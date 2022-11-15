You are here

Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Academy to host graduation ceremony

Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Academy to host graduation ceremony
Faisal Al-Nassar and Awad Al-Omari
Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Academy is all set to host a graduation ceremony for 330 medical fellowship and diploma students at the Kingdom Center on Nov. 20. The event, which will be held under the patronage of Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar, will also honor the winners of the Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Journal Awards for Scientific Research.

Faisal Al-Nassar, acting CEO of Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services Group, said that work is well underway in order to put the finishing touches to the grand ceremony.

“The celebration will witness the honoring of graduates of the medical fellowship and diploma program, in addition to the announcing of winners of the Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Journal Awards for Scientific Research, in line with the decision of the board of arbitrators consisting of international representatives who evaluated the participating research, numbering at 80,” Al-Nassar said.

He said the first prize, worth SR500,000 ($133,200), will be awarded to the best medical research, while the second prize, worth SR300,000, will be awarded to the second best research. 

The third prize is worth SR200,000, and the fourth prize, also worth SR200,000 will be awarded to the best four scientific reviews.

Meanwhile, the fifth prize, valued at SR150,000, will be awarded to the best three emerging researchers and the sixth prize, also worth SR150,000, will be awarded to three health practitioners enrolled in the training programs of Saudi Commission for Health Specialties.

Professor Awad Al-Omari, CEO of academic and medical affairs, said the group seeks to support scientific research, create an effective climate for innovation and creativity, and encourage researchers to submit their research that strengthens the Saudi scientific position on the global map, in line with Vision 2030. He highlighted the pivotal role Saudi Arabia is playing, under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, in supporting all initiatives that contribute to enhancing the reputation of the Kingdom in all scientific fields.

“The support provided by the group is not limited to this award only, but also extends to scientific and medical research related to the novel coronavirus, with a value of SR500,000, in addition to training programs, qualifying tens of thousands of health practitioners,” Al-Omari added.

In an effort to contribute to the development of real estate, in line with the Quality of Life Program, one of Vision 2030 Realization Programs, Omar Kassem Alesayi Investment Group signed an agreement with Mountain View Egypt for development and real estate investment. The agreement is to form a joint venture company in the field of construction and real estate development in Saudi Arabia, to create world-class integrated urban projects, and tourist resorts. 

The agreement was signed in London, in the presence of Mohammed Omar Alesayi, Alesayi Holding Group’s member of the board of directors, and Amr Soliman, Mountain View Egypt’s founder and chairman, along with Alesayi Group CEO Hany Habashy and Mountain View Egypt’s Chief Investment Officer Ghada Nour.

Considering the extensive experience that both parties have in the fields of investment and real estate development, this agreement aims to strengthen the cooperation and exchange of experiences between the two. It also focuses on finding opportunities to develop joint innovative housing projects, such as luxury residential projects, shopping centers and luxury hospitality. The agreement also aims to expand on promoting investments in the sector inside the Kingdom.

Alesayi highlighted the importance of the agreement, saying that it is in line with the latest real estate trends in the Saudi market — one of the most promising future global markets among other vital sectors. Such collaborations will contribute to the development of new areas of economic activities, creating job opportunities, and advancing economic development — all of which will in turn play a part in achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals to increase the percentage of ownership of residential units to 70 percent over the next 10 years.

Soliman said: “As one of the top real estate companies in Egypt, Mountain View Egypt’s strategy includes expanding to neighboring markets, to share its successful experience in establishing integrated urban projects based on the implementation of the ‘science of happiness’ in the Middle East, to lead the way in the Egyptian real estate market.”

He added: “We signed this agreement with Alesayi Group, a leader in the real estate sector in Saudi Arabia to study the development of new projects in the Kingdom as one of the most promising markets in the region. At Mountain View Egypt, we take pride in developing 15 urban projects over the past 17 years since we started across Egypt, which earned the trust of thousands of customers thanks to our innovative and unique designs.”

Meanwhile, Habashy said: “Alesayi Group works and invests in projects that add value to the national economy and contribute to improve the quality of life. Such a fruitful partnership with Mountain View Egypt, the leader in the real estate field in Egypt, reaffirms the group’s focus on achieving sustainability for its real estate projects across the Kingdom, in line with Vision 2030, using the latest construction technologies and in cooperation with local and international professional expertise.”

