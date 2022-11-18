You are here

EU expects to be ready for Russia oil price cap Dec. 5 start — officials

Russian oil products will be banned from Feb. 5 (Shutterstock)
Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: The EU expects to have its regulations completed in time for the introduction of a G7 plan to cap the price of Russian crude oil on Dec. 5 , the organizations’s energy policy chief told Reuters.

The EU will ban Russian crude imports from that date, and Russian oil products from Feb. 5, depriving Russia of oil revenues and forcing one of the world’s top oil producers and exporters to seek alternative markets.

In addition, a G7 plan, intended as an add-on to the EU embargo, will allow shipping services providers to help to export Russian oil, but only at enforced low prices. This is also set to take effect on Dec. 5.

“Our sanctions will cover crude for EU member states so we will not buy Russian crude oil starting from December 5 and we covered the possible oil price gap for international buyers with our eighth package of sanctions,” EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson said.

“If the G7 will decide the exact price cap level, we also will need a council mandate for that,” she said on the sidelines of the COP 27 climate summit in Egypt this week.

Simson said there was enough time: “We have been able to negotiate within days. So the overall framework is in place.”

The International Energy Agency said this week the move to deprive Moscow of revenue would create more uncertainty for oil markets and add to pressure on prices, including diesel.

Washington plans to issue guidance in coming days on the Russian oil price cap and is ready for some “hiccups” in its implementation, a US State Department official said separately.

An EU official said that exchanges continued with the G7 in view of the Dec. 5 deadline.

“The aim is of course to have finalized an agreement with the G7 before the 5th Dec,” the official said, adding it was “aware that there’s not much time left.”

“I expect you’ll hear something within the next week.” 

Topics: European Union Russia Oil

Saudi Arabia and Rwanda ministers discuss digital cooperation in Riyadh meeting

Saudi Arabia and Rwanda ministers discuss digital cooperation in Riyadh meeting
Updated 18 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to expand its cooperation with Rwanda in the digital, technological and innovative fields after a meeting between two of the country’s leading ministers.

The African country’s Minister of Information Technology and Communications Paula Ingabire held talks regarding the sectors in Riyadh with the Kingdom’s Deputy Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Haitham bin Abdurrahman Al-Ohali.

During the meeting, they discussed the aspects of expanding cooperation and partnership in the digital, technological and innovative fields, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

They also reviewed ways to develop and activate relations between the two countries, especially in the field of digital economy, as Rwanda is an active member of the Digital Cooperation Organization.

The meeting was also attended by Deemah Al-Yahya, the secretary-general of the DCO.

The DCO was set up in 2020, and member states include Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Cyprus, Djibouti, Kuwait, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Jordan, and Rwanda.

The organization established its headquarters in Riyadh in September, with Al-Yahya saying at the time: “The decision to establish the headquarters of the DCO in Riyadh is an affirmation of the kingdom’s regional and international position as a hub connecting Africa, Asia, and Europe, and its status as one of the fastest growing G-20 economies and a leading regional center in technology.”

The latest meeting between ministers from Saudi Arabia and Rwanda comes after an agreement was signed between the two nations in June 2021 to boost cooperation.

That deal aimed to strengthen the existing bonds between the two countries and enhance cooperation in all sectors including education, art, culture, media, tourism, youth empowerment and sports.

The agreement also opened up prospects for new bilateral deals in areas of common interest.

Saudi Arabia’s has been focused on developing its digital infrastructure in line with its Vision 2030 strategy.

The Kingdom was recently ranked the best in the region and third globally for its digital government transformation by the World Bank’s GovTech Maturity Index for 2022.

It was evaluated as having high performance in its digital government transformation, putting it in the group of “very developed countries”, according to the index report.

The GTMI was developed as part of the World Bank’s GovTech Initiative to measure digital government maturity in four focus areas; supporting core government systems, enhancing service delivery, mainstreaming citizen engagement, and fostering GovTech enablers.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Rwanda Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO)

Oil heads for second weekly decline as demand concerns weigh

Oil heads for second weekly decline as demand concerns weigh
Updated 18 November 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Oil gave up early gains on Friday and was on track for a second weekly decline, pressured by concern about weakening demand in China and further interest rate rises by the US Federal Reserve.

