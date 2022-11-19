You are here

  Officials: Daesh militants kill 4 Iraqi soldiers in northwest

Officials: Daesh militants kill 4 Iraqi soldiers in northwest

Officials: Daesh militants kill 4 Iraqi soldiers in northwest
Iraqi Kurdish fighters are deployed about one kilometer (less than a mile) from the post that was attacked. (Reuters)
Updated 19 November 2022
AP

Officials: Daesh militants kill 4 Iraqi soldiers in northwest

Officials: Daesh militants kill 4 Iraqi soldiers in northwest
  • The pre-dawn assault targeted the desert post near Kirkuk
Updated 19 November 2022
AP

KIRKUK: Daesh group militants attacked an Iraqi army position in the northwestern governorate of Kirkuk early Saturday killing four soldiers, security sources and a local government official said.
Daesh fighters in the district of Dibis took the soldiers’ weapons and communications gear and left the scene, security sources said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to give statements to the media.
It was the first such attack in nearly a year. In January, Daesh gunmen broke into a barracks in the mountainous Al-Azim district outside the town of Baqouba, where they killed a guard and shot dead 11 soldiers as they slept.
Rakan Saeed Al-Jiboury, the governor of Kirkuk, told The Associated Press that the attack “is a result of negligence and lack of care by the security forces.”
He added that the site of the attack is an area where authority is divided between the Iraqi army and Kurdish peshmerga forces “so there is no coordination, and (Daesh) takes advantage of this.”
Daesh’s territorial control in Iraq and Syria was crushed by a years-long US-backed campaign, but its fighters continued with sleeper cells that have increasingly killed scores of Iraqis and Syrians.

Topics: Iraq

Rights group: 47 children among at least 378 killed in Iran protest crackdown

Rights group: 47 children among at least 378 killed in Iran protest crackdown
Updated 19 November 2022
AFP

Rights group: 47 children among at least 378 killed in Iran protest crackdown

Rights group: 47 children among at least 378 killed in Iran protest crackdown
  • The Islamic republic has been gripped by protests that erupted over Amini’s death on September 16
Updated 19 November 2022
AFP

PARIS: Iranian security forces have killed at least 378 people — including 47 children — in a crackdown on protests sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death, a rights group said in an updated toll Saturday.
The Islamic republic has been gripped by protests that erupted over Amini’s death on September 16, three days after her arrest for an alleged breach of the country’s strict dress code for women.
The protests were fanned by fury over the dress rules for women, but have grown into a broad movement against the theocracy that has ruled Iran since the 1979 revolution.
“At least 378 protesters, including 47 children, have been killed by the oppressive forces since September 16,” Iran Human Rights director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam said.
The figure represents an increase of 36 since the Norway-based group issued its previous toll on Wednesday.
It includes at least 123 people killed in the province of Sistan-Baluchistan, on Iran’s southeastern border with Pakistan, 40 in both Kurdistan and Tehran provinces and 39 in West Azerbaijan province.
Iran Human Rights warned that the regime had been mounting a “campaign of spreading lies” ahead of a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council next week.
“They have two goals by attributing the killing of the protesters to terrorist groups like Daesh,” Amiry-Moghaddam said, referring to the Daesh group.
“They want to use it as an excuse for more widespread use of live ammunition,” he said.
“And they also want to influence countries in the UN Human Rights Council who will gather on November 24 in a special session considering establishing an independent investigation and accountability mechanism” over the crackdown in Iran, he added.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran

‘Stateless’ Turkish Cypriots protest over lack of formal IDs

‘Stateless’ Turkish Cypriots protest over lack of formal IDs
Updated 19 November 2022
Reuters

'Stateless' Turkish Cypriots protest over lack of formal IDs

‘Stateless’ Turkish Cypriots protest over lack of formal IDs
  • Campaigners say thousands of people are rendered effectively stateless because they are unable to obtain Cypriot identity cards
  • A breakaway Turkish Cypriot administration in northern Cyprus is recognised only by Ankara
Updated 19 November 2022
Reuters

