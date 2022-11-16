KSRelief distributes 370 winter bags to people in Pakistan

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) distributed 370 winter bags on Tuesday to people affected by floods and torrential rain in Pakistan.
The bags, which include clothing to keep individuals warm during the winter season, benefited 2,590 people, wrote state agency SPA.
The initiative comes as part of KSRelief’s efforts to secure and support people in need in the South Asian nation.
Crown Prince says Saudi Arabia to sponsor restoration of Islamic Center in Jakarta
Updated 16 November 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced Wednesday that the Kingdom will sponsor the restoration of the Islamic Center in the Indonesian capital Jakarta after it suffered damages due to a fire incident last month.
The Saudi Press Agency said the announcement reflects the Saudi Crown Prince’s keenness and interest in preserving the Islamic Center, as “it plays a great role in educating young generations and spreading Islam’s tolerance and message of peace.”
It is also “an embodiment of the fraternal relations that unite Saudi Arabia and Indonesia.”
The center caught fire during ongoing renovation work.
Noor Riyadh’s illuminating mission to light up the city with art
The annual festival of light and art features more than 190 works by about 130 Saudi and international artists from more than 40 countries
Updated 15 November 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor
RIYADH: Visitors to Wadi Hanifa, an expansive valley in Riyadh lined with palm trees and streams of water, were greeted last weekend by a number of new, large-scale contemporary works of public art created by Saudi and international artists.
The installations are part of Noor Riyadh, an annual festival of light and art featuring more than 190 works by about 130 Saudi and international artists from more than 40 countries. They are on display until Nov. 19 at 40 locations in five main hubs across Riyadh.
Children played soccer in front of “One Thousand Galaxies of Light,” a work by American/Puerto Rican artist Gisela Colon, which consists of an elliptical configuration of 100 upright white light tubes, each of them is 2.5 meters tall.
Colon, who also participated in the first edition of Desert X AlUla in 2020, said she drew on physics, cosmology and biology for this work, which imagines a forest of mythical horizons metaphorically pointing toward a vibrant future, in line with the theme of Noor Riyadh this year: “We Dream of New Horizons.”
At a nearby major thoroughfare, passersby can see Riyadh-based choreographer, dancer and artist Sarah Brahim’s installation, “De Anima,” featuring images projected on the underside of a bridge in the Wadi Hanifa wetlands.
“In this work I was inspired by the way that light permeates through the body and back out again in various ways,” Brahim told Arab News.
“The work is re-theorizing Aristotle’s text ‘De Anima’ and is looking at five different souls during five different times of the day, about how light animates the soul and the essence of life. Each person represents a physical and metaphorical type of light.”
Brahim also emphasizes the use of time in her piece. Visitors to the installation are offered headphones through which they can listen to a soundtrack as they view the images.
Another work on display at Wadi Hanifah is Saudi multimedia artist Ahaad Alamoudi’s “Ghosts of Today and Tomorrow,” a performative installation that considers the role of light as a natural carrier of information. It is comprised of two ancient pigeon towers, alluding to the historical use of pigeons as message bearers, and a singer who performs a mawwal, a type of traditional Arab song, while light shines out from the openings in each tower.
“The meaning of light is very accessible and appropriate to a city like Riyadh,” Miguel Blanco-Carrasco, the executive director of Noor Riyadh, told Arab News. “The city comes to life after the sunset because of the temperature and the geography of Riyadh.”
In the evening, many residents often go out to dinner or spend time in the city’s many parks. As a result, the festival was devised with the aim of installing art in some of the places in Riyadh where the people are were most likely to see it.
“Light is an accessible medium to everyone, regardless of their educational levels or class or understanding of contemporary art,” said Blanco-Carrasco. “We want to take art everywhere and we want to make it accessible to everyone.”
Another highlight of Noor Riyadh is Saudi artist Muhannad Shono’s “I See You Brightest in the Dark,” which is on show in Bayt Al-Malaz.
