rise from Brentford’s shock win over Man City

Iran’s World Cup hopes rise from Brentford’s shock win over Man City
Updated 15 November 2022
ALAM KHAN

Iran’s World Cup hopes rise from Brentford’s shock win over Man City

Iran’s World Cup hopes rise from Brentford’s shock win over Man City
  • Star winger Saman Ghoddos relishes his nation’s underdog role, will play for the people against England, US and Wales in Qatar
Updated 15 November 2022
ALAM KHAN

If Saman Ghoddos needed confirmation that Iran can “make history” at the World Cup then he got it at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

As an unused substitute, the winger watched in delight as his club side Brentford claimed an upset 2-1 win over champions Manchester City.

Ivan Toney’s double ended a 16-match home winning run for Pep Guardiola’s side and provided a stark reminder that even the biggest favorites can falter in football.

That will be in the mind of Ghoddos and his Iran teammates as they prepare to face England, the US and Wales in Group B.

“It was an amazing win, not an easy place to come and to get the three points. We were really happy with that,” he said.

“This shows what can happen in football, everyone can be beaten, everyone can win. We feel like we deserved it and it’s a big achievement for us. There’s now a lot of energy, confidence, and that’s the perfect thing to take to the World Cup.

“The first game stands out, playing against England, one of the best teams in the world. For me it’s the perfect game to start with, go against the best team and try to prove ourselves and show we are there to compete.

“We won’t fear them, we won’t fear anyone. It’s the World Cup and everything can happen.”

Phil Foden got City’s consolation against Brentford with a fierce strike and he should be in England’s side to take on Team Melli on Monday, Jan. 21.

But with players like Porto striker Mehdi Taremi in their ranks, Ghoddos is confident Iran have the quality to cause problems of their own.

“England have some exceptional players all over the pitch, so it’s not only Foden,” said the Malmo-born 29-year-old, who switched allegiance in 2017 to play for Iran — the country of his parents — rather than Sweden.

“I feel like every one of them can do these magical things, but we need to stop them. We have a strong unit, who play for each other, play for the people and that can bring you further than you think.

“Even though you don’t have players as good on paper as the other team, when we are together, when we are solid, it’s very difficult to break us down. Hopefully we can do well. If it’s a surprise I am happy with that. The hope is to get to the next stage.”

Iran have never managed to get past the first group stage at the World Cup. They came close four years ago in Russia but were pipped by Spain and Portugal.

Carlos Queiroz has returned to coach them again in Qatar, having led them in the 2014 and 2018 tournaments.

“Carlos gives us a lot of confidence, a lot of tactical knowledge and it’s a happy place when you go to the national team when he’s there,” added Ghoddos, who has 33 caps.

“He brings so much togetherness and I feel everything is getting better when he’s there. The last World Cup I played in, it was the biggest thing I have done in my life so far, the biggest football achievement I have done.

“We got four points in a very difficult group, so close to going through. We just want to go through now, that’s the aim. It’s another difficult group, but I think we have some better players, more mature.

“I feel we have the experience now of having that last World Cup and we will bring that with us. Hopefully we can show what we can do. We have a very good team and very good coaching staff.”

While expectations may not be as high at the first World Cup in the Middle East from those outside Iran, Ghoddos added: “I feel the pressure and we are putting a lot of pressure on ourselves.

“What is said outside you try to block that, if it is good or bad. With this pressure, we have to handle it and just try to make history. We will play for the people and that will give us massive energy.”

Topics: World Cup 2022 Iran

Related

Musiala heads to World Cup on fine form with Germany
Sport
Musiala heads to World Cup on fine form with Germany
Not just Neymar: Tite plans Brazil’s attack at World Cup
Sport
Not just Neymar: Tite plans Brazil’s attack at World Cup

Arab golfers gaining global momentum after encouraging International Series Egypt

Arab golfers gaining global momentum after encouraging International Series Egypt
Updated 15 November 2022
Arab News

Arab golfers gaining global momentum after encouraging International Series Egypt

Arab golfers gaining global momentum after encouraging International Series Egypt
  • Jordan’s Shergo Kurdi was top regional player at Madinaty Golf Club in Cairo
  • Saudi Arabia’s Othman Almulla, Faisal Salhab and Saud Al-Sharif part of strong field
Updated 15 November 2022
Arab News

CAIRO: The future looks bright for golf in the Arab world after three players from the region finished in the top 40 of the International Series Egypt, as a strong contingent of 17 players from nine different countries teed off at the flagship Asian Tour event.

