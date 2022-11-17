You are here

Fashion Futures launches in Riyadh

Fashion Futures launches in Riyadh
Fashion Futures launches in Mohammed Bin Salman Non-Profit City. (Twitter/@MOCSaudi)
  • Clothes experts from across world joined by 30 Saudi designers
RIYADH: Fashion Futures kicked off its third edition in Riyadh on Thursday, with a number of companies and experts from across the world participating in the event.

The three-day conference aims to unite lovers of clothes, and celebrates the Kingdom’s fashion industry.

It also attempts to support emerging creative talents, providing a shop window for 30 designers from the Kingdom — participants in the “Saudi 100 Brands” program — to showcase and sell their collections, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Panel discussions, workshops, networking opportunities and Q&A sessions will be led by a group of international fashion experts. 

Regional and global figures will discuss key sector issues such as sustainability, entrepreneurship, diversity and culture, and innovation.

The event will also review a report from the Fashion Authority, which provides information and statistics on the Kingdom’s industry in an attempt to create a comprehensive data platform.

AlUla to host final event of Annual Week of Italian Cuisine

AlUla to host final event of Annual Week of Italian Cuisine
  • Chef Pino Maggiore will prepare menu inspired by synergies between Italian, Saudi cuisine
  • Menu “will give life to a unique culinary and cultural experience,” Italian ambassador tells Arab News
ROME: The cultural oasis of AlUla will host the final event of the seventh Annual Week of Italian Cuisine in Saudi Arabia.

On Nov. 23, Sicilian Chef Pino Maggiore will prepare a menu inspired by the synergies between Italian and Saudi cuisine.

The menu “will give life to a unique culinary and cultural experience,” Italian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Roberto Cantone told Arab News.

From Nov. 14-17, Cantone hosted in his Riyadh residence four gala dinners dedicated to the excellence of Italian cuisine.

Representatives of Saudi institutions and businesses, as well as expatriate communities, were able to taste typical Italian dishes interpreted in a modern and innovative way.

“Combining the values ​​of tradition and innovation … is at the basis of the success of Italian cuisine worldwide,” Cantone said.

The AlUla event is organized by the Italian Embassy in Riyadh in cooperation with the Saudi Royal Commission for AlUla.

Saudi Ministry of Justice speeding towards digital future

Saudi Ministry of Justice speeding towards digital future
  • Justice minister told the forum that only 15 percent of the judicial services were digital seven years ago
  • That figure had now jumped to more than 90 percent
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Justice has been named the fastest agency in the race to go digital, taking top spot in this year’s official measurement of services.

The achievement was announced at the Digital Government Forum in Riyadh, which has been organized by the Saudi Digital Government Authority.

Each ministry was graded on its commitment to transforming the way it does business, the development of its digital capabilities and its provision of e-services. 

Minister of Justice Dr. Walid Al-Samaani told the forum that only 15 percent of the judicial services were digital seven years ago. That figure had now jumped to more than 90 percent.

“All judicial hearings were conducted by attending in person, but now the courts have held more than five million remote hearings, issued more than two million digital judgments, 12 million e-powers of attorney, and property e-conveyance can now be completed in less than an hour,” he said.

He added that Saudis would no longer need to visit the notaries public in person from next year as all major services will be provided remotely.

Majed Al-Salloom, the ministry’s deputy minister for digital transformation, told Arab News that the award was the result of good services and user satisfaction.

“The ministry will continue this journey during the coming period and deepen its experience in digital transformation, as it is one of the pillars of developing the judicial institutions and upgrading its services, taking into account the guarantees and reliability of all the various judicial sectors,” he added.

Government agencies have made progress this year, with the average score increasing from 68.8 percent last year to this year’s 80.96 percent.

The Ministry of Energy was meanwhile highlighted for its own fast transformation, with a progress rate of 70.14 percent after adopting a digital transformation strategy and training its staff in new e-services.

The forum heard that licenses and permits for trading in petroleum products and energy allocation have been moved to a digital service, and the ministry had been certified internationally for its ability to respond to and recover from service disruptions.

Digital Government Authority Governor Ahmed Alsuwaiyan told the forum that the Kingdom would continue its transformation to meet the goals of Vision 2030.

“Enabling all government agencies to raise the efficiency of digital services contributes to improving the beneficiaries’ experience, improving the quality of life and increasing competitiveness,” he said.

