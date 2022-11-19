You are here

Bulgaria charges five with helping Istanbul bombing suspect

Turkish police captured the chief suspect Alham Albashir — a Syrian woman who is said to have been working for Kurdish militants — in an Istanbul suburb. (AP)
Updated 19 November 2022
AFP

  • Turkiye jailed 17 people over last Sunday’s blast, which it has blamed on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party
  • The PKK and its Syrian offshoot the YPG have denied involvement in the blast
AFP

SOFIA: Bulgaria has charged five people with helping one of the suspects in last weekend’s bombing in central Istanbul which killed six people, prosecutors said on Saturday.
Turkiye on Friday jailed 17 people over last Sunday’s blast, which Ankara has blamed on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) it designates as a “terror group.”
The victims include two girls aged nine and 15.
“Five people have been charged” over their “logistical” help to one of the suspects to flee, Siyka Mileva, a spokeswoman for the Sofia prosecutor’s office said.
Local television channels said three of the people charged in Bulgaria were from Moldova and a fourth was from an unspecified Arab country. There were no immediate details about the fifth person.
The PKK and its Syrian offshoot the YPG have denied involvement in the blast, which also wounded 81 people. No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Turkish police captured the chief suspect Alham Albashir — a Syrian woman who is said to have been working for Kurdish militants — in an Istanbul suburb.
Albashir reportedly confessed to planting the bomb during her interrogation.
The Istanbul court remanded the 17 suspects in pre-trial detention on charges of “destroying national unity” and “deliberate killing.”
Albashir said she joined the PKK because of her boyfriend’s influence and maintained her ties to the group after she broke up with him, the Turkiye’s Anodolu news agency said.
The attack was the deadliest in five years and evoked bitter memories from a wave of nationwide bombings from 2015 to 2017 that were blamed mostly on Kurdish militants and Daesh group militants.

SAN JOSE, California: Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison for duping investors in the failed startup that promised to revolutionize blood testing but instead made her a symbol of Silicon Valley ambition that veered into deceit.

Holmes’ sentencing revives the debate on whether or not women executives are just as corrupt as men.

The idea of women possibly being less corrupt than men gained prominence in the early 2000s. In 2011, the World Bank published a study, which showed that in countries with a greater proportion of female legislators, social workers were less likely to demand bribes.

This is not because women are more likely to confront arrangements or refuse to accept bribes, the study indicated. It is because women are less likely to be members of existing patronage networks, which are predominantly male.

Similarly, women have less opportunity to express or pursue corruption considering that there are fewer women than men in positions of power. Given such power, women may indeed be equally corrupt as men.

Therefore, women are not necessarily less corrupt than men, but are perceived to be less corrupt for a number of reasons.

READ MORE: Why female CEOs can be just as corrupt as men

The sentence imposed by US District Judge Edward Davila was shorter than the 15-year penalty requested by federal prosecutors but far tougher than the leniency her legal team sought for the mother of a year-old son with another child on the way.

Holmes, 38, faced a maximum of 20 years in prison. Her legal team requested no more than 18 months, preferably served in home confinement.

“This is a very heavy sentence,” said Rachel Fiset, a defense lawyer who has also been involved in health care cases.

Holmes, who was CEO throughout the company’s turbulent 15-year history, was convicted in January in the scheme, which revolved around the company’s claims to have developed a medical device that could detect a multitude of diseases and conditions from a few drops of blood. But the technology never worked, and the claims were false.

Theranos was dashed “by misrepresentations, hubris and just plain lies,” the judge said.

“This case is so troubling on so many levels,” Davila said. “What was it that caused Ms. Holmes to make the decisions she did? Was there a loss of a moral compass?”

Holmes’ meteoric rise once landed her on the covers of business magazines that hailed her as the next Steve Jobs. And her deception was persuasive enough to draw in a list of sophisticated investors, including software magnate Larry Ellison, media mogul Rupert Murdoch and the Walton family behind Walmart.

She sobbed as she told the judge she accepted responsibility for her actions.

“I regret my failings with every cell of my body,” Holmes said. She promised Davila she would devote the remainder of her life to trying to help others.

Holmes’ attorney, Kevin Downey, indicated she would appeal the sentence. Holmes and her family left the courthouse by a side entrance and managed to evade reporters and photographers.

