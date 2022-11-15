Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Academy to host graduation ceremony

Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Academy is all set to host a graduation ceremony for 330 medical fellowship and diploma students at the Kingdom Center on Nov. 20. The event, which will be held under the patronage of Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar, will also honor the winners of the Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Journal Awards for Scientific Research.

Faisal Al-Nassar, acting CEO of Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services Group, said that work is well underway in order to put the finishing touches to the grand ceremony.

“The celebration will witness the honoring of graduates of the medical fellowship and diploma program, in addition to the announcing of winners of the Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Journal Awards for Scientific Research, in line with the decision of the board of arbitrators consisting of international representatives who evaluated the participating research, numbering at 80,” Al-Nassar said.

He said the first prize, worth SR500,000 ($133,200), will be awarded to the best medical research, while the second prize, worth SR300,000, will be awarded to the second best research.

The third prize is worth SR200,000, and the fourth prize, also worth SR200,000 will be awarded to the best four scientific reviews.

Meanwhile, the fifth prize, valued at SR150,000, will be awarded to the best three emerging researchers and the sixth prize, also worth SR150,000, will be awarded to three health practitioners enrolled in the training programs of Saudi Commission for Health Specialties.

Professor Awad Al-Omari, CEO of academic and medical affairs, said the group seeks to support scientific research, create an effective climate for innovation and creativity, and encourage researchers to submit their research that strengthens the Saudi scientific position on the global map, in line with Vision 2030. He highlighted the pivotal role Saudi Arabia is playing, under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, in supporting all initiatives that contribute to enhancing the reputation of the Kingdom in all scientific fields.

“The support provided by the group is not limited to this award only, but also extends to scientific and medical research related to the novel coronavirus, with a value of SR500,000, in addition to training programs, qualifying tens of thousands of health practitioners,” Al-Omari added.