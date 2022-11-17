You are here

Saudi crude exports rise to 7.72m bpd in September

Saudi crude exports rise to 7.72m bpd in September
(Shutterstock)
Updated 33 sec ago
Farida El-Gazzar

Saudi crude exports rise to 7.72m bpd in September

Saudi crude exports rise to 7.72m bpd in September
Updated 33 sec ago
Farida El-Gazzar

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports in September rose to 7.72 million barrels per day from 7.60 million bpd in August, the International Energy Forum said on Thursday, citing data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative  

The Kingdom saw a 1.6 percent rise in its crude oil exports from August, sustaining its more than two-year record high.  

JODI data indicated that September, the fourth month in a row to witness an increase, had recorded its highest volume since April 2020.

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil production amounted to 11.04 million bpd in September, falling slightly from 11.1 million bpd the month before.  

This marked the fourth time on record that the Kingdom surpasses the 11 million bpd, the JODI data showed.

 

On the other hand, domestic crude refinery output dropped by 0.1 million bpd to reach 2.7 million bpd, whereas its direct crude burn fell by 142,000 bpd to reach 522,000 bpd in September. 

The largest petroleum product imported by the Kingdom in September was fuel oil, amounting to 204,000 bpd, and the largest product exported was gas/diesel oil with a total of 692,000 bpd.  

The data revealed that Naphtha was the petroleum product most transferred, with 111,000 bpd of the total 405,000 bpd in September. 

As the global economy remains unstable, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is expected to remain cautious in its oil production policy when it meets next month, said the energy minister of OPEC’s de facto leader Saudi Arabia, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.  

Speaking to Bloomberg on the sidelines of the COP27 summit in Egypt, Prince Abdulaziz said OPEC+ must be "cautious" in its approach.

He said: “It’s about being responsible and not losing sight of what the market requires." 

OPEC+ took a decision to decrease their headline oil production target by 2 million bpd starting November.  

Even though the actual reduction is to be around half the actual target, at 1.1 million bpd, it still is the largest cut since the record production cut reported in April of 2020 when oil demand plunged at the begining of the pandemic. 

(With inputs from Reuters)

TASI loses steam on weak global outlook: Closing bell  

TASI loses steam on weak global outlook: Closing bell  
Updated 22 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

TASI loses steam on weak global outlook: Closing bell  

TASI loses steam on weak global outlook: Closing bell  
Updated 22 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index mostly traded in the flat-to-negative territory on Thursday, reflecting the weak outlook and softer demand of the global markets.  

The Tadawul All Share Index slipped 0.08 percent to end at 11,142, even as the parallel market Nomu rose 1.02 percent to 18,838.  

Of the 218 companies listed on TASI, 113 advanced, while 93 declined. The total trading turnover was SR4.23 billion ($1.13 billion).  

The market picked up the negative cues in the energy market, marred by global geopolitical uncertainty and China’s declining demand for crude.  

Brent crude futures fell by 1.1 percent to $91.82 a barrel by 0430 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures slid 1.4 percent to $84.42 a barrel.  

Saudi Arabian Oil Co. closed flat at SR33.70 per share. The oil giant — known as Aramco — has earlier posted a 39 percent surge in the third quarter of 2022, surpassing the average of analysts’ forecasts.  

Profits at Aramco hit SR159 billion  after revenue soared 51 percent to SR544 billion.  

Alamar Foods was among the top gainers, closing 4.8 percent to SR148.60 per share. The quick-service restaurant operator on Tuesday announced a dividend of SR0.7 per share. 

The other top gainers included Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Co., Saudi Automotive Services Co., Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Co. and Halwani Bros.  

Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co., which on Thursday awarded an SR55.9 million operations and maintenance contract to National Water Co., rose 2 percent to SR142 per share.  

Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development also closed higher at 1.97 percent to SR20.70 per share. The company on Thursday reduced its capital to SR315 million by absorbing its accumulated losses of SR335 million.  

On the banking front, Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, gained 1.3 percent, while Saudi Arabia’s most valuable bank, Al Rajhi, slipped 0.12 percent.  

The conspicuous losers were Tourism Enterprise Co., Naqi Water Co, Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. and Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Co..

Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. also fell 3.48 percent to close at SR172 per share.  

PIF's Saudi Coffee Co. to construct 30k-sqm coffee production warehouse in Jazan 

PIF’s Saudi Coffee Co. to construct 30k-sqm coffee production warehouse in Jazan 
Updated 35 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

PIF’s Saudi Coffee Co. to construct 30k-sqm coffee production warehouse in Jazan 

PIF’s Saudi Coffee Co. to construct 30k-sqm coffee production warehouse in Jazan 
Updated 35 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Coffee Co. has signed an investment deal with the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu to construct a 30,000-square-meter coffee production warehouse in Jazan City for Primary and Downstream Industries as it looks to increase the Kingdom’s domestic coffee output.  