China, which sources say is looking to slow crude imports from some exporters, has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases, while hopes for the moderation of aggressive US rate hikes have been dented by remarks from some Fed officials this week.

“As things stand, bullish price drivers are in short supply,” Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM said. “Yet with the EU embargo on Russian crude less than three weeks away, oil prices could still end the year with a bang.”

Brent crude was down 36 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $89.42 a barrel at 1105 GMT, having touched a 4-week low of $89.16 earlier. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 4 cents at $81.60.

Both benchmarks are heading for a second weekly loss. Brent is on track for a decline of more than 6 percent, while WTI is down 8 percent.

Recession concerns have dominated this week even with the EU’s ban on Russian crude looming on Dec. 5 and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together known as OPEC+, tightening supply.

“On the demand side, there are concerns about an economic slowdown,” said Naeem Aslam of Avatrade. “The path of the least resistance seems skewed to the downside.”

The premium of nearby Brent futures over barrels loading in six months fell as low as $4.16 a barrel, the lowest since August, indicating less worry about future supply.

The Fed is expected to raise rates by a smaller 50 basis points (bps) at its Dec. 13-14 policy meeting after four consecutive 75 bp hikes, according to a Reuters poll.

OPEC+, which began a new round of supply cuts in November, holds a policy meeting on Dec. 4

Topics: Oil

GM CEO Barra says electric vehicles to be profitable by 2025

GM CEO Barra says electric vehicles to be profitable by 2025
Updated 18 November 2022
AP

  • GM is sticking by a pledge made by Barra to sell more EVs in the US than market leader Tesla by the middle of the decade
General Motors says it expects its portfolio of electric vehicles to turn a profit in North America by 2025 as it boosts battery and assembly plant capacity to build over 1 million EVs per year.
CEO Mary Barra used the pledge to kick off the company’s investor day event Thursday in New York.
The profit figure includes vehicle sales revenue, benefits from emissions tax credits, and revenue from software and parts sales, she said.
Barra said the company’s EV portfolio appeals to a broader range of customers than the competition, in a lineup that includes a small SUV for around $30,000, plus a luxury SUV, pickup trucks, and Hummer SUVs in the next two years.
The Detroit automaker has a goal of selling only electric passenger vehicles by 2035.
GM is sticking by a pledge made by Barra to sell more EVs in the US than market leader Tesla by the middle of the decade.
“Our commitment is to lead the industry,” Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson told reporters ahead on the investor day event. “We believe that with the infrastructure that we put in place and the vehicles that you’ll see today, we’ll be able to get there.”
The 2025 profit prediction is on a pretax basis that includes the capital costs of building battery factories and converting internal combustion plants to electric vehicles.
Jacobson said it will take time for individual electric vehicles to get to “low- to mid-single digit” profit margins in 2025 as costs are spread over more vehicles. EV profit margins will go higher once clean energy tax credits from the federal Inflation Reduction Act are applied, Jacobson said.
GM customers, he said, should be able to get half the $7,500 federal EV tax credit next year, reaching the full credit by mid-decade. To get the credits, EVs and batteries must be built in North America, with battery minerals sourced on the continent.
Despite economic volatility and the possibility of a downturn, GM appeared more confident in this year’s financial results, saying Thursday it expects full-year pretax income to be $13.5 billion to $14.5 billion. That’s within the previous guidance range of $13 billion to $15 billion.
GM also said its Brightdrop commercial vehicle unit, which is making electric vans and carts, will contribute over $1 billion of revenue next year.
Shares of GM rose slightly Thursday as the broader markets declined.
The company says its modular Ultium EV architecture is flexible enough to allow multiple battery chemistries and cell sizes, and it can handle multiple vehicles. That’s one reason the company says the next two years put it on a path to double revenue by 2030.
Doug Parks, product development chief, said EVs are much simpler to build than internal combustion vehicles. For example, the Chevrolet Silverado EV has 45 percent fewer parts than its combustion equivalent, he said.
As for the new vehicles, GM will roll out an all-electric version of the Chevrolet Corvette next year, President Mark Reuss said.
“This will again set the standard of the world for performance,” he said.
Reuss gave glimpses of other new or revamped GM vehicles that are coming in the next two years. New internal combustion vehicles will be based on the existing underpinnings, saving costs, yet allowing the company to do significant upgrades, he said.
Among the revamped or new entries next year are the Chevrolet Traverse three-row SUV, as well as a new Buick SUV, and a revamped Chevrolet Trax small SUV starting around $19,000.
In 2024, GM will redo the three-row GMC Acadia SUV, making it more truck-like, Reuss said. Then it will revamp the internal combustion version of the Chevy Equinox small SUV in the biggest market segment in the world.
For electric vehicles next year, GM will revive the Buick Electra name for a new SUV that will go on sale first in China, then in the US Then comes the Cruise Origin, a multi-passenger vehicle built for the company’s ride-hailing service, and a Cadillac compact SUV.
Among the 2024 EVs is the GMC Sierra full-size pickup., a full-size Cadillac SUV, and full-size Buick and Chevrolet electric cars mainly for China.
Reuss also said GM is revamping the way customers buy electric vehicles, giving them the option of fully purchasing online or at the dealership and saving the company $2,000 per vehicle.
Rather than dealers holding huge inventories, they would keep fewer vehicles on lots. When a customer orders an EV, it would come from three US distribution centers, two in California and one in George. They would stock vehicles with popular equipment combinations and allow deliveries in as little as four days, Reuss said.
The system would automate a lot of financing and insurance costs. The $2,000 savings would go to GM.
Reuss also took a shot at US electric vehicle sales leader Tesla, telling analysts that more than 11,000 Tesla owners had vehicles serviced at a GM dealership. He said the dealer network is a big competitive advantage.

