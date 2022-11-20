Leaders of French-speaking countries hold summit in Tunisia

You are here

Tunisia's President Kais Saied speaks at the 18th Francophonie Summit in Djerba, Tunisia November 19, 2022. (REUTERS)
AP
AFP

Tunisia's President Kais Saied speaks at the 18th Francophonie Summit in Djerba, Tunisia November 19, 2022. (REUTERS)
  • The summit and a two-day meeting of the organization’s economic forum next week are taking place amid tight security
AP AFP

TUNIS: Leaders of French-speaking countries gathered on Saturday on a Tunisian island to discuss debt relief, migration, food and energy shortages, with a soaring cost of living across Africa, Europe and the Middle East due to war in Ukraine as the backdrop.
French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the presidents of six African nations were attending the 18th annual meeting of the 88-member International Organization of Francophonie, which promotes relations among nations that use French as their primary language.
European Council President Charles Michel also was in Tunisia for the two-day summit, the organization’s first gathering in three years following pandemic lockdowns and travel restrictions.




Tunisia's President Kais Saied poses for a group with Secretary General of La Francophonie Louise Mushikiwabo, French President Emmanuel Macron, Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and other officials and leaders of French-speaking countries, at the 18th Francophonie Summit in Djerba, Tunisia November 19, 2022. (REUTERS)

Louise Mushikiwabo, the group’s secretary-general and Rwanda’s former foreign minister, said the participants plan to issue a final declaration on major political, social and economic issues after the summit ends on Sunday.
They will also focus on “ways to boost the use of the French language around Europe and in international institutions as its use declines compared to English,” Mushikiwabo said.
The bloc has been criticized for failing to use its clout to resolve crises. President Macron said the International Organization of Francophonie should be “a space of resistance and reconquest” and called for it to reclaim its role.
Macron noted that in North Africa the use of French has declined over the past few decades. “English is a new common language that people have accepted,” he said. But, he added, “(French) is the universal language of the African continent.”
The presidents of Senegal, the Ivory Coast, Gabon, Mauritania, Niger, Burundi and Rwanda are representing more than 320 million French-speaking people across the African continent, including Tunisia, organizers said.
The president of Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, did not attend the summit amid escalating tensions with neighboring Rwanda, President Paul Kagame was in Djerba.
The Congolese government tweeted Saturday that Tshisekedi stayed away to condemn “Rwandan aggression.”
Congolese Prime Minister Sama Lukonde traveled to Tunisia in the president’s place, the government said. Lukonde refused to appear in the family photo during the opening session because of Kagame’s presence. Congolese authorities accuse Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebels, which Rwanda denies. Violence by armed groups in eastern Congo has forced hundreds to flee over the past few months, sparking a diplomatic crisis between the two French-speaking African nations.
The summit and a two-day meeting of the organization’s economic forum next week are taking place amid tight security.
Tunisia has been in the grip of a political and economic crisis.
In preparation for the international meetings, authorities also gave Djerba a makeover, building new roads and improving infrastructure around the island that is a major tourist hub and home to several historical sites, including one of Africa’s oldest synagogues.
The meetings are expected to boost the standing of Tunisian President Kais Saied.
Last month, the Tunisian government reached a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund on a $1.9 billion loan that is designed to ease the country’s protracted budget crisis and calm the simmering discontent over soaring food and energy shortages.

 

Education, health officials calm fears over viral flu among Egypt students

Students sit in class at a school in el-Arish city, in the northern Sinai Peninsula, on March 21, 2022. (AFP)
Students sit in class at a school in el-Arish city, in the northern Sinai Peninsula, on March 21, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 51 min 23 sec ago
Mohammad Shamaa

Education, health officials calm fears over viral flu among Egypt students

Students sit in class at a school in el-Arish city, in the northern Sinai Peninsula, on March 21, 2022. (AFP)
  • RSV is an old virus active in the autumn season and is contagious, but this year has appeared early among children, increasing hospitalization rates, Abdel Ghaffar confirmed
Updated 51 min 23 sec ago
Mohammad Shamaa

CAIRO: Flu-like symptoms have been spreading in Egyptian homes, especially among children resulting from a virus called Respiratory Syncytial Virus, according to the Egyptian Ministry of Health.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, a spokesperson for the ministry, told Arab News: “The preventive medicine sector recently swabbed a number of children, and the results of the survey showed that 73 percent of them were infected with the virus.”

