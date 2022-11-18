You are here

COP27
COP27 draft deal published, no proposal yet on 'loss and damage' funding

Sameh Shoukry, president of the COP27 climate summit, center, speaks during the closing plenary session at the COP27 UN Climate Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. (AP)
Updated 18 November 2022
Reuters

  The text did not set out the proposed solution to one of the most contentious issues at the summit
Updated 18 November 2022
Reuters

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: The United Nations climate agency on Friday published a draft negotiating text of the deal that delegates at the COP27 summit in Sharm El-Sheikh are hoping to agree in the coming days.
The text, which builds on earlier less formal iterations, did not set out the proposed solution to one of the most contentious issues at the summit, the ‘loss and damage’ financial arrangements to provide funding to developing countries suffering catastrophic climate events.
Instead it contained placeholder text reading: “Placeholder funding arrangement responding to loss and damage.”

Death toll rises to 15 after gas cylinder explosion in Iraq's north

Death toll rises to 15 after gas cylinder explosion in Iraq’s north
Updated 18 November 2022
Reuters

Death toll rises to 15 after gas cylinder explosion in Iraq’s north

Death toll rises to 15 after gas cylinder explosion in Iraq’s north
  Four people remained trapped under the rubble
Updated 18 November 2022
Reuters

SULAIMANIYA: Fifteen people were killed in a gas cylinder explosion in a residential area in the northern Iraqi city of Sulaimaniya, the civil defense said on Friday.
A rescue operation lasting 17 hours had now ended, the civil defense added.
Earlier on Friday, Haval Abubaker, the governor of Sulaimaniya province, announced three days of mourning.

Civil defense firefighters managed to contain the fire that broke out in a residential area after the gas cylinder exploded on Thursday. The fire damaged several houses and destroyed at least five vehicles, police said.
Police officers said at least three houses were completely destroyed by the explosion of a cooking gas cylinder that was installed on the rooftop of one of the homes.
Much of war-ravaged Iraq’s infrastructure is dilapidated and tragedies are common. The country also suffers from poorly enforced safety standards, particularly in the transport and construction sectors.
Local residents watched on Friday morning as emergency workers, assisted by a backhoe, continued the rescue effort among collapsed white bricks and twisted metal.
The explosion shattered the windows and blackened the facade of a neighboring building.
An earlier toll issued Friday morning by Sulaimaniyah’s health authorities had reported 10 deaths.
At least one child is among the victims, according to Abubaker, who declared a day of mourning.
At the end of October, at least nine people were killed and 13 others injured when a tanker transporting gas accidentally exploded in Baghdad, the Iraqi capital.
In April 2021, more than 80 people died in a Baghdad hospital fire when improperly stored oxygen cylinders exploded.

Turkiye: 17 charged over bombing in Istanbul that killed 6

Turkiye: 17 charged over bombing in Istanbul that killed 6
Updated 18 November 2022
AP

Turkiye: 17 charged over bombing in Istanbul that killed 6

Turkiye: 17 charged over bombing in Istanbul that killed 6
  The court released three other suspects from custody pending trial
  Turkiye deported 29 people in connection with the attack
Updated 18 November 2022
AP

ISTANBUL: A Turkish court has ordered 17 suspects jailed pending trial in connection with a deadly street bombing in Istanbul, accusing them of attempts against the unity of the state, deliberate killings and attempts to kill, Turkiye’s state-run news agency reported Friday.
The court released three other suspects from custody pending trial, Anadolu Agency reported. It also ordered the deportation from Turkiye of 29 people who were rounded up by police in connection with the attack.
The Nov. 13 explosion targeted Istanbul’s bustling Istiklal Avenue — a popular thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants — and left six people dead, including two children. More than 80 others were wounded.
The attack came as a shocking reminder of bombings that hit Turkish cities between 2015 and 2017, shattering the public’s sense of security.
Turkish authorities blamed last weekend’s explosion on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, as well as Syrian Kurdish groups affiliated with it. The Kurdish militants groups have denied involvement.
Prosecutors questioned the main suspect in the attack, a Syrian woman who is accused of leaving a TNT-laden bomb on Istiklal Avenue, for some five hours.
The woman, identified as Ahlam Albashir, allegedly told her interrogators that she had entered Turkiye illegally and stayed at a house in Istanbul for four months, pretending to be a couple with one of the other suspects, the Anadolu Agency reported.
According to the news agency, Albashir also allegedly admitted to leaving a bag containing the explosive device on a street bench but claimed she did not know what was inside it.
A trial date is expected to be set after prosecutors prepare their indictment, which could take months.
One suspect was apprehended by Turkish police late Wednesday in the Syrian city of Azaz — which is currently under the control of the Turkiye-backed Syrian opposition — and was being questioned by police.
There was no information on the 29 people who face deportation.
The PKK has fought an armed insurgency in Turkiye since 1984. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people since then.

