You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia beat Qatar to win WAFF U-23 Championship

Saudi Arabia beat Qatar to win WAFF U-23 Championship

Saudi Arabia beat Qatar to win WAFF U-23 Championship
Saudi Arabia won the West Asian Football Federation U-23 Championship for the first time after defeating Qatar 3-1 in Jeddah. (Twitter/@SaudiNT)
Short Url

https://arab.news/594sg

Updated 16 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia beat Qatar to win WAFF U-23 Championship

Saudi Arabia beat Qatar to win WAFF U-23 Championship
  • Green Falcons secure title for first time with 3-1 victory at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium
Updated 16 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia won the West Asian Football Federation U-23 Championship for the first time after defeating Qatar 3-1 in the final of the competition at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on Tuesday night.

Saudi took a two-goal lead in the first 20 minutes thanks to goals from Ahmed Al-Ghamdi and Saad Al-Nasser.

Qatar hit back four minutes into the second half with a penalty from Diyab Taha to half the deficit, but Musab Al-Juwayr added Saudi’s third after 67 minutes to calm his side’s nerves.

Saudi had reached the final after beating Oman 2-1 in Saturday’s semi-final, while Qatar had confirmed their place in the showpiece with a 6-5 penalty shootout win over Syria after the match had finished 1-1.

Syria beat Oman 1-0 earlier on Tuesday to take third place in the tournament, while on Sunday Bahrain beat Lebanon by the same score in the play-off between the fifth and sixth-placed teams.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Qatar West Asian Football Federation WAFF U-23

Related

Saudi Arabia beat Oman to reach final of 2022 WAFF U-23 Championship
Sport
Saudi Arabia beat Oman to reach final of 2022 WAFF U-23 Championship
Saudi Arabia reach semifinals of 2022 WAFF U-23 Championship
Sport
Saudi Arabia reach semifinals of 2022 WAFF U-23 Championship

Ecuador leave Castillo out of World Cup squad after ‘unfair sanctions’

Ecuador leave Castillo out of World Cup squad after ‘unfair sanctions’
Updated 55 min 46 sec ago
AFP

Ecuador leave Castillo out of World Cup squad after ‘unfair sanctions’

Ecuador leave Castillo out of World Cup squad after ‘unfair sanctions’
  • FIFA ruled in September that Castillo, who played in eight of Ecuador’s qualifiers, was considered to have “permanent Ecuadoran nationality”
Updated 55 min 46 sec ago
AFP

QUITO: The Ecuadoran football federation said Tuesday that defender Byron Castillo had been left out of the nation’s World Cup squad to avoid further “unfair sanctions” in a dispute over the player’s nationality.

Last week the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that Castillo was eligible to play in Qatar but sanctioned the federation over the “falsification” of his passport.

That cleared the way for the South American nation to take part in the World Cup after Chile and Peru had contested Ecuador’s qualification over the eligibility of Castillo.

The Chilean football federation (FFCH) said there was evidence that the player was born in Colombia in 1995 and not in Playas, Ecuador, in 1998.

The FFCH alleged “use of a falsified birth certificate, false declaration of age and false nationality.”

World governing body FIFA ruled in September that Castillo, who played in eight of Ecuador’s qualifiers, was considered to have “permanent Ecuadoran nationality.”

The case went to the CAS, which partially upheld the appeals by Chile and Peru.

The court said Castillo was eligible to play for Ecuador in the qualifiers “considering that the Ecuadoran authorities acknowledged Byron Castillo as an Ecuadoran national.”

But it added: “While the player’s Ecuadoran passport was indeed authentic, some information provided therein was false.

“In particular, the panel was comfortably satisfied that the player’s date and place of birth were incorrect since the player was actually born in Tumaco, Colombia, on 25 June 1995.”

The football federation was ordered to pay a fine of 100,000 Swiss francs ($106,000), and the men’s team will be docked three points in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The FEF described the CAS ruling as “arbitrary” and “without legal basis.”

The federation said in a statement on Tuesday that Castillo would not be traveling to Qatar.

“Faced with the risk of more unfair sanctions, the Ecuadoran Football Federation is obliged not to include the player Byron Castillo Segura in the final list presented to FIFA,” it said.

Castillo on Tuesday uploaded a photo of the Ecuadoran team to his Instagram account, wishing them well and stating: “My dream doesn’t end here, I stand firm.”

