What We Are Reading Today: In the Company of Seahorses

What We Are Reading Today: The Light We Carry

Author: Michelle Obama

In an inspiring follow-up to her critically acclaimed, bestselling memoir Becoming, former First Lady Michelle Obama shares practical wisdom and powerful strategies for staying hopeful and balanced in today’s highly uncertain world.

“When we are able to recognize our own light, we become empowered to use it,” she writes.

A rewarding blend of powerful stories and profound advice that will ignite conversation, The Light We Carry inspires readers to

examine their own lives, identify their sources of gladness, and connect meaningfully in a turbulent world.

The author offers readers a series of fresh stories and insightful reflections on change, challenge, and power, including her belief that when we light up for others, we can illuminate the richness and potential of the world around us, discovering deeper truths and new pathways for progress.

Drawing from her experiences as a mother, daughter, spouse, friend, and First Lady, she shares the habits and principles she has developed to successfully adapt to change and overcome various obstacles—the earned wisdom that helps her continue to “become.”