Iran's atomic chief says IAEA aware of Tehran's nuclear activities

Updated 18 November 2022
Reuters

Iran’s atomic chief says IAEA aware of Tehran’s nuclear activities

Iran’s atomic chief says IAEA aware of Tehran’s nuclear activities
  The resolution said it was "essential and urgent" that Iran explain the origin of the uranium particles
  In June, Iran removed IAEA monitoring equipment including surveillance cameras
Updated 18 November 2022
Reuters

TEHRAN: The UN nuclear watchdog is aware of all of Iran’s activities, the head of country’s atomic energy organization said on Friday, a day after the atomic agency’s Board of Governors demanded explanation for traces of uranium at three undeclared sites.
The resolution, which was drafted on Thursday by the United States, Britain, France and Germany, said it was “essential and urgent” that Iran explain the origin of the uranium particles and more generally give the International Atomic Energy Agency all the answers it requires.
“Iran has not done and will not do anything that the agency is not aware of,” Mohammad Eslami, chief of Iran’s atomic energy organization was quoted as saying by the semi-official ILNA news agency.
“Our activities are all within the framework of regulations,” adding: “There is no problem about safeguards, which are the criterion of our cooperation.”
Resolution of the so-called “safeguards” investigations is critical to the UN agency, which seeks to ensure parties to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty are not secretly diverting nuclear material which they could use to make a weapon.
“They have been pressuring Iran for 20 years, but negotiations have continued,” said Eslami.
In June, Iran removed IAEA monitoring equipment including surveillance cameras installed under its 2015 deal with world powers to curb its disputed uranium enrichment program.
“The political goals of the founders of this anti-Iranian resolution will not be realized but it could impact the constructive relations between Tehran and the Agency,” Iran’s envoy to the IAEA, Mohsen Naziri, said on Thursday, according to Iran’s state media.

Protestors burn down old home of Iran's regime founder Ayatollah Khomeini

Protestors burn down old home of Iran’s regime founder Ayatollah Khomeini
Updated 18 November 2022
Arab News

Protestors burn down old home of Iran’s regime founder Ayatollah Khomeini

Protestors burn down old home of Iran’s regime founder Ayatollah Khomeini
  Online videos showed leader's old home, now a museum, on fire in Khomein
  Protestors chanted slogans demanding the end of the regime
Updated 18 November 2022
Arab News

TEHRAN: Iranian protestors have burned down the old home of the regime’s founder Ayatollah Khomeini as demonstrations continued despite fierce crackdown, social media footage showed.

Online videos captured protestors attacking the leader’s old home, which had turned into a museum in a tribute to the architect of the Iranian Revolution that created the Islamic Republic in 1979.

 

 

Protestors in Khomein, the former leader’s birthplace and where the museum is located, chanted slogans that demanded the end of the repressive regime as footage showed the property on fire.

Demonstrations in Iran have entered their third month as hundreds of mourners poured onto the streets this week to mark the anniversary of “Bloody November,” when hundreds were killed in 2019 protests over a hike in fuel prices.

Worldwide protests were sparked by the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the morality police for violating Iran’s strict Hijab rules.

Over 300 people have been killed and thousands more detained, according to rights groups. The regime has imposed five death sentences this week, vowing fierce action against what it called ‘rioters’.

US skeptical of reports Iran has developed hypersonic missile – Pentagon

US skeptical of reports Iran has developed hypersonic missile – Pentagon
Updated 18 November 2022
Reuters

US skeptical of reports Iran has developed hypersonic missile – Pentagon

US skeptical of reports Iran has developed hypersonic missile – Pentagon
  Revolutionary Guards' aerospace commander claims Iran has built a hypersonic ballistic missile
Updated 18 November 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States is skeptical of reports suggesting Iran had developed a hypersonic missile, a Pentagon spokesperson said on Thursday.
The semi-official Tasnim news agency last week quoted the Revolutionary Guards’ aerospace commander as saying Iran had built a hypersonic ballistic missile.
“We’ve seen the reports asserted and coming out of Iran, we remain skeptical of these reports,” Sabrina Singh told a news conference.
Hypersonic missiles can fly at least five times faster than the speed of sound and on a complex trajectory, making them difficult to intercept.