Ecuador feature in the first match of the World Cup, against host nation Qatar, on Sunday.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Ecuador Byron Castillo

Related

Neymar joins Brazil, has first practice ahead of World Cup
Sport
Neymar joins Brazil, has first practice ahead of World Cup
Argentina coach ‘wary’ of Saudi Arabia threat in World Cup opener
Sport
Argentina coach ‘wary’ of Saudi Arabia threat in World Cup opener

Australia's Minjee Lee chases money title, top player award at LPGA finale

Australia's Minjee Lee chases money title, top player award at LPGA finale
Updated 59 min 2 sec ago
AFP

Australia's Minjee Lee chases money title, top player award at LPGA finale

Australia's Minjee Lee chases money title, top player award at LPGA finale
  • A field of 60 players will compete for a $2 million winner’s payday, the biggest prize in women’s golf history
  • World No.5 Lee leads the LPGA season money list on $3.7 million
Updated 59 min 2 sec ago
AFP

MIAMI: Australia’s Minjee Lee takes aim at a 2022 money title and the LPGA Player of the Year award when the season-ending Tour Championship begins Thursday.

A field of 60 players will compete for a $2 million winner’s payday, the biggest prize in women’s golf history, at the $7 million event on Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

Lee won the US Women’s Open and the old women’s golf record top prize of $1.8 million in June, three weeks after taking the LPGA Founders Cup.

World No.5 Lee leads the LPGA season money list on $3.7 million, $1.1 million ahead of South Korea’s eighth-ranked Chun In-gee and $1.4 million atop New Zealand’s Lydia Ko.

But eight players have a chance to claim the money crown by winning this weekend and they all have a chance to set a season record money total, breaking the mark set by Mexico’s Lorena Ochoa in 2007 of $4,354,994.

“Definitely it would be such a great honor. Lorena is one of my favorite players,” Lee said.

“I haven’t actually really thought about it. I know that I’ve had a really great year.

“I’m just going to try to get out of my own way and just play the way I know how to play. That’s sort of my number one goal at this point.”

Third-ranked Ko has all but clinched a second consecutive Vare Trophy for low scoring average on 69.049.

LPGA Rookie of the Year Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand, overtaken by American Nelly Korda last week for the world No.1 ranking, ranks a distant second in the Vare chase.

Ko, a winner in January at Boca Rio and last month in South Korea at the BMW Championship, leads the Player of the Year race 150-149 over Lee with Thitikul and Canada’s Brooke Henderson sharing third on 130.

“I really want to win that, but I know there’s four people who potentially could win it and are really close,” Lee said. “I’m one point behind Lyds. I’m just going to have to take it day by day.

“I’m not really sure about what the outcomes are, but I think you’ll have a win, right? I’m just going to do my best and see where it is at the end of the week.”

Lee or Ko would clinch Player of the Year by winning the Tour Championship. Lee needs no worse than a top-10 finish. Henderson or Thitikul could win the award by taking the title if Ko and Lee are third or worse.

Thitikul could become first player to win Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year in the same season since South Korea’s Park Sung-hyun in 2017.

Two-time defending champion Ko Jin-young of South Korea will be playing through pain in quest of a third consecutive crown.

After missing back-to-back cuts for the first time in her career, Ko started a seven-week break in August due to a left wrist injury.

Fourth-ranked Ko rated the wrist as “OK but not good” and said she is hurting on every shot with a pain level of seven or eight on a scale with 10 the worst.

Topics: Minjee Lee LPGA

Related

Top-ranked Atthaya bags LPGA Rookie of Year award
Sport
Top-ranked Atthaya bags LPGA Rookie of Year award
Lydia Ko wins her first LPGA title in South Korea
Sport
Lydia Ko wins her first LPGA title in South Korea

Glazer to decide on Ronaldo’s Man United future

Glazer to decide on Ronaldo’s Man United future
Updated 16 November 2022
AP

Glazer to decide on Ronaldo’s Man United future

Glazer to decide on Ronaldo’s Man United future
  • Ronaldo has six months remaining on his contract, and United’s lawyers are currently reviewing footage of his explosive interview to determine the club’s legal position
Updated 16 November 2022
AP

MANCHESTER, England: Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer will make the final decision about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club after the forward’s incendiary TV interview, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

Ronaldo’s position at United is considered untenable after saying he felt “betrayed” by the club in an interview set to be broadcast in Britain this week, where he also said he does not respect manager Erik ten Hag.

The interview has been widely viewed as an attempt by Ronaldo to force a move away from United after the World Cup. But Glazer will have the final say on any decision to sell the forward and it will be up to Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes to present potential clubs willing to buy him, the person with knowledge of the situation said. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the issue publicly.

The person also said United’s hierarchy has backed Ten Hag’s handling of the player and were fully supportive of his decision to cut Ronaldo from the squad and order him to train away from the first team after the Portugal international refused to come on as a substitute against Tottenham last month.

