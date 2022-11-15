You are here

Saudi foreign direct investment inflows down 85% in second quarter
FDI inflows to Saudi Arabia were at $2.1 billion in the second quarter
Updated 15 November 2022
Reuters

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded second-quarter foreign direct investment flows down 85 percent year on year, an investment ministry report showed on Tuesday.

The FDI inflows were at SR7.9 billion ($2.1 billion) in the second quarter, compared with about SR51.9 billion in the same period last year.

With the exclusion of the closing of state-owned Saudi Aramco’s initial public offereing deal in the second quarter of 2021, the Kingdom’s foreign direct investment grew 46.5 percent year on year. 