Ukraine committed to global grain supply initiative, ambassador to Saudi Arabia says

Ukraine committed to global grain supply initiative, ambassador to Saudi Arabia says
  • Program will provide grain to 5m people by next summer, Anatolii Petrenko says
  • Ukraine’s infrastructure minister announces 120-day extension to Black Sea Grain Initiative
RIYADH: Ukraine is committed to fulfilling its obligation as a food security guarantor under a grain supply initiative, its ambassador to Saudi Arabia said on Thursday.

“President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky presented a humanitarian initiative titled ‘Grain from Ukraine’ which envisages providing Ukrainian grain to at least 5 million people across the world by the summer of 2023,” Anatolii Petrenko told Arab News.

“So far, under the auspices of the World Food Program, seven vessels with 220,000 tons of Ukrainian wheat have been sent to countries most reliant on Ukrainian grain.

“In total, Ukraine has already exported more than 10 million tons of grain since the launch of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. And now, Ukraine is ready to increase grain exports by a few times.”

Petrenko added that Russia’s invasion had pushed 70 million people around the world to the verge of starvation.

“The right to food is one of the most important rights of every person in the world, and the Ukrainian grain export initiative deserves to be expanded indefinitely, regardless of when the war ends,” he said.

“Experts emphasize that more than 400 million people in the world depend on the grain supplies from Ukraine. The world food market is not flexible, which means that it will be impossible to replace Ukrainian products through the diversification of supplies from other countries, even in the next four to five years.”

Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Twitter on Thursday that the “#BlackSeaGrainInitiative will be prolonged for 120 days,” calling it “another important step in the global fight against the (global) food crisis.”

The war in Ukraine has seen the price of grains soar to record highs, with the UN warning of a worsening food crisis in the world’s poorest countries.

In July, an agreement brokered by the UN, Russian Federation and Turkiye under the Black Sea Grain Initiative helped curb prices and stave off a global crisis by allowing the export of food and fertilizers from several of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports that had been blockaded by Russia.

On Nov. 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a telephone call that he wanted guarantees from Kyiv before it potentially rejoined the grain deal.

Russia sought “real guarantees from Kyiv about the strict observance of the Istanbul agreement, in particular about not using the humanitarian corridor for military purposes,” according to a statement from the Kremlin.

The Turkiye and UN-brokered deal allowed Ukrainian grain exports to resume in August, easing a food crisis caused by the conflict.

But Russia accused Ukraine of misusing the safe shipping corridor for an attack on Russian ships in Crimea and suspended its participation in the agreement.

Ukraine said Russia’s claim was a “false pretext” to withdraw from the deal.

Saudi Arabia seizes 4 million amphetamine pills hidden in coffee capsules

Saudi Arabia seizes 4 million amphetamine pills hidden in coffee capsules
  • In a seperate operation, authorities arrested a Saudi citizen for possessing 180 kilograms of Hashish
RIYADH: Saudi authorities thwarted an attempt to smuggle four million amphetamine pills hidden in a shipment of coffee capsules.

Two citizens and a Yemeni national, who were scheduled to receive the shipment in Riyadh, were arrested and referred to public prosecution for further action, read a statement on the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

In another security operation on Wednesday, authorities arrested a Saudi citizen for possessing 180 kilograms of Hashish. SPA said the suspect also carried a firearm and 444 live ammunition in Riyadh.

He was arrested and referred to the relevant authorities for further action.

The Kingdom has intensified its crackdown on drug smuggling networks as part of its efforts to ensure safety and security and safeguard the youth from the use of narcotics.

KSRelief continues aid efforts in Somalia, Jordan and Pakistan

KSRelief continues aid efforts in Somalia, Jordan and Pakistan
  • KSRelief distributed clothes to Syrian and Palestinian refugees and low-income families in Jordan
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) distributed 140 tons of food baskets in Somalia on Monday. 
The aid benefited 12,000 in-need, displaced and drought-affected people in the African nation, wrote state agency SPA. 
The philanthropic organization also distributed 570 winter bags in Pakistan, benefiting 3,990 individuals. 
Meanwhile, KSRelief distributed clothes to Syrian and Palestinian refugees and low-income families in Jordan as the winter season approaches. 
This comes within the center’s framework of humanitarian and relief projects to support refugees in the Middle Eastern nation. 
The recent aid efforts also coincide with KSRelief’s signing of two joint agreements in Yemen’s Al-Hodeidah governorate, which aims to provide various medical, environmental, and nutritional services in the area. 
The two agreements were signed on Wednesday by Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, KSRelief Assistant General Supervisor for Operations and Programs.