Before handing down the sentence, Davila reflected on Silicon Valley’s transition from an agricultural hub populated by farmers and ranchers to a “crucible of innovation” brimming with bright-eyed entrepreneurs dreaming of changing the world.

READ MORE: Why female CEOs can be just as corrupt as men

Recalling the humble beginnings of technology pioneer Hewlett-Packard in a small garage in Palo Alto — the same city where Theranos was based — he spoke wistfully of “honest, hard work.”

“That, I would hope, will be the legacy and continuation of this valley,” the judge said.

Amanda Kramer, a former federal prosecutor who is now a defense attorney, described the sentence as “the equivalent of neon, flashing billboard” offering “a reminder the long-term consequences of fraud far outweigh any short-term gains.”

The sentencing in the same San Jose courtroom where Holmes was convicted on four counts of investor fraud and conspiracy marked another climactic moment in a saga that has been dissected in an HBO documentary and an award-winning Hulu series.

Her lawyers argued that Holmes was a well-meaning entrepreneur who is now a devoted mother. Their viewpoints were supported by more than 130 letters submitted by family, friends and former colleagues praising Holmes.

Davila suggested that the letters might have struck a different tone had the writers seen and heard all the evidence shown to the jury.

Prosecutors also wanted Holmes to pay $804 million in restitution — an amount that covers most of the nearly $1 billion that she raised from investors. But the judge left that question for a future hearing that has not been scheduled.

While wooing investors, Holmes leveraged a high-powered Theranos board that included former Defense Secretary James Mattis, who testified against her during her trial, and two former secretaries of state, Henry Kissinger and the late George Shultz, whose son, Alexander submitted a statement blasting Holmes for concocting a scheme that played Shultz “for the fool.”

Alexander Shultz made a brief appearance Friday to lambaste her for terrorizing his son, Tyler, a former Theranos employee turned whistleblower who helped The Wall Street Journal expose the flaws in the company’s blood-testing technology.

Before the first in a series of Journal articles appeared in October 2015, Alexander Shultz said Holmes hired private investigators to follow Tyler. The surveillance made Tyler so fearful that Alexander said his son began sleeping in his bed with a knife.

The judge gave Holmes more than five months of freedom before she must report to prison on April 27 — a window of time that should enable her to give birth to her second child before she is incarcerated. She gave birth to a son shortly before her trial started last year.

If Holmes’ pregnancy had a role in determining her sentence, the decision could prove controversial. A 2019 study found that more than 1,000 pregnant women entered federal or state prisons over a 12-month study period; 753 of them gave birth in custody.

According to a 2016 survey by the Bureau of Justice Statistics, more than half of women entering federal prison — 58 percent — reported being mothers of minor children.

READ MORE: Why female CEOs can be just as corrupt as men

Kramer said it seemed clear that Davila did not allow the pregnancy to sway his judgment. His sentence “was a lesson about justice being blind, whether you are woman, a mother, a powerful figure, you are still going to be treated equally under the law.”

Federal prosecutor Robert Leach described the Theranos scam as one of the most egregious white-collar crimes ever committed in Silicon Valley. In a scathing 46-page memo, Leach urged the judge to send a message to curb the hubris and hyperbole unleashed by the tech boom of the last 30 years.

Even though Holmes was acquitted on four counts of fraud and conspiracy tied to patients who took Theranos blood tests, Leach also asked the judge to factor in the health threats posed by Holmes’ conduct.

Evidence submitted during her trial showed the tests produced wildly unreliable results that could have steered patients toward the wrong treatments.

Holmes lawyers painted her as a selfless visionary who spent 14 years trying to revolutionize health care. They asserted that Holmes never stopped trying to perfect the technology until Theranos collapsed in 2018.

They also pointed out that Holmes never sold any of her Theranos shares — a stake valued at $4.5 billion in 2014. “Where did all the money go? To building technology,” Downey said.

In court documents, Downey also asked Davila to consider the alleged sexual and emotional abuse Holmes suffered while she was involved romantically with Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, who became a Theranos investor, top executive and eventually an accomplice in her crimes.

Balwani, 57, is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 7 after being convicted in a July trial on 12 counts of fraud and conspiracy.