He added: “People infected with RSV show symptoms of the common cold such as runny nose, headache, high fever, coughing, and severe fatigue.”

RSV is an old virus active in the autumn season and is contagious, but this year has appeared early among children, increasing hospitalization rates, Abdel Ghaffar confirmed.

“Things are under control, and the ministry always shares treatment methods,” he added.

Although more and more students have been missing school due to the virus, the Education Ministry confirmed that there was no plan to disrupt courses.

The Egyptian Ministry of Higher Education, which regulates study affairs in universities, said that there was no plan to cut the number of days during which students are required to attend classes.

With regard to mid-term exams that have already started in some colleges, a ministry spokesperson stressed that the exams were running on schedule.

RSV is a seasonal virus that spreads every year, and there is no need to disrupt studies in universities, Abdel Ghaffar said.

Dr. Abdel-Maguid Ibrahim, a pediatric specialist in Egypt, told Arab News: “Most of the children’s cases that we deal with these days — whether in private clinics or in the general hospital in where I work — are linked to RSV.”

He said most cases were being cured with cough medicine and antipyretics, and there was no need for panic.

Lebanon’s child welfare drive ‘lacks laws, national strategy’

A photo shows an empty court room in Lebanon's Justice Palace in Beirut on August 30, 2022. (AFP)
A photo shows an empty court room in Lebanon's Justice Palace in Beirut on August 30, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 19 November 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon’s child welfare drive ‘lacks laws, national strategy’

A photo shows an empty court room in Lebanon's Justice Palace in Beirut on August 30, 2022. (AFP)
  • Widespread unemployment plunges families into crisis, worsening plight of youngsters
Updated 19 November 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: A recent courtroom drama in which a judge offered to pay the bail amounts for two destitute brothers, who had been arrested in a financial dispute, has served to highlight the impact of Lebanon’s economic crisis on children.

The arrested duo, who collect and sell tin cans and scrap from streets and landfill for a living, had been detained for a month following a row.

Dany Zeeny, the investigating judge, helped the minors and ordered their release from an Akkar police station in the far north of Lebanon.

Many poor people across Lebanon have recently started collecting scraps of metal, which they sell on for small amounts to provide for their families.

The brothers appeared before Zeeny in the presence of a court-appointed attorney.

The boys’ case shows how the protection of children is no longer on Lebanon’s list of priorities, although the country signed the Convention on the Rights of the Child more than 30 years ago.

The number of beggars, including children, has been significantly increasing.

Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said the government was addressing the issue, and added that there are plans to set up a juvenile rehabilitation center.

Once established, the center will solely house juveniles, and he said there will be no minors in the central prison for adults in Roumieh.

Caretaker Justice Minister Henry Khoury, Education Minister Abbas Al-Halabi, Social Affairs Minister Hector Hajjar, and Mawlawi, acknowledged the problem of protecting children to Najat Mualla Majid, the special representative of the UN secretary-general on the issue of violence against children.

The UN official took part in a meeting held at the government headquarters in Beirut, after the organization expressed concern about the growing threat to the well-being and safety of children in Lebanon.

According to UNICEF, the harsh conditions in the country have led to a slowing down in the progress that it was making toward securing children’s rights, as defined in the convention.

This was reflected in their reduction in access to healthcare, protection, education, rest, play and recreation, which had resulted in dire effects on children, particularly those with disabilities.

The reports presented by ministers during the meeting showed pre-existing crises — some of which were exacerbated by economic collapse — in addition to new concerns related to intractable political, economic, and legal problems.

The justice minister said that although successive governments had prepared draft laws, and discussed the need to establish centers or correctional facilities for the rehabilitation of children, parliament was yet to vote on or approve any of the moves.

Hajjar said the child protection program was hard to implement in light of the presence of a large number of Syrian and Palestinian refugees.

He added that children lived in harsh conditions in camps, with the majority not attending school which exposed them to even more problems.

Hajjar urged the international community to coordinate with the relevant ministries to help find appropriate solutions.

Hyperinflation in the face of the collapse of the Lebanese currency has resulted in families struggling to survive.