Saudi-Palestinian artist Ayman Yossri Daydban’s “If God Willing, All Will be Resolved,” meanwhile, uses carefully chosen stills from subtitled movies to create a work that paints Arabic script with light.
It takes its inspiration from the commonly used Arabic phrase, “Inshallah,” meaning “God willing,” which is rendered in large, neon white text on the structure of the derelict Irqah Hospital. It overlooks the abandoned urban landscape around it, breathing new life into a space now largely devoid of human presence.
“Carving the Future,” by Saudi artist Obaid Al-Safi, is presented in a desert landscape. With the work, the artist is questioning the relationship between the desert and the civilization that emerged from it, pondering the links between the Kingdom’s ancient past and its more recent transformations.
Saudi artist Ayman Zedani’s poignant “Between Biotic and Bionic,” in Riyadh’s Olaya district, explores how, in cities across the Gulf region, nature is increasingly something people experience as simulacra, or imitations, such as artificial rainforests or neon jungles, blurring the distinction between what is real and that which is artificial.
It brings together, in Zedani’s signature style, elements of light, sound, sculpture and nature in structures made from welded metal that are covered in resurrection plants, which are types of plants that can survive periods of extreme dehydration, in a nod to the desert landscape and the effects of climate change.
A text work by Joel Andrianomearisoa, an artist from Madagascar, is unmissable. Installed in King Abdullah Financial District and created using neon lights and metal, it relays the message, “On a Never-Ending Horizon, a Future Nostalgia to Keep the Present Alive,” which speaks of love, hope and dreams for the future.
Noor Riyadh is the first program implemented under the auspices of Riyadh Art, the first public art initiative in the Kingdom. It aims to transform the city into a “gallery without walls,” to beautify it and enhance the creative spirit among the population.
One of its objectives, Blanco-Carrasco said, is to “remove any preconceived ideas of contemporary art as accessible only to the elites; we want to make it available to everyone in Riyadh. Noor Riyadh is their festival.”
Saudi Arabia presents exceptional opportunities to global tourism partners
The pavilion included over 40 partners from the Saudi tourism system, representing tourist destinations, airlines, tour operators, service providers and tourism experiences from all over the Kingdom
Updated 16 November 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi Tourism Authority concluded its participation in the World Travel Market exhibition, which was held in London from Nov. 7-9.
The Saudi pavilion drew the attention of visitors to the WTM by displaying the treasures, destinations, landmarks and tourist experiences that the Kingdom offers.
It also highlighted the Kingdom’s natural, climatic, cultural and social diversity, while the Saudi cafe received the pavilion’s guests in celebration of the Year of Saudi Coffee.
By organizing the pavilion, the STA was keen to highlight the potential and opportunities of the tourism sector in the Kingdom, and consolidate relations with its current partners while building new ones to attract tourists from all over the world.
This year there were over 35,800 visitors to the WTM, exceeding expectations and more than double the number in 2021. The number of global travel buyers at the event increased by 25 percent compared to 2021.
The pavilion included over 40 partners from the Saudi tourism system, representing tourist destinations, airlines, tour operators, service providers and tourism experiences from all over the Kingdom, to build strategic partnerships with the most important global markets.
On the sidelines of the exhibition, the STA signed 11 strategic partnership deals with global travel and tourism companies including Agoda, Satguru Travel, Edreams, Lufthansa and others.
The pavilion was inaugurated by Ahmed Al-Khatib, tourism minister and chairman of the STA’s board of directors, and Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan, ambassador to the UK.
Fahad Hamid Al-Din, CEO and member of the STA’s board of directors, delivered a speech at the opening session in which he said: “The tourism and travel market in the UK is keen to build partnerships with Saudi Arabia and expand the tourism investment opportunities that exist in Saudi Arabia, which is the fastest-growing destination in the G20, as it witnessed a growth of 121 percent on an annual basis after the coronavirus pandemic.
“This confirms the confidence of the global tourism sector in Saudi Arabia, and clearly shows the desire of those interested in learning about the homeland of Arab authenticity.”