For Sunday’s match against Fulham in the Premier League, Ronaldo was left out of United’s squad for a second game in a row after the club said he had an unspecified illness. But he trained with Portugal’s national team on Monday as it began preparations for the World Cup in Qatar.

There was widespread speculation about Ronaldo leaving United even before the season started, but a potential exit is being complicated by the limited number of clubs that can afford to meet his reported salary of around £500,000 ($590,000) per week.

Ronaldo has six months remaining on his contract, and United’s lawyers are currently reviewing footage of the 37-year-old’s explosive interview to determine the club’s legal position, the person with knowledge of the situation said.

In the excerpts of the interview that were released Sunday evening, Ronaldo is heavily critical of Ten Hag, the owning Glazer family and the club in general.

“I don’t have respect for (Ten Hag) because he doesn’t show respect for me,” Ronaldo told interviewer Piers Morgan. “If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never going to have respect for you.”

United officials have yet to see the full interview and had no knowledge that it had been conducted before excerpts started to circulate on Sunday.

“The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established,” United said. “Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff and fans.”

Topics: Cristiano Ronaldo Man United Joel Glazer

Related

Ronaldo ‘always happy’ when playing for Portugal
Sport
Ronaldo ‘always happy’ when playing for Portugal
Ronaldo says he’s been ‘betrayed’ by Man United
Sport
Ronaldo says he’s been ‘betrayed’ by Man United

Neymar joins Brazil, has first practice ahead of World Cup

Neymar joins Brazil, has first practice ahead of World Cup
Updated 16 November 2022
AP

Neymar joins Brazil, has first practice ahead of World Cup

Neymar joins Brazil, has first practice ahead of World Cup
  • The star forward joined the group later than the rest of the players because of a problem with his flight from France
Updated 16 November 2022
AP

TURIN, Italy: Neymar took part in Brazil’s training session on Tuesday, his first with the national team ahead of the World Cup.

The star forward joined the group later than the rest of the players because of a problem with his flight from France, where he finished the first part of the season with Paris Saint-Germain.

He left the training session about half an hour before his teammates.

Neymar’s PSG teammate Marquinhos also arrived later. The defender had a light practice session on Tuesday.

Brazil have begun their World Cup preparations in Turin, Italy, where they will stay until heading to Qatar on Saturday.

The five-time world champions, seeking their first World Cup title in two decades, will play their opening game against Serbia on Nov. 24. Brazil then face Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Brazil Neymar

Related

Not just Neymar: Tite plans Brazil’s attack at World Cup
Sport
Not just Neymar: Tite plans Brazil’s attack at World Cup
Argentina coach ‘wary’ of Saudi Arabia threat in World Cup opener
Sport
Argentina coach ‘wary’ of Saudi Arabia threat in World Cup opener

Rafael Nadal out of ATP Masters, Carlos Alcaraz stays No 1

Rafael Nadal out of ATP Masters, Carlos Alcaraz stays No 1
Updated 16 November 2022
AFP

Rafael Nadal out of ATP Masters, Carlos Alcaraz stays No 1

Rafael Nadal out of ATP Masters, Carlos Alcaraz stays No 1
  • Nadal had lost two matches at the Turin finals
Updated 16 November 2022
AFP

TURIN, Italy: Rafael Nadal was eliminated at the group stage of the ATP Finals in Turin on Tuesday, with Spanish compatriot Carlos Alcaraz now assured of ending 2022 as world number one.
Nadal had lost two matches at the Turin finals and to stay alive needed Taylor Fritz to beat Casper Ruud in straight sets.
But when Casper Rudd won a set against Fritz, it meant Alcaraz would finish the year as the top ranked male player — Nadal needed to win the year-end title for the first time in his trophy-laden career to have a chance of preventing Alcaraz from finishing No 1.

Topics: Rafael Nadal tennis

Related

Djokovic beats Tsitsipas for 9th straight time at ATP Finals
Sport
Djokovic beats Tsitsipas for 9th straight time at ATP Finals
Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime
Sport
Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime

follow us

Latest updates

Ecuador leave Castillo out of World Cup squad after ‘unfair sanctions’
Ecuador leave Castillo out of World Cup squad after ‘unfair sanctions’
Australia's Minjee Lee chases money title, top player award at LPGA finale
Australia's Minjee Lee chases money title, top player award at LPGA finale
Trump launches 2024 White House bid
Trump launches 2024 White House bid
Glazer to decide on Ronaldo’s Man United future
Glazer to decide on Ronaldo’s Man United future
Musk to relaunch Twitter’s blue check subscription on Nov 29
The Twitter logo is seen at the social media company's headquarters in San Francisco on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (AP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.