Topics: General Motors Mary Barra Electric Vehicle

Details revealed of $3bn plan for new era of sustainable mountain tourism in Saudi Arabia

Details revealed of $3bn plan for new era of sustainable mountain tourism in Saudi Arabia
Updated 18 November 2022
SARAH GLUBB

  • Soudah Development said its plans span 627 sq. km in the Sarwat Mountains, in the southwestern Asir region, that is home to 90 percent of the Kingdom’s greenery and plant life
  • ‘By restoring biodiversity, boosting vegetation cover and rewilding vast swathes of terrain, we want to create a greener future that unlocks the potential of sustainable tourism,’ the company said
SHARM EL-SHEIKH: Soudah Development, a company owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, said it plans to invest SR11 billion ($2.93 billion) as it spearheads a new era of sustainable mountain tourism, as part of the Kingdom’s ambitious environmental action plans.

Its project spans a 627 sq. km area that includes Soudah mountain and the mountain village of Rijal Alma, in the Sarwat Mountains in the southwestern Asir region, and is home to 90 percent of the Kingdom’s greenery and plant life.

“Soudah and Rijal Almaa are a nationally unique and biologically diverse ecosystem vulnerable to climate change,” the company said. “By restoring biodiversity, boosting vegetation cover and rewilding vast swathes of terrain, we want to create a greener future that unlocks the potential of sustainable tourism.”

At a height of 3,015 meters, Soudah is the highest peak in Saudi Arabia.

“We plan to develop 2,700 hotel rooms, 1,300 residential units and 30 commercial and entertainment attractions to create a luxury mountain tourism destination high above the clouds, (and) up to SR3 billion will be directed toward major infrastructure improvements which will provide social and economic dividends for the local community,” Soudah Development said.

“We also plan to play a key role in the country’s diversification by attracting over 2 million visitors throughout the year, creating 8,000 jobs and adding SR29 billion cumulatively to the Kingdom’s Gross Domestic Product by 2030.”

The company, a closed joint-stock real estate development business launched last year by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, participated in the second Saudi Green Initiative Forum, which took place last week on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference, COP27, in Sharm El-Sheikh. It shared details about three of its flagship sustainability initiatives, including plans to plant more than a million trees by 2030.