Andy Ogletree of the US secured his maiden title in the professional game on Sunday, winning the $1.5 million event at Madinaty Golf Club in Cairo. He fired an eight-under-par 62 to finish with a total of 23 under, and won by four shots from Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger, who returned a 63.

Korean Jeunghun Wang (64) and American Sihwan Kim (65) tied for third, seven behind the winner. The result saw Kim return to the top of the Asian Tour Order of Merit list.

And it was an encouraging showing for the best of the Arab golfers.

Jordan’s Shergo Kurdi was highest placed of the regional representation in Cairo on T27 with a seven-under total thanks to three superb under par rounds and a level par second round. That put the 19-year-old, who featured in the LIV Golf Invitational series last season, one ahead of amateur Moroccan El Mehdi Fakori (T33) with Ayoub Lguirati (T37) a shot further back.

Adam Bresnu, another promising Moroccan amateur, gained invaluable experience by playing all four days, while Saudi Arabia’s Othman Almulla, Faisal Salhab and Saud Al-Sharif were in the field along with players from Oman, Lebanon, Tunisia, Bahrain and Qatar in a strong regional showing.

Almulla, Saudi Arabia’s first-ever professional golfer, is seen as a leading light and an inspiration by many younger members of the current crop, for his efforts in recent years. “It is a unique situation, we have all known each other a long time through junior golf and amateur golf, and now we are seeing each other at tournaments like this. With the Asian Tour expanding in the Middle East, a lot of players are going to get some very cool experiences.

“With more tournaments like the International Series in Egypt and Morocco, the players are going to see each other more and learn from each other more. The ceiling is extremely high for Arabian golfers, and we have come a very long way.

“I have competed internationally for 20 years and one thing I have learned from the Asian Tour, (by) rubbing shoulders with the best in the world, it is a testament to how you can be competitive and still help each other,” Almulla added.

Jordan’s Kurdi, one of the players being tipped to make a breakthrough for the region, said: “The game has grown in a huge way in the past 10 years. A decade ago, you would hardly see an Arab player and now the sport is on the rise. I am happy for any player who is in contention, and I hope we can hopefully keep going in the right direction. It makes me proud.”

Lguirati, who was T3 with just one hole left to play on day one, impressed many watchers with his high-quality golf. He was delighted to see so many Arab players in both Morocco and Egypt. “This has been a brilliant opportunity for Arab players to challenge and compete against particularly talented players and it can only help us improve. I hope we can continue to make progress. Hopefully this will also inspire more younger players from the region to pick up a club and play.”

As the highest placed amateur in the field on six under, Fakori claimed a place in next season’s Saudi International, a major high-profile event on the global golfing calendar. “The Arab Golf Federation are doing some great things to help us promote and improve the sport, and I hope that in the next 10 years we can have many great Arab players. We are getting there, we can see it this weekend and things look very promising.”

Topics: International Series Egypt

Related

LIV Golf to debut in Australia in 2023
Sport
LIV Golf to debut in Australia in 2023
Golfers hail decision to increase prize money for 2023 Aramco Saudi Ladies International
Sport
Golfers hail decision to increase prize money for 2023 Aramco Saudi Ladies International

follow us

Latest updates

Weah relishing ‘surreal’ World Cup experience
Weah relishing ‘surreal’ World Cup experience
Fire breaks out at Iraq’s Baghdad international airport
Fire breaks out at Iraq’s Baghdad international airport
Judge caught red handed taking a bribe, faces prosecution
Judge caught red handed taking a bribe, faces prosecution
YouTube expands shopping features following digital ad slowdown
YouTube expands shopping features following digital ad slowdown
PIF’s digital security firm Elm wins $55m contract from the Ministry of Interior
PIF’s digital security firm Elm wins $55m contract from the Ministry of Interior

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.