UNICEF says some families have tried to cope by cutting back on food, restricting healthcare and education and, in many cases, forcing children into work. This had been the case even prior to 2019.

The social protection system in Lebanon has suffered from large gaps in coverage and funding.

In addition, there is no national scholarship program for children, nor general allowances for children with disabilities.

New UNICEF findings have revealed the depth of the damage to the lives of children.

It said: “Children are exposed to an increased risk of abuse, exploitation, and violence, and they are prevented from accessing basic needs in order to survive, which will lead to physical, mental, psychological, and economic repercussions that will accompany them in the stages of adolescence and adulthood.

“The high level of stress and anxiety within the family causes health and psychological issues for children, and sometimes leads to violent situations within the family and to more dependence than before on harmful social and gender norms and practices.”

Majid said: “The protection of children should be met at the judicial, social, medical, and administrative levels.

“The goal is to activate a series of services to reach all children. Lebanon ought to invest in its children and the country’s future and present.

“The UN and UNICEF are fully prepared to provide all possible support to improve services provided to children and families, for the benefit of children.”

 

After climate talks, world leaders visit Egypt’s tourist attractions

World leaders visit Egypt’s tourist attractions. (Supplied)
World leaders visit Egypt’s tourist attractions. (Supplied)
Updated 19 November 2022
Mohammad Shamaa

After climate talks, world leaders visit Egypt’s tourist attractions

World leaders visit Egypt’s tourist attractions. (Supplied)
Updated 19 November 2022
Mohammad Shamaa

CAIRO: Several kings, presidents, leaders, senior officials and diplomats packed their bags following their participation in the COP27 summit in Sharm El-Sheikh and headed to Egypt’s archaeological sites, most notably the pyramids and the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Cairo.

Saint Catherine’s Monastery in the Sinai received many VIPs, notably Andri Anastasiades, Cypriot first lady.

The pyramids and the museum were visited by Mark Brown, president of the Cook Islands, Nicolas Maduro, president of Venezuela, and Tupou VI, king of Tonga.

The Cairo museum was visited by actress Stephanie Boers and a high-profile Indonesian delegation, headed by its vice president. Previously, the museum also received Greek and Cypriot delegations.

Spain’s Sofia visited the museum along with her delegation. She was given a tour of the site by director Ahmed Ghoneim.

She was briefed about the artifacts, including a dye that dates back to the Fatimid period.

The Spanish royal visited the area overlooking Lake Ain Al-Sira and the open theater.

Ghoneim took her to the various halls of the museum and showed the priceless artifacts that tell the history of Egyptian civilization from prehistoric times to the modern era.

She was also briefed about the museum’s cultural and heritage activities, events and art exhibitions.

Kuwaiti diplomat says arbitrary usage of veto compromises UN Security Council credibility

Kuwaiti diplomat says arbitrary usage of veto compromises UN Security Council credibility
Updated 19 November 2022
Arab News

Kuwaiti diplomat says arbitrary usage of veto compromises UN Security Council credibility

Kuwaiti diplomat says arbitrary usage of veto compromises UN Security Council credibility
  • Regrets over Arab region involving majority of cases
  • First secretary addresses General Assembly
Updated 19 November 2022
Arab News

