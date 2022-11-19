You are here

Youth empowerment is key to tackling climate change issues, says KAUST chief

Tony Chan, who took part in a panel discussion titled “How To Pave A Career Path In Protecting The Planet” during the Saudi Green Initiative Forum on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference. (AN Photo)
Tony Chan, who took part in a panel discussion titled “How To Pave A Career Path In Protecting The Planet” during the Saudi Green Initiative Forum on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference. (AN Photo)
SARAH GLUBB
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

  • Tony Chan said the “mindset of youth” is focused on sustainability and that this can help to solve climate problems
SHARM EL-SHEIKH: Creating career opportunities within the green-energy sector is of paramount importance for the future of the Middle East region, according to the president of King Abdullah University of Science and Technology.

Tony Chan, who took part in a panel discussion titled “How To Pave A Career Path In Protecting The Planet” during the Saudi Green Initiative Forum on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference, COP27, in the Egyptian city of Sharm El-Sheikh, told Arab News that more career options should be made available for young people within the green sector in the region.

He said the “mindset of youth” is focused on sustainability and that this can help to solve issues related to climate change.

“The youth are in the best position to solve the problem — (they will) help solve the problem,” he added.

With this in mind, he said KAUST offers courses for young people across the Kingdom to prepare them for careers in the green energy sector.

KAUST showcased three projects at the Saudi Pavilion at COP27: The Future of the Hydrogen Economy; Carbon Capture via MOFs (metal-organic frameworks); and “Storing Carbon Underground.”

Topics: COP27 youth King Abdullah University for Science and Technology (KAUST)