UK FM during botched Kabul withdrawal ‘blocked’ talks with senior staff, sources say

Updated 19 November 2022
Arab News

  • Dominic Raab ignored ‘time-wasters,’ threatened sackings while holidaying during height of crisis, insiders tell The Guardian
  • Number of officials took mental-health leave following ‘chaotic’ episode
Arab News

LONDON: UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab’s conduct during Britain’s withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 led to significant delays and compounded the chaos of the evacuation, sources have told The Guardian newspaper.

While serving as foreign secretary during the August 2021 withdrawal, Raab reportedly refused to communicate with a number of senior officials responsible for handling aspects of the withdrawal.

Raab considered the staff “time-wasters,” and allegedly ignored urgent emails detailing critical aspects of the Afghanistan strategy.

As a result of the botched withdrawal, Raab was reassigned to the post of justice secretary in a matter of weeks. He is now facing an investigation over two formal complaints submitted by civil servants who worked alongside him in the UK Foreign Office and Ministry of Justice.

Senior sources told The Guardian: “We couldn’t get him to listen to this message, let alone act on it.

“This blockage was very costly. Decisions that should have taken hours took days or simply did not happen.

“(Raab) was determined to cut off routes for communication for those he found to be challenging voices.”

Instead, the then-foreign secretary formed a makeshift group of senior staff that he considered “worthwhile” to handle the withdrawal, with only members of that group able to communicate with him, the sources explained, adding: “Failure for him to reply to many things during Afghanistan were detrimental.”

During the height of the crisis, Raab was on holiday and reportedly opened communication to all officials inside the Foreign Office.

But the episode led to an argument with a senior official, Nigel Casey, had a “long-lasting impact” on the work environment after Raab threatened to sack him, a source said.

A number of staff working under Raab took mental-health leave from work as a result of the Afghanistan debacle, sources told The Guardian.

“The combination of the pressure of work and unreasonable deadlines has had such an impact on some colleagues’ mental and physical health that they have visited their GPs, and some have subsequently been signed off work for extended periods of time,” a formal complaint stated.

However, Raab has denied the allegations, claiming that a senior aide was responsible for delegating communication access with Foreign Office staff.

The deputy prime minister said that he is “looking forward” to addressing the complaints in front of a committee on Nov. 22.

“I have never tolerated bullying, and always sought to reinforce and empower the teams of civil servants working in my respective departments,” he said.

New UK PM Sunak visits Kyiv, pledges support

Updated 19 November 2022
Reuters

  • "Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom," Sunak said on Twitter
  • "Both of our nations know what it means to stand up for freedom," Zelensky tweeted
Reuters

KYIV: Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made his first visit to Kyiv on Saturday, pledging to continue the firm support for Ukraine that was a focus of policy under his predecessors.
“Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom,” Sunak said on Twitter. “We are with you all the way.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a video on Saturday of the two meeting in Kyiv.
“With friends like you by our side, we are confident in our victory. Both of our nations know what it means to stand up for freedom,” Zelensky tweeted.
Sunak, a former finance minister, took office last month following the shortlived premiership of Liz Truss. She and her predecessor Boris Johnson had both made public support for Ukraine an important part of their agenda, and Sunak has said he will continue this.