NEW YORK: The majority of veto appliance cases at the UN Security Council in the past three decades have been related to causes in the Arab region, a Kuwaiti diplomat has said.
Fahad Mohammad Al-Hajji, the first secretary in Kuwait’s mission, was addressing the UN General Assembly during a debate on just representation in the UNSC and prospects of increasing its members, reported Kuwait’s News Agency on Saturday.
Al-Hajji said he deeply regretted that the majority of veto cases involved the Arab region.
He said his country has brought to the spotlight reforming the UNSC, affirming that “arbitrary usage of the veto right” has compromised its credibility in some cases.
He added: “The usage of the veto led in some cases to preventing the council from shouldering responsibilities and taking the necessary precautions to preserve international peace and security.
“There is also another challenge. That is, setting the just and adequate representation of the geographic and regional groups, in addition to improving the task methods where it has become necessary to make actions more effective and transparent.”
Al-Hajji welcomed the appointment of Ambassador Tareq Al-Bannai, as Kuwait’s permanent delegate at the UN, and Ambassador Michal Mlynar, Slovakia’s permanent envoy, as chief personnel in the government-level negotiations on reforming the UNSC.
He expressed gratitude to Qatar’s peer, Ambassador Alya Al-Thani, and the Danish counterpart, Ambassador Martin Hermann, for their leading roles in the negotiations.
The senior diplomat said world events “should prompt us to exert more efforts to push forward the government-level negotiations on fixing the Security Council.”
However, Al-Hajji said efforts to reform the council had foundered due to the lack of “the required political will on the part of the member states, including the five permanent members.”
Noting Kuwait’s unwavering stance for reforming the UNSC, the first secretary pointed out that the council should be transformed to become more representative and mirror the “status that has changed a lot since the establishment of the United Nations in 1945.”
He renewed the call for granting Arab states the right to occupy permanent seats in the UNSC, in addition to increasing the number of their non-permanent seats.
The Arab Group in the UNSC represents more than 400 million people and comprises 22 states, nearly 12 percent of UN memberships.

Omani mediators fail to convince Houthis to renew truce

Iran backed Houthi fighters take part in a gathering in the capital Sanaa. (AFP)
Iran backed Houthi fighters take part in a gathering in the capital Sanaa. (AFP)
Updated 19 November 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Omani mediators fail to convince Houthis to renew truce

Iran backed Houthi fighters take part in a gathering in the capital Sanaa. (AFP)
  • Yemeni govt confronts mounting public pressure to abandon peace deals with militia
Updated 19 November 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Omani mediators have been unable to persuade the Iran-backed Houthis to renew a truce brokered by the United Nations, which ended last month, as the Yemeni government confronts mounting public pressure to begin military operations to punish the Houthis for hitting oil facilities, a government official told Arab News on Saturday.

Oman — which hosts Houthi officials — intervened after other mediators, including the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg, had tried and failed to get the Houthis to agree to prolong the truce.

Despite pressure from Oman, the Houthis rejected the UN envoy’s plan for peace in Yemen, which calls on the group to pay public employees in their territories, and partly de-escalate their siege of Taiz, among other conditions.

“Even the Omanis were unable to make a breakthrough. They are, nevertheless, making an effort,” the Yemeni government official, who requested anonymity, said.

Despite the Yemeni government allowing commercial flights to depart from Sanaa airport and facilitating the arrival of more than 50 fuel ships in Houthi-controlled Hodeidah, the Houthis have continued their siege of Taiz, have still not paid public servants from the oil revenues, and have continued attacks on residential areas in Taiz and other cities. All these actions are in breach of the terms of the UN-brokered truce.

To make matters worse, the Houthis launched drone assaults on oil terminals in southern Yemen, causing the country’s oil shipments to halt for the first time in years.

As international mediation failed and Houthi attacks mounted, the country’s Presidential Leadership Council has faced mounting pressure to resume military operations and abandon UN-brokered peace agreements with the Houthis.

The same Yemeni official said that political leaders, military officials, and even some council members have requested that military options be used to force the Houthis to accept the peace plans. However, the Yemeni government chose to respond to the Houthi escalation with political and economic pressure, despite the requests.

“Prudence is required in this situation,” the official said.

The Yemeni government labeled the Houthis terrorists — and asked that the international community do the same — last month after they attacked oil facilities and ships in the provinces of Shabwa and Hadramout.

The Yemeni government also adopted strong economic measures, including shifting large corporations’ headquarters to Aden, urging foreign shipping firms to avoid doing business with Houthi-controlled ports, and blacklisting traders who do business with the Houthis.

Yemen’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Awadh bin Mubarak met with Barbara A. Leaf, the US assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs, on Friday and asked that America back the Yemeni government’s punitive actions against the Houthis, and that it label the militia as terrorists.

Those who support the use of military force against the Houthis, including Yahiya Abu Hatem, a military analyst and adviser to Yemen’s defense minister, argue that the international community and Yemen’s government have exhausted all peaceful means of persuading the Houthis to cooperate with efforts to end the war.

“It is extremely difficult to negotiate a peaceful solution with an organization that threatens the Yemeni people and their wealth. With this group, a military operation is the only viable choice,” Abu Hatem told Arab News.

 

 

