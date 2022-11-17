What We Are Reading Today: Election Day: How We Vote and What It Means for Democracy

Voting is only one of the many ways that citizens can participate in public decision-making, so why does it occupy such a central place in the democratic imagination?
In Election Day, political theorist Emilee Booth Chapman provides an original answer to that question, showing precisely what is so special about how we vote in today’s democracies.
By presenting a holistic account of popular voting practices and where they fit into complex democratic systems, she defends popular attitudes toward voting against radical critics and offers much-needed guidance for voting reform.
What We Are Reading Today: The New Natural History of Madagascar
Author: Steven M. Goodman
Separated from Africa’s mainland for tens of millions of years, Madagascar has evolved a breathtaking wealth of biodiversity, becoming home to thousands of species found nowhere else on the planet.
The New Natural History of Madagascar provides the most comprehensive, up-to-date synthesis available of this island nation’s priceless biological treasures.
Now fully revised and expanded, this beautifully illustrated compendium features contributions by more than 600 globally renowned experts who cover the history of scientific exploration in Madagascar, as well as the island’s geology and soils, climate, forest ecology, human ecology, marine and coastal ecosystems, plants, invertebrates, fish, amphibians, reptiles, birds, and mammals.
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Art of War’ by an ancient Chinese military strategist
“The Art of War” is a non-fiction military treatise compiled by Chinese general Sun Tzu in the fifth century B.C., and translated by Thomas Cleary.
For the past two-and-a-half millennia, this ancient text has influenced military strategists from Napoleon to Ho Chi Minh on how to wage war where necessary and resort to diplomacy when possible.
Composed of 13 chapters, the book talks about concepts such as strategic assessments, maneuvering armies, planning a siege, formations and adaptations.
In chapter one, titled “Strategic Assessment,” Sun Tzu — or Master Sun — explains that war must be studied to measure its success through five areas: Command, doctrine, moral influence, terrain and weather.
In chapter three, titled “Planning a Siege,” Master Sun says that “those who win every battle are not really skillful — those who render others’ armies helpless without fighting are the best of all.”
A notable distinction Master Sun focuses on is that between defense against the enemy, and waging war as the belligerent.
“Invincibility is a matter of defense, vulnerability is a matter of attack,” he highlights in chapter four, titled “Formation.”
More of his insight is contained within the pages of the book, such as ancient divide-and-conquer strategies and physical maneuvering of armies.
Not much is known about Master Sun himself — mostly just that he was credited with writing the text and that he was a philosopher and general who lived during the Zhou, or Spring and Autumn, period of Chinese history.
His influence reached both Eastern and Western military thought, politics and even business models.
In 1772, the text was translated into French and the first attempts into English were made in 1905.
Emirates Airline Festival of Literature announces 2023 lineup
DUBAI: One of the most anticipated literary events in the Middle East, the Dubai-based Emirates Airline Festival of Literature — celebrating its 15th anniversary from Feb. 1-6, 2023 — announced its lineup at a glittering event at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library on Monday evening.
Reflecting this year’s theme, “Old Friends,” the festival is bringing together more than 250 of the world’s writers, with several familiar names from previous editions of the festival.
The lineup includes Brian Cox, Emmy-award winning patriarch of the hit streaming series “Succession;” authors Cecelia Ahern, Mohsin Hamid, Alexander McCall Smith and Jeffrey Archer; Indian politician Shashi Tharoor, and religious commentator Reza Aslan, who will be in conversation with Omar Saif Ghobash and Malaysian journalist and activist Marina Mahathir; notable Bahraini poet Qasim Haddad and Emirati author and poet Maisoon Saker Al-Qassimi, 2022 winner of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award.
The winner of the 2022 International Booker Prize Geetanjali Shree, who made history as her book “Tomb of Sand” became the first Hindi, Indian and South Asian novel to win the prestigious award, will also make an appearance.
Best-selling author of the “Dark Iceland” series and one of the top Scandinavian authors Ragnar Jónasson will introduce fans to his latest whodunit.
For fans of pop culture, social media sensation and creator of the popular webcomic “Strange Planet” Nathan Pyle will be in attendance. Also attending will be renowned video game writer and journalist Rhianna Pratchett, daughter of late fantasy author Terry Pratchett.
The literature festival will celebrate the life and works of American Lebanese author and artist Gibran Kahlil Gibran, marking 100 years since the publication of his book “The Prophet,” and the 140th anniversary of his birth.
There will also be an atmospheric retelling of indigenous folklore and legend as authors gather under the moonlight for “Fables Around the Fire,” revisiting tales from Europe, the Philippines, Arabia and the Yoruba people of Nigeria.
Competitive wordsmiths can pit their skills against their favorite authors in the festival’s first ever Scrabble Tournament, or show off their literary know-how in the “Big Fat LitFest Quiz.”
Desert Stanzas, the festival’s signature event transporting poets from around the world to perform amongst the sand dunes, under a starlit sky, will also return.