Nour said: “Mountain View Egypt seeks to share its expertise in developing major integrated real estate projects to neighboring regional markets through signing this agreement with Alesayi Group, in a way that contributes to promoting the Egyptian real estate sector, diversifying its project portfolio, and achieving appropriate returns of investment for the stakeholders.”

She said the Saudi market offers investment opportunities that are in line with the company’s vision to expand abroad. 

 

Noor Riyadh, one of the most exciting and ambitious festivals of light and art in the world, has launched with more than 190 artworks and over 500 activities. The event, which started on Nov. 3, will run until Nov. 19.

Being held under the theme “We Dream of New Horizons,” the citywide artworks have lit up Riyadh across 40 locations and five main hubs. These hubs are: The Diplomatic Quarter, King Abdullah Financial District, Salam Park, JAX District — a new creative zone in the capital city — and King Abdullah Park. In addition, the exhibition “From Spark to Spirit,” opened at the JAX 03 on Nov. 3 and will run until Feb. 4 next year.

Part of the Riyadh Art program, the annual festival features inspirational work from more than 130 artists from 40 countries. The festival aims at nurturing local talent and inspiring youth to drive Saudi Arabia’s creative economy. More than a third of artists taking part in Noor Riyadh are from Saudi Arabia.

Architect Khalid Al-Hazani, Riyadh Art program director, said: “Noor Riyadh is a big part of plans to creatively transform the Kingdom’s capital into a vibrant, cosmopolitan global city through arts and culture. Supported by Riyadh Art, Noor Riyadh’s parent body, the ambition is to turn the city into ‘a gallery without walls,’ featuring public artworks and diverse community activities, aimed at artists and the people of the city.”

This year, Noor Riyadh is larger in scale and scope, increasing not only the number of participating artists and artworks, but also the list of community activities.

Among the highlights of Noor Riyadh are the selection of artworks that are being presented for the duration of the festival. At least 90 artworks are new commissions, which have been specifically created for this edition. These include The Garden of Light by Charles Sandison, a video projection in the Diplomatic Quarter hub that investigates the virtual horizon created between history and the digital world. On view just around the corner is Amplexus by Grimanesa Amorós, a light sculpture that radiates light through the air, enveloping and embracing the architecture, space and the viewer.

Another fascinating piece is Daan Roosegaarde’s Waterlicht installation that turns water into light. The work at Salam Park encompasses a dream landscape about the power and poetry of water with an ecological message.

Elsewhere at Salam Park, Cupid’s Koi Garden, the world’s first inflatable fountain, is a fantastical artwork by art company Eness that draws inspiration from formal civic fountains and classical statues.

At KAFD, Asaad Badawi’s Chasing the Sun showcases brightly colored fiberglass shapes that conjure planetary motions. On a similar theme of ingenuity, multidisciplinary artist Zahra Bundakji creates a sound portrait of women who have shaped and supported dance floors in Saudi Arabia, supported by the universal symbol of dance culture, the disco ball. The work, titled The Voice of Listening, is on view at the JAX District.

The comprehensive public program of more than 500 events at Noor Riyadh ranges from tours to talks, workshops, family activities, volunteering programs, and live music.

stc pay, a leading digital wallet, concluded its participation as a diamond sponsor in the Seamless 2022 conference, which took place in Riyadh, from Nov. 2 to 3. stc pay showcased its latest services and solutions, which pave the way toward a cashless society by raising digital financial transaction rates by 70 percent by 2030.

Over the course of two days, stc pay signed several agreements and MoUs with e-commerce and digital payment pioneers, aiming to provide its solutions and services. On the first day of the conference, stc pay concluded five cooperation agreements with Checkout, Paylink and Tap, to enable them to provide the company’s digital payment services to their customers. stc pay also signed two agreements with both CashShift and Allied Cooperative Insurance Group, with the aim of providing digital payment solutions and services.

During the second day, the company signed a joint cooperation agreement with Cartlow and Kudu, to enable them to provide digital transactions, in addition to signing two MoUs with iMile and Al-Baltan Group, all for the purpose of providing online payment services and payment solutions using QR codes.

“This step is part of stc pay’s commitment to accelerating and developing the digital transformation of the payments sector to keep pace with the rapid changes taking place in the digital payments sector and the banking sector in the Kingdom, as well as to provide its outstanding solutions to build a cashless society and increase the rates of digital financial transactions,” the company said in a statement.

