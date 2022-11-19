You are here

What We Are Reading Today: The Light We Carry

Updated 19 November 2022
What We Are Reading Today: The Light We Carry

Updated 19 November 2022
Author: Michelle Obama

In an inspiring follow-up to her critically acclaimed, bestselling memoir Becoming, former First Lady Michelle Obama shares practical wisdom and powerful strategies for staying hopeful and balanced in today’s highly uncertain world.
“When we are able to recognize our own light, we become empowered to use it,” she writes.
A rewarding blend of powerful stories and profound advice that will ignite conversation, The Light We Carry inspires readers to
examine their own lives, identify their sources of gladness, and connect meaningfully in a turbulent world.
The author offers readers a series of fresh stories and insightful reflections on change, challenge, and power, including her belief that when we light up for others, we can illuminate the richness and potential of the world around us, discovering deeper truths and new pathways for progress.

Drawing from her experiences as a mother, daughter, spouse, friend, and First Lady, she shares the habits and principles she has developed to successfully adapt to change and overcome various obstacles—the earned wisdom that helps her continue to “become.”

 

Authors: Andrew W. Lo and Shomesh E. Chaudhuri

We are living in a golden age of biomedical innovation, yet entrepreneurs still struggle with the so-called Valley of Death when seeking funding for their biotech start-ups.

In Healthcare Finance, Andrew Lo and Shomesh Chaudhuri show that there are better ways to finance breakthrough therapies, and they provide the essential financial tools and concepts for creating the next generation of healthcare technologies.

Geared for MBA and life sciences students, as well as biopharma executives and healthcare investment professionals, this textbook covers the theory and application of financial techniques such as diversification, discounted cash flow analysis, real options, Monte Carlo simulation, and securitization, all within the context of managing biomedical assets.

Author: Emilee Booth Chapman 

Voting is only one of the many ways that citizens can participate in public decision-making, so why does it occupy such a central place in the democratic imagination?

In Election Day, political theorist Emilee Booth Chapman provides an original answer to that question, showing precisely what is so special about how we vote in today’s democracies.

By presenting a holistic account of popular voting practices and where they fit into complex democratic systems, she defends popular attitudes toward voting against radical critics and offers much-needed guidance for voting reform.

Author: Steven M. Goodman 

Separated from Africa’s mainland for tens of millions of years, Madagascar has evolved a breathtaking wealth of biodiversity, becoming home to thousands of species found nowhere else on the planet.

The New Natural History of Madagascar provides the most comprehensive, up-to-date synthesis available of this island nation’s priceless biological treasures.

Now fully revised and expanded, this beautifully illustrated compendium features contributions by more than 600 globally renowned experts who cover the history of scientific exploration in Madagascar, as well as the island’s geology and soils, climate, forest ecology, human ecology, marine and coastal ecosystems, plants, invertebrates, fish, amphibians, reptiles, birds, and mammals.

  In chapter three, titled "Planning a Siege," Master Sun says that "those who win every battle are not really skillful — those who render others' armies helpless without fighting are the best of all"
“The Art of War” is a non-fiction military treatise compiled by Chinese general Sun Tzu in the fifth century B.C., and translated by Thomas Cleary.

For the past two-and-a-half millennia, this ancient text has influenced military strategists from Napoleon to Ho Chi Minh on how to wage war where necessary and resort to diplomacy when possible.

Composed of 13 chapters, the book talks about concepts such as strategic assessments, maneuvering armies, planning a siege, formations and adaptations.

In chapter one, titled “Strategic Assessment,” Sun Tzu — or Master Sun — explains that war must be studied to measure its success through five areas: Command, doctrine, moral influence, terrain and weather.

In chapter three, titled “Planning a Siege,” Master Sun says that “those who win every battle are not really skillful — those who render others’ armies helpless without fighting are the best of all.”

A notable distinction Master Sun focuses on is that between defense against the enemy, and waging war as the belligerent.

“Invincibility is a matter of defense, vulnerability is a matter of attack,” he highlights in chapter four, titled “Formation.”

More of his insight is contained within the pages of the book, such as ancient divide-and-conquer strategies and physical maneuvering of armies.

Not much is known about Master Sun himself — mostly just that he was credited with writing the text and that he was a philosopher and general who lived during the Zhou, or Spring and Autumn, period of Chinese history.

His influence reached both Eastern and Western military thought, politics and even business models.

In 1772, the text was translated into French and the first attempts into English were made in 1905.

 

DUBAI: One of the most anticipated literary events in the Middle East, the Dubai-based Emirates Airline Festival of Literature — celebrating its 15th anniversary from Feb. 1-6, 2023 — announced its lineup at a glittering event at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library on Monday evening. 

Reflecting this year’s theme, “Old Friends,” the festival is bringing together more than 250 of the world’s writers, with several familiar names from previous editions of the festival. 

The lineup includes Brian Cox, Emmy-award winning patriarch of the hit streaming series “Succession;” authors Cecelia Ahern, Mohsin Hamid, Alexander McCall Smith and Jeffrey Archer; Indian politician Shashi Tharoor, and religious commentator Reza Aslan, who will be in conversation with Omar Saif Ghobash and Malaysian journalist and activist Marina Mahathir; notable Bahraini poet Qasim Haddad and Emirati author and poet Maisoon Saker Al-Qassimi, 2022 winner of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award. 

Highlights 

The winner of the 2022 International Booker Prize Geetanjali Shree, who made history as her book “Tomb of Sand” became the first Hindi, Indian and South Asian novel to win the prestigious award, will also make an appearance.  

Best-selling author of the “Dark Iceland” series and one of the top Scandinavian authors Ragnar Jónasson will introduce fans to his latest whodunit. 

For fans of pop culture, social media sensation and creator of the popular webcomic “Strange Planet” Nathan Pyle will be in attendance. Also attending will be renowned video game writer and journalist Rhianna Pratchett, daughter of late fantasy author Terry Pratchett. 

Special events

The literature festival will celebrate the life and works of American Lebanese author and artist Gibran Kahlil Gibran, marking 100 years since the publication of his book “The Prophet,” and the 140th anniversary of his birth.   

There will also be an atmospheric retelling of indigenous folklore and legend as authors gather under the moonlight for “Fables Around the Fire,” revisiting tales from Europe, the Philippines, Arabia and the Yoruba people of Nigeria. 

Competitive wordsmiths can pit their skills against their favorite authors in the festival’s first ever Scrabble Tournament, or show off their literary know-how in the “Big Fat LitFest Quiz.” 

Desert Stanzas, the festival’s signature event transporting poets from around the world to perform amongst the sand dunes, under a starlit sky, will also return. 

Ticket prices start at $7 and there will be 15 percent off general session tickets in a special early bird anniversary offer running from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15. 