Ticket prices start at $7 and there will be 15 percent off general session tickets in a special early bird anniversary offer running from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15.
Artists without formal training, who learned from family, community, and personal journeys, have long been a presence in American art. But it wasn’t until the 1980s, with the help of trailblazing advocates, that the collective force of their creative vision and bold self-definition permanently changed the mainstream art world.
In We Are Made of Stories, Leslie Umberger traces the rise of self-taught artists in the 20th century and examines how, despite wide-ranging societal, racial, and gender-based obstacles, they redefined who could be rightfully seen as an artist and revealed a much more diverse community of American makers.
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra to release ‘Hijrah: In The Footsteps of The Prophet’ tome
DHAHRAN: A Saudi travel exhibition opened in August to mark the Islamic new year has been encapsulated in a new book that will be released in December.
In 240 pages, “Hijrah: In the Footsteps of the Prophet” documents the historic journey of the Prophet Muhammad from Makkah to Madinah 1,400 years ago.
The exhibition, the contents of which the book has been based on, will run at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) in Dhahran until spring next year.
Dr. Idries Trevathan, a scholar of Islamic studies and curator of the Ithra display, also played a key role in curating and editing the book.
Split into seven chapters — a number often associated with spirituality — Trevathan brought in respected scholars Abdullah Alkadi, Kumail Almusaly, Daoud Stephen Casewit, Hamza Yusuf, Ovidio Salazar, and Thalia Kennedy as contributors.
He was also assisted by experts in trying to piece together the narrative using geography, storytelling, and landscapes along with high-resolution images of the actual route.
Writing in the book’s forward, Ithra director, Abdullah Al-Rashid, said: “We humbly believe that this volume and this exhibition represent real steps forward and knowledge, scholarship, and understanding among all peoples and faiths.
“It is our hope that as we learn more about the Hijrah, we will be encouraged to emulate the values and practice of those who traveled and that this will lead to greater understanding, empathy, and tolerance.
“We trust that our efforts will give rise to still more research and insights as future scholars build on this work and use it to learn more.”
Other forwards were written by Farah Abushullaih, the head of Ithra’s museum, Anas Saleh Serafi, secretary-general of Dar Al Funoon Al-Islamiyya, and Laila Al-Faddagh, director of the National Museum of Saudi Arabia.
Trevathan told Arab News: “Hijrah translates as migration, and refers to the Prophet’s migration, together with his closest companion, Abu Bakr, from Makkah to Madinah in the year 622, which is exactly 1,400 years ago.
“The Hijrah event is important for Muslims around the world; it marks the passage of time, the beginning of the Islamic calendar.
“It’s very significant in the sense that it’s a foundational story for 1 billion Muslims around the world. It literally defines the identity of these people from as far apart as Morocco, all the way to Indonesia.
“When we looked at the Hijrah story, we realized that there’s never been an exhibition or a film made about it, this very, very important event. And so, just under four years ago, we thought, well, Ithra, we decided to remedy the situation and we created an exhibition on the Hijrah. And the exhibition today is the fruits of our labor.
“It’s been a real labor of love, it involves scholars, artists, people, individuals, and institutions from all around the world. It’s really been a collective endeavor. And we’re really proud and honored to be able to share it with the public.
“In conjunction with this exhibition, we also produced an exhibition catalog. And what’s unique about this kind of catalog, is that it has chapters by many guest authors, many very well-respected scholars from around the world, including Dr. Abdullah Alkadi, who is considered the authority on the Hijrah and one of the most important living biographers of the Prophet Muhammad today.
“We also have a chapter by Sheikh Hamza Yusuf from Berkeley, California. And we also have chapters by Ithra scholars,” he said.
“What’s unique about this book, and different from other books published on the Hijrah, is its focus on the landscape of the Hijrah, of the sacred landscape.
“We worked with many filmmakers and photographers to document the landscape. A lot of what they shot is included in this book, so incredible landscape photography.
“Also, we wanted to look at ways in which people creatively expressed the Hijrah story across the generations. So, we looked at the artistic heritage and the literature from the Islamic world and we included a lot of these pieces in this book, and in the exhibition.
“But we also wanted to understand how the current generations expressed their memories or their feelings about the story. We commissioned new artworks to be included in the exhibition — some of those are also included in this book,” he added.
One of the replica pieces featured in the exhibition recently went viral on social media.
Trevathan said: “As part of the exhibition, we commissioned a facsimile of the Prophet’s sandals to be made, because we wanted to show the footwear the Prophet was wearing during his journey. These sandals are based on early written sources and there are a lot of them which describe every last detail of what they looked like.
“The reaction to seeing the sandals has been incredible. I think people reacted so positively because they’re able to connect with the Prophet in a very special way through his possessions.
“So they’re able to relate to the story even more — in a closer way,” he added.
The book is now available for pre-order in English, with an identical Arabic version too and is on sale for $70 at the Ithra store and all major online retailers.