Saudi Arabia is making great efforts to attract tourists by making travel smoother, and is working to create competitive, renewable and low-cost travel programs in cooperation with international companies such as Wizz Air.
It is also providing electronic tourist visas to new segments of visitors, and as recently announced, the extension of the period of time to travel.
Residence for single-visit visa holders is up to three months, and transit visa holders can spend 96 hours in Saudi Arabia without fees.
Dongyu praised the global humanitarian work carried out by Saudi Arabia through KSrelief
Updated 15 November 2022
SPA
RIYADH: The general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, on Tuesday met EU ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Patrick Simonet, in Riyadh.
During the meeting, they discussed ways to increase support and further develop cooperation and coordination on humanitarian and relief issues, and the envoy noted how much the EU valued its partnership with the Kingdom in helping the world’s needy.
Earlier, Al-Rabeeah held talks with the director general of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN, Qu Dongyu, which focused primarily on matters of food security, nutrition, and early recovery.
Dongyu praised the global humanitarian work carried out by Saudi Arabia through KSrelief and noted that the center’s projects had contributed to alleviating the suffering of many people around the world.
Hefty fines and penalties for violators of hazardous material disposal laws, say Saudi officials
The spokesman emphasized the importance of obtaining the necessary licenses and permits before engaging in any activity that may have an impact on the environment
Updated 15 November 2022
Hebshi Al-Shammari
Riyadh: The National Center for Environmental Compliance said those who illegally dispose of “hazardous materials in environmental surroundings” face up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to SR30 million ($8 million), or both penalties.
The penalties are due to “the gravity of this violation and the resulting severe damage to the environment,” according to the center’s official spokesman, Abdullah Sayel Al-Mutairi.
According to Saudi Arabia’s environmental laws, hazardous waste is “waste that causes harm to the environment, its components, and human health, and retains dangerous or infectious properties, such as high toxicity, explosiveness, or interaction, and has no use unless it is treated in accordance with special requirements.”
Al-Mutairi urged citizens, residents, and public and private facilities to “avoid the disposal of hazardous materials in environmental surroundings” and to report any cases of improper disposal to preserve the environment.
The spokesman emphasized the importance of obtaining the necessary licenses and permits before engaging in any activity that may have an impact on the environment.
Sattam Al-Mojil, assistant professor of environmental engineering at King Saud University, said this action is part of the National Environment Strategy 2030, in accordance with which many regulations have been created in order to achieve national objectives as well as sectoral and regional targets for environmental development.
Hazardous pollutants, whether liquid, solid, or gaseous, are viewed as primary pollutants that should be dealt with accordingly because of the significant harm they pose to the environment’s components, such as soil and surface water, and to living organisms. As a result, those who improperly dispose of hazardous waste now face harsher penalties.
Al-Mojil, who is also an advisor at the Ministry of Economy and Planning, noted that there are numerous programs, initiatives and joint government efforts with private sector participation aimed at achieving sound waste management in the Kingdom.
He emphasized the importance of raising awareness about the risks and necessary procedures and providing treatment plants or finding suitable landfills for the final disposal of hazardous waste, with capacities compatible with industrial and economic activity in the region.
Al-Mojil said that this latest step is a continuation of previous efforts and will be improved upon until targets are met. The hefty fines will help to ensure the proper management of hazardous waste, from production sites to the final stage of disposal, in a systematic manner.
Among these efforts is the Kingdom’s Comprehensive Waste Management Project, which was prepared in 2018 by the Ministry of Economy and Planning and which would see the establishment of a center to control all types of waste management in the Kingdom, both hazardous and non-hazardous.
Dr. Fahd Turkestani, associate professor of chemistry at Umm Al-Qura University, said that waste “comes primarily from factories that use hazardous and toxic chemicals such as cobalt, nickel, cyanide, and mercury.”
Radioactive waste is considered hazardous to the land and lethal to living organisms and may have a direct impact on groundwater or water resources as it remains in the land for years, causing serious environmental damage.
Turkestani believes that the “severe” penalties imposed on violators of the hazardous material laws are proportionate to their actions, which may be considered crimes against nature.