NICOSIA: Turkish Cypriots of mixed marriages protested on Saturday over what they say are inexplicable delays in gaining Cypriot citizenship, a contentious issue on the ethnically-split island.
Campaigners say thousands of people are rendered effectively stateless because they are unable to obtain Cypriot identity cards, falling foul of the politics and conflict which tore Cyprus apart.
“We don’t want any favors. We want our children’s rights,” said Can Azer, a lawyer and father of two children born in Cyprus.
The east Mediterranean island was split in a Turkish invasion in 1974 after a brief Greek inspired coup. A Greek Cypriot government represents Cyprus internationally.
Its membership of the European Union allows Cypriots visa-free travel throughout the bloc, while in contrast, a breakaway Turkish Cypriot administration in northern Cyprus is recognized only by Ankara.
Families of part-Cypriot heritage living in the north say an inability to get an internationally-recognized ID card issued by Cyprus impacts their children’s prospects if they want to pursue higher education, or employment in the more prosperous south.
About 100 Turkish Cypriots, some holding placards reading “Love Knows No Identity,” marched peacefully through the divided capital Nicosia on the Greek Cypriot side.
In Cyprus, it is highly unusual for members of one community to protest in areas populated by the other community.
By law, a child born on the island with at least one Cypriot parent should be conferred citizenship. But activists say a modification subsequently gave extensive powers to the interior ministry on who among those of mixed descent could get citizenship, with thousands left in limbo.
“From a legal point of view it is a clear violation ... you cannot punish children for political reasons and deprive them of their rights,” said Doros Polycarpou of the Kisa advocacy group.
Cyprus’s interior ministry did not respond to a request for comment.
“They want to belong to Cyprus,” Azer said of his children. “But right now they are made to feel they don’t belong anywhere.”

Topics: Cyprus TURKISH CYPRIOTS protest

Over 100 unmanned vessels to be deployed in Gulf waters: CENTCOM

Over 100 unmanned vessels to be deployed in Gulf waters: CENTCOM
Updated 19 November 2022
AFP

Over 100 unmanned vessels to be deployed in Gulf waters: CENTCOM

Over 100 unmanned vessels to be deployed in Gulf waters: CENTCOM
  • The announcement was made at the annual Manama Dialogue conference in Bahrain
Updated 19 November 2022
AFP

MANAMA: A US-led task force will deploy over 100 unmanned vessels in the Gulf region’s strategic waters by next year to stave off maritime threats, the US Central Command chief said Saturday.
The announcement by General Michael Kurilla at the annual Manama Dialogue conference in Bahrain came after Israel and the United States blamed Iran for a drone strike off the coast of Oman this week that hit a tanker operated by an Israeli-owned firm.
The attack, which coincided with heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington, was the latest in a string of disruptions in Gulf waters that are a key route for world energy supplies.
“By this time next year, Task Force 59 will bring together a fleet of over 100 unmanned surface and subsurface vessels operating together, communicating together and providing maritime domain awareness,” the CENTCOM chief said.
Launched in September 2021, Task Force 59 was created in Bahrain, home to the US navy’s Fifth Fleet, to integrate unmanned systems and artificial intelligence into Middle East operations following a series of drone attacks blamed on Iran.
While airborne and subsea unmanned vessels are quite well developed, unmanned surface boats are a new technology that are essential for security in the future, according to the Fifth Fleet.
In addition to the unmanned vessels, the US is “building an experimentation program here in the Middle East to beat adversary drones with our partners,” Kurilla said without elaborating.
The CENTCOM chief called the development of “adversary drones” the greatest technological threat to regional security.

Topics: Iran United States CENTCOM US CENTCOM

Iran forces fire on protester’s family and seize body: rights group

Iran forces fire on protester’s family and seize body: rights group
Updated 19 November 2022
AFP

Iran forces fire on protester's family and seize body: rights group

Iran forces fire on protester’s family and seize body: rights group
  • Activists accuse Iran’s security forces of carrying out secret burials of protesters they have killed
Updated 19 November 2022
AFP

