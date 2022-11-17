Indians no longer need police clearance certificates for Saudi visa: Saudi Embassy

RIYADH: Indian nationals will no longer need to submit police clearance certificates in order to gain a visa to Saudi Arabia, the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in New Delhi said in a statement on Thursday.

The Saudi government move to do away with the PCC will mean faster processing of applications, easier management by tour firms, and one less document for travelers to provide.

“In view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of India, the Kingdom has decided to exempt Indian nationals from submitting a police clearance certificate,” the Saudi Embassy said in a tweet.

“This decision has been taken as part of the efforts of the two countries to further strengthen their relations.”

The announcement has been welcomed by the Indian Embassy in Riyadh.

N. Ram Prasad, charge d’affaires at the embassy, told Arab News: “We are very happy with the decision. This will strengthen our bilateral relations and further enhance our strategic partnership.”

He said that the move will benefit the 2 million members of the Indian community in Saudi Arabia.

“The Embassy of India thanks the Saudi government wholeheartedly for this welcome step.”