The new coffee production warehouse will contribute to raising Saudi coffee output from the current 300 tons per year to 2,500 tons by 2032 while further developing a more sustainable and localized value chain, according to a statement. 

The Public Investment Fund-backed company intends to invest as much as SR1.2 billion ($319 million) to elevate the Saudi coffee industry and create a stronger connection with global markets. 

In addition to this, SCC’s 2,500 coffee farms will have access to production and distribution networks. 

This comes as RCJY has signed investment and construction agreements worth over SR1 billion with multiple investors in Jazan city including SCC and United Feed Co.. The contracts are for various projects including setting up a coffee factory, and an animal feed plant as well as residential and infrastructure projects, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

SCC plans to open 25 coffee shops globally with a strategic plan comprising five pillars to elevate the coffee production industry in the Kingdom, the firm’s CEO Raja AlHarbi told Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Oct. 25. 

He further noted that the company will give adequate training to Saudi youths on agriculture, roasting, grading, and cupping of coffee.   

AlHarbi highlighted that SCC is not competing with other suppliers outside Saudi Arabia as no other companies are producing Jazan beans. 

He pointed out that PIF is supporting the firm to achieve its targets.  

“PIF is targeting to help in the diversification of the Saudi economy. Agriculture and coffee play a major role in this diversification. Coffee is the second biggest product globally after oil. So, imagine one day Saudi Arabia is the major oil producer, and one of the major coffee producers,” he stressed. 

In partnership with the private sector, SCC’S main objective is to guarantee that the national coffee industry is qualified along its entire value chain, from bean all the way to cup. 

Saudi Arabia's digital government advances ranked 3rd globally by the World Bank

Saudi Arabia’s digital government advances ranked 3rd globally by the World Bank
Updated 48 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s digital government advances ranked 3rd globally by the World Bank

Saudi Arabia’s digital government advances ranked 3rd globally by the World Bank
Updated 48 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s has been ranked the best in the region and third globally for its digital government transformation by the World Bank’s GovTech Maturity Index for 2022.

The Kingdom has excelled with very high performance in its digital government transformation, putting it in the group of “very developed countries”, according to the index report.

The GTMI was developed as part of the World Bank’s GovTech Initiative to measure digital government maturity in four focus areas; supporting core government systems, enhancing service delivery, mainstreaming citizen engagement, and fostering GovTech enablers.

Saudi Arabia was distinguished in sub-indicators as well as excelling in all four areas with a general maturity rate of 97.13 percent.

The Kingdom scored 96.29 percent in its core government systems, 97.69 percent in fostering enablers, 97.93 percent in service delivery, and 96.62 percent in citizen engagement.

Consisting of 198 countries, the average GTMI score increased from 0.519 in 2020 to 0.552 in 2022 showing a clear overall improvement in economies.

Data also showed that 136 countries remained in the same ranking while 52 moved up and 10 moved down one level.

The index was announced at a press conference held on Wednesday evening in Washington DC, in the US.

Attending the event was the Minister of Communication and Information Technology and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Digital Government Authority, Abdullah Al-Swaha, where he extended his appreciation to His Highness King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Digital Government Authority Governor Ahmed Al-Suwaiyan spoke about the Kingdom’s achievement as the execution of highly integrated work amongst government agencies within the digital transformation initiatives and programs that aim to reach Vision 2030.

Since 2006 Saudi Arabia has had an established plan for digitization, called to the National Strategy for Digital Transformation.

As the world swiftly adopted digital strategies after the pandemic put in place a huge need for physical interaction alternatives, Saudi Arabia itself was able to quickly establish a framework for digital transformation in sectors including finance, commerce, logistics and information technology.

The action plan was divided into three phases. It is currently in its final stage, the Smart Government Strategy, which aims to create a new seamless government experience for beneficiaries by 2024.

Climate finance promises made in Paris not being kept by rich nations: KAPSARC president

Climate finance promises made in Paris not being kept by rich nations: KAPSARC president
Updated 51 min 30 sec ago
Nour El Shaeri

Climate finance promises made in Paris not being kept by rich nations: KAPSARC president

Climate finance promises made in Paris not being kept by rich nations: KAPSARC president
Updated 51 min 30 sec ago
Nour El Shaeri

RIYADH: Nations with underdeveloped economies are not getting the support pledged in the Paris Agreement as richer countries are failing to meet their promises, the president of the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center has said.

Speaking in a discussion with the Institute of Energy Economics in Japan on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Fahad Alajlan stressed the critical need for climate finance to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The Paris Agreement, a legally binding international treaty on climate change and net-zero emission goals signed at COP 21 in 2015, saw nations with developed economies committing to channel $100 billion per year by 2020 to assist with energy transition and frameworks to mitigate global warming — a commitment which, Alajlan pointed out, is not being honored.