PARIS: Iranian Revolutionary Guards opened fire on family members mourning a slain protester and seized his body from hospital, as clashes raged around the country overnight, a rights group said Saturday.
The country’s clerical leadership under Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is facing its biggest challenge since the Islamic Revolution of 1979 in two months of protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini.
The authorities have responded with a crackdown that Olso-based group Iran Human Rights says left dead at least 342 people, half a dozen already sentenced to death and thousands more arrested.
Protesters have been killed in 22 of Iran’s 31 provinces, IHR said Wednesday, including 123 in Sistan-Baluchistan and 32 in Amini’s home province of Kurdistan, where violence flared in the town of Bukan overnight.
“Last night, after IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) forces attacked Shahid Gholi Pur Hospital in Bukan, they seized Shahryar Mohammadi’s body and buried him secretly,” the Norway-based Hengaw rights group said.
“These forces opened fire on his family and inflicted injuries on at least five people,” Hengaw, which monitors abuses in Kurdish areas, told AFP.
Activists accuse Iran’s security forces of carrying out secret burials of protesters they have killed, to prevent more violence from flaring at their funerals.
Security force also opened fire on protesters in the town of Divandarreh, in Kurdistan province, wounding several people, Hengaw said on Saturday.
Iran has accused its foreign foes — including Britain, Israel and the United States — of fomenting violence in the country during protests since the September 16 death in custody of Amini.
Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin, died three days after her arrest in Tehran by the notorious morality police over an alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s mandatory hijab law.
In a statement, Iran’s foreign ministry hit out at the “deliberate silence of foreign promoters of chaos and violence in Iran in the face of... terrorist operations in several Iranian cities.”
“It is the duty of the international community and international assemblies to condemn the recent terrorist acts in Iran and not to provide a safe haven for extremists,” it added.
On Wednesday, 10 people including a woman, two children and a security officer were killed in two separate attacks in the cities of Izeh and Isfahan, according to state media and a hospital source.
Two members of Iran’s pro-government Basij paramilitary force were stabbed to death in the northeastern city of Mashhad while trying to intervene against “rioters,” according to state news agency IRNA.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022

Iran ‘spreading bloodshed’ from Middle East to Kyiv – UK foreign secretary

Iran ‘spreading bloodshed’ from Middle East to Kyiv – UK foreign secretary
Updated 19 November 2022
AFP

Iran 'spreading bloodshed' from Middle East to Kyiv – UK foreign secretary

Iran ‘spreading bloodshed’ from Middle East to Kyiv – UK foreign secretary
  • British foreign secretary James Cleverly: Iranian-supplied weapons threaten the entire region
  • ‘Britain is determined to work alongside our friends to counter the Iranian threat’
Updated 19 November 2022
AFP

MANAMA: Britain’s foreign minister on Saturday hit out at Iran for “spreading bloodshed” and vowed to work with allies to counter Tehran as he addressed leaders in Bahrain.
Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Iran of supplying Russia with drones that they say Moscow has used in recent weeks to carry out attacks in Ukraine.
Earlier this month, Tehran admitted it had sent drones, but insisted they were supplied before Russia’s invasion.
“Iranian-supplied weapons threaten the entire region,” British foreign secretary James Cleverly told the annual Manama Dialogue conference in Bahrain.
“The regime has resorted to selling Russia the armed drones that are killing civilians in Ukraine.”
Cleverly spoke a day after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also warned in Bahrain that Iran’s “weapons proliferation” is a threat to Europe.
The growing criticism comes as Iran grapples with mass protests — the biggest in years — following the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by Iran’s notorious morality police for an alleged breach of its strict dress code for women.
“As their people demonstrate against decades of oppression, Iran’s rulers are spreading bloodshed and destruction across the region and as far away as Kyiv,” Cleverly said.
“Britain is determined to work alongside our friends to counter the Iranian threat.”
On Monday, the EU hit more than 30 senior Iranian officials and organizations with sanctions over Tehran’s crackdown on protesters and the supply of drones to Russia.
In his address, Cleverly also slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin for threatening global security.
“No country is immune from the turmoil he has brought to world markets or the damage he has caused to global food security,” he said.
“Putin’s war is inflicting yet more suffering on Syrians and Yemenis, who were already enduring the privations of humanitarian emergency, and ordinary Lebanese, caught up in economic crisis.”

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Iran James Cleverly