Russia trying to exhaust Ukraine’s air defenses, Pentagon official says

Updated 19 November 2022
Reuters

  • Russia has been hammering cities across Ukraine with missile strikes over the past week
  • Colin Kahl, the Pentagon's top policy advisor, cautioned that Moscow also hoped to deplete Ukrainian air defenses
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Russia’s surge in missile strikes in Ukraine is partly designed to exhaust Kyiv’s supplies of air defenses and finally achieve dominance of the skies above the country, a senior Pentagon official said on Saturday.
Russia has been hammering cities across Ukraine with missile strikes over the past week, in one of the heaviest waves of missile attacks since Moscow began its invasion nearly nine months ago.
Ukraine says the strikes have crippled almost half of Ukraine’s energy system, creating a potential humanitarian disaster as winter sets in.
Colin Kahl, the Pentagon’s top policy adviser, cautioned that Moscow also hoped to deplete Ukrainian air defenses that have so far prevented the Russian military from establishing dominance of the skies above Ukraine.
“They’re really trying to overwhelm and exhaust Ukrainian air defense systems,” Kahl told reporters during a trip to the Middle East.
“We know what the Russian theory of victory is, and we’re committed to making sure that’s not going to work by making sure that the Ukrainians get what they need to keep their air defenses viable.”
Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Western military experts widely expected the Russian military to try to immediately destroy Ukraine’s air force and air defenses. That is a core element of modern military strategy, allowing better support for advancing ground forces.
Instead, Ukrainian troops with surface-to-air rockets and other air defenses were able to threaten Russian aircraft and the skies above Ukraine remain contested to this day.
That critical, early failure has been a core element of Russia’s troubles in Ukraine as it presses its failing invasion, at tremendous cost in lives and military equipment.
“I think one of the things that probably surprised the Russians the most is how resilient Ukraine’s air defenses have been since the beginning of this conflict,” Kahl said.
“In large part, that’s because of the ingenuity and cleverness of the Ukrainians themselves in keeping their air defense systems viable. But it’s also because the United States and other allies and partners have provided a tremendous amount of support,” he said.
Last week, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin focused on air defense supplies for Ukraine at a virtual meeting he hosted from the Pentagon. Ukraine’s allies have been providing everything from legacy Soviet-era systems to more modern, Western ones.
For the United States, this includes newly US-provided NASAMS air defense systems that the Pentagon says so far have had a 100 percent success rate in Ukraine intercepting Russian missiles.
“We’ve been transitioning the Ukrainians toward the NATO standard equipment across the board, but not the least of which includes air defense systems like the NASAM,” Kahl said.
The United States has provided more than 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems along with counter-artillery and air surveillance radars to Ukraine.

China reports 24,473 new COVID-19 cases

Updated 19 November 2022
Reuters

  • Numerous businesses in Beijing’s Chaoyang district have shut or announced only limited services
  • Outlying Beijing districts of Fangshan and Huairou announced additional testing requirements for people entering from other provinces
Reuters

SHANGHAI: China reported a slight decline in new COVID-19 cases on Saturday as numerous cities battled outbreaks, and as restaurants and other businesses in Beijing shut after authorities urged people to stay home over the weekend.
Authorities have recently sought to ease the impact of their tough zero-COVID policy, which is battering the world’s second-biggest economy and sowing frustration and anger as case numbers have risen to their highest since April.
Numerous businesses in Beijing’s Chaoyang district, the capital’s main business and diplomatic area, have shut or announced only limited services.
One restaurant owner in the nightlife hub of Sanlitun said that authorities had told him and other outlets in the area to close for three days from Saturday.
A major office complex in the nearby Dongcheng district said Chaoyang residents should not come to work from Monday and staffing levels would be reduced by 30 percent.
The outlying Beijing districts of Fangshan and Huairou announced additional testing requirements for people entering from other provinces.
Beijing reported 79 symptomatic and 436 asymptomatic cases for Friday, down from 100 symptomatic and 366 asymptomatic cases the previous day, government data showed.
Beijing authorities are on high alert in the hope of preventing the numerous omicron variant outbreaks in other cities from spreading to the capital.
Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director of Beijing’s municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told a news conference that case counts in each district of the capital continue to trend upward. By 3 p.m. (0700 GMT) on Saturday, the city had confirmed 395 confirmed cases, 56 of which were from people not in quarantine.
Nationwide, the authorities reported 24,263 daily domestically transmitted cases, of which 2,055 were symptomatic and 22,208 were asymptomatic, down from 25,129 the previous day.
That is approaching the highs when the authorities locked down Shanghai, China’s financial hub and most populous city, earlier in the year.
This time, however, the cases are distributed across many cities, where authorities are weighing the costs and benefits of loosening policies that have damaged businesses.
Guangzhou, a city in the south of nearly 19 million people, reported 269 new domestically transmitted symptomatic cases and 8,444 asymptomatic cases, compared with 255 symptomatic and 8,989 asymptomatic cases a day before, authorities said.
Guangzhou authorities recently announced they would build facilities with more than 250,000 hospital beds to cope with the rising cases. This week, residents staged a protest in defiance of strict lockdown policies.
The manufacturing hub of Zhengzhou reported 182 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 1,385 asymptomatic cases, compared with 107 symptomatic and 1,556 asymptomatic cases a day before, according to government data.
Lockdowns in the city sent some workers fleeing from a factory operated by Apple iPhone manufacturer Foxconn. Authorities have responded by offering low-level officials and residents cash bonuses on top of wages if they stay on the production lines.