Seamless 2022 is the largest and first conference of its kind to focus on the fintech, payments and e-commerce sector in the Kingdom, attracting more than 5,000 people, over 250 exhibitors, and more than 200 speakers.

Salam Mobile, an innovation-led Saudi mobile network operator, opened its state-of-the-art experience-led flagship store in Riyadh, introducing an interactive, immersive experience for customers. The store was inaugurated in the presence of Omar Al-Rejraje, deputy governor at Communications and Information Technology Commission, and Talal Al-Khnini, general manager at the ministry of municipal and rural affairs and housing.

Salam Mobile unleashed a wealth of features at its new flagship store. Its “phygital” approach redefines the in-store user experience by bridging the digital world with the physical world, thereby providing a unique interactive experience for users.

The omni-channel experience-led approach of the flagship store links the online and offline customer experience through stimulating setups in the store, leading to a one-of-a-kind store experience going beyond the sale of products and services.

“The flagship store affirms Salam Mobile’s commitment to paving the way for change by supporting the company’s sustainability strategy,” a statement said.

“The dedicated E-Waste station encourages responsible recycling and the reuse of outdated, broken, and unwanted electronic devices. The unique offering also shows the machine in action — dissembling devices and rearranging their components for easier transportation and recycling.”

Ahmed Al-Anqari, CEO, Salam Mobile, said: “Salam Mobile is a proud homegrown mobile network operator, which caters to each individual customer. Our flagship store in Riyadh is a manifestation of our core brand values, providing a unique user experience in every corner of the store. This unique approach supports Salam Mobile’s objectives of being an industry-leading operator enabling the Kingdom’s digital transformation journey and Saudi Vision 2030 goals.”

The company reiterates its human-centric approach through the store’s unique features, such as community-focused spaces enabling creators to come together and develop content using Salam’s colorful backdrops, props, lighting, and acoustic solutions.

Customers visiting the Salam Mobile flagship store have many features to look forward to, such as AR overlays that allow visitors to experience “unseen” layers of entertainment and a collaborative space enabling experiential interactions with other individuals and content creators. The new store also boasts an art lounge where Saudi creativity is showcased and proudly displayed in the gallery.

The store, now open to the public, also offers 24-hour self-service support stations to cater to customers at any time of the day (or night), as well as a unique digital browsing experience, including personalization of accessories, and showcases specialized services and apps.

Salam offers connectivity, wholesale and technology solutions for businesses and a fast-growing home and personal customer segment with the Kingdom’s only 1 Gbps home fiber service. As one of the region’s most established networks, Ookla SpeedTest AwardsTM recently awarded Salam with the Best Internet Video Experience award in Saudi Arabia.

Hilton Riyadh Hotel and Residences is inviting guests to gather with family and friends to experience football’s greatest tournament in style at Teatro, the hotel’s signature all-day dining destination. The restaurant has created a special “Fan Zone” that will place guests at the heart of the action as they cheer on their favorite football teams during the first-ever international tournament to be held in the Arab world.

Guests can watch the matches taking place in Qatar on large screens from a range of comfortable seating areas including tables, beanbags, and stadium-style seating. In addition to the matches, fans will have the opportunity to take part in a range of football-themed experiential activities, live entertainment, and exciting raffle draws.

To celebrate the world’s biggest sporting event, Teatro will be offering a unique food concept featuring high-quality street food and live cooking stalls serving fresh gourmet burgers, BBQ sandwiches, snacks and desserts. Guests can choose from a huge variety of beverages from the bar, including Lyre’s non-alcoholic cocktails, Bitburger Zero draft beer, creative hot beverages, healthy smoothies, and other refreshing drinks. A wide range of popular shisha flavors is also available.

Hans Schiller, general manager of Hilton Riyadh Hotel and Residences, said: “We are delighted to invite football fans to enjoy an unmissable sporting experience. For those unable to travel to Qatar, a visit to the Teatro Fan Zone is the next best thing to actually being at the game. The distinguished football tournament, taking place for the first time in the Middle East, has generated unprecedented interest across the region, and we look forward to welcoming supporters to be part of the action live from the terrace of our beautiful restaurant.”

The tournament kicks off on Nov. 20 in Qatar, with a total of 32 teams aiming to reach the final and be crowned world champions on Dec. 18. Fans can gather at the Teatro Fan Zone to soak up the atmosphere on match days throughout the tournament, where they can expect to discover Riyadh’s finest global football experience.