“We have to address and acknowledge that we come up short and need to do more in climate finance — this is vital,” he said, reflecting KAPSARC’s position as an advisory think-tank within global energy economics and sustainability, providing consulting services to the Saudi energy sector. 

Underlining the importance of private capital, Alajlan said that multilateral development banks and donors had a key role to play by de-risking energy and infrastructure projects through equity investment to attract institutional investors.

Alajlan pointed out that energy transformation provides fast opportunities for investment in infrastructure and energy and that Circular Carbon Economy frameworks significantly decrease the need for new investment and new infrastructure.

CCE advocates the reduction, recycling and reuse of carbon emissions across industrial processes, which are goals that are now familiar and accepted across the world as a way of mitigating harmful emissions.

During COP27, KAPSARC launched the second edition of the Circular Carbon Economy Index, a tool to compare how 64 countries are deploying various methods and technologies to reduce their CO2 emissions.

The CCE Index covers 90 percent of the global economy and carbon emissions, according to a statement released by the think tank.

In the 2022 edition, Norway, the Netherlands, Germany, the UK, and Switzerland top the CCE Index. At the bottom are five Sub-Saharan African countries.

The gap between these top and bottom performers is notable, which indicates that countries toward the end of the list in particular will be in need of significant assistance to be able to successfully transition to CCEs.

With regard to CCE Performance, many countries were found not yet deploying some of the most important technologies necessary for achieving full carbon circularity.

Compared with the CCE Index of last year, 57 countries improved their total CCE Index scores in 2022, while seven saw a deterioration in their scores.

Joining the KAPSARC-IEEJ discussion, which aimed to highlight the role of finance in achieving the net-zero energy transition from the Asian perspective, IEEJ's chairman, Tatsuya Terazawa said that the event was a continuation of a memorandum of understanding that his organization signed with KAPSARC in August to promote cooperation and research activity in several fields.

The IEEJ is an energy think tank in Japan that focuses on energy, economic and environmental issues, as well as the geopolitics of the Middle East.

Banque Saudi Fransi sells $700m in dollar-dominated five-year bonds  

Banque Saudi Fransi sells $700m in dollar-dominated five-year bonds  
Updated 17 November 2022
Arab News

Banque Saudi Fransi sells $700m in dollar-dominated five-year bonds  

Banque Saudi Fransi sells $700m in dollar-dominated five-year bonds  
Updated 17 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Tadawul-listed Banque Saudi Fransi has sold $700 million in five-year dollar-dominated bonds following the completion of the offering process on Thursday, a bourse filing revealed.  

The offering for the first public dollar bonds out of the Gulf in almost a month commenced on Nov.16 and the settlement of the note's issuance will take place on Nov. 23. 

BSF received more than $1.5 billion in orders for its bond before its pricing was set on Wednesday, a bank document showed. Its Initial price guidance was around 195 basis points over US Treasuries for the bond issue. 

Following the conclusion of the issuance, the bank said a total of 3,500 bonds will be issued at the value of $200,000 each, based on the minimum denomination and total issue size. 

The issuance will be made through an international and Saudi Arabian special-purpose vehicle offering to eligible investors, the bourse filing added. 

The bonds which are set to be listed on the International Securities Market of the London Stock Exchange will offer an annual return of 5.5 percent. 

According to the terms of redemption, the bonds can be redeemed before the maturity date in certain circumstances stated in Base Offering Circular in relation to the notes and medium-term note program. 

Earlier this month, the bank appointed Citigroup Global Markets Limited, JP Morgan Securities, HSBC Bank, Merrill Lynch International, Standard Chartered Bank and Saudi Fransi Capital as joint lead managers. 

BSF’s $4 billion guaranteed medium-term note program has been assigned a provisional senior unsecured foreign-currency rating of (P)A2 by Moody’s Investors Service.  

The minimum term note program is a special-purpose vehicle established by BSF and the rating is aligned with BSF's A2 long-term deposit ratings, a statement showed.  

Securities issued under the program will constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated, and unsecured obligations of BSF, according to Moody’s, and rank equally with all other unsecured and unsubordinated from time-to-time outstanding obligations of BSF. 

Last month, the bank reported a 9 percent profit surge for the first nine months of 2022, driven by a boost in total operating income. 

The bank’s profit peaked at SR2.7 billion ($719 million), compared to SR2.5 billion in the prior-year period, its bourse filing revealed. 

The profit hike was mainly attributed to an 8 percent increase in operating income that reached SR2.8 billion, partially offset by a 9 percent boost in operating expenses, the bank said. 

The bank also posted SR961 million in third-quarter profits, up 6 percent from the same quarter last year. 