“In addition to our ongoing reforestation drive, we used this platform to highlight two more environmental projects: Plans to reintroduce endangered wildlife, such as mountain ibex and gazelle, to their native habitats; and an extensive initiative to rewild protected areas to safeguard biodiversity and restore ecological balance,” it said.

Soudah Development, which was founded in February 2021 and is an affiliate member of the UN’s World Tourism Organization, said that its main commitment is to protecting Soudah but that it also aims to promote the area as a global luxury tourist destination, while helping to combat climate change in line with the goals of the SGI. This is reflected, the company said, in projects such as its plan to plant a million trees in support of the SGI’s ambitious goal of planting 10 billion trees by 2030.

“Up to 25 tons of carbon dioxide will be sequestered by the forest under this initiative, contributing to the Kingdom’s aim to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, reduce carbon emissions by four percent, and raise protected areas to more than 30 percent of the country’s total land area,” the company said.

It added that it is in the “preliminary stages of planning and development work,” in accordance with the best practices in sustainable tourism, and is partnering with national and multilateral organizations to achieve its goals.

It has signed four agreements with national entities under the umbrella of the Ministry of Environment, including the National Center for Vegetation Cover and Combating Desertification, the National Center for Environmental Compliance, the National Center for Wildlife Development, and the National Center for Waste Management.

It has also formed partnerships with the Saudi National Heritage Commission and the King Abdulaziz Foundation to identify and carry out research on archaeological assets and study the intangible cultural heritage in the area.

Soudah Development is also the region’s only member of the UN Mountain Partnership, and its plans for Soudah and Rijal Almaa, and its efforts to promote sustainability, have received a strong endorsement and recognition from the UN General Assembly.

“What this means for us — and the Kingdom — is that our efforts to promote meaningful action to fight climate change and achieve the 17 (UN) Sustainable Development Goals is receiving the global recognition it deserves,” the company said.

Topics: COP27 tourism

TASI loses steam on weak global outlook: Closing bell  

TASI loses steam on weak global outlook: Closing bell  
Updated 17 November 2022
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index mostly traded in the flat-to-negative territory on Thursday, reflecting the weak outlook and softer demand of the global markets.  

The Tadawul All Share Index slipped 0.08 percent to end at 11,142, even as the parallel market Nomu rose 1.02 percent to 18,838.  

Of the 218 companies listed on TASI, 113 advanced, while 93 declined. The total trading turnover was SR4.23 billion ($1.13 billion).  

The market picked up the negative cues in the energy market, marred by global geopolitical uncertainty and China’s declining demand for crude.  

Brent crude futures fell by 1.1 percent to $91.82 a barrel by 0430 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures slid 1.4 percent to $84.42 a barrel.  

Saudi Arabian Oil Co. closed flat at SR33.70 per share. The oil giant — known as Aramco — has earlier posted a 39 percent surge in the third quarter of 2022, surpassing the average of analysts’ forecasts.  

Profits at Aramco hit SR159 billion  after revenue soared 51 percent to SR544 billion.  

Alamar Foods was among the top gainers, closing 4.8 percent to SR148.60 per share. The quick-service restaurant operator on Tuesday announced a dividend of SR0.7 per share. 

The other top gainers included Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Co., Saudi Automotive Services Co., Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Co. and Halwani Bros.  

Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co., which on Thursday awarded an SR55.9 million operations and maintenance contract to National Water Co., rose 2 percent to SR142 per share.  

Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development also closed higher at 1.97 percent to SR20.70 per share. The company on Thursday reduced its capital to SR315 million by absorbing its accumulated losses of SR335 million.  

On the banking front, Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, gained 1.3 percent, while Saudi Arabia’s most valuable bank, Al Rajhi, slipped 0.12 percent.  

The conspicuous losers were Tourism Enterprise Co., Naqi Water Co, Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. and Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Co..

Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. also fell 3.48 percent to close at SR172 per share.  

Topics: TASI Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

